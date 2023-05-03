‘Bitter Orange Tree’ by award-winning Jokha Alharthi is a complex treat

CHICAGO: Set between Oman and England, “Bitter Orange Tree,” by Man Booker International Prize winner Jokha Alharthi, is a mosaic of a story that centers on issues related to female relationships, human indifference and the passage of time.
“Bitter Orange Tree,” translated into English by Marilyn Booth, tells the story of Zuhour, a young Omani student attending a British university, who explores her past and present and learns about the many ways life can lead a person down paths they never thought possible.
Zuhour’s strongest bond is with a woman she has always assumed was her grandmother, Bint Amir. Their relationship begins with Zuhour’s birth and ends when she leaves for university and Bint Amir passes away. Although Bint Amir’s life has never gone according to plan, the impression she leaves on Zuhour is lasting. Taking to heart the lessons of her grandmother, who lived in Muscat through World War II, Zuhour leads a life imbibed with memories of the past.
Adding to the complex narrative tapestry is Zuhour’s Pakistani roommate, Suroor, who has a secret to hide — as does Zuhour. The way they navigate their burdens is a profound analysis of societal norms. In her every step, Zuhour finds a connection to Bint Amir, as if they are two people existing on the same plane but living different lives. Their stories transcend boundaries in their search for female agency, opportunity of choice, and how to manage love.
“Bitter Orange Tree” is thus a multi-faceted exploration of life, spanning youth and old age, cross-generational struggles and dreams. Author Alharthi’s main characters are ones who must fight for the things they want. In her grandmother, Zuhour sees a woman who was once a little girl with dreams who spent her entire life adjusting to a winding, unpredictable road — and finds herself doing the same.
Arabized version of iconic musical ‘Chicago’ to open in Beirut
‘The political and social criticism made it easier to adapt the script to the Lebanese situation,’ says director Roy El-Khouri
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: The first Arabic version of the famous musical “Chicago” opens this weekend in Beirut at the Salle des Ambassadeurs at the Casino du Liban, with performances on May 5, 6, and 8.
“Chicago” was written in 1975 by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse. It is based on a 1926 play in which journalist Maurine Dallas Watkins fictionalized real-life crimes and their perpetrators, drawing from her reporting in the titular US city during the decadent 1920s.
Since its opening, the musical — a black comedy that satirizes corruption in the US justice system and the rise of the “celebrity criminal” — has been translated into 45 languages (and the 2002 film adaptation won six Oscars). But this is the first Arabic version. It is the result of writer, choreographer, director, and actor Roy El-Khouri’s passion for the show. The Arabized version was written by El-Khouri and Lebanese actor Fouad Yammine, with Anthony Khoury (the frontman of popular Lebanese indie-pop outfit Adonis) writing the lyrics for the songs.
El-Khouri told Arab News: “In order to obtain a license to show ‘Chicago’ in Lebanon, we had to abide by the text. We are bound by the story and songs — it is impossible to add or remove characters or change roles. We are even obligated to use specific costumes. But we have adapted the text to suit the Lebanese context, knowing that the show deals with vices that exist in all societies across the world.”
He continued: “The political and social criticism included in the original text of the play, in lyrical and satirical forms, made it easier to adapt the script to the Lebanese situation. The play resembles our reality — as we also suffer from corruption, media collusion, and other vices that the play highlights. Adapting this work posed a great challenge for us, whether at the level of directing, acting, or dancing. It must be noted that the production house in the US reviewed the Arabized text before we got the final approval. They were very excited to sign with us.”
El-Khouri studied musical theater in New York and returned to Beirut in 2014. He has written and directed several plays and musicals, most famously 2018’s “Majnoun Leila,” which was a huge hit in his homeland.
“Chicago” is the story of a city of contradictions, corruption, and hypocrisy, told through the eyes of two women — Roxie Hart, accused of killing her lover, and Velma Kelly, a cabaret singer accused of killing killed her husband and her sister. Both young women are sent to the Cook County Jail to await trial. And both dream of becoming celebrities.
Mirva Kadi plays the role of Velma (Selma Fehmi in the Arabic version), while Cynthya Karam plays Roxie (Nancy Nar in the Arabic version). El-Khouri plays lawyer Billy Flynn (Wael Horr); Yammine plays Roxie’s husband Amos Hart (Amin Narr), and Youmna Bou Hadir plays the role of Mama Morton (Mama Dunia), the corrupt matron of the women’s jail. Singer Matteo El-Khodr, a dance troupe, and live orchestra also participate in the 90-minute show.
“It includes dancers, 14 musicians, and 10 actors,” El-Khouri said. “The dancers are graduates from my dance institute who are now dance teachers.”
According to El-Khouri, tickets for the performances on May 5 and 6 sold out “immediately,” so the third performance on May 8 was added.
“People have been missing the theater since the pandemic hit and they’re excited about watching musicals,” he added.
“Part of the audience includes the US producers and agents of producers from Arab countries who will come to watch the musical in Lebanon in the hopes of taking it to their countries,” he continued. “We’ve already received many offers in this regard, and we can adapt the work to every Arab country in which ‘Chicago’ may be shown.”
Review: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ gets dark for third and final installment
Shyama Krishna Kumar
DUBAI: When the opening scenes of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” play out to the sobering tune of Radiohead’s “Creep,” you know you are in for a different kind of ride with James Gunn’s final installment of his fan-favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe trilogy, opening in theaters in the Middle East on May 4.
Set sometime after the “Guardians of the Galaxy” holiday special, available to stream on Disney+, “Vol. 3” is the darkest MCU film to date, dealing with some hefty themes surrounding personal agency, loss and identity, but manages to cut the intensity with Gunn’s personal brand of twee humor that propelled the first “GOTG” movie into an instant blockbuster hit.
“Vol. 3,” while still dealing with universe-saving stakes, takes a more personal route to that destination via telling Rocket’s (Bradley Cooper) hitherto unknown backstory, connected to this film’s big baddie, the morbid and dangerous High Evolutionary (played with a scarily manic energy by Chukwudi Iwuji).
When a gold alien man, Adam Warlock (Will Poulter putting his comedic chops to good use), unsuccessfully tries to kidnap Rocket, the Guardians — led by a heartbroken Quill (Chris Pratt) still pining for Gamora (Zoe Saldana) — are pulled into action, tracking down the aforementioned High Evolutionary, a mad scientist and eugenicist with Thanos-like powers to boot.
The movie goes back and forth in time, revealing Rocket’s story in bite-sized chunks (keep the handkerchiefs ready, folks). And while the various plotlines and story threads may seem overstuffed at first, they all lead to rewarding closure for all the main characters involved, including Drax (Dave Bautista), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Groot (Vin Diesel) and Nebula (Karen Gillan), with Kraglin (Sean Gunn) and Cosmo the Spacedog (Maria Bakalova) joining as the newest recruits of the growing gang.
It is also refreshing to meet these characters again in a post-Thanos world, all visibly changed. Showing most growth are Bautista’s Drax and Gillan’s Nebula.
However, despite the unbelievably gorgeous spectacles, out-of-this-world set design, a better-than-ever soundtrack and jokes that land every single time, “Vol. 3” still suffers from Marvel’s third-act problem. The movie would have benefitted from a tighter edit, especially in its final climactic showdown, but instead plods through, going through the motions of predictable action showdowns, leaving more than one viewer squirming in their seats.
But as the final scenes of the “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” play out, set to Florence and the Machine’s ever-hopeful track “Dog Days are Over,” you will, without doubt, be left with that bittersweet feeling of having witnessed something special while knowing that this magic will probably never be recreated again.
Football star Messi visits UNESCO World Heritage Site in Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah, explores Boulevard Riyadh City
Arab News
DUBAI: Argentinian football legend Lionel Messi and his family this week visited At-Turaif, the 300-year-old UNESCO World Heritage Site in Diriyah, during their trip to Saudi Arabia and also explored some of Riyadh’s more futuristic attractions.
At-Turaif is a historic city on the outskirts of Riyadh that dates back to the 15th century.
The Paris Saint-Germain footballer, who landed in the Kingdom earlier this week, went on a guided tour in Diriyah and enjoyed a dining experience at Al-Bujairi Terrace.
The jam-packed itinerary gave Messi and his family quality time together to visit VIA Riyadh, the Saudi capital’s new luxury destination, and Boulevard Riyadh City, experiencing two of the city’s ultra-modern entertainment and retail districts.
The family also went to the Arabian Horse Museum and interacted with some purebred Arabian horses. Messi posed for pictures holding a white falcon on his arm.
During the visit, Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo wore a traditional Saudi hama – a decorative headpiece historically worn by Saudi women from the Kingdom’s Najdi region.
Before the visit to Diriyah, Messi’s family had also enjoyed an authentic Saudi farm experience away from the buzz of the city. They saw a palm weaving demonstration against the backdrop of majestic palm trees.
Earlier this week, Messi posted a shot of the Kingdom’s date palm groves, with a caption saying: “Who thought Saudi has so much green? I love to explore its unexpected wonders whenever I can.”
On their first day, they also fed Arabian gazelles that were close to extinction but are now part of an rewilding and preservation program that has seen the population grow exponentially.
Earlier this year 650 Arabian gazelles and 550 sand gazelles were released into the 12,400 square kilometers of the AlUla reserve also famous for reintroducing the Arabian Leopard into the wild.
Messi, considered one of the legends of the sport, won the World Cup with Argentina in Qatar last year. He has a large international fanbase with hundreds of millions of followers on social media.
The Argentine is an ambassador with Visit Saudi, the tourism ministry’s promotional brand.
The ministry is tasked with showcasing Saudi Arabia’s natural and cultural treasures to international and domestic tourists as part of reforms known as Saudi Vision 2030.
Moroccan-born rapper French Montana’s documentary to screen at Tribeca Film Festival
Arab News
DUBAI: French Montana’s autobiographical documentary “For Khadija” — which tells the story of his life and pays tribute to his mother — is scheduled to premiere on June 16 at the Tribeca Film Festival.
According to the official synopsis, the film “chronicles the unlikely rise of Moroccan-born, multi-platinum recording artist French Montana, as his single mother sacrifices everything to raise her three young sons in the Bronx, after being abandoned by their father and left destitute.”
Additionally, the documentary “spans the globe as it depicts the family’s unique immigrant journey, a son’s perseverance in the face of insurmountable obstacles, and a mother’s unwavering faith – all in pursuit of the American dream.”
Rappers Diddy and Drake recently signed on as executive producers.
The festival is being held under the theme The Comedy, with 78 films on display within 48 screening groups, and four groups for children
Noura Al-Zamil, director of programs at Ithra, said that this year’s Saudi Film Festival is a continuation of Ithra’s role in promoting the film industry
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: The ninth Saudi Film Festival will kick off on Thursday at Ithra in Dhahran and will run until May 11.
Organized by the Cinema Association and in partnership with Ithra, the festival is supported by the Saudi Film Commission and sponsored by the Red Sea International Film Festival.
It is being held under the theme “The Comedy,” with 78 films on display within 48 screening groups, and four groups for children.
Ahmed Al-Mulla, director of the Saudi Film Festival, said: “The extended partnership between the Cinema Association and Ithra which began in 2015 is only part of the role represented by the two sides in empowering filmmakers and cinematic talents by providing all aspects of support to them.”
Al-Mulla also praised the Saudi Film Commission for its continuous support and motivation of Saudi filmmakers.
He added that comedy was selected as the main axis for the festival to shed light on a genre that sparks surprise and laughter, with aesthetic symbolism and meaningful connotations.
The festival will open with an animated short film for the first time. The opening film, “Saleeg,” was created by Saudi filmmaker Afnan Bawyan.
Bawyan told Arab News that she received the news that her film would open the festival with tears of joy.
“I did not expect to see ‘Saleeg’ selected for the festival opening, I just wanted my film to be showcased to the public in Saudi Arabia. I feel content yet there is some tension at the same time because the responsibility is big.”
“Saleeg” is 9 minutes and 39 seconds long, and was produced in 2022 using various puppetry techniques. The title was filmed in Amsterdam at 5 A.M. Studios, a stop-motion animation studio. The name of the movie is inspired by the traditional Saudi dish from Taif in the Makkah region.
Bawyan also thanked Al-Mulla and the festival jury for the decision to showcase “Saleeg.”
The film will be also screened at June’s Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France, the oldest and most important animation festival in the world.
Noura Al-Zamil, director of programs at Ithra, said that this year’s Saudi Film Festival is a continuation of Ithra’s role in promoting the film industry and supporting its fields, as well as its keenness to develop national talent, in line with the Kingdom’s efforts to find a prominent place for cinema and the fields of acting, directing, scriptwriting and everything else related to the film industry.
Al-Zamil added that the festival includes a package of various cultural programs, which indicates the strength of the Kingdom’s cinematic movement.
The festival will also offer eight films through virtual reality devices for the first time.
Over eight days, the festival will provide a series of cultural seminars and training workshops accompanied by book signings, leading to the awards ceremony.
Stars who left a great influence on the history of cinematic arts in the Kingdom and Gulf will be honored. There will be also a production market that will provide a platform for production companies, producers and filmmakers to support competitor projects as well as exchange experience.