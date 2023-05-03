You are here

Sudan ‘supports any Saudi, US initiatives’ to end fighting: Ambassador to France

Smoke rises in Khartoum, Sudan, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (AP Photo)
Arlette Khouri

  • Responsibility for violence lies with Hemedti, says Dr. Khaled Mohammed Farah
  • Saudi Arabia ‘can continue to play a constructive role, especially on the humanitarian level’
Arlette Khouri

PARIS: The Sudanese government will support any Saudi or US initiative to put an end to the violence in the country, Dr. Khaled Mohammed Farah, Sudan’s ambassador to France, has told Arab News en Francais in an interview.

Responsibility for the country’s descent into violence on April 15 lies with Rapid Support Forces (RSF) chief Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti, Farah added, warning: “Sudan is a country targeted by enemies at the regional and international level.”

Fierce fighting broke out last month between the Sudanese Armed Forces, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and the RSF, across 12 of the country’s 18 states, with the biggest clashes taking place in the capital, Khartoum.

The Sudanese government supports any African initiative to end the violence, “just as it champions any Saudi and American initiative,” Farah said.

When asked about the failure of two successive truce attempts, Farah held Hemedti responsible, saying: “Because he lost, he has been crushed and all his bases have been completely destroyed.”

He added that RSF soldiers “have scattered around neighborhoods where they have mingled with civilians, which complicates the mission of the army that is trying to hunt them down, making the operation more dangerous.”

With no end to the fighting in sight, Farah conceded that putting an end to hostilities “will take time,” but added that Sudanese authorities “have a clear position to say that priority should be given to regional organizations, such as the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), to try to find an African solution to an African problem.”

Therefore, the Sudanese government will support any African initiative, “just as it champions any Saudi and American initiative,” he said.

The Saudi position “is positive, and it is thanks to joint Saudi-US efforts that we have reached the three-day truce for the first time,” Farah added.

In the long term, the ambassador said that Saudi Arabia “can continue to play a constructive role, especially on the humanitarian level.

“Relations between our two countries have always been good. We have almost 1 million Sudanese nationals who work and live in Arabia and contribute to the Sudanese economy.” 

France also “certainly has a role to play” in settling the situation in Sudan, the ambassador said, adding that he observed “a positive reaction” from the French, who can “use their influence in some countries in the region, such as Chad, to try to ease tensions.

For some analysts, the cause of the clashes, which have killed more than 600 and injured more than 5,000, lies in the rivalry between the two generals, while for others, it is an inevitable result of the gaping wounds in the history of the country, such as the ethnic war in Darfur in West Sudan.

But Farah said that the conflict is a result of the RSF “rising up against Sudan’s national army,” adding that the paramilitary had “attempted a coup against the national army to seize power.”

The RSF “oppose the will of an entire population and a whole nation,” he said, adding that the paramilitary is “constituted of mercenaries coming from foreign countries” though it “might be supported by members of the tribe of Hemedti, which is a small tribe from East Darfur.”

Another cause of the fighting, Farah said, was the “reform of the army, which consisted of dismantling it while replacing it with RSF on the grounds that it is not inclusive and is close to the Islamists, all of which are lies.”

Formerly recruited by former Sudanese president Omar Al-Bashir to lead the Janjaweed militia, Hemedti, a former camel trader, rose to prominence as a military leader and businessman.

His financing and weapons are connected to the Libyan National Army commander Khalifa Haftar, and the RSF mercenaries in question come unofficially, from neighboring countries, such as Chad or Niger, among others.

The RSF also has connections with some Arab countries, as well as with Russia and its notorious Wagner Group paramilitary.

Farah said that Hemedti lacks true popularity in Sudan.

“He is a fighter who has no ideology and who is not even educated. Al-Bashir paid to recruit him to counterbalance the weight of the army,” he said.

In 2013, Al-Bashir established the RSF by combining former Janjaweed units. Hemedti was promoted to general and took charge of the force, launching a major recruitment drive.

Today, the RSF employs more than 100,000 fighters, with Hemedti using his power to seize lucrative gold mines in Darfur and finance the paramilitary’s growth.

In 2021, he joined forces with Al-Burhan to oust the transitional government, composed of civilians and soldiers, which succeeded Al-Bashir, who was overthrown in 2019 by a popular uprising.

Al-Burhan and Hemedti governed together, but the simmering rivalry between the two generals exploded last month, with the Sudanese people paying the price.

Topics: Sudan Unrest rapid support forces (RSF) Dr. Khaled Mohammed Farah Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan

Nakba conference calls for educating Europeans about realities of life for Palestinians and their cause

Nakba conference calls for educating Europeans about realities of life for Palestinians and their cause
Arab News

  • Speakers at the event, titled ‘75 Years and the Nakba Still Continues,’ included European and Palestinian academics and experts in politics, law and the media
  • European parliamentarian Manu Pineda said: ‘The Nakba was a unilateral decision by the Zionist movement to occupy Palestinian territories and expel Palestinians from their villages’
Arab News

BRUSSELS: Delegates at a conference in Belgium to discuss the Nakba — the word, meaning catastrophe, used by Palestinians to describe the loss of their land when the state of Israel was established — called for intensive efforts to educate and inform European citizens, governments, parliamentarians and other decision-makers about the reality of life for Palestinians, and attract support for their cause.
Speakers at the event, titled “75 Years and the Nakba Still Continues,” included European and Palestinian academics and experts in politics, law and the media, the Kuwait News Agency reported on Wednesday.
The one-day event, which took place at the Brussels Press Club on Tuesday, was organized by the European Palestinian Council for Political Relations, a nongovernmental organization based in the Belgian capital.
In a video message to the conference, Manu Pineda, a Spanish member of the European Parliament who chairs its Delegation for Relations with Palestine, said: “The Nakba was a unilateral decision by the Zionist movement to occupy Palestinian territories and expel Palestinians from their villages.
“It was what we called the beginning of the policy of ethnic cleansing which continues till this day and which aims at the total annexation of the historic territory of Palestine. The international community must take concrete action to end this apartheid regime.”
Hasan Ayoub, a professor of political science at Al-Najah University in the West Bank city of Nablus, presented delegates with a historical overview of the Nakba and the crimes committed by the occupying force.
The conference examined four main topics: The story of the Palestinian people and the threats they have faced, including ethnic cleansing and the denial of their right to self-determination; the situation in Jerusalem, settlement activity and the detention of Palestinians as a continuing reality of the Nakba;
the plight of Palestinian refugees inside and outside of Palestine; and ways to encourage the adoption of European policies on Palestine that are more just for the Palestinian people.
Majid Al-Zeer, the head and founder of the European Palestinian Council for Political Relations, said: “The Israeli crimes associated with the Palestinian Nakba are many but the common denominator among them is the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinians and their uprooting from their lands.”
The council aims to ensure the Palestinian cause and its history remain at the forefront of the minds of European decision-makers, to encourage them to work in the name of justice, he added.
The UN has adopted the 75th anniversary of the Nakba this year as an international day of commemoration, and has requested an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice on the legal consequences of the Israeli occupation of Palestine, which will test the entire international system’s commitment to justice, Al-Zeer said.
In its efforts to achieve its goals of raising awareness in the EU of the Palestinian situation, the council engages in various activities, including conferences, meetings with political delegations, letter-writing campaigns and petitions, he added.
Renowned Belgian journalist Loos Baudouin, who writes on Middle Eastern affairs for Belgian daily Le Soir, told delegates he has come under pressure from Jewish groups in Belgium to alter his objective and fair reporting on Palestine, but refuses to give in to them.
 

Topics: Palestine Nakba Israel Belgium

GCC, Arab states condemn sacking of Saudi cultural attache building in Khartoum

GCC, Arab states condemn sacking of Saudi cultural attache building in Khartoum
Arab News

  • GCC, Kuwait, OIC and Arab Parliament all denounced the storming
Arab News

RIYADH: The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) expressed his strong condemnation of the storming of the Saudi cultural attache's building in Khartoum, denouncing the looting and vandalism that occurred in the building, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi also praised the significant humanitarian and diplomatic role that Saudi Arabia plays in Sudan, stressing that all GCC member states stand with the Kingdom in condemning this terrorist act.

A statement released by the Saudi foreign ministry said that a group sabotaged devices and cameras in the building and then seized property and disrupted systems and services.

The ministry expressed the Kingdom’s condemnation of the act in Sudan and called for respect for the sanctity of diplomatic missions.

Albudaiwi also called for the need to respect international agreements and diplomatic norms that guarantee the sanctity and safety of the headquarters of diplomatic missions, urging all parties in Sudan to take the necessary measures to protect diplomats and diplomatic premises.

Albudaiwi appealed to all parties to resort to dialogue to reach a political solution that guarantees the restoration of peace and stability in Sudan, and one that protects the cohesion of the state and its institutions, and meets the aspirations of the brotherly Sudanese people for security and a decent life.

Kuwait also strongly condemned the storming of the Saudi Cultural Attache's building. The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Wednesday: “This criminal act is a flagrant violation of international law and the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, under which the host country is under special duty to protect the premises of the mission of intrusion, damage, disturbance of the peace and impairment of its dignity.”

The Kuwaiti ministry called on authorities and all concerned parties in Sudan to immediately take all necessary measures to provide full protection to diplomatic missions, ensure the safety of their buildings and staff, and punish perpetrators of violations.

The ministry also said the State of Kuwait stands in solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and supports all security and legal measures it takes to maintain the security of its diplomatic missions.

Speaker of the Arab Parliament Adel bin Abdulrahman Al-Asoomi condemned the storming. In a statement on Wednesday, Al-Asoomi called for respecting the sanctity of diplomatic missions, holding perpetrators accountable, and providing due protection to diplomatic missions that are carrying out their work under very difficult circumstances in Sudan.

He reiterated his demand for an immediate ceasefire in Sudan, and for talks to be initiated to resolve the current crisis.

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) also condemned the storming.

Topics: Sudan Unrest Sudan Saudi Arabia Kuwait OIC GCC

Yemenis stranded in Sudan demand rescue as anger grows

Yemenis stranded in Sudan demand rescue as anger grows
Saeed Al-Batati

  • Dozens of Yemenis in Port Sudan have asked their government and the Saudi government to rescue them
  • Social media campaign launched using the hashtag #evacuating_Yemenis_in_Sudan
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemenis stranded in Port Sudan have organized protests in the Red Sea city to force their government to rescue them from the conflict-hit country.

Meanwhile, a Yemeni diplomat said that Saudi Arabia has agreed to rescue the Yemenis by ship from Sudan to the southern city of Aden.

Dozens of Yemenis in Port Sudan have asked their government and the Saudi government to rescue them, saying that the humanitarian situation is deteriorating as the number of trapped Yemenis surges amid a lack of shelter and food.

“We call on the Presidential Council, the government and Parliament to put an end to our suffering,” a poster by the group read. “We appeal to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its generous leadership to evacuate us to Yemen,” said another.

Thousands of Yemenis have been stuck in Sudan since April 15, when violence erupted between Sudan’s government and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, leading to fears of a new civil war.

The majority of Yemenis were evacuated from the Sudanese capital to secure locations such as Madani and Port Sudan, according to the Yemeni government.

Two Saudi ships transported 411 Yemenis from Port Sudan to Jeddah, where they received a one-month visa and hotel stay for two nights before being returned to Yemen by bus.

The Yemenis remaining in Sudan, however, assert that the number of evacuees is relatively small compared to the more than 2,000 stranded in Port Sudan.

“I participated in this vigil because we have been waiting for so long. Every community that was with us was evacuated. The suffering is escalating daily,” Omer Al-Mekhlafi, a final-year medical student who arrived in the city with his family a week ago, told Arab News.

“There is congestion and living quarters are crowded. People lack money and essential health services are unavailable,” he added.

Waleed Hassan Al-Matari, another Yemeni in Port Sudan, told Arab News that when his wife gave birth in the city, he was compelled to rent a nearly unfurnished flat for three days for $100. “We don’t have any money. We demand that the Sanaa government, or any other authority, evacuate us to Yemen or Jeddah,” he said.

Yemenis launched a social media campaign using the hashtag #evacuating_Yemenis_in_Sudan to bring attention to their suffering in Port Sudan and to encourage the government to rescue them.

Abdul Haq Ali Yakoub, a Yemeni diplomat at the country’s embassy in Sudan, told Arab News that Saudi officials in charge of the Kingdom’s evacuation efforts from Sudan agreed to transport the stranded Yemenis from Port Sudan to Aden on a single ship.

“We explained to them that the situation is truly tragic and that the suffering is growing by the day,” he said.

“We gave them a list of 2,245 people and they said they were working on getting clearance to move Yemenis from Port Sudan to Aden.”

Topics: Sudan Unrest port sudan Yemenis Aden

Uneasy calm in Gaza after massive Israeli bombardment

Uneasy calm in Gaza after massive Israeli bombardment
HAZEM BALOUSHA

  • 1 killed, 5 injured while schools and houses damaged by attack
  • ‘Assassination’ of hunger striker Khader Adnan, 45, sparked conflict
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA CITY: At least one person was killed and five others injured in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, Palestinian health officials said on Wednesday.

This followed hours of fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in the besieged enclave following the death of a prominent hunger-striking prisoner.

The victim of the bombardment was identified as Hashel Mubarak, 58, from the north of Gaza City.

Mubarak’s family said he was injured by falling debris and died at the hospital.

He was the first Palestinian from Gaza to be killed since August 2022’s escalation between Israel and Islamic Jihad, which lasted for three days.

Israeli warplanes fired missiles at 16 sites, regarded as military installations belonging to Hamas and Islamic Jihad, in various areas of the Gaza Strip.

The shelling also caused partial damage to a school and some houses adjacent to those sites.

An Israeli army statement said: “During the night hours, the IDF launched a series of raids targeting Hamas sites, compounds, and interests in the Gaza Strip, including a terrorist tunnel in Khan Yunis.”

A tense ceasefire held on Wednesday, hours after Palestinian militants launched around 100 rockets into southern Israel in response to the death on Tuesday of Khader Adnan, 45, an Islamic Jihad leader, who had been on hunger strike while held captive by Israel for 86 days.

The Palestinian factions also fired barrages of rockets toward Israeli towns during the night and during the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

Egypt, Qatar and the UN brokered a ceasefire at 4 a.m. 

Local media quoted a Palestinian source as saying: “The ceasefire agreement will be simultaneous and conditional on the commitment of both parties. The agreement was the result of mediation by parties to stop the Israeli aggression.”

Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of Hamas, said he was in contact with Egypt, Qatar as well as Tor Wennesland, UN special coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process.

In the occupied West Bank, Israeli troops destroyed the houses of two Palestinians who it said carried out deadly attacks against Israeli civilians.

After several hours of the Gaza conflict, the military wings of Islamic Jihad and Hamas published footage of the firing of rockets at Israeli towns, as well as attempts to fire anti-aircraft missiles at Israeli warplanes.

Hisham Qassim, a member of Hamas’ political bureau, said the confrontation with the Israeli occupation proved that the “Palestinian people at home and abroad are united in the face of the Israeli occupation and its aggressive policies toward the Palestinian people.”

The sounds of the jets and the violent Israeli bombardment in Gaza refreshed people’s memory of past horrors, and they feared the outbreak of a long escalation or a fifth war.

Randa Abu Hamid, a housewife and mother of five children, said: “It was a very harsh night. We were watching the news and waiting for the Israeli bombing, and when we heard it, it was very terrifying. My children could not sleep until the morning hours because of fear and anxiety.”

The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth said on Wednesday: “The main effort of the Israeli army at the present time is concentrated in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

“Israel had no interest in being drawn into a large and prolonged conflict in Gaza, and more importantly, such a conflict would require the mobilization of large reserves and could continue for a long time.”

Ayman Al-Rafati, a political analyst close to Hamas, said: “The occupation is afraid of an expansion of (the) escalation. It fears that other factions might join in, making it a multifront and complicated confrontation.”

Expressing fear that the escalation could move to the West Bank, he said: “The response to the assassination of the martyr Sheikh Khader Adnan will not stop, (and) is likely to escalate significantly in the occupied West Bank during the coming hours.”

Topics: Israel Palestine Gaza strip Khader Adnan Hashel Mubarak

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard seizes tanker in Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard seizes tanker in Strait of Hormuz
AP

  • Panamanian-flagged oil tanker Niovi had been coming from dry-dock repairs in Dubai, bound for Fujairah
  • Last week, Iran seized an oil tanker carrying crude for Chevron Corp. of San Ramon, California
AP

DUBAI: Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard seized a Panamanian-flagged oil tanker in the strategic Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, the second-such capture by Tehran in under a week amid heightened tensions over its nuclear program.
The taking of the oil tanker Niovi renewed concerns about Iran threatening maritime traffic in the strait, the narrow mouth of the Arabian Gulf through which a fifth of all crude passes. It also comes amid the disappearance of a crude oil tanker in southeast Asia believed to be carrying Iranian crude oil amid reports it may have been seized by the US
The US Navy published surveillance footage shot by an aerial drone of about dozen Guard vessels swarming the tanker around 6:20 a.m. The drone had been on a routine patrol in the area and saw the seizure, though the Navy did not receive a distress call from the Niovi itself, 5th Fleet spokesman Cmdr. Timothy Hawkins said.
Those Guard ships “forced the oil tanker to reverse course and head toward Iranian territorial waters off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran,” the Navy said.
“Iran’s actions are contrary to international law and disruptive to regional security and stability,” the 5th Fleet said in a statement. “Iran’s continued harassment of vessels and interference with navigational rights in regional waters are unwarranted, irresponsible and a present threat to maritime security and the global economy.”
Iran’s semiofficial Tasnim news agency, believed to be close to the Guard, reported the paramilitary force had seized a tanker it described as a “violator,” without elaborating.
Shipping registries show the Niovi as managed by Smart Tankers of Piraeus, Greece. A woman who answered the phone at the firm declined to immediately comment on the seizure. The Niovi had been coming from dry-dock repairs in Dubai, bound for Fujairah on the eastern coast of the United Arab Emirates without carrying any cargo, according to the data firm Refinitiv.
Last week, Iran seized an oil tanker carrying crude for Chevron Corp. of San Ramon, California. amid wider tensions between Tehran and the US over its nuclear program. The Advantage Sweet had 23 Indians and one Russian on board.
Iran has accused the Advantage Sweet of colliding with another vessel, while offering no evidence to support its claim. Iran has offered a variety of unsupported claims in the past when seizing foreign-flagged ships amid tensions with the West.
The taking of the two tankers in under a week comes amid the disappearance of the Marshall Island-flagged Suez Rajan, which had been in the South China Sea off Singapore for over a year after a report alleged it to smuggling sanctioned Iranian crude oil. Tracking data for the Suez Rajan last showed it off East Africa, moving in a direction that could take it to the Americas.
The Financial Times, as well as the maritime intelligence firm Ambrey, both have reported the Suez Rajan was seized on order of American authorities. The ship’s manager has not responded to queries from The Associated Press about the status of the ship. US officials also have not commented.
The seizure by Iran of the two ships in the last week was the latest in a string of ship seizures and explosions to roil the region.
The incidents began after then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers, which saw Tehran drastically limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.
Also, the US Navy has blamed Iran for a series of limpet mine attacks on vessels that damaged tankers in 2019, as well as for a fatal drone attack on an Israeli-linked oil tanker that killed two European crew members in 2021.
Tehran denies carrying out the attacks, but a wider shadow war between Iran and the West has played out in the region’s volatile waters. Iranian tanker seizures have been a part of it since 2019. The last major seizure before recent days came when Iran took two Greek tankers in May 2022 and held them until November.

Topics: Iran Iran Revolutionary Guard

