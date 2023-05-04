UN states urged to support call for International Court of Justice opinion on Israeli occupation
UN states urged to support call for International Court of Justice opinion on Israeli occupation
The UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of Palestinian People met on Wednesday to discuss a UN request for the International Court of Justice to issue an advisory legal opinion on the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories. (Twitter/@UNISPAL)
NEW YORK CITY: The UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of Palestinian People met on Wednesday to discuss a UN request for the International Court of Justice to issue an advisory legal opinion on the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories. The request was prompted by a letter from the Palestinian government to the General Assembly.
Riyad Mansour, Palestine’s ambassador to the UN, said the Palestinian government wants the court’s opinion on the “prolonged military occupation,” the annexation of Palestinian territories, the demolition of Palestinian homes, and the denial of the right of Palestinians to self-determination, all of which are considered illegal under international law.
The petition to the court also addresses the issue of separate and discriminatory policies, laws and road systems for Jewish Israelis and Palestinian Arabs, he added.
Representatives of Indonesia, Lebanon, Egypt, South Africa and Namibia expressed strong support for Palestinian rights and said their countries will make submissions to the court in support of the Palestinian position.
The committee, which is chaired by Ambassador Cheikh Niang, Senegal’s permanent representative to the UN, also discussed recognition of the Nakba, or “Catastrophe,” the word Palestinians use to refer to their forced expulsion from their land in 1948 when the state of Israel was founded.
A number of speakers reaffirmed the support of their countries for the Palestinian people and their right to a free and independent state. Ahmad Faisal Mohammed, the permanent representative of Malaysia to the UN, was elected vice chair of the committee during the meeting.
“Malaysia has the honor to accept the post of the vice chair of this committee in recognition of Malaysia’s long standing support and contribution to the Palestinian cause,” he said.
Palestinians have long suffered “hardship” and “agony” in the pursuit of their inalienable right to have their own independent state, the achievement of which is long overdue, he added, and affirmed his country’s support for a “two-state” solution that includes the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.
Israel occupied the Palestinian West Bank, Gaza and other Arab territories during the 1967 war. In 1994, the Palestine Liberation Organization and Israeli authorities signed the Oslo Agreement, which called for a two-state solution to the conflict between Arabs and Israelis.
Almost 30 years later, Israel has instead become more entrenched in its occupation of the West Bank by building more Jewish settlements, considered illegal under international law, which makes a two-state solution much harder to achieve.
Mansour said during the committee meeting that the recently formed Israeli government, considered the most extreme and right-wing in the history of the state, includes a “convicted terrorist,” a reference to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who was convicted by an Israeli court in 2008 of supporting terrorism and racism.
Israel continues to mount relentless attacks on the Palestinian civilian population in the occupied territories, Mansour said, as was especially evident during Ramadan, when Israeli forces “desecrated” Muslim and Christian holy sites.
He also highlighted the case of Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan, who died in an Israeli jail on Tuesday after an 87-day hunger strike in protest against his administrative detention without charge. Palestinians have accused Israeli prison authorities of murder for allowing his condition to deteriorate to such a degree that he died in his cell.
Mansour said the Palestinian mission at the UN has sent an extensive letter to the UN Secretariat detailing Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people, including the death of Adnan.
Niang, the chair of the committee, said it was important “for all of us to make submissions to the” International Court of Justice. It is “our moral duty for us to do that; if we don’t do it, who else will,” he added.
He said that the request to the court is an important legal strategy through which Palestinians might achieve a measure of success in challenging the Israeli occupation.
“This is a very important milestone for the Palestinian cause and we should not miss it. We are counting on all of us to do it,” he said.
The deadline for states to make submissions to the court on the issue is July 25.
OIC calls for cease-fire in Sudan during emergency meeting in Jeddah
The meeting affirmed the importance of maintaining Sudan’s security and stability and respecting its unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity
Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha said OIC may send high-level delegation to Sudan
Updated 55 min 35 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Wednesday held an emergency meeting in Jeddah to discuss the developments in Sudan, following an escalation in military clashes that killed and injured many civilians.
During the meeting, which was called for at the invitation of Saudi Arabia — the current chair of the Executive Committee, the OIC affirmed the need to resolve conflicts through peaceful means, calling for solidarity in Sudan and affirming support for the Sudanese people, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Sudan said on Tuesday that 550 people have been killed since the conflict began, with 4,926 wounded and at least 334,000 people displaced inside Sudan. Tens of thousands of people have also been sent to neighboring countries, including Egypt, Chad, South Sudan, the Central African Republic and Ethiopia, according to UN agencies.
At the beginning of the meeting, OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha confirmed that “we will act on your recommendations and use all possibilities to contribute to efforts to stop the fighting, advance the peaceful path, and provide the necessary humanitarian assistance, including the possibility of sending a high-level delegation to Sudan at the appropriate time.”
Calling for a cease-fire and an end to the fighting, he said that they would “continue to hold consultations with (OIC) member states and regional and international actors, as part of our determination to contribute to the efforts aimed at achieving stability in Sudan.”
He added that they will continue to closely follow developments in the situation and work with partners to reach a peaceful process that achieves the aspirations of the Sudanese people.
Secretary-General confirms possibility of dispatching #OIC high-powered delegation to #
Sudan in coordination with Summit chair pic.twitter.com/QiDV4Ufnxk
The meeting affirmed the importance of maintaining Sudan’s security and stability and respecting its unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, thereby guarding it from external interference.
The OIC called for a commitment to the truce to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid and support for the injured and the stranded, the evacuation of citizens and diplomatic missions, and creating safe humanitarian corridors.
It also called for the immediate cessation of military escalation and for prioritizing the national interest to preserve the capabilities and gains of the Sudanese people, in view of the huge loss of lives and the destruction of installations and infrastructure, the OIC said in its final communique.
The OIC praised the efforts of Saudi Arabia in engaging with the Sudanese people and regional parties to reach an immediate and lasting cease-fire and return to the path of peace to preserve the country’s unity.
It also commended the significant efforts made by the Kingdom to evacuate people and diplomatic missions from Sudan and provide all their needs, while also commending the role of other states that made similar efforts.
The meeting also praised Turkiye for its role in inducing the Sudanese parties to exercise restraint, declare an immediate cease-fire and return to dialogue, and expressed appreciation for the safe and rapid evacuation of its citizens as well as nationals from 22 countries, including from 13 OIC member states.
It expressed gratitude to the Sudanese authorities for coordinating and securing the safe evacuation of staff of diplomatic institutions and foreign nationals under complex security conditions, and commended the efforts of Egypt, Jordan, the UAE, Algeria, Morocco and Djibouti for the evacuation of their nationals and citizens of other countries.
The OIC stressed “that continued violence in the Republic of Sudan will cast shadows on and have negative implications for security and regional peace, which is part and parcel of international security and peace.”
It also appealed to states and international institutions and organizations to provide humanitarian and health assistance to those affected by the difficult conditions in Sudan, including refugees in neighboring countries and those stranded in border areas.
Sudan’s descent into chaos shatters illusion of safety for war-weary Syrians
Sudan was a sanctuary for thousands of Syrians driven out of their country by violence during civil war
Between 2014 and 2019, Sudan welcomed some 300,000 Syrians, allowing them visa-free entry
Updated 2 min 21 sec ago
ANAN TELLO
LONDON: From the beginning of the protracted conflict pitting the regime against its opponents, Syrians fled their country in droves. Some risked life and limb to smuggle themselves and their families out of Syria over land, by sea, or any other routes available to them.
Since 2014, hundreds of thousands of Syrians from diverse ethnic backgrounds have managed to escape the violence and atrocities of the civil war by moving to foreign countries.
For Syrians who had just begun to find a new, stable life in Sudan — where they had hoped that violence and destruction would become a thing of the past — the eruption of fighting, looting and displacement in the North African country seems proof that the specter of war will follow them across borders.
On April 15, simmering enmity between the Sudanese Armed Forces, commanded by Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary group headed by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, reached boiling point.
Both sides accused each other of starting the clashes that would soon overwhelm many of Sudan’s cities and towns, and in particular, the capital Khartoum.
As the fighting between the army and the RSF in Khartoum intensified, 15 Syrians were killed within the first few days, according to diplomatic sources, and thousands found themselves forced to flee their country of refuge.
“Displacement is a word that has been haunting many Syrians of late,” Tarek Alabed, a Syrian physician who used to live in Khartoum, told Arab News.
“A few days ago, I was forced to flee the capital, Khartoum, to Port Sudan on the Red Sea in preparation for evacuation,” he said, describing an “agonizing” scene there.
“Dozens of buses arrived daily, carrying mostly Syrians.”
Referring to a sight that saddened him, Alabed said: “Syrians accounted for the smallest number of evacuees.”
According to him, “only 40 out of over 2,000 people” boarding the ships on Friday were Syrian.
“It was as if war finds us wherever we go,” he said.
Syria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement through the Syrian Arab News Agency on April 26, saying that it was “following with great concern the situation of Syrians residing in Sudan.”
The ministry added that it had “made contacts with brotherly and friendly countries to assist in the evacuation process,” highlighting that Saudi Arabia had enabled the departure of hundreds of Syrians from the eastern city of Port Sudan.
“Not many Syrians remain. Most of those whom I know have left,” said Ayham, a Syrian who said he worked in foam manufacturing in Sudan and declined to be identified by his full name.
FASTFACTS
90,000+ Syrian refugees who lived in Khartoum and other parts of Sudan (2021 UN).
300,000 Syrians who moved to Sudan between 2014 and 2019.
200 Syrian Kurdish families reportedly living in Khartoum.
Ayham, who arrived in Khartoum in 2017 along with other young male compatriots trying to escape compulsory military service, said many Syrians expect the situation to further deteriorate, leading to massive waves of evacuees.
“The clashes are taking place where the largest proportion of the Syrian community is concentrated, such as the Kafouri district of Bahri, which has an RSF base,” Ayham said.
“There is also a substantial Syrian community in the Riyadh district, where clashes also erupted, forcing most of them to vacate their homes.”
The Syrian Embassy in Khartoum had estimated the Syrian population in Sudan at 30,000 people, the second largest non-Sudanese community, exceeded only by Yemenis, according to Alabed, the physician.
He said that most Syrians resided in north Khartoum and worked in the industrial, agricultural and investment sectors.
The shooting did not stop even during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, despite humanitarian calls for an end-of-Ramadan ceasefire.
Though the Syrian civil war has crossed the 12-year mark, Alabed said that when it comes to terms such as “mortar shells,” “clashes,” “water-supply and power cuts,” and “corpses on the roads,” “as Syrians we have not become inured to them. Still, to relive those experiences is very painful – even for the Sudanese people.”
He continued: “Although Sudan has a history of military confrontations, none of the clashes in the past happened in the capital. This has been one of the worst experiences we have lived through.”
The outbreak of violence on April 15 took people in Khartoum by surprise. Reflecting on his experience, Alabed said: “In many past periods, we had witnessed a kind of verbal tension between the two parties to the conflict in Sudan, but those often ended when the parties held a meeting. This happened only a day before the clashes began.
“It is true that there were military reinforcements entering the capital and in Merowe in the north, but people continued to live a normal life.
“The markets remained open until late on that Ramadan night, but the next day, everyone woke up to this unfortunate news.”
Syrians in Khartoum could not be reached during the first few days of clashes owing to power outages and internet connectivity issues.
“Khartoum today is almost empty,” said Alabed. “Not only have foreigners vacated, but also Sudanese people, (many of whom) have fled to distant, safer states.”
He said some were unable to leave due to a lack of sufficient financial means and had to endure long hours of power cuts.
“We are (also) approaching the third week of water cuts and the absence of basic goods and services, which has caused a state of panic.”
As of Tuesday, more than 500 people had been killed and another 4,000 wounded in the fighting, according to Sudan’s health ministry. Foreign countries have been evacuating their nationals over land, by sea and via special rescue flights amid the violence and chaos.
Millions of Sudanese, however, remain trapped in Khartoum, where food is running short. More than 70 percent of the city’s health facilities have been forced to close as a result of the fighting.
On Saturday Abdalla Hamdok, the former Sudanese prime minister, said the conflict could become worse than those in Syria and Libya, which have led to the deaths and displacement of hundreds of thousands of people and caused instability in the wider regions.
“I think it will be a nightmare for the world. This is not a war between an army and a small rebellion. It is almost like two armies,” he said.
In an article published on Saturday, the Norwegian Refugee Council described the situation in Sudan as “the worst-case scenario,” noting that that fuel is running out, many banks and shops have been robbed, and access to basic services, including water, electricity, food and communication networks, are a challenge.
Ayham believes things are taking a turn for the worse in Sudan “owing to the security chaos triggered by the political developments,” adding that “gunpoint robberies are rife, and many Syrians have been affected.”
Disruptions in water and power supplies have compounded the problem of insecurity and violence, forcing many bakeries in violence-torn areas to stay shut.
“Life in general, in addition to the security situation, has become very difficult within 10 days, so most Syrians either left for Port Sudan or fled to neighboring states,” according to Ayham.
This is not the first time that Syrians who have sought refuge in Sudan have packed their bags, fearing unpleasant consequences — or, worse still, another war.
In the period between the outbreak of the civil war in Syria in 2011 and the overthrow of longtime dictator Omar Al-Bashir in 2019, Sudan was a sanctuary for Syrians fleeing violence and suffering and hoping to rebuild their livelihoods in a distant country.
Between 2014 and 2019, Sudan welcomed some 300,000 Syrians, allowing them visa-free entry and the rights to investment, education, healthcare and even citizenship. Local media reported that 4,000 Syrians were granted Sudanese passports in 2016.
“Syrians started flocking to Sudan when many embassies closed their doors to them,” Youssef, whose name has been changed for security reasons, told Arab News from Damascus.
The attitude of the Sudan government was in sharp contrast to that of even neighboring Lebanon, where, according to Youssef, “the climate has been generally unwelcoming, and the authorities require Syrians to have a sponsor after being in the country for 15 days.”
However, when Sudan’s transitional government took control in 2019, things changed for Syrians, prompting thousands to leave, and an entry visa was imposed. Then, following the military coup of 2021, “the number of Syrians in Sudan dropped significant, to somewhere between 60,000 and 70,000,” said Ayham.
Traumatized by at least two experiences of war and displacement, the Syrians fleeing Sudan because of the ongoing fighting are not hopeful of returning any time soon.
“Unfortunately, I do not believe there will be relief soon in Sudan, although I hope I am wrong,” said Alabed, who came to Sudan after receiving a good job offer in the medical field.
Explaining why his prognosis about Sudan’s future is gloomy, he said: “I have recently started to compare what is happening in Khartoum with the onset of the Lebanese civil war of 1975. It turned out to be a prolonged conflict, and no side wanted to end it.
“Both sides believe they can resolve the conflict, and, alas, civilians are the ones paying the price.”
Saudi Arabia ‘does not accept’ presidential vacuum threatening Lebanon’s stability: envoy
Envoy Walid Al-Bukhari highlighted the need to ‘expedite the election of a president capable of fulfilling the aspirations of the Lebanese people’
Al-Bukhari: ‘We do not accept the ongoing presidential vacuum that threatens the stability and unity of the Lebanese people’
Updated 03 May 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Lebanon on Wednesday said it was vital Lebanese political leaders elected a new president as soon as possible to safeguard the crises-hit country’s stability.
After meeting Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, envoy Walid Al-Bukhari highlighted the need to “expedite the election of a president capable of fulfilling the aspirations of the Lebanese people.”
He added: “We do not accept the ongoing presidential vacuum that threatens the stability and unity of the Lebanese people.”
Returning from a vacation in Saudi Arabia, Al-Bukhari on Wednesday
held talks with several Lebanese officials.
In a tweet following discussions with Lebanon’s grand mufti, Sheikh Abdellatif Deryan, at Dar Al-Fatwa, Al-Bukhari said: “The meeting was an opportunity for us to review the latest developments on the Lebanese scene, especially the presidential deadline and its importance in addition to a number of issues of mutual interest.”
According to Deryan’s office, the Saudi ambassador had noted the “constant communication with Dar Al-Fatwa, the religious and national reference that guarantees the unity of Lebanon and its people.”
Al-Bukhari pointed out the Kingdom’s support for Lebanon, its institutions, and Islamic-Christian coexistence, and hoped the nation would “witness stability and a promising future.”
Deryan said: “Saudi Arabia’s role in Lebanon is essential, as it is in the Arab and international arena.
“Electing a president and stabilizing Lebanon, as well as its prosperity and development, are responsibilities that fall on the Lebanese first and foremost, and then on the Arab brothers and friendly countries that support and provide assistance.
“Any settlement related to the election of the president, local or external, must be worked on to restore respect for the state, its institutions, and sovereignty in all fields.”
The presidential vacuum in Lebanon has entered its seventh month after MPs failed to secure a quorum during 12 attempted voting sessions.
Political division between Hezbollah and its allies, and also the opposition and reformists continue to prevent a solution to the matter.
The economic crisis gripping Lebanon has led to the collapse of its national currency and pushed more than half of the population into poverty.
“Dar Al-Fatwa welcomes any internal or external endeavor to end the Lebanese tragedy in which citizens pay high economic, living, social, and security prices that exceed the capacity of the Lebanese.
“Lebanon and its people are keen to have brotherly cooperation with the Kingdom and its leadership, which always works to preserve Lebanon and its Arab and cultural role in this region, as well as strives to defend the issues of Arabs and Muslims everywhere in the world,” Deryan added.
In a statement on Tuesday, the US State Department also urged “a solution from within Lebanon and not from the international community” to elect a president “free from corruption and capable of unifying the country.”
Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the State Department, said: “The US urges political leaders in Lebanon to act urgently to elect a president to unify the country and adopt the necessary reforms quickly to save the economy from its crisis.
“Lebanese leaders should not put their personal interests and ambitions above the interests of their country and people.
“Lebanon needs a president who is free from corruption and capable of unifying the country and implementing fundamental economic reforms, including those required to secure an agreement on a program with the International Monetary Fund,” Miller added.
Separately, Mojtaba Amani, the Iranian ambassador to Lebanon, met Gebran Bassil, head of the Free Patriotic Movement.
According to his media office, the Iranian envoy “informed Bassil of the Iranian-Saudi negotiation process and points of agreement,” and reiterated “Iran’s stance not to intervene in the internal Lebanese affairs and support whatever the Lebanese agree upon.”
Internal attempts to reach a compromise between the political forces have failed.
Suleiman Franjieh is still the only presidential candidate backed by Hezbollah and the Amal Movement, while most of the Christian forces and reformists in Lebanon are against the choice.
Parliament Deputy Speaker Elias Bou Saab has been meeting political leaders for days to hold a parliamentary dialogue. After talks with Sami Gemayel, head of the Kataeb Party, he said: “We have to start with the basics first, meaning that we have to define the role of the president before suggesting names.
“Timing is very important, and we can’t wait forever to find a solution. I am holding these meetings with this in mind.”
Gemayel said: “We are open to any solution that would take us to a new phase based on the sovereignty of the state, the freedom of the decision-making process in the country, and the establishment of a strong economy.
“However, we will oppose any solution that leaves the country in its current state. The problem is with the party that always imposes its decision on the Lebanese and prevents any possibility to advance.
“Electing Suleiman Franjieh, head of the Marada Movement, will be a continuation of the past six years because of his political stance, and will lead to the death of Lebanon and the migration of its young people. We will oppose this choice through various means available.”
Bou Saab also visited the Maronite Patriarch Bechara Al-Rahi and met the Tajadod parliamentary bloc, which includes the opposition presidential candidate Michel Mouawad. He also met Samir Geagea, head of the Lebanese Forces.
Lebanese Forces MP Ghassan Hasbani questioned the point of the dialogue “at a time when, for Hezbollah, it’s either Suleiman Franjieh or the presidential vacuum.”
The Maronite Archbishops Council urged the Lebanese deputies, “to benefit from the regional and international positive signs regarding the window available to elect a new president and avoid whatever would undermine the hopes of the Lebanese to overcome the series of devastating crises afflicting their lives due to the difficulty of electing a president.”
‘Fighting in Sudan must stop now,’ says UN secretary-general
Antonio Guterres said that failure to do so risks the conflict escalating into ‘an all-out war that could affect the region for years to come’
Warring factions have agreed a seven-day ceasefire, according to neighboring South Sudan’s Foreign Ministry, but previous truces failed to halt the fighting
Updated 03 May 2023
ALI YOUNES
NEW YORK CITY: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres On Wednesday urged the warring factions in Sudan to halt the bloodshed in the country by ending their conflict and entering into peace negotiations.
Speaking in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, he said the conflict has resulted in death and destruction across the country and had a devastating effect on cities. Khartoum, the capital, is in “turmoil,” he added, while Darfur, where there has also been heavy fighting and looting, is “burning once more.”
“The fighting needs to stop, and to stop now before more people die and the conflict explodes into an all-out war that could affect the region for years to come,” he said.
Fighting began in Khartoum on April 15 between the forces of two generals who seized power from civilian transitional authorities in a 2021 coup: Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, who is the head of Sudan’s regular army, and his former deputy, Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, who commands the Rapid Support Forces, a heavily armed militia that previously shared power with the army.
The two sides agreed on Tuesday to a seven-day ceasefire, according to the Foreign Ministry of neighboring South Sudan, one of several nations, including the US and Arab states, who have been to broker an enduring truce. Previous ceasefire agreements failed to stop the fighting.
Martin Griffiths, the UN’s humanitarian chief, has traveled to Sudan to oversee relief efforts and ensure the safe delivery of aid to civilians, Guterres said.
UN staff have relocated from their headquarters in Khartoum to the city of Port Sudan on the Red Sea coast, from where they are coordinating UN and international aid efforts.
Many civilians, include Sudanese and foreign nationals, have crossed the border into neighboring states, including Egypt, Chad, Ethiopia and South Sudan. So far about 100,000 people have fled the country and 800,000 more might follow in the coming weeks, Guterres said.
According to UN humanitarian officials, 16 million people in Sudan, a third of its population, are in need of aid, and the fighting has displaced 3.7 million, mainly in the Darfur region, from their homes.
Guterres said the UN is working hard with international and regional organizations, including the African Union and eight-nation East African trade
bloc the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, to convince the warring faction to deescalate the conflict and enter into peace negotiations.
At least 512 people have been killed and 4,200 wounded since fighting began on April 15, according to the Sudanese Health Ministry. The Doctors’ Syndicate, an organization that tracks civilian casualties, said at least 295 civilians have been killed and 1,790 wounded.
Guterres said Sudan is facing a “humanitarian catastrophe” and added: “Hospitals have been destroyed, humanitarian warehouses were looted and millions are facing food insecurity.
“Aid must be allowed into Sudan and we need immediate safe and secure access in order to be able to deliver it to the people who need it the most.”
UN humanitarian chief in Sudan, seeking guarantees on aid
More than a week after the brutal fighting erupted in the country's capital on Khartoum on April 15, thousands of UN workers were evacuated in a convoy to Port Sudan
Some UN offices paused their services, such as the World Food Program, after two of its workers were killed in fighting in southern Sudan
Updated 03 May 2023
AP
PORT SUDAN, Sudan: The UN’s humanitarian chief arrived in Sudan’s main seaport on Wednesday, as thousands of Sudanese and foreign nationals gathered there in hopes of fleeing the conflict-torn east African country.
Martin Griffiths, the under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator at the United Nations, tweeted that he came to affirm the UN’s commitment to the Sudanese people. His arrival in Port Sudan on the Red Sea came on the last day of a shaky truce, meant to expire at midnight, which has not quelled the fighting.
There are also increasing concern about the humanitarian situation for those trapped and displaced by the fighting — the result of a power struggle between the country’s two top generals — but questions remain over how UN agencies can operate with limited staff and supplies amid the chaos.
More than a week after the brutal fighting erupted in the country’s capital on Khartoum on April 15, thousands of UN workers were evacuated in a convoy to Port Sudan. Some UN offices paused their services, such as the World Food Program, after two of its workers were killed in fighting in southern Sudan. The WFP has since said it will resume operations.
The battle for control of Sudan erupted after months of escalating tensions between the military, led by Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and a rival paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.
At a virtual news conference from Port Sudan, Griffiths said he is seeking guarantees from the warring sides for the safe passage of humanitarian aid. He addressed criticism that the UN had not been doing enough by saying it was “extremely difficult” to work in Sudan. Even before the fighting erupted last month, Sudan was a country where one third of the population relied on humanitarian assistance.
Six trucks belonging to the World Food Program carrying aid to the western region of Darfur were looted on the road, Griffiths said, and singled out Darfur and Khartoum as badly in need of assistance.
“It’s not as if we’re asking for the moon,” Griffiths said in the online briefing. “We’re asking for the movement of humanitarian supplies and people. We do this in every other country, even without cease-fires.”
The conflict has so far killed 550 people, including civilians, and wounded more than 4,900. The fighting has displaced at least 334,000 people inside Sudan, and sent tens of thousands more to neighboring countries — Egypt, Chad, South Sudan, the Central African Republic and Ethiopia, according to UN agencies.
More than 42,000 Sudanese who fled the war in their country have crossed into Egypt along with 2,300 foreign nationals since the crisis began, according to the UN refugee agency. Aid workers are increasingly concerned about lack of basic services in these areas, and also in Port Sudan, some 400 kilometers (250 miles) from Khartoum.
Many Western countries have completed evacuations for their citizens from the country, with France, Britain and now the United States using Port Sudan as a base for those looking to leave. But citizens of other nations are still struggling to find a way out.
An estimated hundreds of Syrians, who came to Sudan fleeing their own country’s civil war over the past decade, are among the last foreigners to leave.
Tariq Abdel-Hameed, a Syrian in Port Sudan, said a second Damascus-bound flight with a around 200 Syrians mostly pregnant women and sick people, is scheduled to take off from Port Sudan later Wednesday.
He said the first flight landed in the Syrian capital early Wednesday, with some 200 people, including 21 children, on board. He said more flights are scheduled in the coming days.
For thousands of Sudanese and foreigners flocking to Port Sudan, it’s the last stop before leaving the country. Saudi warships have been ferrying mainly foreigners but also dual Sudanese nationals and others across the Red Sea to the Saudi city of Jeddah.
“It feels really sad to be leaving behind a part of your life,” said Saadiya Abdulrahman, a Sudanese-American woman from Khartoum, while waiting with her daughter for their turn to board a Saudi vessel on Tuesday night. When their turn came, the two first boarded a tugboat with dozens of others, to take them to the Saudi ship.
“Khartoum has become like a ghost town in some neighborhoods because of all the destruction,” said Salah Suleiman, a Sudanese from Khartoum who was among those sailing to Jeddah.
On Wednesday, the fighting continued in and around the Sudanese capital. Clouds of smoke were seen over areas of active fighting, and residents-hiding in their homes-still heard sounds of explosions, with the battles still seemingly centered around key government buildings, such as the Presidential Palace.
There were increasing signs of lawlessness in many of the city’s neighborhoods, with reports that more diplomatic facilities were being targeted. Armed men stormed the building housing the office of Saudi Arabia’s cultural attaché in Sudan, the kingdom said Wednesday.
A statement on the state-run Saudi Press Agency said an armed group “destroyed equipment and cameras, seized some of attaché’s property and disrupted the attaché’s systems and servers.”
Speaking from Kenya, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the international community needs to come together and put pressure on the warring Sudanese generals to end the conflict.
“All need to use their capacity to put pressure for this horrible and I’d say unjustifiable conflict to stop,” he said. “The present situation is totally unacceptable.”