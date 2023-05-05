You are here

  • Home
  • Live debut of all-female Saudi band Seera showcases the electrifying power of women

Live debut of all-female Saudi band Seera showcases the electrifying power of women

Live debut of all-female Saudi band Seera showcases the electrifying power of women
1 / 4
The rock fusion band Seera (left to right): Meesh, Nora, Haya, and THING. (AN/Huda Bashatah)
Live debut of all-female Saudi band Seera showcases the electrifying power of women
2 / 4
Bassist for the band Seera, Meesh, on stage at their debut show in The Warehouse on May 4. (AN/Huda Bashatah)
Live debut of all-female Saudi band Seera showcases the electrifying power of women
3 / 4
Lead singer and pianist, Nora, on stage at Seera’s debut show in The Warehouse on May 4. (AN/Huda Bashatah)
Live debut of all-female Saudi band Seera showcases the electrifying power of women
4 / 4
Seera’s lead guitarist, Haya, on stage at their debut show in The Warehouse on May 4. (AN/Huda Bashatah)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vyrgb

Updated 47 sec ago
Nada Alturki

Live debut of all-female Saudi band Seera showcases the electrifying power of women

Live debut of all-female Saudi band Seera showcases the electrifying power of women
  • The 4-piece Saudi band delivered a captivating performance to a delighted audience of more than 200 people at The Warehouse in Riyadh on Thursday night
  • Guitarist Haya said: ‘It’s still kind of a male-dominated field … (as) an all-woman band, we really want to support women to be more out there and to take up space’
Updated 47 sec ago
Nada Alturki

RIYADH: As the profile of women continues to rise in the contemporary music industry in Saudi Arabia, and the wider Middle East, all-female rock-fusion band Seera is boldly pioneering a largely untapped psychedelic sound on the Kingdom’s local scene.
After a warm-up by DJ Haffs, the Saudi band delivered a captivating performance to an audience of more than 200 people at The Warehouse in Riyadh on Thursday night in their debut live show. The venue echoed to the unique sounds of the four-piece band: guitarist Haya, bassist Meesh, THING on drums, and Nora on lead vocals and keyboard. The audience was duly impressed.
“Throughout the whole performance, my phone was always in my pocket; I never took it out, and I never took any pictures or any videos,” Nadir Al-Fassam, lead guitarist of Saudi psychedelic punk band Sound of Ruby, told Arab News.
“I was just concentrating on the performance. The truth is that doesn’t happen a lot.”
Beyond their music, however, Seera’s greatest impact might lie in the influence they have on other Saudi women.
Meesh said: “We haven’t even launched yet and I’ve already had women come up to me and (say), ‘I’ve been picking up an instrument but I haven’t felt like I could really put myself out there until seeing you guys,’ or, ‘You guys inspired me.’”
The band hopes their live debut will encourage others to take to the stage.
“It’s still kind of a male-dominated field globally, and here, too… (as) an all-woman band, we really want to support women to be more out there and to take up space,” said Haya.
The story of the band began a year ago, when Haya met sisters Meesh and Nora through Instagram and they got together for a jam session.
“Within a minute, we had written a song, and when Nora also came and met up with us we were just going and going,” Haya told Arab News.
Nora added: “Me and Meesh started playing music a long time ago. Since we’re sisters, we’ve always felt there was a missing piece. We were looking for a band and people to connect with through our music. We were on the hunt.
“When Haya reached out to Meesh, it was the perfect opportunity to form a band, especially since our music tastes are very similar. We like uniqueness in music and we love diversity in sound.”
Drummer THING was the missing link, she said, and they met her at a music event later that summer.
Meesh said: “I’ve played with a lot of people before but when I played with the girls, I expressed myself freely in a way that I’m not used to. I felt myself progress … Playing together really helped us all develop ourselves as musicians, as people, as a band.”
The group’s sound, which combines their interests in jazz, funk, soul and Turkish psychedelic rock, is reminiscent of performers from the 1970s such as Jefferson Airplane and Janis Joplin, but they add their own spin by infusing it with Arabic and English influences.
“When I started writing lyrics, I used to always write in English but I wanted to get more in touch with my culture,” said Nora.
“So, I really looked into the writing process and I ended up loving it. Arabic Fus’ha (classical Arabic) is beautiful, and I wanted to incorporate that more into the music. That’s when we mixed both languages together.”
Some of their lyrics also feature Ammiya, or colloquial Arabic, in an effort to modernize the sound while remaining true to their roots and upbringing.
“We really wanted to represent an original sound,” said THING. “It was really important for us to focus on our culture, on local Arabic sounds mostly, and then mixing it together because we’re influenced by a lot of things.”
As they performed original tracks on Thursday night, including “Woman,” “Junoon Almal” (“Money Craze or Greed”) and “Khaleek Ba’eed” (“Stay Away”), the band really played to the crowd, complete with free-flowing moves and headbanging, often inviting the audience to clap along. “We’re about to take you guys to dreamland,” Nora told them between songs.
The crowd went wild when Seera concluded their set with the track “Slapping,” calling out for more.
“We were so overwhelmed by the audience and their energy and how they felt the music,” said Nora.
“I could see in their faces that they were connecting with it and that just meant the world to me. This doesn’t stop here and it’s just fueling our fire for the future.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi band Seera rock-fusion Music

Related

Shrek and his friends come to Riyadh for a musical show
Saudi Arabia
Shrek and his friends come to Riyadh for a musical show
Special XP Music Futures, YouTube collaborate to support Saudi music industry
Entertainment
XP Music Futures, YouTube collaborate to support Saudi music industry

Teachers enroll in musical training programs to revive school performances

Teachers enroll in musical training programs to revive school performances
Updated 05 May 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi

Teachers enroll in musical training programs to revive school performances

Teachers enroll in musical training programs to revive school performances
  • Program aims to enhance children’s musical skills, exposing them from an early age to aid development
  • Songs and chants are a regular part of lessons conducted in kindergartens as they play an important role in children’s language development
Updated 05 May 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi

RIYADH: Saudi children gathered around the performance stage, each holding a musical instrument, performing for their families and loved ones is a scene that is being revived in the Kingdom’s schools again.
This year Saudi Arabia is taking important measures to implement music as part of the school curriculum, with musical arts training programs for teachers.
The qualifying program for musical art training implemented its first phase on Sunday, with over 7,000 kindergarten teachers enrolled in the four-week program, part of the strategy for developing cultural capabilities in partnership with the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Education, supervised by the Music Commission.
The program’s ultimate aims are to develop the talents of young Saudis from an early age, and to enhance the competitiveness of the Saudi cultural and education sectors.
It will enhance the abilities of kindergarten teachers who subsequently plan musical activities and lessons for children, teaching them, among other things, the characteristics of sound and related terminology.
Songs and chants are a regular part of lessons conducted in kindergartens as they play an important role in children’s language development.
Seeta Alqanas, a teacher at Dareen Kindergarten School at Jubail Industrial City, registered as a trainee for the program’s first implemented phase.
“As a trainee of the program, we are learning how to chant songs with a melody that attracts the attention of children, and children will learn the types of music and instruments, and eventually be able to form a melody from a young age,” she said.
“I personally like the program and am enjoying it, and I see that it is an important, fun element to (the) kindergarten curriculum, as it improves children’s listening and hearing skills.”
The Kingdom’s move to expose Saudis to music from a young age ignites areas of children’s development and readiness for school, including intellectual, linguistic development, and social-emotional skills.
“The program helps increase children’s linguistic development, builds their personality and self-confidence, and enhances their artistic taste,” said Reem Alkhelaiwi, a teacher at Al-Zarqa Kindergarten School.
“In line with Vision 2030 and keeping with its development, I think this step is very important as music is the common language of mankind.”
Alkhelaiwi tried to register for the program’s first phase but missed the chance and is eagerly waiting for the program’s second phase to be announced.
“The program is necessary for every kindergarten teacher as it gives teachers a better way to present songs in a professional, musical way,” she said.
Research has long suggested that listening to and playing music helps reduce anxiety, stress and elevates mood.
Listening and playing music can also help regulate children’s emotions and can significantly influence emotion recognition.
“Music can free children from anxiety and help them experience new feelings such as joy, pride, and anger, following the musical notes they play,” said Sara Almutairi, another teacher at Dareen Kindergarten School at Jubail Industrial City.
“Playing music can also help increase children’s confidence and social skills.”

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia children musical Schools

Related

The event included a number of live performances and oud tutorials. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh Oud Exhibition celebrates Arabic musical heritage
Musical tribute to Egyptian singing legend Umm Kulthum to open in Saudi Arabia photos
Saudi Arabia
Musical tribute to Egyptian singing legend Umm Kulthum to open in Saudi Arabia

Saudia allocates 1.2m seats to transport pilgrims from 114 destinations

Saudia allocates 1.2m seats to transport pilgrims from 114 destinations
Updated 05 May 2023
Nada Hameed

Saudia allocates 1.2m seats to transport pilgrims from 114 destinations

Saudia allocates 1.2m seats to transport pilgrims from 114 destinations
  • “176 aircraft will be used from the Saudia and flyadeal fleet,” said Amer Al-Khushail, CEO of Hajj and Umrah at the Saudia Group
  • He told Arab News that the size of fleets dedicated to Hajj had increased as a result, and flyadeal would be involved for the first time in operations to transport pilgrims
Updated 05 May 2023
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: Since the 2023 Hajj season is approaching, the Saudia Group, represented by Saudia, flyadeal and Saudi Private Aviation, has announced its Hajj operational plan, allocating more than 1.2 million seats for pilgrims from all over the world.
“Allocating over 1.2 million seats to transport pilgrims is among the most prominent features of this year’s plan — 176 aircraft will be used from the Saudia and flyadeal fleet,” said Amer Al-Khushail, CEO of Hajj and Umrah at the Saudia Group, during the announcement on Thursday at the Saudia Flight Operation Building in Jeddah.
“Transportation operations will also take place from 100 airports around the world, in addition to 14 new airports designated for this season. The pilgrims will be transported through six airports inside the Kingdom, which is happening for the first time in cooperation and coordination with the General Authority of Civil Aviation, led by Abdulaziz Al-Duailej,” Al-Khushail added.
The integrated operational plan was designed differently since this Hajj season will return to full capacity compared to reduced numbers in previous years due to COVID-19.
Al-Khushail said he was proud of last year’s Umrah season, saying it went smoothly despite being back at full capacity.
He told Arab News that the size of fleets dedicated to Hajj had increased as a result, and flyadeal would be involved for the first time in operations to transport pilgrims.
“Through the vast experience of the Saudia Group over the years of operating Hajj seasons with high efficiency and effectiveness, the necessary plans have been prepared for this season and have been approved by the board of directors of Saudi Airlines led by the Minister of Transport and Logistics Saleh Al-Jasser,” he said.
Al-Khushail highlighted the importance of integrating performance with various government stakeholders at airports, such as GACA, along with all companies involved in organizing Hajj trips inside and outside the Kingdom.
He also revealed that Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah will receive the first flights arriving in the Kingdom on May 21.
Saudia will be transporting pilgrims from more than 100 scheduled destinations and 14 seasonal destinations to airports in Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, Madinah, Taif, and Yanbu.
The operational plan is to guarantee a smooth travel experience for pilgrims by offering them comfort during their trips, providing 8,000 cockpit and cabin crew who can speak a total of 42 different languages.
Recently, Saudia Group concluded several agreements with various authorities to serve pilgrims in many countries as part of its endeavor to increase its operational share and bolster its reputation.
Saudia has updated its in-flight Islamic content, with more than 134 hours of various religious programs and 590 hours of Qur’an recitations, in addition to many other Islamic programs available in several languages such as Arabic, English, Indonesian and Mandarin.
It also offers a unique collection of educational e-books on how to perform Hajj and Umrah in more than 14 languages.
Saudia Group has also expanded its Hajj season plan activities to include sharing awareness messages to pilgrims in their languages through Hajj missions, Hajj organizations present in Makkah and Madinah, and across Hajj residences. In these messages, the company clarifies all matters related to the pilgrims’ journeys, including details related to baggage limits and requirements in order to facilitate an easy pilgrimage.
Moreover, Saudia Group aims to achieve operational efficiency while fully complying with safety standards, providing pilgrims with many further services including arranging the dispatch of zamzam water bottles to various destinations and providing additional flights for pilgrims wishing to travel to Madinah by air.

Topics: Saudia Saudi private aviation

Related

Update Saudia says aircraft ‘came under fire’ at Khartoum airport
Saudi Arabia
Saudia says aircraft ‘came under fire’ at Khartoum airport
Saudia records fewest passenger complaints among carriers in Saudi Arabia, GACA reveals
Business & Economy
Saudia records fewest passenger complaints among carriers in Saudi Arabia, GACA reveals

SFDA trains quality assessors on ICH quality guidelines

SFDA trains quality assessors on ICH quality guidelines
Updated 05 May 2023
SPA

SFDA trains quality assessors on ICH quality guidelines

SFDA trains quality assessors on ICH quality guidelines
  • Saudi drug experts join global training program
  • The four-week training program, which began May 1, consists of five modules
Updated 05 May 2023
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), in cooperation with the International Council for Harmonization of Technical Requirements of Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (ICH), organized regulatory training on quality guidelines, providing assessors with in-depth knowledge and experience in the fields of chemistry, manufacturing and control.
The four-week training program, which began May 1, consists of five modules covering various disciplines, such as drug manufacturing and analyzing processes, and reviewing production stages using scientific studies.
The training is being offered by prominent international experts, including Dr. Nadine Ritter, a specialist in the field of biopharmaceuticals from the US; Dr. Mark Powell, a specialist in the field of biochemistry from the UK; and Dr. Margit Holzer, a specialist from Austria.
A group of experts from the SFDA joined them.
About 90 residents and experts from the authority, along with more than 30 residents representing a number of Arab and international regulatory authorities, also joined the program.
By organizing programs, the SFDA aims to build bridges of communication and benefit from international experts, transferring expertise internationally to improve regulatory decisions and help raise the efficiency, quality and safety of medicine worldwide.

Topics: Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) quality guidelines

Related

SFDA conference draws 200 companies, 20,000 visitors
Corporate News
SFDA conference draws 200 companies, 20,000 visitors
Ecolab to share food safety & hygiene expertise at SFDA event
Corporate News
Ecolab to share food safety & hygiene expertise at SFDA event

UK ambassador to Saudi Arabia sees coronation as an opportunity for the British to see their history come to life

UK ambassador to Saudi Arabia sees coronation as an opportunity for the British to see their history come to life
Updated 3 min ago
Lama Alhamawi

UK ambassador to Saudi Arabia sees coronation as an opportunity for the British to see their history come to life

UK ambassador to Saudi Arabia sees coronation as an opportunity for the British to see their history come to life
  • Neil Crompton says King Charles III “has some slightly different interests which everyone is looking forward to seeing”
  • The British monarch has ties with Saudi Arabia and the Arab world dating back to his time as Prince of Wales
Updated 3 min ago
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: On May 6, King Charles III will officially be proclaimed as the UK’s new monarch in a grand ceremony broadcast around the world from Westminster Abbey in London.

“This is the first coronation that has taken place in my lifetime, my mother is 87 and talks to me about the coronation,” British Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Neil Crompton told Arab News.

The ambassador visited the Arab News headquarters in Riyadh on Thursday to celebrate the coronation with Arab News reporters and the assistant editor in chief, Noor Nugali.

Crompton at Arab News HQ in Riyadh. (AN Photo)

Crompton highlighted some of the ways people will celebrate the coronation in the UK and also detailed the festivities hosted by the UK Embassy in Riyadh.

“Most people will watch it live on television, a lot of people will go to London to line the streets, but I believe normally on royal events like this, big communities come together and have street parties and it’s nice to get together with tables and cakes and flags,and children running around.”

In Saudi Arabia, the UK Embassy will be hosting friends who have supported the bilateral relationship between the two kingdoms, and Saudi alumni of UK universities at a reception to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort.

“Obviously it’s a very big day for the United Kingdom and British embassies around the world,” the ambassador said.

Also in attendance at the UK reception celebrating the coronation will be previous Saudi ambassadors of the UK as well as Saudi businessmen and women that have a close connection to the UK.

The ambassador highlighted the status of Saudi-UK relations, stating: “The relationship is probably as strong as it has ever been, I would say that it is a historical relationship.

“But I think that it has become a very modern partnership we have, and changes like Brexit, you have an exciting reform program Vision 2030,” he said.

Crompton added that King Charles is expected to continue the legacy of his late mother Queen Elizabeth II while also carrying on his own interests and work in inter-faith dialogue, youth development, and environmental action.

“I expect there to be lots of continuity in terms of that we have a constitutional monarchy so part of the emphasis is on monitoring continuity. But of course, he will bring a slightly different style, he has some slightly different interests and I think everyone is looking forward to seeing,” Crompton told Arab News.

Among the continued interests of the king will be his work in promoting harmony and respect among different religions and cultures as well as his work in the Arab world.

“He (King Charles) has made seven official visits to Saudi Arabia and, of course, there is an old relationship between the two royal families,” Crompton said.

“King Charles has always taken an interest in the Arab world and in matters of faith and Islam in particular,” the ambassador added.

“He has always had an interest in interfaith dialogue.”

One of King Charles’s commitments has always been strengthening and building bridges between diverse faiths and cultures.

“I remember just before I joined the foreign embassy in 1995, King Charles did a famous speech or lecture in Oxford called ‘Islam in the West’ in which he talked about the sort of common heritage between Islam, Christianity, and Judaism which I think won a lot of appreciation,” Crompton said.

The ambassador imagines that the King will continue his new legacy along these themes while also adding his interests in youth development programs.

The coronation, set for Saturday, will be attended by many dignitaries from around the world, and thousands of Brits will surround Westminster Abbey to experience it.

As announced so far, King Charles’ coronation will differ in certain aspects from the late Queen Elizabeth’s, whose procession was 5 miles long with more than 8,000 guests attending the ceremony.

King Charles’ procession will be shorter at 1.3 miles and 2,000 guests in attendance.

When the ambassador was asked what he looks forward to seeing most during the coronation, he said: “We are fascinated by the ceremony, we haven’t seen it and sadly the late Queen Elizabeth died, and we had the funeral, so many of the ceremonies have been for that.”

The ambassador added that much of the pageantry during the late queen’s funeral were witnessed for the first time by people in their lifetime, and were an opportunity for the British to see their history come to life.

“We learned a lot, we re-learned a lot about our history, and that is something we are looking forward to,” Crompton said.

Topics: King Charles Coronation

Related

Saudi minister of state to attend King Charles coronation on behalf of King Salman
Saudi Arabia
Saudi minister of state to attend King Charles coronation on behalf of King Salman

Saudi Geological Survey dating Kingdom’s rock layers

Saudi Geological Survey dating Kingdom’s rock layers
Updated 05 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi Geological Survey dating Kingdom’s rock layers

Saudi Geological Survey dating Kingdom’s rock layers
  • Process aids in water, mineral, petroleum exploration
Updated 05 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Following the approval of the Saudi Committee for Stratigraphy, the Saudi Geological Survey, also known as the SGS, has launched research on sedimentary sequences in the Kingdom.

The study will help researchers determine the stratigraphic sequences of sedimentary rocks, as well as sedimentary environments and various geological structures, because of the role they play in facilitating mineral exploration in the Kingdom.

Tariq Aba Al-Khail, spokesman for the SGS, said the committee has issued a unified geological column for sedimentary sequences extending for 541 million years, from the Paleozoic era to the modern era.

The committee consists of officials from Saudi Aramco, King Saud University, King Abdulaziz University, King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, Taibah University, the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, and King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology.

The sequences can refer to these eras through their sedimentary covers, as well as their different ages and divisions, which explain the sedimentary environments hosting industrial and basic metals existing in the Kingdom. This includes radioactive elements such as uranium and thorium, in addition to rare earth elements.

They will also contribute to determining the geology of water reservoirs and its importance in exploring the largest hydrocarbon reserves in the world, in addition to aiding in petroleum discoveries.

Topics: Saudi Geological Survey Tariq Aba Al-Khail rare earth metals

Related

Saudi Arabia launches National Geological Database
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia launches National Geological Database
Saudi geological program to attract investments worth over $1bn
Business & Economy
Saudi geological program to attract investments worth over $1bn

Latest updates

Live debut of all-female Saudi band Seera showcases the electrifying power of women
Live debut of all-female Saudi band Seera showcases the electrifying power of women
Middle Eastern participation grows in China-led security bloc as new countries join
Middle Eastern participation grows in China-led security bloc as new countries join
Teachers enroll in musical training programs to revive school performances
Teachers enroll in musical training programs to revive school performances
French government plays down Italy migration row
French government plays down Italy migration row
Saudia allocates 1.2m seats to transport pilgrims from 114 destinations
Saudia allocates 1.2m seats to transport pilgrims from 114 destinations

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.