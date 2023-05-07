You are here

  • Home
  • Japanese PM arrives in South Korea for landmark summit

Japanese PM arrives in South Korea for landmark summit

Japanese PM arrives in South Korea for landmark summit
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife Yuko pay a silent tribute during a visit to National Cemetery in Seoul, South Korea. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5e5qd

Updated 23 sec ago
AFP

Japanese PM arrives in South Korea for landmark summit

Japanese PM arrives in South Korea for landmark summit
  • Kishida is making the first official bilateral visit by a Japanese leader to South Korea in over a decade
  • Kishida to hold a key summit later in the day with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol
Updated 23 sec ago
AFP

SEOUL: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in South Korea on Sunday as Seoul and Tokyo seek to restart their “shuttle diplomacy” and mend ties in the face of growing nuclear threats from Pyongyang.
Kishida is making the first official bilateral visit by a Japanese leader to South Korea in over a decade. He first headed to Seoul’s National Cemetery — where war veterans, including from the fight against Japanese colonial rule, are buried — to lay flowers and pay his respects.
Kishida will hold a key summit later in the day with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has made resetting ties with Japan a top priority for his administration. Yoon was in Tokyo in March for a fence-mending visit.
The East Asian neighbors, both crucial security allies of the United States, have long been at odds over historic issues linked to Japan’s brutal 1910 to 1945 colonial occupation of the Korean peninsula, including sexual slavery and forced labor.
Kishida said Sunday ahead of his departure that the two leaders were working to resume so-called “shuttle diplomacy” — paused for years during a bitter trade spat linked to the forced labor issue.
During their March summit, Kishida and Yoon agreed to end tit-for-tat trade curbs, with Kishida inviting the South Korean leader to a G7 meeting in Hiroshima this month.
Kishida said he was looking forward to “an honest exchange of views” with Yoon, “based on a relationship of trust.”
Yoon is expected to host a dinner party at the presidential residence — likely serving Korean barbeque — and he may even cook for Kishida, according to local reports.
The fact that Kishida headed straight for Seoul’s National Cemetery to pay his respects is noteworthy, Lim Eun-jung, an associate professor at Kongju National University, told YTN news.
“It is a rare scene for a sitting Japanese prime minister to visit, so it makes me watch very closely.”
Yoon and Kishida are set to hold what Tokyo’s leader said would be “candid discussions” about the tricky topic of forced labor, which torpedoed ties in 2018.
That year, South Korea’s Supreme Court ordered Japanese firms to compensate the wartime victims of forced labor, enraging Tokyo and triggering an escalating series of economic measures.
But Yoon, who took office last year, has sought to bury the historical hatchet, earlier announcing a plan to compensate victims without direct involvement from Tokyo — a move that was unpopular domestically.
Dozens of South Koreans gathered Saturday to protest Kishida’s trip, saying that Japan’s wartime animosities must top the agenda at Sunday’s summit.
Kishida “must sincerely apologize for Japan’s crimes against humanity and fulfil its responsibilities,” said demonstrator Kim Jae-won.
The best possible outcome for Koreans would be for “Kishida to apologize in his own words,” Benjamin A. Engel, research professor at the Institute of International Affairs at Seoul National University, told AFP.
Efforts to mend ties come as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who last year declared his country an “irreversible” nuclear power, doubles down on weapons development and testing.
Pyongyang has conducted a record-breaking string of launches in 2023, including test-firing the country’s first solid-fuel ballistic missile — a technical breakthrough.
The United States and South Korea have in turn been ramping up their defense cooperation, staging a series of major military exercises including two trilateral drills involving Japan this year.
“By reinstating ‘shuttle diplomacy,’ President Yoon will achieve a significant diplomatic victory before his first year in office concludes,” Tongfi Kim of the Brussels School of Governance wrote.
“Barring diplomatic ‘accidents’ due to careless mistakes, Kishida’s visit to South Korea will have a positive impact on the bilateral relationship and pave the way for deepening US-Japan-South Korea trilateral cooperation in the coming months.”

Topics: Japan South Korea

Related

History shows Al-Hilal should relish underdog status in Japan
Football
History shows Al-Hilal should relish underdog status in Japan
Japan’s automakers have a made-in-China sales crisis
Business & Economy
Japan’s automakers have a made-in-China sales crisis

Biden agrees to meet with Republicans to prevent default disaster

Biden agrees to meet with Republicans to prevent default disaster
Updated 07 May 2023
AP

Biden agrees to meet with Republicans to prevent default disaster

Biden agrees to meet with Republicans to prevent default disaster
  • McCarthy and his radicalized right-wing party said they will oppose raising the debt ceiling unless Democrats first agree to sweeping budget cuts
Updated 07 May 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: America's power brokers love playing chicken. But the rest of the world will watch in dread Tuesday when President Joe Biden and Republican leaders meet to negotiate the US debt ceiling — praying that one side finally blinks.
The White House summit between Biden, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell sets in motion the deciding round of a power struggle whose outcome will impact the global economy and could upset the 2024 US presidential election.
The immediate issue is raising the debt ceiling, an arcane budgeting procedure that most years passes with little controversy. Basically, the US government always spends more than has been budgeted but, unlike in most countries, then requires congressional approval to borrow extra.
This year, McCarthy and his radicalized right-wing party have decided to say no, unless Democrats first agree to sweeping budget cuts, giving in to the Republican message that Biden has been profligate and irresponsible.
Biden, who will be joined in the White House talks by the Democratic minority leader in the House of Representatives, Hakeem Jeffries, and the Democratic majority leader in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, accuses Republicans of “hostage” taking.
He insists that the debt ceiling first be raised — as in other years — and only then can he and the Republicans discuss cutting the budget to reduce that decades-old accumulated debt, currently the world’s biggest at $31 trillion.
A dispute over sequencing might sound academic.
However, with both sides dug in and the deadline approaching, the debate has turned into a life-or-death test of political strength.
Fail to authorize more borrowing and the government will run out of money and default.
Cue worldwide panic.
Soaring interest rates, stock sell-offs, Treasury bond downgrades, and near certain US recession will be on the menu — and that’s before factoring in long-term harm to the US geopolitical brand.
“Even getting close to a breach of the US debt ceiling could cause significant disruptions,” warned a White House analysis. “An actual breach of the US debt ceiling would likely cause severe damage.”
When is doomsday? No one knows for sure.
But US coffers could run dry as early as June 1, according to the Treasury.
That’s just over three weeks from the Tuesday sit-down.


As the clock ticks away, the divide appears unbridgeable.
The White House is clinging to an “irrational, reckless” strategy and Democrats are “terrified” about allowing “clueless” Biden to negotiate, tweeted the Freedom Caucus — the group of hard-right Republicans effectively controlling the razor-thin Republican majority in the House.
Biden is not budging.
A strong economic recovery from the Covid era is one of Biden’s main cards in his bid for a second term next year. So the 80-year-old has all the more reason to steer the country clear of crisis.
Yet he’s also adamant about not caving into the Republican attempt to link budget negotiations to the debt ceiling, saying this will transform a basic, fundamental obligation into a political football.
“They’re trying to hold the debt hostage to (get) us to agree to some draconian cuts,” he told advisers Friday.
Biden repeated one of his favorite stats, noting that Republicans had voted, without imposing any conditions, to extend the debt ceiling three times during the presidency of Republican Donald Trump.
“No one’s ever not voted to increase the debt limit.” he said. “I’m going to reiterate to congressional leaders that they should do what every other Congress has done — that is, pass the debt limit, avoid the default.”
Analysts say there are several potential exit ramps from imminent default.
The two sides could simply punt, extending the debt ceiling for a few weeks, while talks continue.
They could come to a messy compromise that resolves the issue by promising yet-to-be-determined budget cuts, but condemning the nation to repeat the whole drama in an election year.
Failing all else, the White House has not ruled out invoking a constitutional power to bypass Congress altogether and unilaterally authorize more borrowing — except this would likely be challenged in court.
“I’ve not gotten there yet,” Biden said late Friday in an MSNBC interview on use of the 14th Amendment.
Short of an unexpected political truce, however, there are no easy options.
And while much of the world looks on nervously, some countries are watching in glee, the Biden administration warns.
“They love to see chaos in the American system,” White House budget director Shalanda Young said, referring to China and Russia. “They love to see that we can’t do our basic jobs.”
sms/bfm

Topics: US debt ceiling Joe Biden Republicans Kevin McCarthy Mitch McConnell 2024 US Elections

Related

US House Speaker McCarthy vows to pass debt bill — with a big ‘if’
World
US House Speaker McCarthy vows to pass debt bill — with a big ‘if’
US House Republicans pass debt-ceiling hike, hoping to spur Biden to talks
World
US House Republicans pass debt-ceiling hike, hoping to spur Biden to talks
Trump attacks Republican leaders over debt ceiling ‘mess’
World
Trump attacks Republican leaders over debt ceiling ‘mess’

At least 9 people killed by gunman at Texas mall; shooter killed by police

At least 9 people killed by gunman at Texas mall; shooter killed by police
Updated 07 May 2023
Reuters

At least 9 people killed by gunman at Texas mall; shooter killed by police

At least 9 people killed by gunman at Texas mall; shooter killed by police
  • Gunman wounds seven others before a police officer shot him dead
  • Mass shootings have become commonplace in the United States, with at least 198 so far in 2023
Updated 07 May 2023
Reuters

DALLAS, Texas: A gunman shot and killed nine people and wounded at least seven others at a busy mall north of Dallas on Saturday, police said.

The gunman, whom authorities said they believe acted alone, was killed by a police officer after he began firing outside of the Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen, Texas, the city’s police chief Brian Harvey said at a press conference.
Allen fire department chief Jon Boyd told the same press conference that his department took at least nine victims with gunshot wounds to area hospitals, two of whom died.
Medical City Healthcare, which runs 16 hospitals in the area, said in a statement that its trauma centers were treating eight of the wounded victims, who ranged in age from 5 to 61. The hospital did not say what condition they were in.
TV aerial images showed hundreds of people calmly walking out of the mall, located about 25 miles (40 km) northeast of Dallas, after the violence unfolded, many with their hands up as scores of police stood guard.

FASTFACT

198

The number of people killed in US gun violence so far this year

One unidentified eyewitness told local ABC affiliate WFAA TV that the gunman was “walking down the sidewalk just ... shooting his gun outside,” and that “he was just shooting his gun everywhere for the most part.”
Blood could be seen on sidewalks outside the mall and white sheets covering what appeared to be bodies.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott, calling the shooting an “unspeakable tragedy,” said in a statement that the state was prepared to offer any assistance local authorities may need.
Allen, Texas, is a community of about 100,000 people.
Mass shootings have become commonplace in the United States, with at least 198 so far in 2023, the most at this point in the year since at least 2016, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The nonprofit group defines a mass shooting as any in which four or more people are wounded or killed, not including the shooter.

 

 

Topics: US shootings mass killings Texas Gun Violence Archive

Related

Multiple deaths in two new US shootings as Biden appeals for tougher gun laws
World
Multiple deaths in two new US shootings as Biden appeals for tougher gun laws
Man kills 6, including ex-wife, in latest US gun violence
World
Man kills 6, including ex-wife, in latest US gun violence

Explosions rock Russia-annexed Crimea — media

Explosions rock Russia-annexed Crimea — media
Updated 07 May 2023
Reuters

Explosions rock Russia-annexed Crimea — media

Explosions rock Russia-annexed Crimea — media
  • Strikes on Russian-held targets have intensified in the past two weeks, especially in Crimea
Updated 07 May 2023
Reuters

MOSCOW: A number of blasts occurred in several places across the Russia-annexed Crimea early on Sunday, according to Russian and Ukrainian media, with Russian social media reporting that air-defense systems were repelling attacks.
Baza, a Telegram channel with links to Russia’s law enforcement agencies, reported that Ukraine sent a series of drones into the Crimean Peninsula, with Russian air defense shooting down at least one over the port of Sevastopol.
According to the channel’s preliminary information, there were no casualties.
According to Ukrainian monitoring Telegram channels, explosions took place in Sevastopol and Saki — where Russia has an air base — as well as a few other places on the Crimean Peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014.
Reuters was not able to independently verify the reports.
Strikes on Russian-held targets have intensified in the past two weeks, especially in Crimea. Ukraine, without confirming any role in those attacks, says destroying infrastructure is preparation for its planned ground assault.

 

 

Topics: Russia Crimea Ukraine

Related

Ukraine hails return of 45 Azov fighters, Russia says 3 pilots released
World
Ukraine hails return of 45 Azov fighters, Russia says 3 pilots released
Ukraine downs Russian hypersonic missile with US Patriot
World
Ukraine downs Russian hypersonic missile with US Patriot

IAEA chief warns of dangers around Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

IAEA chief warns of dangers around Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Updated 07 May 2023
Reuters

IAEA chief warns of dangers around Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

IAEA chief warns of dangers around Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
  • Russian forces seized the Zaporizhzhia plant days after President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of his neighbor in February 2022
Updated 07 May 2023
Reuters

SWITZERLAND: The head of the UN’s nuclear power watchdog warned on Saturday that the situation around the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear station had become “increasingly unpredictable and potentially dangerous” and called for measures to ensure its safe operation.
Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, issued the warning in view of what he said were evacuations under way in the nearby town of Enerhodar, ordered by the local Russian-installed governor.
“The general situation in the area near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is becoming increasingly unpredictable and potentially dangerous,” Grossi said on the agency’s website.
“I’m extremely concerned about the very real nuclear safety and security risks facing the plant. We must act now to prevent the threat of a severe nuclear accident and its associated consequences for the population and the environment.”
Russian forces seized the Zaporizhzhia plant days after President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of his neighbor in February 2022. Exchanges of fire have frequently occurred near the facility, with each side blaming the other.
Grossi last visited the Zaporizhzhia station, Europe’s largest nuclear power installation, in March, as part of efforts to speak to both sides to secure an agreement on safeguards to ensure the plant’s safe operation.
He has repeatedly warned of the dangers of military operations around the plant.
Russia last September proclaimed the annexation of four Ukrainian regions, including Zaporizhzhia region.
The plant is located in the part of that region under Russian control, with many of the staff operating it living in Enerhodar on the south bank of the Dnipro River.
Yevgeny Balitsky, Russian-installed governor of the Russia-controlled part of Zaporizhzhia region, said on Friday he had ordered the evacuation of villages close to the front line with Ukrainian forces there. He said Ukrainian shelling had intensified in the area in recent days.
A widely expected Ukrainian spring counter-offensive against Russian forces viewed as likely to take in the Zaporizhzhia region, around 80 percent of which is held by Moscow.

 

Topics: Zaporizhzhia nuclear station Russia Ukraine

Related

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi. (Reuters)
Middle-East
Tons of uranium missing from Libyan site, IAEA tells member states
Iran’s concessions to IAEA largely depend on future talks, Grossi says
Middle-East
Iran’s concessions to IAEA largely depend on future talks, Grossi says

Fire and floods across western Canada force evacuations

A smoke column rises from wildfire EWF031 near Lodgepole, Alberta, Canada May 4, 2023. (REUTERS)
A smoke column rises from wildfire EWF031 near Lodgepole, Alberta, Canada May 4, 2023. (REUTERS)
Updated 07 May 2023
Reuters

Fire and floods across western Canada force evacuations

A smoke column rises from wildfire EWF031 near Lodgepole, Alberta, Canada May 4, 2023. (REUTERS)
  • There were no reported impacts on oil and gas producers. There have been 348 wildfires in Alberta this year and more than 25,000 hectares burned, said Christie Tucker, an information unit manager for Alberta Wildfire
Updated 07 May 2023
Reuters

OTTAWA: A week of record hot weather in western Canada has forced thousands of people to evacuate their homes, as wildfires rage in parts of Alberta and rapid snow melt triggers flooding across interior British Columbia.
By Friday, more than 13,000 people were under evacuation orders in Alberta, as 78 fires burned. Among the worst-hit areas was the territory of the Little Red River Cree Nation, which comprises three communities in the north of the province, where the 1,458-hectare (3609-acre) Fox Lake fire consumed 20 homes and the police station.
The entire 7,000-strong population of Drayton Valley, 140 km (87 miles) west of the provincial capital Edmonton, was also ordered to evacuate late on Thursday night.
Pembina Pipeline Corp, which operates oil-gathering pipelines in the region, said it has activated emergency response and incident management processes and is “evaluating any current or anticipated operational impacts.”
There were no reported impacts on oil and gas producers.
There have been 348 wildfires in Alberta this year and more than 25,000 hectares burned, said Christie Tucker, an information unit manager for Alberta Wildfire.
“This is significantly more wildfire activity for this time of year than we have seen any time in the recent past,” Tucker told a press conference, adding fires were expected to intensify on Friday.
“It’s going to get hotter, it’s going to get windier and we are expecting some extreme wildfire behavior. Firefighters are at the ready today for what could be an extremely challenging day,” she said.
In British Columbia, rivers burst their banks, washing through homes and forcing highway closures in numerous communities across the province’s interior, including Cache Creek and Grand Forks.
Until last week western Canada had been enduring a cold spring but the rapid onset of unseasonably high temperatures, in places 10-15 C above the average for early May, is causing both fires and flooding.
With heavy rain in the forecast, the British Columbia government urged communities to be prepared for more flooding over the weekend.
“Warm temperatures in the Interior have accelerated snowmelt and caused increased pressure on rivers and creeks,” the Ministry of Emergency Management said in a statement.
“The situation is expected to worsen as rainfall and thundershowers are forecast for Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, which increases the likelihood of flooding.”

 

Topics: floods Canada

Related

Update Over 200 dead, many more missing after Congo floods
World
Over 200 dead, many more missing after Congo floods
Floods from heavy rainfall kill at least 129 in Rwanda
World
Floods from heavy rainfall kill at least 129 in Rwanda

Latest updates

Japanese PM arrives in South Korea for landmark summit
Japanese PM arrives in South Korea for landmark summit
Lakers rout Warriors, Heat rip Knicks to grab 2-1 NBA series leads
Lakers rout Warriors, Heat rip Knicks to grab 2-1 NBA series leads
Biden agrees to meet with Republicans to prevent default disaster
Biden agrees to meet with Republicans to prevent default disaster
Mage wins star-crossed Kentucky Derby amid 7th death
Mage wins star-crossed Kentucky Derby amid 7th death
US earns final semifinal spot in LPGA International Crown
US earns final semifinal spot in LPGA International Crown

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.