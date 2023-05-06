You are here

  AS IT HAPPENED: King Charles III's Coronation
Opinion

Prince Khalid bin Bandar Al-Saud

King Charles: visionary, bridge builder, sword dancer

AS IT HAPPENED: King Charles III's Coronation

Arab News

AS IT HAPPENED: King Charles III's Coronation

  • In the UK, people celebrated truly once-in-a-lifetime event
  • Across Arab world, many locals and expatriates witnessed time-honored tradition
LONDON: In the UK, people celebrated a truly once-in-a-lifetime event. On Saturday, King Charles III was crowned alongside Queen Camilla, the first such coronation in 70 years.

However, the British are not the only ones who commemorated the coronation — in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Bahrain and Qatar, many locals and expatriates alike geared up to show respect and adoration for the time-honored tradition.

Some older citizens of the Gulf will remember when Charles, who at the time was the Prince of Wales, visited the UAE with Princess Diana 34 years ago, and others will recall watching the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II on black-and-white televisions in 1953.

The coronation is a bittersweet moment given the passing of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022, but it is one that many in the Gulf hope will symbolize a new beginning for British-Arab relations.

See how the coronation event unfolded with our coverage below. (All times BST)

14:30 - And Charles' position as king is finally rubber-stamped as the official part of the coronation weekend comes to a close. Thanks for tuning in!

14:15 - The moment the thousands among the crowds who've braved the London rain have waited for,  King Charles, Queen Camilla and members of the working Royal family make a Buckingham Palace balcony appearance.

13:45 - Now back at Buckingham Palace, King Charles receives a salute from his armed forces, a resounding three cheers ring out from the palace lawn.

13:00 - King Charles, now wearing the Imperial State Crown, and Queen Camilla leave Westminster Abbey as the Coronation ceremony comes to a close. They begin the procession back to Buckingham Palace, with other members of the Royal family in tow.

12:55 - US President Joe Biden congratulates King Charles and Queen Camilla on their coronation, saying “enduring friendship between the US and the #UK is a source of strength for both our peoples”

12:15 - Queen Camilla is crowned with the Crown of Queen Mary.

12:10 - William, Prince of Wales pays homage to his father, the king, as his "liege man."

12:05 - The St. Edward's Crown is placed on Charles' head as he is officially crowned.

12:00 - King Charles, now in the Coronation chair, is presented with regalia and symbols of his role as sovereign with a backing of Byzantine chants. Among these will be the armills — a set of gold ornamented bracelets representing knighthood and military leadership - presented by Lord Kamall, 56, a Conservative Party peer and practicing Muslim.

11:45 - The sacred anointing part of the Coronation ceremony has taken place, away from view, behind a specially-commissioned screen.

11:00 - The Coronation ceremony has begun.

10:30 - King Charles will arrive at Westminster Abbey in royal ermine over George VI’s crimson red Robe of State and will change into George VI’s purple Robe of Estate to leave the Abbey. Find out more about the fashion and attire on show at the ceremony here.

10:20 - King Charles and Queen Camilla have begun their procession to Westminster Abbey from Buckingham Palace in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach.

10:00 - On Friday, in pre-Coronation events, Catherine, Princess of Wales was spotted wearing the Bahrain Pearl Drop earrings in London as she met well-wishers outside Buckingham Palace. Read more here.

09:50 - As expected, we have several faith leaders in attendance at this coronation for the first time in British history, something that King Charles was very keen to implement.

09:10 - We get our first glimpse of the king and queen, who have left Clarence House where they stayed last night and arrived at Buckingham Palace to prepare for the ceremony.

08:55 - From the Coronation chair, which has been used for more than 700 years in coronations, to St. Edward's Crown, to the Golden State coach to the 12th century anointing spoon -- all the regalia of coronations of centuries past will be on display today in London.

08:40 - And from Saudi Arabia, it was announced on Thursday that Saudi Minister of State Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd would be attending the ceremony on behalf of King Salman, and he was received at the palace by King Charles on Friday evening.

08:30 - Arab leaders attended a pre-Coronation reception hosted by members of the Royal family at Buckingham Palace on Friday, including the King and Queen of Jordan, the King of Bahrain, the Emir of Qatar and the vice-president of the UAE.

08:20 - Thousands of people, some of whom have been camping overnight for several days, are lining the Mall and the 'King's Procession' route in central London and the party atmosphere is building...

08:15 - Prince Khalid bin Bandar, the Saudi ambassador to the UK, wrote in his column for Arab News that Charles "has shown leadership and understanding with an impact far beyond his own country," and extolled the strong relationship Saudi Arabia and the UK have shared for decades. Read it below.

08:00 - Charles' big day has arrived and the eyes of the world turn to London for the day to witness a ceremony with its roots in the 11th century. You can get a feel for what it entails and how Charles' links to the Arab world have been strengthened over the years in our dedicated section here.

Rohingya reluctant to return to Myanmar with citizenship not guaranteed

Rohingya reluctant to return to Myanmar with citizenship not guaranteed
Rohingya reluctant to return to Myanmar with citizenship not guaranteed

Rohingya reluctant to return to Myanmar with citizenship not guaranteed
  • Delegation including Rohingya leaders visited Myanmar on Friday
  • China is mediating Rohingya repatriation project
DHAKA: Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh expressed concern and fear on Saturday over plans for them to return to neighboring Myanmar.
Leaders of the refugees, along with Bangladeshi officials, visited Myanmar on Friday to assess the possibility of repatriating the estimated 1.2 million Rohingya refugees currently in Bangladesh.
The 27-member delegation visited Myanmar’s Rakhine State, the area from which the majority of the Rohingya fled due to a military crackdown that began in October 2016.
The repatriation of Rohingya refugees has been on the United Nations’ agenda for years, but no practical progress has been made, despite pressure from Bangladesh.
The team which visited Rakhine State took part in a pilot Bangladesh-Myanmar project mediated by China. On their return, some Rohingya members of the delegation told the media that they would refuse to go back to Myanmar because, under the current proposal, they would not be granted citizenship.
Bangladeshi Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Mizanur Rahman, who led the delegation, told Arab News that Myanmar authorities were proposing a National Verification Card scheme for returning refugees. While such alternative identification was widely criticized by rights groups when the idea was first floated by Myanmar in 2019, Rahman said it was still better than what the refugees were being offered in Bangladesh.
“It is better to have a life with some civil rights than a life without any civil rights,” he said. “It’s their own country. Here in the camps, Bangladesh has not even given them refugee status.”
Although it has been hosting the Rohingya for years, Bangladesh is not a signatory of the 1951 UN Refugee Convention.
The violence the Rohingya community endured in Myanmar — which international observers have referred to as genocide or ethnic cleansing — understandably makes many reluctant to go back to their official homeland.
“What is the guarantee that we wouldn’t be tortured again by the military junta once we return?” Mohammed Rezuwan Khan, a Rohingya activist in Bangladesh, said. “We don’t want anything except our rights, so that we don’t turn into refugees again, not even after 100 years — our next generations must not turn into refugees. We want to solve this crisis, and the only solution is to ensure equal rights and provide citizenship rights to the Rohingya people.
“We just need citizenship, even if we are not given any other things,” he continued. “If we get citizenship, we can do the rest on our own; we will be able to earn money, study… we can do whatever is necessary for our community.”
If a peacekeeping mission could guarantee their protection in Myanmar, then the refugees would likely choose to return, he added.
“This process should involve the international community,” he said. “The US and other important countries should stand beside us.”
The UN High Commissioner for Refugees has so far distanced itself from the current proposal, citing unsustainable conditions in military junta-ruled Myanmar.
For Mohammad Nur Khan, a Bangladeshi rights activist and migration expert, it is no surprise that the refugees are skeptical about what awaits them should they return to Myanmar.
“The Rohingya have been deceived for a long time. They were the subject of torture and atrocities. The team that visited (Myanmar) on Friday did not gain confidence from that visit,” he said.
Meeting the Rohingya community’s most fundamental demands — such as the issue of citizenship — is of utmost importance in building trust, Khan told Arab News.
“There will be no chance to reach a compromise through bypassing their main demands,” he said. “Without the involvement of all stakeholders and international aid agencies, I think it’s not possible to come to (an agreement).”

Wagner chief asks Moscow to hand Bakhmut positions to Chechen forces

Wagner chief asks Moscow to hand Bakhmut positions to Chechen forces
Wagner chief asks Moscow to hand Bakhmut positions to Chechen forces

Wagner chief asks Moscow to hand Bakhmut positions to Chechen forces
  • The Akhmat battalion refers to the Chechen combat units under the command of strongman Kadyrov
  • Prigozhin said his fighters would be forced to pull out because of a long "ammunition famine"
MOSCOW: The chief of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner on Saturday asked Moscow to let him hand over his positions in the hotspot city of Bakhmut to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.
“I ask you to issue a combat order before 00:00 on May 10 concerning the transfer of the positions of the Wagner paramilitary units in Bakhmut and its periphery, to the units of the Akhmat battalion” Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a letter to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.
The Akhmat battalion refers to the Chechen combat units under the command of strongman Kadyrov, who has ruled Russia’s Muslim-majority republic Chechnya for the last decade and a half.
Prigozhin said his fighters would be forced to pull out because of a long “ammunition famine.”
He accused the Russian defense ministry of only delivering 32 percent of the required ammunition since October 2022.
Wagner fighters are leading the battle for Bakhmut, during which rivalries between Prigozhin and the conventional army have come to the surface.
On Friday, the Wagner leader threatened to pull out in a series of scathing videos attacking Shoigu and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov.
Kadyrov on Friday said on Telegram that his fighters were “ready to advance and occupy the city.”
He praised Wagner units, saying both groups had fought side by side in the “most difficult” battles of Popasna, Severodonetsk and Lysychansk.
In a message earlier on Saturday, Prigozhin thanked Kadyrov for his offer and said Chechen forces would “no doubt” seize Bakhmut.

Philippines to woo Middle East with medical tourism

Philippines to woo Middle East with medical tourism
Philippines to woo Middle East with medical tourism

Philippines to woo Middle East with medical tourism
  • Tourism chief says Philippines wants to tap into ‘culture of medical travel’
  • Some 2 million Philippine expats work in the Middle East, many at hospitals
MANILA: The Philippine Department of Tourism said on Saturday it is seeking to capture the Middle East market in a campaign to position the Philippines as a medical and wellness destination in Asia.
The Philippines, known for its white sand beaches and famous diving spots, is dependent on tourism, which until recently has mainly been recreational, despite its huge potential to tap into the health sector too.
“We are giving the Philippines a fighting chance at becoming a tourism powerhouse in Asia. And we recognize that medical tourism and wellness tourism hold one of the keys to this endeavor because we have the people, we have the facilities, and we are adjusting government policies to ensure that the climate for medical tourism to thrive will ensue,” the Department of Tourism said in a statement, quoting Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco.
Frasco spoke after signing a partnership deal with Dubai-based Agora Group for next month’s International Health and Wellness Tourism Congress in Germany in efforts to prioritize medical tourism as a “marketable product” and strengthen the Philippines’ position as a “health and wellness tourism hub in Asia.”
The Philippines has 23 health facilities accredited and recognized by the International Society for Quality in Health Care, apart from dozens of others where staff speak English and treatment is cheaper than in Gulf countries, Europe or the EU.
Its medical tourism’s appeal among visitors from the Middle East is strengthened, according to Frasco, by a culture of medical travel, which “presents great potential for the Philippines.”
Potential medical tourists, especially from the Gulf region, are also already familiar with Filipinos as some 2 million Philippine expats are working there, many at hospitals and clinics.
“The culture of care and compassion shown by Filipinos who are in these facilities give us the strategic advantage,” Frasco said.
“People from the Middle East are already familiar with the level of care that Filipinos can give.”

UN chief urges renewed effort to end DRC violence

UN chief urges renewed effort to end DRC violence
UN chief urges renewed effort to end DRC violence

UN chief urges renewed effort to end DRC violence
  • "It is time for the violence to stop. I reiterate my call to all armed groups -- lay down your arms, immediately," said Guterres
  • Armed groups have plagued much of eastern DRC for three decades, a legacy of regional wars that flared in the 1990s and 2000s
NAIROBI: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday urged African leaders to redouble efforts to bring peace to the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, where violent armed groups have terrorized civilians for decades.
Guterres addressed a high-level meeting in Burundi of African nations that signed a UN-brokered accord in 2013 to promote stability and security in the mineral-rich but conflict-wracked nation.
He said the agreement forged a decade ago marked a turning point for cooperation in the often-turbulent region, but “the current crisis underscores how far we have to go.”
“Despite our collective efforts, more than 100 armed groups — Congolese and foreign — still operate today and thus threaten the stability of the entire Great Lakes region,” Guterres told the gathering of presidents and other senior leaders in Bujumbura.
“It is time for the violence to stop. I reiterate my call to all armed groups — lay down your arms, immediately.”
Armed groups have plagued much of eastern DRC for three decades, a legacy of regional wars that flared in the 1990s and 2000s.
One militia, the M23, has captured swathes of territory in North Kivu since taking up arms in late 2021 after years of dormancy.
Guterres said the resurgence of M23 had displaced hundreds of thousands of people, and called on all parties to respect pledges made in Nairobi and Luanda last year to end that conflict.
An East African regional military force has taken over some areas previously occupied by the M23 since December.
The DRC accuses its smaller central African neighbor Rwanda of supporting the M23, an assessment backed by US and French officials as well as UN experts.
But Rwanda has repeatedly denied supporting the Tutsi-led rebels, who are still present in North Kivu and occasionally clash with rival militias.
Both Rwanda and DRC are signatories to the Peace, Security and Cooperation Framework signed in Addis Ababa in 2013 and backed by the UN and African Union that was eventually endorsed by 13 nations.
Guterres said “constant and sincere” dialogue was the only path to compromise and a lasting peace for the volatile region.
“I therefore encourage the signatory countries... to redouble their efforts,” he said.
Guterres also met with Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye on his arrival in the country on Friday.

Burials held Serbia for some victims of mass shootings

Burials held Serbia for some victims of mass shootings
Burials held Serbia for some victims of mass shootings

Burials held Serbia for some victims of mass shootings
  • The shootings on Wednesday in a school in Belgrade and on Thursday in a rural area south of the capital city have left the nation stunned with grief and disbelief
  • Authorities promised a gun crackdown and said they would boost security in schools
BELGRADE: Funerals are being held in Serbia on Saturday for some of the victims of two mass shootings that happened in just two days this week, leaving 17 people dead and 21 wounded, many of them children.
The shootings on Wednesday in a school in Belgrade and on Thursday in a rural area south of the capital city have left the nation stunned with grief and disbelief.
Though Serbia is awash with weapons and no stranger to crisis situations following the wars of the 1990s, a school shooting like the one on Wednesday has never happened before. The most recent previous mass shooting was in 2013 when a war veteran killed 13 people.
The shooter on Wednesday was a 13-year-old boy who opened fire on his fellow students, killing seven girls, a boy and a school guard. A day later, a 20-year-old man fired randomly in two villages in central Serbia, killing eight people.
While the country struggled to come to terms with what happened, authorities promised a gun crackdown and said they would boost security in schools. Thousands lit candles and left flowers near the shooting site in Belgrade, in an outpouring of sadness and solidarity.
Serbian media reported that four of the eight children killed in the school shooting, as well as the Vladislav Ribnikar school guard, will be buried at cemeteries in Belgrade on Saturday, the second day of a three-day mourning period for the victims.
Some 50 kilometers (30 miles) to the south, a mass funeral service will be held in the small village of Malo Orasje for five young men who were gunned down in the shooting rampage on Thursday evening. Villagers told Serbian media the tragedy is too huge to handle.
“Five graves! He (the killer) shut down five families,” one villager told N1 television. “How could this happen?”
Serbian police have said that the suspected shooter stopped a taxi after his rampage and made the driver to take him to a village further south, where he was arrested on Friday. Officers later said they found weapons and ammunition in two houses he was using there.
The motive for both shootings remained unclear. The 13-year-old boy has been placed in a mental clinic, too young to be criminally charged. His father was arrested for allegedly teaching his son to use guns and not securing his weapons well enough.
The suspected village shooter wore a pro-Nazi T-shirt, authorities said, and complained of “disparagement,” though it was unclear what he meant. Populist leader Aleksandar Vucic promised the “monsters” will “never see the light of day again.”
The wounded in the two shootings have been hospitalized and most have undergone complicated surgical procedures. A girl and a boy from the school shootings remain in serious condition, and the village victims are stable but under constant observation.
School shooting left six children and a teacher wounded, while 14 people were injured in the villages of Malo Orasje and Dubona. The dead in Dubona included a young, off-duty policeman and his sister.
Authorities released a photo showing the suspected shooter upon arrest — a young man in a police car in a blue T-shirt with the slogan “Generation 88” on it. The double eights are often used as shorthand for “Heil Hitler” since H is the eighth letter of the alphabet.
Experts have repeatedly warned that decades of crises and economic hardship, coupled with corrupt institutions and a high level of intolerance in public speech and politics, could push some people over the edge.
The populist-led Balkan country has refused to fully face its role in the wars of the 1990s, war criminals are largely regarded as heroes and minority groups routinely face harassment and sometimes physical violence.
“The question now is whether our society is ready to reject the model of violence,” psychologist Zarko Korac warned. “When you glorify a war criminal you glorify his crimes and you send a message that it is legitimate.”

