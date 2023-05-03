You are here

Review: 'Guardians of the Galaxy' gets dark for third and final installment

Review: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ gets dark for third and final installment
Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper), Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel), Karen Gillan as Nebula, and Pom Klementieff as Mantis in Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. (Supplied)
Shyama Krishna Kumar

Review: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ gets dark for third and final installment

Review: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ gets dark for third and final installment
Shyama Krishna Kumar

DUBAI: When the opening scenes of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” play out to the sobering tune of Radiohead’s “Creep,” you know you are in for a different kind of ride with James Gunn’s final installment of his fan-favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe trilogy, opening in theaters in the Middle East on May 4.   

Set sometime after the “Guardians of the Galaxy” holiday special, available to stream on Disney+, “Vol. 3” is the darkest MCU film to date, dealing with some hefty themes surrounding personal agency, loss and identity, but manages to cut the intensity with Gunn’s personal brand of twee humor that propelled the first “GOTG” movie into an instant blockbuster hit.  

“Vol. 3,” while still dealing with universe-saving stakes, takes a more personal route to that destination via telling Rocket’s (Bradley Cooper) hitherto unknown backstory, connected to this film’s big baddie, the morbid and dangerous High Evolutionary (played with a scarily manic energy by Chukwudi Iwuji).   

When a gold alien man, Adam Warlock (Will Poulter putting his comedic chops to good use), unsuccessfully tries to kidnap Rocket, the Guardians — led by a heartbroken Quill (Chris Pratt) still pining for Gamora (Zoe Saldana) — are pulled into action, tracking down the aforementioned High Evolutionary, a mad scientist and eugenicist with Thanos-like powers to boot.     

The movie goes back and forth in time, revealing Rocket’s story in bite-sized chunks (keep the handkerchiefs ready, folks). And while the various plotlines and story threads may seem overstuffed at first, they all lead to rewarding closure for all the main characters involved, including Drax (Dave Bautista), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Groot (Vin Diesel) and Nebula (Karen Gillan), with Kraglin (Sean Gunn) and Cosmo the Spacedog (Maria Bakalova) joining as the newest recruits of the growing gang.  

It is also refreshing to meet these characters again in a post-Thanos world, all visibly changed. Showing most growth are Bautista’s Drax and Gillan’s Nebula.  

However, despite the unbelievably gorgeous spectacles, out-of-this-world set design, a better-than-ever soundtrack and jokes that land every single time, “Vol. 3” still suffers from Marvel’s third-act problem. The movie would have benefitted from a tighter edit, especially in its final climactic showdown, but instead plods through, going through the motions of predictable action showdowns, leaving more than one viewer squirming in their seats.   

But as the final scenes of the “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” play out, set to Florence and the Machine’s ever-hopeful track “Dog Days are Over,” you will, without doubt, be left with that bittersweet feeling of having witnessed something special while knowing that this magic will probably never be recreated again.  

Football star Messi visits UNESCO World Heritage Site in Diriyah, At-Turaif

Football star Messi visits UNESCO World Heritage Site in Diriyah, At-Turaif
Arab News

Football star Messi visits UNESCO World Heritage Site in Diriyah, At-Turaif

Football star Messi visits UNESCO World Heritage Site in Diriyah, At-Turaif
Arab News

DUBAI: Argentinian football legend Lionel Messi and his family this week visited At-Turaif, the 300-year-old UNESCO World Heritage Site in Diriyah, during their trip to Saudi Arabia.

Messi, his wife Antonella and their kids Mateo and Ciro at Diriyah. (Supplied)

At-Turaif is a historic city on the outskirts of Riyadh that dates back to the 15th century.

The Paris Saint-Germain footballer, who landed in the Kingdom earlier this week, went on a guided tour in Diriyah and enjoyed a dining experience at Al-Bujairi Terrace.

Messi and his family enjoy their time at VIA Riyadh, the Saudi capital’s new luxury destination. (Supplied)

The jam-packed itinerary gave Messi and his family quality time together to visit VIA Riyadh, the Saudi capital’s new luxury destination, and Boulevard Riyadh City, experiencing two of the city’s ultra-modern entertainment and retail districts.

Messi and his family interacting with purebred Arabian horses in Saudi. (Supplied)

The family also went to the Arabian Horse Museum and interacted with some purebred Arabian horses. Messi posed for pictures holding a white falcon on his arm.

Messi with the white falcon in Diriyah. (Supplied)

During the visit, Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo wore a traditional Saudi hama – a decorative headpiece historically worn by Saudi women from the Kingdom’s Najdi region.

Antonella Roccuzzo in Diriyah wearing a traditional Saudi hama. (Supplied)

Before the visit to Diriyah, Messi’s family had also enjoyed an authentic Saudi farm experience away from the buzz of the city. They saw a palm weaving demonstration against the backdrop of majestic palm trees.

Earlier this week, Messi posted a shot of the Kingdom’s date palm groves, with a caption saying: “Who thought Saudi has so much green? I love to explore its unexpected wonders whenever I can.” 

Messi at a Saudi farm feeding the Arabian Gazelle. (Supplied)

On their first day, they also fed Arabian gazelles that were close to extinction but are now part of an rewilding and preservation program that has seen the population grow exponentially.

Earlier this year 650 Arabian gazelles and 550 sand gazelles were released into the 12,400 square kilometers of the AlUla reserve also famous for reintroducing the Arabian Leopard into the wild.

Leo Messi and wife Antonella and kids Mateo and Ciro play arcade games at Boulevard Riyadh City. (Supplied)

Messi, considered one of the legends of the sport, won the World Cup with Argentina in Qatar last year. He has a large international fanbase with hundreds of millions of followers on social media.

The Argentine is an ambassador with Visit Saudi, the tourism ministry’s promotional brand.

The ministry is tasked with showcasing Saudi Arabia’s natural and cultural treasures to international and domestic tourists as part of reforms known as Saudi Vision 2030.

Moroccan-born rapper French Montana's documentary to screen at Tribeca Film Festival

Moroccan-born rapper French Montana’s documentary to screen at Tribeca Film Festival
Arab News

Moroccan-born rapper French Montana’s documentary to screen at Tribeca Film Festival

Moroccan-born rapper French Montana’s documentary to screen at Tribeca Film Festival
Arab News

DUBAI: French Montana’s autobiographical documentary “For Khadija” — which tells the story of his life and pays tribute to his mother — is scheduled to premiere on June 16 at the Tribeca Film Festival.  

According to the official synopsis, the film “chronicles the unlikely rise of Moroccan-born, multi-platinum recording artist French Montana, as his single mother sacrifices everything to raise her three young sons in the Bronx, after being abandoned by their father and left destitute.”  

 

 

Additionally, the documentary “spans the globe as it depicts the family’s unique immigrant journey, a son’s perseverance in the face of insurmountable obstacles, and a mother’s unwavering faith – all in pursuit of the American dream.”  

Rappers Diddy and Drake recently signed on as executive producers.  

9th Saudi Film Festival to kick off on May 4

9th Saudi Film Festival to kick off on May 4
Nada Hameed

9th Saudi Film Festival to kick off on May 4

9th Saudi Film Festival to kick off on May 4
  • The festival is being held under the theme The Comedy, with 78 films on display within 48 screening groups, and four groups for children
  • Noura Al-Zamil, director of programs at Ithra, said that this year’s Saudi Film Festival is a continuation of Ithra’s role in promoting the film industry
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: The ninth Saudi Film Festival will kick off on Thursday at Ithra in Dhahran and will run until May 11.

Organized by the Cinema Association and in partnership with Ithra, the festival is supported by the Saudi Film Commission and sponsored by the Red Sea International Film Festival.

It is being held under the theme “The Comedy,” with 78 films on display within 48 screening groups, and four groups for children.

Ahmed Al-Mulla, director of the Saudi Film Festival, said: “The extended partnership between the Cinema Association and Ithra which began in 2015 is only part of the role represented by the two sides in empowering filmmakers and cinematic talents by providing all aspects of support to them.”

Al-Mulla also praised the Saudi Film Commission for its continuous support and motivation of Saudi filmmakers.

He added that comedy was selected as the main axis for the festival to shed light on a genre that sparks surprise and laughter, with aesthetic symbolism and meaningful connotations.

The festival will open with an animated short film for the first time. The opening film, “Saleeg,” was created by Saudi filmmaker Afnan Bawyan.

Bawyan told Arab News that she received the news that her film would open the festival with tears of joy.

“I did not expect to see ‘Saleeg’ selected for the festival opening, I just wanted my film to be showcased to the public in Saudi Arabia. I feel content yet there is some tension at the same time because the responsibility is big.”

“Saleeg” is 9 minutes and 39 seconds long, and was produced in 2022 using various puppetry techniques. The title was filmed in Amsterdam at 5 A.M. Studios, a stop-motion animation studio. The name of the movie is inspired by the traditional Saudi dish from Taif in the Makkah region.

Bawyan also thanked Al-Mulla and the festival jury for the decision to showcase “Saleeg.”

The film will be also screened at June’s Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France, the oldest and most important animation festival in the world.

Noura Al-Zamil, director of programs at Ithra, said that this year’s Saudi Film Festival is a continuation of Ithra’s role in promoting the film industry and supporting its fields, as well as its keenness to develop national talent, in line with the Kingdom’s efforts to find a prominent place for cinema and the fields of acting, directing, scriptwriting and everything else related to the film industry.

Al-Zamil added that the festival includes a package of various cultural programs, which indicates the strength of the Kingdom’s cinematic movement.

The festival will also offer eight films through virtual reality devices for the first time.

Over eight days, the festival will provide a series of cultural seminars and training workshops accompanied by book signings, leading to the awards ceremony.

Stars who left a great influence on the history of cinematic arts in the Kingdom and Gulf will be honored. There will be also a production market that will provide a platform for production companies, producers and filmmakers to support competitor projects as well as exchange experience.

XP Music Futures, YouTube collaborate to support Saudi music industry

XP Music Futures, YouTube collaborate to support Saudi music industry
Ghadi Joudah

XP Music Futures, YouTube collaborate to support Saudi music industry

XP Music Futures, YouTube collaborate to support Saudi music industry
  • Backing for XPERFORM contest to find new Mideast talent
  • Kingdom’s MDLBEAST Records will sign promising artists
Ghadi Joudah

RIYADH: XP Music Futures, one of the flagship events of MDLBEAST, the Saudi music entertainment company, revealed on Tuesday its partnership with YouTube in support of Saudi Arabia’s music industry and emerging Middle East artists.

The partnership will see YouTube sponsor the XPERFORM initiative, which aims to discover and nurture emerging musical talent in the Middle East.

YouTube will also run a boot camp to help artists reach a wider audience using the platform’s multiple formats.

YouTube offers a platform for emerging artists from across Saudi Arabia to share their vocal talents with the world using different formats, including long-form, shorts and live streams.

Globally, YouTube has over 80 million music and premium subscribers. It has over 2 billion logged-in viewers who watch music videos every month as of June 2020.

XP Music Futures, the three-day annual conference held in Riyadh last December, launched XPERFORM, which is a music competition for vocalists.

The competition allows applicants to share their vocal talent and the opportunity to potentially grow their music careers with MDLBEAST Records, the company’s record label arm which produces and distributes music by local, regional and international artists.

XP Music Futures Director Nada Alhelabi said: “We are thrilled to partner with YouTube on XPERFORM this year, to discover and nurture the next generation of musical talent in the Middle East.”

“This initiative aligns with our mission to create opportunities for artists and showcase the vibrant music scene in the region,” she added.

The Saudi singer, Asayel, was discovered through XPERFORM in 2022 and has signed with MDLBEAST Records.

YouTube also shared that in January, artists active on Shorts saw more than 50 percent of their new channel subscribers coming directly from their posts.

Commenting on the partnership, Liliana Abudalo, the MENA head of YouTube Music, said: “We know that YouTube is where creators make the deepest connections with their audience at scale: Creators including artists tell us that the relationships they build with their fans are more lasting, and more meaningful than anywhere else.”

XPERFORM applications are open until May 20. The top 25 applicants will be invited for a live audition day on June 25 at the Music Hub, a music educational center part of the Music Commission in Riyadh.

The boot camp will also help coach the artists on channel optimization to increase their reach on YouTube and how best to prepare for the next stage of the competition.

The 10 finalists will then go through a popularity contest on YouTube Shorts where the audience will be able to vote for their favorite contestant, to help the judges decide on the top five contestants who will perform at XP Music Futures.

Part-Arab models Imaan Hammam, Gigi Hadid shut down Met Gala carpet

Part-Arab models Imaan Hammam, Gigi Hadid shut down Met Gala carpet
Part-Arab models Imaan Hammam, Gigi Hadid shut down Met Gala carpet

Part-Arab models Imaan Hammam, Gigi Hadid shut down Met Gala carpet
NEW YORK: Dutch Moroccan Egyptian model Imaan Hammam shut down the Met Gala carpet this week wearing a white dress by Irish designer Michael Stewart’s label Standing Ground.

Imaan Hammam a white gown from Standing Ground. (Getty Images)

The form-fitting, long sleeved dress had cream-colored fringe detailing at the waist.

US Palestinian Dutch model Gigi Hadid was also in attendance. She wore a Givenchy ensemble in black with feathers, a drop waist and sheer train in tulle. It took more than 300 hours to make.

Gigi Hadid wore a Givenchy ensemble in black with feathers. (AFP)

Meanwhile, Rihanna turned heads encased in white camellias on a jacket with a long train gown.

In the spirit of Lagerfeld himself, Rihanna and her Valentino couture had the carpet to themselves save her partner, A$AP Rocky, who wore a red tartan skirt over crystal-studded jeans with a train of his own.

Around her neck was a short Bulgari necklace in Akoya cultured pearls and pearl-shaped diamonds.

Rihanna turned heads encased in white camellias on a jacket with a long train gown. (AFP)

Lagerfeld was the honoree at the A-list gala with many in the crowd of about 400 dressed in vintage looks from the fashion houses where he worked during a career of more than 60 years.

Dua Lipa walked in a white Chanel ballgown from the fashion house’s archive and Nicole Kidman chose a look Lagerfeld himself made for her 20 years ago.

Dua Lipa walked in a white Chanel ballgown. (AFP)

Lipa, a gala co-chair, wore a Tiffany & Co. diamond around her neck. She called her cream-colored dress, by Chanel from 1992, “very, very special” as it has been on her mood boards.

Kidman said it was Lagerfeld who ignited her fashion spark. She wore a pale pink gown created by Lagerfeld for a Chanel No. 5 commercial she starred in. It's adorned with 3,000 silver crystals for the ad directed by Baz Luhrmann.

Kidman wore a pale pink gown created by Lagerfeld for a Chanel No. 5 commercial she starred in. (AFP)

“I’m very grateful to wear it,” she told The Associated Press. “He was so much a part of my life, as were his whole team. He was the one really sort of shepherded me … in terms of my love of fashion.”

Kidman topped off her look with Harry Winston diamonds.

Cardi B first donned pink then switched to a full black ballgown with, you guessed it, camellias. Up top, she said, “is giving Karl, the house of Chanel and Karl at the same time.” It was a men’s white collar shirt accent with a black men’s tie. The outfit in honor of Lagerfeld was done by an up-and-coming British design house, Chenpeng Studio.

She wore a men’s white collar shirt accent with a black men’s tie.

“The Met Gala dress code was ‘in honor of Karl’ and guests definitely understood the assignment,” said Alison Cohn, deputy fashion news editor for Harper's Bazaar. “They referenced the many signatures Karl Lagerfeld developed over his six-decade plus career.”

And there were some bombshells: Serena Williams wore a flapper Gucci look when she announced she’s pregnant with her second child.

Kendall Jenner was in black, sans pants. She wore a sparkly leotard with long sleeves that has pieces doubling as a train. On her feet were kinky, towering black boots, all courtesy of Marc Jacobs.

Kendall Jenner was in black, sans pants. (AFP)

Jenner’s high white collar was a nod to those worn by Lagerfeld. Her hair was in a high ponytail.

Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, went with loops and loops of pearls all over her Schiaparelli look.

