Don vs. Ron: Why Trump is trouncing DeSantis in 2024 race

Don vs. Ron: Why Trump is trouncing DeSantis in 2024 race
In this photo taken on July 31, 2020, then US President Donald Trump (R) and Florida state Governor Ron DeSantis hold a COVID-19 and storm preparedness roundtable in Belleair, Florida. (AFP File)
Updated 06 May 2023
AFP

Don vs. Ron: Why Trump is trouncing DeSantis in 2024 race

Don vs. Ron: Why Trump is trouncing DeSantis in 2024 race
  • Despite doubts over Trump’s electability as he faces criminal and civil probes, he has opened double-digit lead over his former protege
  • A number of missteps by the Florida governor have raised red flags over this readiness for national office
Updated 06 May 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: He is young, scandal-free, and a darling of conservatives for his embrace of an “anti-woke” agenda that has fueled his meteoric rise within the Republican Party.

Yet Florida governor Ron DeSantis has failed to lay a glove on Donald Trump in the race to challenge Democratic incumbent Joe Biden for the White House in 2024 — baffling observers who see the former president as more vulnerable than ever.
On paper, the nomination ought to be a stretch for Trump, who was impeached twice during a single term, lost ground for the Republicans in three election cycles and is mired in criminal and civil probes over alleged misconduct.
But the 76-year-old Republican primary frontrunner has confounded his critics, opening a double-digit lead over his former protege as DeSantis has failed to capitalize on doubts over Trump’s electability.
Expected to launch his campaign officially any day now, DeSantis has sold himself to the Republican establishment as a less chaotic avatar of Trumpism than Trump himself.
The governor won a landslide re-election last year in what was until recently seen as a swing state, and has won plaudits from the right for taking on Florida’s liberals on immigration, gun rights and education.
But a number of missteps have raised red flags over the 44-year-old former military officer’s readiness for national office.
A bitter and avoidable feud with Florida’s biggest employer Disney over its politics has bewildered champions of free market capitalism, while a six-week abortion ban he signed into law has moderates worried that he is out of touch with public opinion.

'Low-wattage speeches'
DeSantis has also been accused of appearing lightweight on foreign policy, taking hits for downplaying Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and delivering “low-wattage” speeches during a recent trip to Britain.
CNN political analyst Harry Enten suggested that DeSantis would be pinning his hopes on his official launch rebooting a campaign that is floundering before it has even got out of the blocks.
“If it doesn’t, this may end up being one of the most boring presidential primary seasons in the modern era, given Biden’s and Trump’s significant advantages,” Enten said in a recent commentary.
Yet the momentum is going decidedly against DeSantis, who has seen Trump’s 15-point lead at the end of March double in the most recent RealClearPolitics average of major polls.
It’s not just that DeSantis is backsliding: Trump’s numbers have soared from the low 40s to more than 50 percent since his indictment on felony financial charges in New York.
Despite that distraction — plus the threats of a civil rape case and criminal probes into alleged election interference and mishandling of government documents — Trump has shown focus and discipline over weeks of relentless attacks on DeSantis.

MAGA factor
The pro-Trump Make America Great Again political action committee spent millions in the spring on ads trashing DeSantis as a zealous cutter of welfare entitlements.
In one particularly spectacular coup, Trump scooped endorsements from most of Florida’s congressional delegation as DeSantis was out of state, on a visit to Washington.
“On the campaign trail, as scrutiny increased, DeSantis was less impressive than advertised,” said University of Virginia professor and political analyst Larry Sabato.
“He doesn’t connect well with many people, his speeches are sometimes unimpressive, and he’s made some odd choices that have hurt him such as bearing down so hard on Disney — an American icon.”
DeSantis’s biggest plus is perhaps his fundraising. He is said to have a campaign war chest of up to $110 million, giving him deeper pockets than Trump’s campaign or any other potential rival.
But name recognition is worth more at the ballot box than cold, hard cash and Trump — one of the world’s most famous faces — does not have to spend a fortune introducing himself to Americans.
Analysts are warning against counting DeSantis out just yet, pointing to his popularity among the suburban voters Republicans desperately need in the next election.
And his supporters are making a broader electability argument — that the governor can beat Biden whereas there may be no path back to the White House for Trump.
“Governor DeSantis is a proven effective leader,” New Hampshire House Majority Leader Jason Osborne said in a recent endorsement being touted by the Florida governor’s aides.
“He has shown that he has the determination to change broken systems and fight against radical agendas trying to undermine our society.”
 

WHO says COVID emergency is over. So what does that mean?

WHO says COVID emergency is over. So what does that mean?
Updated 06 May 2023
AP

WHO says COVID emergency is over. So what does that mean?

WHO says COVID emergency is over. So what does that mean?
  • WHO chief Tedros said the pandemic has been “on a downward trend for more than a year, with population immunity increasing from vaccination and infection”
  • But while the coronavirus emergency was over, Tedros warned that the virus is here to stay and that thousands of people continue to die every week
Updated 06 May 2023
AP

LONDON: The World Health Organization downgraded its assessment of the coronavirus pandemic on Friday, saying it no longer qualifies as a global emergency. The action reverses a declaration that was first made on January 30, 2020, when the disease had not even been named COVID-19 and when there were no major outbreaks beyond China.

A look at what WHO’s decision means:

Why end the global health emergency?
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the pandemic has been “on a downward trend for more than a year, with population immunity increasing from vaccination and infection.” That, he said, has allowed most countries “to return to life as we knew it before COVID-19,” meaning that the worst part of the pandemic is over.
Tedros said that for the past year, WHO and its emergency committee experts have been analyzing COVID-19 data to decide when the time would be right to lower its level of alarm. On Thursday, the experts recommended to Tedros that COVID-19 no longer qualifies as a global emergency and the WHO chief said he accepted that advice.

What are the practical effects?
For the average person, nothing. The classification of a health threat as a global emergency is meant to warn political authorities that there is an “extraordinary” event that could constitute a health threat to other countries and requires a coordinated response to contain it. WHO’s emergency declarations are typically used as an international SOS for countries who need help. They can also spur countries to introduce special measures to combat disease or release extra funds.
Many countries, including Britain, France, Germany and the US, have long dropped many of their pandemic-era restrictions. The US is ending its public health emergency next Thursday, which Dr. Rochelle Walensky cited Friday in announcing her decision to leave as head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention next month.

Is COVID-19 still a pandemic?
Yes. Although WHO chief Tedros said the coronavirus emergency was over, he warned that the virus is here to stay and that thousands of people continue to die every week. “The risk remains of new variants emerging that cause new surges in cases and deaths,” Tedros said. “What this news means is that it’s time for countries to transition from emergency mode to managing COVID-19 alongside other infectious diseases.”
In April, there were nearly 3 million cases and more than 17,000 deaths reported, including spikes in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, the United Nations agency noted.

So when will the COVID-19 pandemic end?
It’s unclear. WHO emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan said the coronavirus is still a public health threat and that its continued evolution could yet cause future problems. “It took decades...for the pandemic virus of 1918 to disappear,” he said, referring to the Spanish flu that is thought to have killed at least 40 million people.
“Pandemics only truly end when the next pandemic begins,” he said. Ryan said that while COVID-19 will continue to spread among people for a very long time, it is doing so at a much lower level of threat that does not require the extraordinary measures taken to try to curb the virus’ spread.

What else has been declared an emergency?
WHO has previously declared global emergencies for outbreaks of swine flu, Zika, Ebola, polio and mpox, formerly called monkeypox. Polio was declared nearly nine years ago. Its emergency status has persisted even as officials work to wipe out the disease from a shrinking number of countries.
Last July, WHO chief Tedros declared the explosive spread of mpox to dozens of countries to be a global emergency, overruling the emergency committee he had convened to assess the situation. The disease peaked in Europe and North America shortly after, but technically remains a global emergency.

Do we still need to take COVID-19 precautions?
Yes. Health officials say the virus isn’t going anywhere and advise people to get vaccinated, including getting booster doses if they qualify. Although many of the measures seen at the height of the pandemic — including masks and social distancing — aren’t required except in certain settings, like hospitals or nursing homes, officials say people with other health conditions or compromised immune systems may still want to continue with some of those precautions.
Unlike in the early years of COVID-19, high immunization levels, both from vaccination and previous infection, have helped dramatically reduce disease spread.
Simon Clarke, an associate professor of microbiology at Britain’s University of Reading, warned against people dropping all COVID-19 protections.
“The message to the public should still be to take care and think of others. If you’re ill with a respiratory infection, like a bad cough, don’t put others at risk, especially not those who are vulnerable,” he said. “If you pass on a COVID infection, no one will thank you. If you’re fit and young, COVID can still be nasty and if you’re old and frail, it can kill you.”
 

Topics: Coronarivus COVID-19 World Health Organization (WHO)

LIVE: King Charles III's Coronation

LIVE: King Charles III’s Coronation
Updated 44 sec ago
Arab News

LIVE: King Charles III's Coronation

LIVE: King Charles III’s Coronation
Updated 44 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: In the UK, people are celebrating a truly once-in-a-lifetime event. On Saturday, King Charles III will be crowned alongside Queen Camilla, the first such coronation in 70 years.

However, the British are not the only ones who will be commemorating the coronation — in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Bahrain and Qatar, many locals and expatriates alike are gearing up to show respect and adoration for the time-honored tradition.

Some older citizens of the Gulf will remember when Charles, who at the time was the Prince of Wales, visited the UAE with Princess Diana 34 years ago, and others will recall watching the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II on black-and-white televisions in 1953.

The coronation is a bittersweet moment given the passing of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022, but it is one that many in the Gulf hope will symbolize a new beginning for British-Arab relations.

Follow our live coverage of the historic event below. (All times BST)

-------

08:55 - From the Coronation chair, which has been used for more than 700 years in coronations, to St. Edward's Crown, to the Golden State coach to the 12th century anointing spoon -- all the regalia of coronations of centuries past will be on display today in London.

08:40 - And from Saudi Arabia, it was announced on Thursday that Saudi Minister of State Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd would be attending the ceremony on behalf of King Salman, and he was received at the palace by King Charles on Friday evening.

08:30 - Arab leaders attended a pre-Coronation reception hosted by members of the Royal family at Buckingham Palace on Friday, including the King and Queen of Jordan, the King of Bahrain, the Emir of Qatar and the vice-president of the UAE.

08:20 - Thousands of people, some of whom have been camping overnight for several days, are lining the Mall and the 'King's Procession' route in central London and the party atmosphere is building...

08:15 - Prince Khalid bin Bandar, the Saudi ambassador to the UK, wrote in his column for Arab News that Charles "has shown leadership and understanding with an impact far beyond his own country," and extolled the strong relationship Saudi Arabia and the UK have shared for decades. Read it below.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

08:00 - Charles' big day has arrived and the eyes of the world turn to London for the day to witness a ceremony with its roots in the 11th century. You can get a feel for what it entails and how Charles' links to the Arab world have been strengthened over the years in our dedicated section here.

Topics: King Charles Coronation King Charles III UK

UN reaffirms 'commitment to stay' in Afghanistan

Afghan women pass next of Taliban fighter in Kabul, Afghanistan, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP)
Afghan women pass next of Taliban fighter in Kabul, Afghanistan, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP)
Updated 06 May 2023
AFP

UN reaffirms 'commitment to stay' in Afghanistan

Afghan women pass next of Taliban fighter in Kabul, Afghanistan, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP)
Updated 06 May 2023
AFP

UNITED NATIONS: The UN reaffirmed its “commitment to stay” in Afghanistan on Friday, in a review assessing its operations in the country in light of the Taliban banning women from working for the world body.
The United Nations announced on April 4 that the Taliban had barred Afghan women from employment in UN offices countrywide, a prohibition that had previously only affected NGOs but spared the UN.
The UN mission in Afghanistan, UNAMA, subsequently launched the review, and concluded Friday that it was committed “to stay and deliver on behalf of the men, women and children of Afghanistan,” Farhan Haq, a spokesman for the secretary-general, told reporters.
It also launched an appeal “to our donors to keep funding this assistance people need,” he said.
In a statement issued from Kabul, UNAMA reiterated its condemnation of the ban, which “seriously undermines our work, including our ability to reach all people in need.”
However “we cannot disengage despite the challenges,” it said, noting that it had conducted “extensive consultations with multiple Afghan stakeholders, including civil society and women’s groups, member states and donors.”
“We continue our focused, principled and constructive engagement with all possible levels of the Taliban de facto authorities to obtain a reversal of this ban and ensure the safety of all UN and aid personnel,” it said.
UN entities on the ground in Afghanistan will “continue to discuss appropriate working modalities,” Haq said, adding that “humanitarian operations continue to be undertaken.”
Since the ban, UNAMA has asked all of its Afghan staff, both men and women, to work from home, but other agencies in the country “have had different ways of handling the situation,” he noted.
Since ousting a foreign-backed government in 2021, the Taliban authorities have imposed an austere version of sharia law that the United Nations has labelled “gender-based apartheid.”

 

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

Russia jails artists amid crackdown on dissent

Russia jails artists amid crackdown on dissent
Updated 05 May 2023
AP

Russia jails artists amid crackdown on dissent

Russia jails artists amid crackdown on dissent
  • The Zamoskvoretsky District Court in Moscow jailed Zhenya Berkovich, a prominent independent theater director, and Svetlana Petriychuk, a playwright, for two months
  • The authorities have alleged that the play justifies terrorism, accusations that both Berkovich and Petriychuk have rejected, maintaining their innocence
Updated 05 May 2023
AP

TALLINN: A Russian court on Friday ordered pretrial detention for a theater director and a playwright facing charges of justifying terrorism, the latest move in a relentless crackdown on dissent in Russia that spiked to unprecedented levels since the start of the war in Ukraine.
The Zamoskvoretsky District Court in Moscow jailed Zhenya Berkovich, a prominent independent theater director, and Svetlana Petriychuk, a playwright, for two months pending investigation and trial. The two were detained in the Russian capital on Thursday because of the play Petriychuk wrote and Berkovich staged, “Finist, the Brave Falcon.” Police also raided the apartments of Berkovich’s parents and grandmother in St. Petersburg.
The play, named after a Russian fairy tale, depicts Russian women who faced prosecution after being lured into marriage and life in Syria by representatives of radical Islam.
The authorities have alleged that the play justifies terrorism, accusations that both Berkovich and Petriychuk have rejected, maintaining their innocence.
Berkovich’s lawyer Yulia, Tregubova, pointed out in court on Friday that the play was supported by the Russian Culture Ministry and won the Golden Mask award, Russia’s most prestigious national theater award. Petriychuk’s lawyer Sergei Badamshin told the court that in 2019, the play was read to inmates of a women’s prison in Siberia, and Russia’s state penitentiary service praised it on its website.
Justifying terrorism is a criminal offense in Russia, punishable by up to seven years in prison.
The case against Berkovich and Petriychuk elicited outrage in Russia. An open letter in support of the two artists, started by the independent Novaya Gazeta newspaper, has been signed by more than 3,400 people by Friday evening. The play, the letter argued, “carries an absolutely clear anti-terrorist sentiment.”
Dozens of Russian actors, directors and journalists also signed affidavits urging the court to release Berkovich from custody pending investigation and trial.
Immediately after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin unleashed a sweeping campaign of repression, unparalleled since the Soviet era. It has effectively criminalized any criticism of the war, with the authorities targeting not only prominent opposition figures who eventually received draconian prison terms, but anyone who spoke out against it, publicly or otherwise.
Pressure mounted on critical artists in Russia, too. Actors and directors were fired from state-run theaters, and musicians were blacklisted from performing in the country. Some were slapped with the “foreign agent” label, which carries additional government scrutiny and strong negative connotations. Many left Russia.
Berkovich, who raises two adopted daughters, has refused to leave Russia and continued working with her independent theater production in Moscow, called Soso’s Daughters. Shortly after the start of the war in Ukraine, she staged an anti-war picket and was jailed for 11 days.

Topics: Russia court artists dissent terorrism

Passengers forced to smash way out of London Underground train in fire alert

Passengers forced to smash way out of London Underground train in fire alert
Updated 05 May 2023
Arab News

Passengers forced to smash way out of London Underground train in fire alert

Passengers forced to smash way out of London Underground train in fire alert
  • There were no reports of any injuries, according to British Transport Police
Updated 05 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Passengers were forced to smash their way out of a London Underground train in south London following a fire alert on Friday evening.

The train was stopped at the Clapham Common station and people were seen breaking the train's windows and attempting to climb out.

There were no reports of any injuries, according to British Transport Police.

In a statement, BTP said: “The issue is believed to have been caused by brake dust which can often be confused with burning.”

A spokesperson for Transport for London (TfL) added: “We're sorry for the distress caused at Clapham Common. The London Fire Brigade attended the station and confirmed there was no fire. We are investigating the details of this incident.”

Topics: UK London Underground

