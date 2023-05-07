You are here

Saudi economy grew 3.9% in Q1 led by non-oil activities: GASTAT 
The Kingdom’s non-oil activities grew by 5.8 percent year-on-year. (Shutterstock)
Saudi economy grew 3.9% in Q1 led by non-oil activities: GASTAT 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s real gross domestic product grew by 3.9 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023 as non-oil activities picked up pace, data issued by the General Authority for Statistics showed.  

Between January and March this year, the Kingdom’s activities in the non-oil sector, government services, and oil industry increased by 5.8 percent, 4.9 percent, and 1.3 percent, respectively.  

The positive trend also continued in April. The latest Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers’ Index report, formerly known as the S&P Global Saudi Arabia PMI, revealed that the Kingdom’s PMI went up to 59.6 in April from 58.7 in March. This is fractionally lower than the eight-year peak in February when the metric hit 59.8.    

However, the GASTAT report further revealed that the seasonally adjusted real GDP decreased by 1.3 percent in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the previous quarter.  

This drop was due to a decline in oil activities by 4.8 percent, while the non-oil sector and government services activities grew by 1.5 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.  

The real GDP in the first quarter also slipped compared to the annual 5.4 percent growth registered between October and December of 2022.  

During the fourth quarter of last year, non-oil and oil activities picked up 6.2 percent and 6.1 percent, respectively.  

Government services activities inched up by 1.8 percent in the fourth quarter of the last year, compared to the same quarter in 2021.  

Overall, Saudi Arabia’s economy advanced by 8.7 percent in 2022 as opposed to 3.2 percent in 2021, fueled by a 15.4 percent surge in oil activities.  

Last month, the International Monetary Fund raised its expectations for the Kingdom’s growth this year by 0.5 percent to 3.1 percent, compared to 2.6 percent in January.  

The fund, however, downgraded its projection for the Kingdom by about 0.3 percent to 3.1 percent for 2024, down from 3.4 percent in January.  

In October, the IMF stated that Saudi Arabia would remain the fastest-expanding economy among the G20 countries, despite rising inflation and soaring interest rates.  

On the global level, the fund expects economic growth to fall to 2.8 percent in 2023, down from 3.4 percent in 2022, due to the US Federal Reserve’s tightening monetary policy.

Saudi Arabia reports $75bn in revenues in first quarter of 2023
Saudi Arabia reports $75bn in revenues in first quarter of 2023
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Sunday reported revenue of SR280.94 billion ($74.89 billion) in the first quarter of the current financial year.

According to a report issued by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Finance, the expenditure during the first quarter of 2023 amounted to SR283.86 billion, reflecting a 21.9 percent drop when compared to SR363.7 billion recorded in the previous quarter.

The Kingdom’s non-oil revenue increased by 9 percent to reach SR102.34 billion in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to SR94.26 billion recorded in the same period last year.

The oil revenues stood at SR178 billion, reflecting a 3 percent drop when compared to the corresponding period in 2022.

The report also revealed that the Saudi budget recorded a deficit of about SR2.91 billion in the first quarter of 2023.

“The opportunities available during the previous year were exploited to reduce financing needs for the year 2023 through the implementation of advance financing operations,” the ministry said.

 It added: “The volume of public debt is low compared to the G20 countries.”

Saudi Arabia’s real gross domestic product grew by 3.9 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023 as non-oil activities picked up pace, data issued by the General Authority for Statistics showed.  

Between January and March this year, the Kingdom’s activities in the non-oil sector, government services, and oil industry increased by 5.8 percent, 4.9 percent, and 1.3 percent, respectively.   

 

Qatar's Ashghal tenders 22 building projects worth $1.1bn in Q1 
Qatar's Ashghal tenders 22 building projects worth $1.1bn in Q1 
RIYADH: Qatar’s Public Works Authority tendered 22 building projects worth 4.1 billion riyals ($1.1 billion) in the first quarter of 2023, with plans to award more projects by the end of this year, the authority said in a statement. 
This is part of more than 8 billion Qatari riyals that the Gulf state has laid out for various projects in recent months as it upgrades the country’s infrastructure and public buildings. 
The authority, also known as Ashghal, said in a statement that six projects worth 1.1 billion riyals have already been awarded, including the construction and development of several buildings.
Qatar also has 10 more projects under implementation with an estimated value of 3 billion riyals. This includes the development of Hamad General Hospital, Madinat Khalifa Health Center, Qatar Sidra Academy and the veterinary laboratory building of the Ministry of Municipality.  
“This is in addition to tendering more projects in the third quarter of this year. Ashghal is continuing to complete infrastructure and public buildings projects according to Qatar’s plan,” said Youssef Al-Emadi, director of projects affairs at Ashghal, in the statement.  
Qatar is also developing many court projects to upgrade its judicial infrastructure.  
This saw Ashghal and the Supreme Judiciary Council launching a design competition, seeking brilliant architectural design ideas for eight new courts, including the Court Complex and the Court of Cassation.  
The Court of Cassation project will be spread over a 50,000 sq.m area in Wadi Al-Sail. The Court Complex in Wadi Al-Banat, on the other hand, will be built on a 100,000 sq. m area and will house seven courts, including the Criminal Court, the Family Court, the Traffic Court and the Investment and Trade Court.  
The complex will also be home to the Civil Court, the Court of First Instance and the Enforcement Court.    
Ashghal had also recently invited designs for the main post office building and the land transport customs building in Thumama.  
Last month, the public works authority also announced that phase one of the seasonal storage lagoons of the treated sewage effluent plant was 75 percent complete.  
Once ready, the project would contribute to maximizing the utilization of renewable water resources and the optimal use of treated wastewater in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 objectives in environmental sustainability. 

Saudi Arabia's annual papaya production exceeds 4k tons amid self-sufficiency efforts
Saudi Arabia's annual papaya production exceeds 4k tons amid self-sufficiency efforts
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is on course to becoming self-sufficient in papaya, with the production of the tropical fruit increasing to 4,717 tons annually, as the Kingdom pushes to raise the rate of cultivation as part of achieving food security under Vision 2030. 

With 95 percent self-sufficiency, the Kingdom’s papaya exports reached 296 tons, and re-exports hit 3.8 tons, while imports of the fruit stood at 571 tons, according to a report released by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture.    

Papaya fruit production season begins in May and continues until August in Saudi Arabia, with the cultivation mainly concentrated in the Eastern Province and Jazan region, according to the report.  

The Kingdom cultivates and produces many types of papaya such as the “Red Lady” hybrid which is the most popular and widely cultivated variant in the Kingdom.  

Other variants include “Red Bella,” and “Tainung,” in addition to several local and imported variants.  

Highlighting the health benefits of papaya, the report said the fruit helps improve digestion while providing a good source of nutrients such as Vitamin C, folic acid, and Vitamin A.  

According to the ministry, tropical fruit crops like papaya and mango have high economic returns to the Kingdom.     

In April, the ministry announced that Saudi Arabia reached 60 percent self-sufficiency in mangoes as its production rose to 88,600 tons annually. The Kingdom managed to hit this number as it has been working to increase the cultivation of mangoes by planting an area of more than 6,880 hectares.     

This comes as the ministry is keen on further strengthening its agriculture sector by increasing the production of various vegetables and fruits. It is working toward raising the efficiency of locally produced fruits, especially in their production season, boosting their quality, and elevating their safety standards. In return, this is expected to back and support local farmers and increase their financial returns altogether.   

The Kingdom’s agriculture sector witnessed massive improvements since the launch of the Sustainable Agricultural Rural Development Program in 2019.     

The program seeks to boost the production, processing, and marketing of fruits, fish, livestock, Arabic coffee, and rain-fed crops. 

China forex reserves rise to $3.2tn in April 
China forex reserves rise to $3.2tn in April 
BEIJING: China’s foreign exchange reserves rose more than expected in April, official data showed on Sunday, as the dollar fell against other major currencies. 

The country’s foreign exchange reserves — the world’s largest — rose $21 billion to $3.205 trillion last month, compared with $3.192 trillion tipped by a Reuters poll of analysts and $3.184 trillion in March. 

The yuan fell 0.63 percent against the dollar in April, while the dollar last month fell 0.94 percent against a basket of other major currencies. 

China held 66.76 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end of April, rising from 66.50 million ounces at end-March. 

The value of China’s gold reserves rose to $132.35 billion at the end of April from $131.65 billion at the end-March. 

PIF plans to acquire 'significant' stake in Saudi papermaker MEPCO     
PIF plans to acquire 'significant' stake in Saudi papermaker MEPCO     
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund eyes acquiring a “significant” minority stake in Middle East Paper Co. as the sovereign fund aims to broaden its investments in local businesses.   

In a bourse filing, MEPCO said the sovereign wealth fund intends to subscribe to newly issued shares in the company for a price of SR31.50 ($8.40) per share, subject to approval from the Capital Market Authority and other regulatory entities.  

MEPCO shares were trading at SR34 per share on Tadawul as of 12 p.m. Saudi local time on Sunday. 

Both companies agreed to execute a non-binding memorandum of understanding which will expire on July 31 or upon entering into a legally binding subscription agreement, whichever comes first, added the Tadawul filing.  

It clarified that the implementation of the transaction is subject to both parties entering into a subscription agreement, adding that they will cooperate and negotiate to complete the agreement.  

SNB Capital is the financial adviser for MEPCO, whereas the PIF has hired GIB Capital to advise on the deal. 

The PIF is one of the largest sovereign wealth funds in the world driven by Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiative.  

It has more than SR2 trillion worth of assets under management and aims to double that figure by 2025 and create 1.8 million jobs, said Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of the PIF, on the seventh anniversary of the launch of Saudi Vision 2030.  

The acquisition is set to broaden PIF’s scope as it expands its portfolio by diversifying its investments into local non-oil sectors. 

Its interest in MEPCO, which offers products for packaging in multiple sectors, comes when the papermaker recorded a 22.58 percent increase in net profits at SR270.73 million in 2022, compared to SR220.86 million in 2021.  

Moreover, the company has completed 85 percent of its SR365.5 million Juthor paper production plant which is set to begin trial operation in this quarter.   

The new plant will produce Jumbo tissue rolls for facial tissues, pocket tissues, napkins, toilet paper, kitchen towels, and C-fold tissues.  

