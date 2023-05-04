You are here

  • Home
  • Refugee card played again in Turkiye candidates’ election campaigns

Refugee card played again in Turkiye candidates’ election campaigns

Refugee card played again in Turkiye candidates’ election campaigns
Above campaign billboards in the southwest of the city center of Sanliurfa on April 28, 2023. Turkiye has officially hosted 3.7 million Syrians, probably more than 5 million in total. ( AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zfst5

Updated 04 May 2023
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Refugee card played again in Turkiye candidates’ election campaigns

Refugee card played again in Turkiye candidates’ election campaigns
  • Opposition falls short of proper protection for displaced, say analysts
  • Nation Alliance’s Kemal Kilicdaroglu wants to repatriate 3.6m in 2 years
Updated 04 May 2023
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: With only a few days until the critical ballot in Turkiye on May 14, the issue of refugees has again resurfaced during the election campaigns of candidates.

The main opposition presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu recently released a video outlining his plans for refugees if the Nation Alliance is victorious.

Kilicdaroglu’s position is that normalization will be pursued with the Bashar Assad regime and a protocol signed to protect refugees.

The UN and the EU will also be included in this protocol and more funds will be asked from them for the reconstruction process, with Turkish companies tasked with rebuilding Syria.

Both in his video speech and during his previous rallies across the country, Kilicdaroglu has pledged to repatriate about 3.6 million Syrians registered in Turkiye back to their homeland within at least two years.

Turkiye cannot be Europe’s “buffer zone” for refugees, Kilicdaroglu said.

If essential measures are not taken, “hungry and thirsty” refugees from these countries would flock over Turkey’s borders, he cautioned. “The refugee issue is not a racial issue, but a resource one,” he added.

As anti-refugee sentiment has intensified in campaign rhetoric, experts argue that it is not realistic to send all Syrians back to their countries in a short time because international law has to be taken into account.

During the upcoming elections, some 167,000 Syrians will be eligible to cast their vote.

Friedrich Puttmann, doctoral researcher at the European Institute of London School of Economics, thinks that the opposition’s plans to send Syrian refugees back home within two years would inevitably lead to a new row with Brussels. This is because the European Council’s conclusions from April 2018 oppose any forced returns of the Syrian refugees or voluntary returns that are used to change the local ethnic demographics in Syria.

“Moreover, most Syrian refugees would like to stay in Turkiye, where they have built a life over the past years, and not to return to Syria, which continues to be unsafe due to the continuing civil war and especially the Assad regime,” he told Arab News.

“That is true even if the next government reaches an agreement with Assad providing safety guarantees for returning Syrians, because Assad’s dictatorial regime must be profoundly mistrusted.”

As a result, Puttmann thinks that more Syrian refugees today are considering crossing into the EU again, which may lead to another refugee crisis on the EU’s shores, and many are hoping to keep the rights they have in Turkiye at the moment.

“That is also because, as Human Rights Watch has reported, not all returns that look voluntary on paper actually also are voluntary in practice,” he said.

Although President Recep Tayyip Erdogan uses softer language with regard to Turkiye’s Syrian refugees, Puttmann said that Erdogan’s aim is the same, which is to return them to Syria with the help of the EU.

“No matter the result of the elections, it is high time for the EU to take the perspective of the Turkish host society even more into account than until now, if it wants to prevent both the Syrians’ deportation to Syria and another refugee crisis on the EU’s borders.

“The EU should proactively seek dialogue with Turkiye on this and make a proposal on how it could support the welfare of both Syrian refugees and Turkish citizens as well as their integration with each other better in the future.”

According to Metin Corabatir, president of the Ankara-based Research Center on Asylum and Migration, or IGAM, it is unrealistic to send Syrians back to their homeland by reaching an agreement with the Assad regime under the current circumstances.

“The secure conditions laid down by the UN and the EU have not been reached yet in order to allow a safe return.

“Therefore, they would not be willing to be part of any protocol,” he told Arab News.

“The ongoing oppositional rhetoric against the Syrians should only be viewed as a political move to consolidate voters ahead of the elections, and nothing more,” he said.

Corabatir also emphasized that the Assad regime would require the withdrawal of Turkish troops from its territories.

“Therefore Syrians could not be sent to the so-called safe zones where Turkish troops would be absent as well,” he said.

Dr. Begum Basdas, researcher at the Centre for Fundamental Rights at the Hertie School in Berlin, thinks Kilicdaroglu’s commitment to international human rights standards and democratic values fall short of ensuring protection for refugees, asylum seekers and migrants because he uses discriminatory terms such as “illegal” and “burden.”

“However, it is not shocking, as everywhere around the world, including in the EU and the US, we see similar trends where anti-migration policies are disregarded by the progressives to appeal to rightwing voters,” she told Arab News.

According to Basdas, increased securitization of the borders and hostile asylum procedures do not actually stop people’s movements, it only results in more deaths and further human rights violations.

“Regardless of who succeeds in the elections, the problem we continue to face is the lack of clear and comprehensive migration policies that prioritize human rights of everyone in Turkiye,” she said.

Basdas also underlined that international human rights law and Turkiye’s national legislation prohibit the violation of the principle of non-refoulement, meaning individuals cannot be transferred to countries where they risk being subject to serious human rights violations.

“Each case for both Syrians and non-Syrians must be assessed individually before a return decision is made, otherwise it might amount to collective expulsion,” she said.

“This is a serious concern particularly for non-Syrians, who already experience challenges to access registration and asylum procedures in Turkiye,” she added.

It is therefore still unclear how the opposition presidential candidate will ensure voluntary and safe returns.

“The safeguards cannot be guaranteed merely through negotiations with other countries or rebuilding strategies,” Basdas said.

In his video statement on May 2, Kilicdaroglu also warned about what he argued were the effects of climate change in the Mediterranean basin that could lead to an influx of refugees to Turkiye.

With the UN predicting climate change and potential water scarcity displacing 700 million people globally by 2030, Basdas said that “a stronger collaboration in the region on climate change with mutual respect is crucial, however Kilicdaroglu’s framing of the problem risks further stigmatization and discrimination against migrants and asylum seekers.”

“In the end, as he said, climate change affects us all regardless of our status and we might all be displaced one day,” she added.

“For that reason, besides progressive climate policies, Turkiye must instead call on and lead the international community for a humanitarian approach to migration to ensure protection of rights in the long run, rather than proposals focused on returns and militarized borders,” she said.

Topics: Turkiye

Related

Turkish opposition making gains in opinion polls ahead of elections
Middle-East
Turkish opposition making gains in opinion polls ahead of elections

Killings of 3 Palestinians by Israeli forces termed ‘extrajudicial’ 

Killings of 3 Palestinians by Israeli forces termed ‘extrajudicial’ 
Updated 11 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

Killings of 3 Palestinians by Israeli forces termed ‘extrajudicial’ 

Killings of 3 Palestinians by Israeli forces termed ‘extrajudicial’ 
  • The violence in Nablus comes at a particularly sensitive time in the region
  • Israel has been staging near-nightly arrest raids into West Bank villages, towns and cities for more than a year
Updated 11 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: The Israeli army killed four Palestinians in Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, on Thursday — three of them in a military operation inside the old city, and the fourth one, a young woman, at the Huwara checkpoint, south of the city.

The deaths bring the number of Palestinians killed by Israelis since the beginning of the year to 108, including 20 children and one woman.

Three victims were identified as Muath Al-Masri, Ibrahim Jabr and Hassan Qatanani. They were killed during a raid on their house.

Two bodies were found badly disfigured because of the intensity of the Israeli fire, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.

A comprehensive strike was observed to protest against the Israeli attack, with thousands participating in the victims’ funeral on Thursday afternoon.

The Israeli army accused two of the three young men of being responsible for killing three Israeli settlers in the Jordan Valley weeks ago.

The fourth victim, a woman identified as Iman Odeh, 26, was killed by a bullet to the chest fired by Israeli soldiers in Hawara. The army claimed she tried to carry out a stabbing attack.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said the Israeli military prevented ambulance crews from saving her life.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh, during a meeting with an EU delegation, called on the bloc to pressure Israel to stop killing Palestinians.

Shawan Jabarin, head of the Al-Haq human rights organization in Ramallah, told Arab News that the three men could have been arrested if the Israeli agents had wanted to do so.

The Israeli army’s action, he said, amounted to an “extrajudicial execution” and a “war crime.”

“When the Israeli army targets specific people for killing whose identities are known, this is extrajudicial execution, which is considered a war crime,” Jabarin said.

The Israeli policy in this regard, he added, is evident, as the forces that raided the house had the intent to kill and not make arrests.

Jabarin said his organization was preparing a detailed report on the extrajudicial killings of Palestinians, which would soon be submitted to the International Criminal Court.

He said the matter was painful because there was still no local, regional or international body investigating Israeli abuses and extrajudicial killings of Palestinians, “which allows the murderous soldiers and their leaders to escape unpunished.”

Taysir Nasrallah, a member of the Fatah Revolutionary Council in Nablus, told Arab News that the Israeli army could have arrested the three young men and tried them if they were accused.

“The undercover agents entered the old city with the aim of a premeditated killing. If the Palestinians had discovered them, the agents could have committed a massacre against civilians,” he said.

Nasrallah condemned the deployment of snipers on the roofs of neighboring buildings, who did not care whether unrelated civilians could be killed, as well as the use of drones that fired shells at the targeted house, destroying it.

“The Israeli army’s special forces came to kill and commit a massacre, and they did not care if they killed 10 civilians who had nothing to do with the matter. Their military operations terrorize Palestinians and provoke them into seeking revenge,” Nasrallah told Arab News.

The operation began at 7:20 a.m. when workers and students usually commute in large numbers, leaving them exposed to the dangers of being caught in a crossfire.

Schools decided to delay classes until the Israeli forces left the city, fearing for students’ lives.

Nasrallah called on the Palestinian Authority not to participate in the security meeting in the Egyptian resort of Sharm El-Sheikh, which is expected to be held before the end of this month.

“As long as the Israeli army is not committed to stopping the killing of Palestinians, using violence against them, storming Palestinian cities, and completely ignoring the presence of the Palestinian Authority and its security services, what is the point of these meetings?” Nasrallah said.

Topics: West Bank Israel Nablus

Related

Violent clashes in West Bank after death in Israeli custody of Palestinian hunger striker
Middle-East
Violent clashes in West Bank after death in Israeli custody of Palestinian hunger striker
Special Israeli troops kill Palestinian during raid in West Bank
Middle-East
Israeli troops kill Palestinian during raid in West Bank

Jordanian foreign minister discusses push for Syrian peace with European counterparts

Jordanian foreign minister discusses push for Syrian peace with European counterparts
Updated 3 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

Jordanian foreign minister discusses push for Syrian peace with European counterparts

Jordanian foreign minister discusses push for Syrian peace with European counterparts
  • Ayman Safadi addressed German, Finnish, Maltese and Greek ministers on Arab consensus plan to reach Syrian solution
  • The European foreign ministers stressed the importance of the efforts exerted to gradually resolve the Syrian crisis
Updated 3 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

AMMAN: Jordan’s foreign minister has discussed with European counterparts the progress and future steps of an Arab-led initiative to gradually reach a political solution in Syria.
Ayman Safadi, who is also Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister, stressed the importance of consensus reached at a recent joint-Arab meeting in Amman, and added that the plan would help address Syria’s humanitarian, political and security problems.
Safadi held phone discussions on Thursday with Annalena Baerbock of Germany, Pekka Haavisto of Finland, Ian Borg of Malta and Nikos Dendias of Greece.
Jordans News Agency said that they spoke about resolving the crisis and what was needed to address key issues with a “step-by-step” methodology in line with Security Council Resolution 2254.
The resolution includes the delivery of humanitarian aid to Syrians, the voluntary return of refugees, the fight against terrorism and addressing drug smuggling as a stepping-stone to tackling more comprehensive security and political issues.
The European foreign ministers stressed the importance of the efforts exerted to gradually resolve the Syrian crisis, the news agency said.
Safadi also met a delegation from the German Bundestag Budget Committee, lead by MP Claudia Raffelhüschen, to discuss methods to strengthen the “strong” partnerships between the two countries.
The meeting also discussed the existing cooperation in a number of economic and development sectors.
Safadi valued Germany’s support to Jordan and its development process, and its assistance in facing repercussions on the Kingdom of regional crises, especially with regard to Berlin’s support for Jordan’s efforts to provide a decent life for Syrian refugees and its aid for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees.
The Jordanian minister also discussed regional issues with the delegation, most notably the Palestinian cause, and outcomes of the Amman consultative meeting on Syria.

Topics: Jordan European syrian crisis

Related

Jordan, Norway to boost cooperation on Syrian refugee crisis
Middle-East
Jordan, Norway to boost cooperation on Syrian refugee crisis
The group called for immediate measures to tackle the humanitarian crisis in Syria
Middle-East
Jordan to host Arab foreign ministers’ meeting to tackle Syria crisis

UN Yemen envoy holds ‘fruitful’ discussion with Yemen parties

UN Yemen envoy holds ‘fruitful’ discussion with Yemen parties
Updated 04 May 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

UN Yemen envoy holds ‘fruitful’ discussion with Yemen parties

UN Yemen envoy holds ‘fruitful’ discussion with Yemen parties
  • Hans Grundberg urged the Yemeni government and the Iran-backed Houthis to take advantage of the recent progress in peace efforts
  • President Al-Alimi calls for Houthis to comply with peace efforts by releasing prisoners, ending human rights violations
Updated 04 May 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The UN Yemen envoy said on Thursday that he had a productive meeting with Yemen’s leader of the Presidential Leadership Council in the country’s southern city of Aden, a day after expressing similar optimism following a meeting with Houthi leaders in Sanaa.

Hans Grundberg urged the Yemeni government and the Iran-backed Houthis to take advantage of the recent progress in peace efforts and the international support for ending the war in order to make concessions and begin negotiations, emphasizing that the Yemeni conflict can only be resolved through dialogue and political will. 

“I have engaged in a fruitful, substantive discussion with President Al-Alimi on the way forward that addresses the immediate concerns of Yemenis and advances an inclusive Yemeni-led process under United Nations auspices,” Grundberg said, referring to PLC head Rashad Al-Alimi.

“I remain committed to supporting a durable resolution to the conflict that reflects the will of the Yemeni people,” he added.

The UN envoy arrived in Aden on Wednesday and left the same day.

The official news agency SABA reported that Al-Alimi expressed the council’s support for the envoy’s efforts to achieve peace in Yemen and welcomed any peace initiative to end the war in Yemen.

He called for the Houthis to comply with peace efforts, including the Saudi initiative, by releasing prisoners, ending human rights violations, and closing their annual summer camps used to indoctrinate and recruit Yemeni children.

“The head of the Presidential Leadership Council stated that the Houthi militia was not prepared for the peace option, regardless of the worsening suffering, as evidenced by the tragic stampede disaster in Sanaa that claimed the lives of dozens of impoverished people seeking humanitarian aid,” the Yemeni leader said, according to SABA. 

Grundberg briefed reporters at Sanaa airport on Wednesday after concluding his two-day visit to the city, stating that he had constructive talks with the Houthis that could pave the way for moving forward with comprehensive peace talks.

He emphasized that the agreement between the Yemeni government and the Houthis should lead to the permanent cessation of hostilities, the lifting of restrictions on Sanaa airport and Hodeidah ports, and the lifting of the Houthis’ siege of Taiz.

“I am encouraged by the positive and constructive atmosphere during my meetings here in Sanaa. and I look forward to returning in the near future to continue our engagement,” the UN envoy said.

He added: “I have had positive engagements with the authorities in Sanaa. We had frank, detailed and constructive discussions on the way forward. And I am encouraged by what I’ve heard and indeed by the constructive engagement by all sides at this critical time.”

Yemen’s peace efforts gained a significant boost last month when the Saudi Ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Al-Jaber undertook a rare visit to Houthi-controlled Sanaa, bringing a semi-final text of the peace deal that tackles difficult points.

Paying public personnel in Houthi-controlled areas has been identified by Yemeni government officials as a point of contention between them and the Houthis.

The Houthis demanded that the Yemeni government transfer salaries to them so that they could distribute them to the employees, whereas the Yemeni government insisted on paying the salaries to the workers based on a payroll audited for 2014 without Houthi interference. 

At the same time, the Yemeni government and the Houthis announced that they are prepared to begin the second round of prisoner exchange negotiations to free all detainees and those who have been forcibly disappeared. 

Topics: Yemen Houthis Rashad Al-Alimi Hans Grundberg

Related

UN Yemen envoy in Iran to build support for peace efforts
Middle-East
UN Yemen envoy in Iran to build support for peace efforts
New Yemen peace talks ‘will protect people of the south,’ says Southern Transitional Council head
Middle-East
New Yemen peace talks ‘will protect people of the south,’ says Southern Transitional Council head

President Biden threatens Sudan sanctions as latest truce unravels

US President Joe Biden on Thursday threatened to impose new sanctions over Sudan’s conflict, saying the fighting “must end.”
US President Joe Biden on Thursday threatened to impose new sanctions over Sudan’s conflict, saying the fighting “must end.”
Updated 04 May 2023
AFP

President Biden threatens Sudan sanctions as latest truce unravels

US President Joe Biden on Thursday threatened to impose new sanctions over Sudan’s conflict, saying the fighting “must end.”
  • Biden signed an executive order on Thursday that broadens authority to impose sanctions on those responsible for the violence
  • The fighting has killed about 700 people so far across Sudan
Updated 04 May 2023
AFP

KHARTOUM: US President Joe Biden on Thursday threatened to impose new sanctions over Sudan’s conflict, saying the fighting “must end,” as gunfire and explosions rocked Khartoum for a 20th straight day.
Hundreds of people have been killed in Sudan since the fighting between army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan’s forces and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo’s Rapid Support Forces began on April 15 over a dispute on the planned integration of the RSF into the regular army.
As the latest cease-fire expired at midnight, the army said it was ready to abide by a new seven-day truce, but there was no word from its foes in the paramilitary RSF.
Biden signed an executive order on Thursday that broadens authority to impose sanctions on those responsible for the violence, although it does not name potential targets.
The US leader said in a statement that those facing the sanctions were “individuals responsible for threatening the peace, security, and stability of Sudan; undermining Sudan’s democratic transition; using violence against civilians; or committing serious human rights abuses.”
“The violence taking place in Sudan is a tragedy — and it is a betrayal of the Sudanese people’s clear demand for civilian government and a transition to democracy. It must end,” he said.
Within hours of the latest supposed cease-fire taking effect, witnesses in Khartoum reported loud explosions and exchanges of fire on the streets around dawn and clashes during the day in the city of five million people.
The foreign ministry later accused the RSF of attacking the Indian embassy in Khartoum, the latest in a spate of such incidents which the diplomatic mission did not immediately confirm.
The fighting has killed about 700 people so far across Sudan, most of them in Khartoum and Darfur, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project.
The UN refugee agency said it was preparing for an outflow of 860,000 people from the north African country, adding $445 million would be needed to support them just through October.
“The needs are vast, and the challenges are numerous. If the crisis continues, peace and stability across the region could be at stake,” said Raouf Mazou, the UNHCR’s assistant chief of operations.
More than 100,000 people have already fled Sudan since the fighting erupted.
On the day the fighting began, Burhan and Daglo had been due to meet with international mediators to discuss the RSF’s integration into the army — a key condition for the transition to democratic rule.
Instead, Khartoum awoke to the sound of gunfire ringing through the streets.
The UN’s top humanitarian official, Martin Griffiths, on Wednesday visited Sudan to try to negotiate safe passage for aid and aid workers, after six trucks laden with food supplies from the World Food Programme were looted on their way to the war-torn western region of Darfur.
Darfur is still scarred by a war that erupted in 2003 when then president Omar Bashir unleashed the Janjaweed militia, mainly recruited from Arab pastoralist tribes, against ethnic minority rebels.
The Janjaweed — whose actions led to war crimes charges against Bashir and others — later evolved into the RSF.
The United Nations said Darfur civilians were again being armed in the latest fighting.
The Norwegian Refugee Council said violence in the West Darfur state capital, El Geneina, has “resulted in the loss of at least 191 lives.”
“Dozens of settlements have been burnt and destroyed, and thousands have been displaced,” it said.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres acknowledged Wednesday the international community had “failed” Sudan.
“A country like Sudan, that has suffered so much... cannot afford a struggle for power between two people,” said the UN chief.
Mediation efforts have multiplied since the conflict began, but the army said Wednesday it favored those of the East African regional bloc IGAD, because it wanted “African solutions to the continent’s issues.”
Arab League foreign ministers are to meet on Sunday to discuss the conflict ahead of a summit in Saudi Arabia later this month, a diplomat told AFP.
Nearly 450,000 civilians have fled their homes since fighting began, the International Organization for Migration said, including the more than 115,000 who have sought refuge in neighboring countries.
Since Bashir’s ouster in a 2019 coup, international mediators have sought to bring civilians and the military to the negotiating table.
But in the process, analysts believe, they gave too much credit to Burhan and Daglo, who worked together in the coup that derailed the transition to elective civilian rule before falling out in a power struggle.
Exiled rebel leader Abdel Wahid Nur — a veteran of decades of fighting in Darfur — said “the Sudanese people want neither of them.”
“They want a civilian government,” he told AFP, adding there can be “no winner” in the current conflict.

Topics: Sudan Unrest Sudan US sanctions US President Joe Biden

Related

An American ship carrying over 200 evacuees from Sudan has arrived in Jeddah, Al Ekhbariya reported on Thursday.
Saudi Arabia
US ship carrying over 200 Sudan evacuees arrives in Jeddah
Last UK evacuation flight leaves Sudan
Middle-East
Last UK evacuation flight leaves Sudan

Italy to continue supporting UN efforts in Libya: PM

Italy to continue supporting UN efforts in Libya: PM
Updated 04 May 2023
Francesco Bongarrà

Italy to continue supporting UN efforts in Libya: PM

Italy to continue supporting UN efforts in Libya: PM
  • Giorgia Meloni met with Gen. Khalifa Haftar, head of the Libyan National Army, in Rome on Thursday
  • ‘We believe that the meeting will bring some positive results,’ source in PM’s office tells Arab News
Updated 04 May 2023
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Rome will maintain its support for UN efforts to bring about presidential and parliamentary elections in Libya by the end of 2023, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told Gen. Khalifa Haftar, head of the Libyan National Army, on Thursday.

Haftar is in Rome for meetings with Italian authorities on stabilizing Libya and North Africa. On Wednesday evening, he met with Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

A source in the prime minister’s office told Arab News that the issue of migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean in unprecedented numbers to reach Italian shores was discussed on Thursday during a two-hour meeting.

“Haftar’s visit to Rome comes as Italy continues to grapple with a growing number of migrants and refugees arriving by sea from North Africa,” the source said.

“Many of them depart from Libya, including from the Cyrenaica region bordering Egypt, where Haftar has control.

“Haftar’s cooperation will be greatly appreciated, and we believe that the meeting with Prime Minister Meloni will bring some positive results.”

Topics: Italy Libya United Nations (UN) Giorgia Meloni Khalifa Haftar migrants

Related

Italian special envoy meets Gen. Haftar in Benghazi
Middle-East
Italian special envoy meets Gen. Haftar in Benghazi
Backed by Italy, Libya enlists militias to stop migrants
Middle-East
Backed by Italy, Libya enlists militias to stop migrants

Latest updates

Arson attack on office of Germany’s first black deputy
Arson attack on office of Germany’s first black deputy
Killings of 3 Palestinians by Israeli forces termed ‘extrajudicial’ 
Killings of 3 Palestinians by Israeli forces termed ‘extrajudicial’ 
UK Muslim surveyors’ network to push for greater inclusivity in property industry
Adewole Ademolake speaks at the founding of the Association of Muslim Surveyors held at the RICS headquarters in Westminster.
Jordanian foreign minister discusses push for Syrian peace with European counterparts
Jordanian foreign minister discusses push for Syrian peace with European counterparts
For intrepid travelers, the challenging terrain and mystical beauty of Saudi Arabia’s Empty Quarter beckons
For intrepid travelers, the challenging terrain and mystical beauty of Saudi Arabia’s Empty Quarter beckons

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.