Italy to continue supporting UN efforts in Libya: PM

Gen. Khalifa Haftar, head of the Libyan National Army, is in Rome for meetings with Italian authorities on stabilizing Libya and North Africa. (Reuters)
Updated 04 May 2023
Francesco Bongarrà

  • Giorgia Meloni met with Gen. Khalifa Haftar, head of the Libyan National Army, in Rome on Thursday
  • ‘We believe that the meeting will bring some positive results,’ source in PM’s office tells Arab News
Updated 04 May 2023
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Rome will maintain its support for UN efforts to bring about presidential and parliamentary elections in Libya by the end of 2023, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told Gen. Khalifa Haftar, head of the Libyan National Army, on Thursday.

Haftar is in Rome for meetings with Italian authorities on stabilizing Libya and North Africa. On Wednesday evening, he met with Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

A source in the prime minister’s office told Arab News that the issue of migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean in unprecedented numbers to reach Italian shores was discussed on Thursday during a two-hour meeting.

“Haftar’s visit to Rome comes as Italy continues to grapple with a growing number of migrants and refugees arriving by sea from North Africa,” the source said.

“Many of them depart from Libya, including from the Cyrenaica region bordering Egypt, where Haftar has control.

“Haftar’s cooperation will be greatly appreciated, and we believe that the meeting with Prime Minister Meloni will bring some positive results.”

WASHINGTON: The conflict between Sudan’s military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces is “likely to be protracted” because both sides believe they can prevail militarily and have few incentives to negotiate, the top US intelligence official said on Thursday.

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines presented the bleak US intelligence assessment of the fighting that erupted on April 15 in testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

The assessment cast a shadow over international efforts to persuade the foes to end the violence, which has killed hundreds, prompted some 100,000 people to flee to neighboring countries and raised the specter of a worsening humanitarian crisis.

“The fighting in Sudan between the Sudanese armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces is we assess likely to be protracted as both sides believe they can win militarily and have few incentives to come to the negotiating table,” Haines said.

The foes, she continued, both are seeking “external sources of support,” which if forthcoming, “is likely to intensify the conflict and create a greater potential for spillover challenges in the region.”

The ongoing violence, Haines warned, is worsening “already dire humanitarian conditions” and forced aid organizations to curtail operations amid growing fears of “massive refugee flows.”

The UN has pressed the warring factions to guarantee safe passage of aid after six trucks were looted.

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said he hoped to have face-to-face meetings with both sides within two to three days to secure guarantees from them for aid convoys.

Fierce fighting could be heard in central Khartoum on Thursday as the army tried to push back the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces from areas around the presidential palace and army headquarters, with a lasting ceasefire appearing elusive.

Each side appears to be battling for control of territory in the capital ahead of any possible negotiations, though the leaders of both factions have shown little public willingness to hold talks after more than two weeks of fighting.

CAIRO: Heavy shelling in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum on Thursday disrupted efforts to deliver badly needed aid to trapped civilians, after yet another fragile and frequently violated truce ran out, residents said.
Sudan has plunged into chaos since fighting erupted in mid-April between the country’s two rival top generals. There is increasing concern for those trapped and displaced by the fighting, and aid workers and civilians have said there’s a dire lack of basic services, medical care, food and water.
In central areas of Khartoum, sporadic explosions could be heard Thursday, a day after the United Nations warned that the Sudanese people are “facing a humanitarian catastrophe,” and after the latest in a series of cease-fires expired earlier in the day.
“The situation is very dire,” said Atiya Abdalla Atiya, who leads a key doctors union. “All forms of shelling can still be heard in Khartoum, whether air or artillery shelling.”
Black plumes of smoke rising from downtown neighborhoods dotted Khartoum’s skyline at midday. The fighting also raised questions about the viability of internationally backed initiatives seeking to bring an end to the violence that upended the African country’s transition to democracy.
The conflict started on April 15, preceded by months of escalating tensions between the military, led by Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and a rival paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces, or RSF, commanded by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.
The fighting turned urban areas into battlefields and foreign governments rushed to evacuate their diplomats and thousands of foreign nationals out of Sudan.
Both sides have traded accusations of truce violations over the past weeks. On Thursday, each side claimed its forces were the subject of attacks. The military said late Wednesday it clashed with RSF forces around key government institutions in Khartoum, including the Republican Palace in the capital’s center.
Cease-fire initiatives by the United States, Saudi Arabia and the East African bloc known as IGAD have all floated a path toward longer negotiations. But the warring sides have shown little commitment to even short-term promises to stop the fighting.
The doctors’ group has in recent days warned that at least 60 percent, of hospitals located near areas of active fighting are out of service, either because they have been shelled or due to the shortage of medical personnel and supplies.
Among those in a critical, life-threatening situation are some 12,000 patients with kidney failure with no access to dialysis facilities. “People suffering from chronic diseases are dying at home because functioning hospitals are only attending to the wounded,” said Atiya, of the Sudanese Doctors’ Syndicate.
The head of the UN children’s agency, Catherine Russell, said from Kenya on Thursday that “Sudan is teetering toward catastrophe” and warned that children are increasingly caught in the crossfire.
“While we are unable to confirm estimates due to the intensity of the violence, UNICEF has received reports that 190 children have been killed and another 1,700 injured in Sudan since conflict erupted almost three weeks ago,” she said.
“For the sake of Sudan’s children, the violence must stop,” Russell added.
Kuwait’s government announced Thursday that it will be dispatching flights carrying medical and humanitarian supplies to the city of Port Sudan, on Sudan’s Red Sea coast, the Gulf Arab country’s state-run news agency KUNA said. Sudan’s state news agency reported that the first Kuwaiti plane carrying medical supplies and food aid arrived on Thursday afternoon.
The flights are meant to deliver at least 75 tons of humanitarian assistance to the Sudanese heath authorities and the Sudanese Red Crescent.
However, the lawlessness brought on by the violence has also thwarted aid distribution across Sudan, with looting and attacks on aid and medical facilities posing major setbacks.
A coordinator for the UN’s refugee agency in the Darfur region, Toby Howard, said the organization’s facilities in the areas of Nyala, South Darfur, El Geneina and West Darfur had been looted.
Asked about who was doing the looting, Howard said it was common in the restive region even before the violence of the past two weeks.
“I would put it down to basically uncontrolled militias, bandits, criminals. Some of them are loosely affiliated with one of the two sides in the conflict,” he said during a virtual news conference Wednesday from Kenya, where he relocated after his evacuation from Darfur.
Port Sudan, the country’s main seaport, experienced relative calm amid chaos elsewhere in Sudan and became a hub for tens of thousands of people looking to flee the fighting — and has now become the entry point for an international effort to get aid supplies into the country.
The conflict has so far killed at least 550 people, including civilians, and wounded more than 4,900. The Sudanese Doctors’ Syndicate, which tracks only civilian casualties, said Thursday that 457 civilians have been killed in the violence, and more than 2,300 have been wounded.
At least 334,000 people have been displaced inside Sudan, and tens of thousands more to neighboring countries — Egypt, Chad, South Sudan, the Central African Republic and Ethiopia, according to UN agencies.
Thousands have funneled through crowded, desert crossing points between Egypt and Sudan in recent days, with many calling for aid groups to do more to provide the waiting crowds with basic assistance.
On Thursday, the World Health Organization said its workers were on the ground at the Egyptian-Sudanese border crossing of Arqin to help meet urgent medical needs for the first time since the influx of people started.
The UN refugee agency said that more than 50,000 people had crossed into Egypt alone, including 47,000 Sudanese and 3,500 third-country nationals, by Wednesday.
The US State Department said Thursday it has “successfully completed” the evacuation of more than 2,000 people from Sudan following the initial evacuation of US Embassy diplomats and staff.
Of all the evacuated, roughly 1,300 are American citizens, green card holders, Sudanese working for the embassy or nationals of US partners and allies, deputy department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

BEIRUT: Raja Salameh, the brother of Lebanon’s central bank governor, on Thursday appeared before a team of European judges investigating financial crimes and international money laundering involving more than $330 million.

The judicial delegation, headed by French judge Aude Buresi, heard Salameh’s testimony at the Beirut Palace of Justice as part of investigations by European countries into financial transfers outside Lebanon and transactions conducted by Forry Associates, which Salameh owns.

Salameh had failed to attend two sessions last week due to health problems, according to a medical report submitted by his representative to the European delegation.

Salameh’s legal representative did not attend Thursday’s session, saying that his client was “a witness, not a suspect.”

According to a judicial source, the session lasted six hours, with European investigators asking 140 questions, prompting an agitated Salameh to complain about the length of the hearing.

Under Lebanese law, the European judges cannot directly question Salameh, but must seek answers through a Lebanese judge and mediator. The delegation cannot take any decision to charge or make an arrest on Lebanese territory.

At least three countries, France, Germany and Luxembourg, are investigating Riad Salameh, the Banque du Liban governor, and his brother Raja for allegedly embezzling more than $330 million from the bank between 2002 and 2015.

Judge Buresi is due to question Riad Salameh in Paris on May 16, but the bank chief’s appearance before the French judiciary remains uncertain.

European investigators have heard the testimonies of several people, including bank managers and central bank employees.

They also questioned the governor’s assistant Marianne Hoayek and financial auditors again this week. The delegation is scheduled to question caretaker Finance Minister Youssef Khalil on Friday and will leave Lebanon that night.

In 2022, the Lebanese judiciary opened a local investigation into Salameh after European investigators questioned him over alleged involvement in embezzlement cases.

The Beirut Public Prosecution charged the Salameh brothers and Hoayek with “embezzlement of public funds, forgery, illicit enrichment, money laundering and tax evasion.”

The Lebanese state, represented by Judge Helena Iskandar, head of the Cases Authority of the Ministry of Justice, filed charges against the three, demanding their arrest, seizure of their properties and bank accounts, and for accounts belonging to their spouses and children in Lebanon and abroad to be frozen.

The first investigating judge in Beirut, Charbel Bou Samra, set May 18 as a date for the hearing with Salameh as a defendant in the local case, separately from the European case.

The local investigation will be confidential.

A travel ban was issued against the Salameh brothers, but the governor is still in the position he has occupied since 1993, and his term is scheduled to expire at the end of this month.

In February, Salameh responded to the accusations, insisting he was innocent.

In conjunction with the European investigations, the disciplinary board unanimously decided to dismiss Mount Lebanon public prosecutor Judge Ghada Aoun from the judiciary.

The decision was based on claims of legal violations presented against Aoun before the judicial inquiry.

Following the decision, Aoun said: “They are pursuing the only judge who dares to investigate such cases. I did not invent anything and I have evidence, and they are prosecuting me because I am doing my job. I fear no one, even if they want to kill me.”

Aoun has appealed against the dismissal, but the Supreme Judicial Council is not bound by a deadline to decide on this appeal. Meanwhile, Aoun is unable to continue her work, and is expected to retire in two and a half years.

Aoun had pursued the BDL governor, as well as at least six Lebanese banks and a money transfer company, on charges of money laundering and fraud, based on claims by activists.

Banks in Lebanon have been on strike since February in protest against a judicial summons issued by Aoun and her request for an end to anonymity for banking officials.

The banks argued that “Aoun’s actions were affecting the financial reputation of the Lebanese banking sector abroad, especially with correspondent banks, for reasons related to internal political disputes.”

LONDON: The UK and the Netherlands, in partnership with the UN, co-hosted an international event on Thursday to raise funds for the salvage operation to remove 1.1 million barrels of oil from the Safer, a decaying storage vessel moored off the coast of war-torn Yemen.

The conference of nations, companies and international organizations raised more than $7.5 million, the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said.

The Safer has had little or no maintenance since the conflict in Yemen began in 2015, and UN officials have been warning for years of the growing threat to countries on the Red Sea coast of an environmental disaster. If the Safer breaks up or begins to leak it could spill four times as much oil as the Exxon Valdez disaster off Alaska in 1989.

The UN salvage operation is finally moving forward after lengthy negotiations with the Houthis in Yemen, who control the area in which the Safer is moored, and is expected to cost $129 million. This includes the purchase in March of a large tanker, the Nautica, to hold the oil removed from the Safer. As a result of the war in Ukraine, the price of such vessels has risen steeply and none were available for leasing. The Nautica set sail for the Red Sea from China in early April.

So far, about $99 million has been raised from governments, private donors and crowdfunding. The operation cannot be funded by the sale of the oil because it is unclear who actually owns it, the UN said.

UN said it fell short of raising the money it needs on Thursday, however, spokesperson Farhan Haq saying: “It is urgent that this gap is closed to successfully implement the operation. While we appreciate the contributions received so far, there is a crucial need for the funds to allow us to complete the task that we have begun,”

Despite the shortfall, Andrew Mitchell, the British minister of state for development and Africa said: “(Thursday’s) conference has made vital progress toward avoiding an environmental, economic and humanitarian catastrophe on a massive scale.

“The Safer tanker is at real risk of leaking, I am proud of the UK’s leadership on this crisis and we now look to the UN to begin the emergency operation as soon as possible.”

Liesje Schreinemacher, the Dutch minister for foreign trade and development cooperation, said: “The international community has a unique opportunity to stave off disaster. Let’s demonstrate our commitment to protecting people and the planet.”

It is estimated that a spill from the Safer could cost $20.1 billion to clean up, cause devastating damage to marine life in the Red Sea, and exacerbate an already dire humanitarian situation in Yemen, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said. It would also obstruct an estimated 10 per cent of global shipping, adding billions to the costs each day, it added.

RAMALLAH: The Israeli army killed four Palestinians in Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, on Thursday — three of them in a military operation inside the old city, and the fourth one, a young woman, at the Huwara checkpoint, south of the city.

The deaths bring the number of Palestinians killed by Israelis since the beginning of the year to 108, including 20 children and one woman.

Three victims were identified as Muath Al-Masri, Ibrahim Jabr and Hassan Qatanani. They were killed during a raid on their house.

Two bodies were found badly disfigured because of the intensity of the Israeli fire, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.

A comprehensive strike was observed to protest against the Israeli attack, with thousands participating in the victims’ funeral on Thursday afternoon.

The Israeli army accused two of the three young men of being responsible for killing three Israeli settlers in the Jordan Valley weeks ago.

The fourth victim, a woman identified as Iman Odeh, 26, was killed by a bullet to the chest fired by Israeli soldiers in Hawara. The army claimed she tried to carry out a stabbing attack.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said the Israeli military prevented ambulance crews from saving her life.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh, during a meeting with an EU delegation, called on the bloc to pressure Israel to stop killing Palestinians.

Shawan Jabarin, head of the Al-Haq human rights organization in Ramallah, told Arab News that the three men could have been arrested if the Israeli agents had wanted to do so.

The Israeli army’s action, he said, amounted to an “extrajudicial execution” and a “war crime.”

“When the Israeli army targets specific people for killing whose identities are known, this is extrajudicial execution, which is considered a war crime,” Jabarin said.

The Israeli policy in this regard, he added, is evident, as the forces that raided the house had the intent to kill and not make arrests.

Jabarin said his organization was preparing a detailed report on the extrajudicial killings of Palestinians, which would soon be submitted to the International Criminal Court.

He said the matter was painful because there was still no local, regional or international body investigating Israeli abuses and extrajudicial killings of Palestinians, “which allows the murderous soldiers and their leaders to escape unpunished.”

Taysir Nasrallah, a member of the Fatah Revolutionary Council in Nablus, told Arab News that the Israeli army could have arrested the three young men and tried them if they were accused.

“The undercover agents entered the old city with the aim of a premeditated killing. If the Palestinians had discovered them, the agents could have committed a massacre against civilians,” he said.

Nasrallah condemned the deployment of snipers on the roofs of neighboring buildings, who did not care whether unrelated civilians could be killed, as well as the use of drones that fired shells at the targeted house, destroying it.

“The Israeli army’s special forces came to kill and commit a massacre, and they did not care if they killed 10 civilians who had nothing to do with the matter. Their military operations terrorize Palestinians and provoke them into seeking revenge,” Nasrallah told Arab News.

The operation began at 7:20 a.m. when workers and students usually commute in large numbers, leaving them exposed to the dangers of being caught in a crossfire.

Schools decided to delay classes until the Israeli forces left the city, fearing for students’ lives.

Nasrallah called on the Palestinian Authority not to participate in the security meeting in the Egyptian resort of Sharm El-Sheikh, which is expected to be held before the end of this month.

“As long as the Israeli army is not committed to stopping the killing of Palestinians, using violence against them, storming Palestinian cities, and completely ignoring the presence of the Palestinian Authority and its security services, what is the point of these meetings?” Nasrallah said.

