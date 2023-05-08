You are here

  • Home
  • Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins the Miami Grand Prix

Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins the Miami Grand Prix

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen battles Mercedes driver George Russell (63) during the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race at the Miami International Autodrome, Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Miami Gardens. (AP)
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen battles Mercedes driver George Russell (63) during the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race at the Miami International Autodrome, Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Miami Gardens. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gjr3p

Updated 08 May 2023
AFP

Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins the Miami Grand Prix

Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins the Miami Grand Prix
  • The victory extends Verstappen's lead at the top of the standings
  • Aston Martin's Spanish veteran Fernando Alonso took third
Updated 08 May 2023
AFP

MIAMI GARDENS: World champion Max Verstappen powered from ninth on the grid to beat Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez and win the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday.
The victory extends Verstappen's lead at the top of the standings and follows his triumph in the inaugural Miami race last year.
The 1-2 for Red Bull is their fourth in five races so far this season as the team utterly dominate the sport leaving their rivals to battle for the third podium position.
Aston Martin's Spanish veteran Fernando Alonso took third for his fourth podium in five races this season as he continues to enjoy his late career revival.
Perez, starting on pole, made the perfect start, racing clear of his rivals but Verstappen, on hard tyres, quickly moved through the field and took just 15 laps to reach second place behind his team-mate.
Perez pitted on lap 20 allowing Verstappen to take the lead but the Dutchman had to give that up when he went into the pits on lap 46, changing to the medium compound tyres and coming out 1.2 seconds behind.
It took just two laps for Verstappen, who won the inaugural Miami Grand Prix a year ago, to take advantage of his fresher tyres with better grip as, after a brief joust, he overtook the Mexican, on 25-lap-old tyres, to take the lead.
Verstappen's 38th win for Red Bull equals the team record set by Sebastian Vettel.
"I took the cars off one by one and then I could stay out really long on the hard tyres and that's where we I think made the difference," said Verstappen.
"For sure winning a race from P9 is always very satisfying," he said.
Mercedes had some consolation at the end of a difficult week with George Russell taking fourth place ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and team-mate Lewis Hamilton finishing sixth.
Charles Leclerc, who crashed late in qualifying and started seventh on the grid, finished in seventh place with Frenchman Pierre Gasly of Alpine in eighth.

Topics: Motorsport Formula One Formula 1 F1 Miami Grand Prix Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing

Related

Perez takes pole in Miami as Leclerc crash leaves Verstappen in ninth
Sport
Perez takes pole in Miami as Leclerc crash leaves Verstappen in ninth
Verstappen quickest, Leclerc crashes in ‘slippery’ Miami Grand Prix practice
Motorsport
Verstappen quickest, Leclerc crashes in ‘slippery’ Miami Grand Prix practice

Eddie Howe urges Newcastle United unity with Champions League destiny ‘in their own hands’

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe and assistant manager Jason Tindall during the defeat to Arsenal. (Reuters)
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe and assistant manager Jason Tindall during the defeat to Arsenal. (Reuters)
Updated 07 May 2023
Arab News

Eddie Howe urges Newcastle United unity with Champions League destiny ‘in their own hands’

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe and assistant manager Jason Tindall during the defeat to Arsenal. (Reuters)
  • Manager facing up to prospect of losing midfielder Sean Longstaff potentially until the end of the season.
Updated 07 May 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has urged Newcastle to remain united as they hit the Premier League home straight with Champions League football on the line.

The Magpies’ chances to stretch clear of Liverpool, who are breathing down their necks in fifth place, were dashed at St. James’ Park when Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal cruised to a 2-0 victory.

And while heads are dropping around Tyneside, head coach Howe knows that success is only possible with the fans, club and players aligned.

“When you look at the four games we have, we will need the crowd and to stay united,” said Howe.

“Incredible support we have had all season. The noise was there today. We just needed to score and it would have helped us take off.

“It was about missed chances. The moments were there for us. We had a lot in the game. They didn’t go in and we are hugely frustrated with that part of our game. We probably didn’t defend as well as we have for the majority of the season, either. We were good without being at our very best.

“We needed to control our emotions a bit better than we did in the first half. The penalty decision is a big one and probably rocked us more than it did them. It was about keeping the ball better as Arsenal are a big transition threat. But we have four games to go and our destiny is in our own hands. We need to focus on that.”

Meanwhile, Howe is facing up to the prospect of losing midfielder Sean Longstaff potentially until the end of the season.

The player is set to go for a scan on Tuesday to determine the extent of his foot injury.

“I don’t know anymore as I sit here now. I certainly hope we will see him [this season]. On specialist’s advice, he’s going to see a specialist on Tuesday to get double checked,” he said.

“I won’t go into the technicalities but we thought it was a standard injury but now there may be a chance of something more serious than that. We’re in the dark at the moment.”

In Longstaff, Joelinton dropped into the three-man midfield alongside Bruno Guimaraes and Joe Willock. Alexander Isak started on the left wing.

“I think Sean has been an integral part of our midfield and I think when you take him out we lose a bit of balance,” Howe admitted

The balance of the team has been so impressive — Sean does a really important job in and out of possession for us.

“But there’s no slight on anyone that came into the team today. There was a different balance to our team with Alex on the left and Callum up front. They played well but we were up against a very good team today.

“We still created credible chances and there were moments in that game when I thought we’d explode and catch fire today but it didn’t quite happen.

“Sean has been a big part of our success.”

Topics: football soccer Newcastle United Premier league Arsenal

Related

Newcastle United suffer Champions League wobble as Arteta and Odegaard revive Arsenal title charge
Football
Newcastle United suffer Champions League wobble as Arteta and Odegaard revive Arsenal title charge
Eddie Howe declares Newcastle United’s Premier League rise unfinished — with Arsenal and Man City still in his sights
Football
Eddie Howe declares Newcastle United’s Premier League rise unfinished — with Arsenal and Man City still in his sights

Newcastle United suffer Champions League wobble as Arteta and Odegaard revive Arsenal title charge

Newcastle United suffer Champions League wobble as Arteta and Odegaard revive Arsenal title charge
Updated 07 May 2023
Arab News

Newcastle United suffer Champions League wobble as Arteta and Odegaard revive Arsenal title charge

Newcastle United suffer Champions League wobble as Arteta and Odegaard revive Arsenal title charge
  • The result saw Arsenal move back within a point of leaders Manchester City, with the Magpies remaining in third
Updated 07 May 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Whoever thought it was going to be easy?

Newcastle United flashed their soft underbelly at St. James’ Park as their Champions League hopes took a dent in a defeat to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

As good as the Gunners were, the Magpies were well off their usual best on Tyneside, as goals from Arsenal talisman Martin Odegaard and an unfortunate own goal from Fabian Schar kept things interesting in the title race, as well as the top four spots.

The result saw Arsenal move back within a point of leaders Manchester City, with the Magpies remaining in third, with one of their two games in hand on fifth-placed Liverpool, two places and three points back, used up.

Despite disappointment, Eddie Howe’s men play another before Jurgen Klopp & Co. kick a ball again. But pressure is building before the trip to Leeds United, a team refreshed with the presence of wily operator Sam Allardyce. The big question is, can Newcastle deal with it?

With fans across the city calling for it, Howe eventually relented and threw both Aleksander Isak and Callum Wilson into the starting XI at the same time.

Ultimately, it was an experiment he is unlikely to revisit.

That attacking approach did bear early fruit, though, with the Magpies out the blocks like a dash.

Within two minutes of the start, Jacob Murphy, the other component of the Newcastle front three, had flashed a low drive off the foot of Aaron Ramsdale’s post.

Moments later a slick move down the right saw Bruno Guimaraes presented with an opportunity to strike. His shot, however, was blocked by a combination of Jakub Kiwior’s arm and leg. Referee Chris Kavanagh gave it, but the VAR gods were not shining down on the Magpies this time. The decision was reversed on a second viewing.

The visitors went in front against the run of play. And where the hosts had lacked quality with that final pass in the final third, Norwegian maestro Odegaard showed them how it’s done.

Cutting in from the right the midfielder had absolutely no right to score from 30 yards, but with arrow-like accuracy he picked out the bottom corner of Nick Pope’s goal, through Sven Botman’s legs, for 1-0.

In many ways, despite all the effort and endeavor, from this moment on, it felt like the game was lost for Newcastle.

Arsenal, sniffing blood, went for the jugular. Gabriel Martinelli was denied by Pope, then it was Bukayo Saka’s turn to bring the best out of the England international.

Martinelli flashed another one wide as the Gunners swamped the Newcastle backline before Pope again sprawled to deny Odegaard a second on the stroke of half-time.

As they had done in the first, Newcastle went on the front foot in the second. Murphy turned the Arsenal backline inside out before dinking the ball onto the head of Isak, who crashed it off the post again.

The Newcastle push continued as Schar, who was to suffer misfortune at the other end soon after, brought a reaction stop from Ramsdale.

The Arsenal front three were a constant thorn in the usually solid United backline and it was Martinelli down the left who gave the most headaches.

A trademark cut in from the left saw the Brazilian curl off the bar before beating Botman on the break for the second goal. His ball in from wide was dangerous, but unlikely to find an Arsenal shirt. It did, however, clip Schar and the deflection left Pope with no chance.

And that was that, despite throwing the kitchen sink at Arsenal in the closing stages, a goal never really looked like coming. The wait to secure a place in the top four goes on.

All eyes now turn to Elland Road next weekend and while three points at the relegation-threatened Whites will not ensure Champions League football, it would definitely plant one foot in a competition that the Magpies have not reached for two decades.

Topics: Newcastle United Arsenal english Premier League Mikel Arteta

Related

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe responds to Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar transfer links
Football
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe responds to Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar transfer links
Eddie Howe declares Newcastle United’s Premier League rise unfinished — with Arsenal and Man City still in his sights
Football
Eddie Howe declares Newcastle United’s Premier League rise unfinished — with Arsenal and Man City still in his sights

Celtic’s success under Postecoglou attracts Premier League interest

Celtic’s success under Postecoglou attracts Premier League interest
Updated 07 May 2023
AFP

Celtic’s success under Postecoglou attracts Premier League interest

Celtic’s success under Postecoglou attracts Premier League interest
Updated 07 May 2023
AFP

GLASGOW: Celtic are champions of Scotland for the 11th time in 12 years, but even a club used to winning has rarely enjoyed the level of dominance they have under Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian has now won four trophies in his first two seasons in Glasgow and will expect to complete a domestic treble this season when the Hoops take on Inverness Caledonian Thistle in next month’s Scottish Cup final.

The skepticism which greeted Postecoglou’s appointment when he was plucked from Yokohama Marinos in Japan has long been forgotten.

Instead Celtic now face a fight just holding onto him as the 57-year-old has been linked to the vacant managerial jobs at Chelsea and Tottenham.

It is Postecoglou’s style as much as the substance of results and trophies that has the former Australia national boss receiving admiring glances from Premier League giants across the border.

Celtic have racked up 95 points and 105 goals in winning the league with four games to spare.

Both the club’s record points tally of 106 and goals scored of 116 are under threat in the final weeks of the season.

“As much as we get defined by success, which means winning trophies and games of football, I guess the most pleasing thing for me is the number of goals we’ve scored because I still think that’s the best part of football for me,” said Postecoglou.

“If there’s one record I’ll be most proud of, it will be if we can score more goals than have ever been scored before by the football club because I know how much joy that has brought everybody involved, players and supporters.”

Postecoglou’s mantra of “we never stop” has been embedded into his players and the Celtic fanbase at large ever since the club posted a clip of one of his first training sessions on social media.

A relentless, front-foot approach has been far too much for their rivals in Scotland to cope with.

Since losing three of his first six league games as Postecoglou oversaw a huge turnover in players, Celtic have lost just once in the Scottish Premiership in 66 matches.

Two Rangers managers have left Glasgow in that time and the current occupant at Ibrox, Michael Beale, is already under pressure after failing to win any of his first four meetings against Postecoglou.

But with domestic dominance now the norm, Celtic are no longer satisfied by success in Scotland.

The next frontier is to finally make a meaningful impact in Europe.

Celtic bloodied a few noses when faced with the might of Real Madrid, RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League this season but lacked the knockout punch and finished bottom of their group.

For the second consecutive season they will go straight into the Champions League group stage thanks to winning the title.

The riches of Europe’s elite club competition threaten to only widen the chasm between the newly-crowned champions and the rest of Scottish football.

But Celtic face the same problem when they step out of the small pond of their domestic market to take on the best in Europe.

That is the challenge that now faces Postecoglou and his suitors down south will be watching.

Topics: Scottish Premiership Celtic Sead Haksabanovic Ange Postecoglou

Related

Rangers cruise past depleted Celtic to move clear at top of Scottish Premiership
Sport
Rangers cruise past depleted Celtic to move clear at top of Scottish Premiership
Celtic win eighth straight Scottish Premiership title
Sport
Celtic win eighth straight Scottish Premiership title

Canelo Alvarez batters Ryder to retain undisputed super middleweight crown

Canelo Alvarez batters Ryder to retain undisputed super middleweight crown
Updated 07 May 2023
AFP

Canelo Alvarez batters Ryder to retain undisputed super middleweight crown

Canelo Alvarez batters Ryder to retain undisputed super middleweight crown
  • Alvarez improved to 59-2-2 with 39 knockouts while Ryder, the mandatory challenger, fell to 38-6 with 18 wins inside the distance
  • Now Alvarez wants a rematch with Bivol, reiterating in the ring that he wanted to return to light heavyweight against the undefeated Russian
Updated 07 May 2023
AFP

GUADALAJARA, Mexico: Saul Canelo Alvarez made a triumphant return to Mexico, punishing John Ryder on the way to a unanimous 12-round decision to retain his undisputed super middleweight world title.

Ryder, whose face was already a bloody mess by the time Alvarez knocked him down in the fifth round, battled gamely in the later stages but Alvarez emerged a clear winner in his first fight in his native Mexico in nearly 12 years.

Judge Jeremy Hayes scored the bout 120-107 for Alvarez while Joe Pasquale and Gerardo Martino both saw it 118-109 for the champion, who delighted a sellout crowd of some 50,000 at the open-air Akron Stadium in his hometown.

“It’s a historic moment for me,” Alvarez said. “I’m blessed to be here with my people who supported me from the beginning.”

Alvarez improved to 59-2-2 with 39 knockouts while Ryder, the mandatory challenger, fell to 38-6 with 18 wins inside the distance.

After a tentative opening round, the 32-year-old Alvarez began to open up, landing a bevy of right hands that had Ryder bleeding from the nose and mouth by the third round.

A brutal left-right combination dropped Ryder in the fifth round.

He beat the count and held on until the bell, but he was in trouble again in the sixth when another big right from Alvarez had the Briton’s knees sagging.

But Ryder, nicknamed “The Gorilla,” kept coming. He was down again after a right from Alvarez late in the eighth, but that was ruled a slip and he had bounced back up moments before the bell.

Shaken again in the ninth, Ryder nevertheless seemed to find a second wind. The 10th and 11th were closer and Alvarez was less effective but had more than enough to hang on.

“He’s strong,” Alvarez said. “I’m not surprised about it.”

But Alvarez, regarded by many as the best pound-for-pound fighter in boxing, was pleased with the performance after a mixed 2022.

He was well beaten by Dmitry Bivol last May after stepping up to light heavyweight before laboring to a unanimous victory over old rival Gennadiy Golovkin in September.

He later underwent surgery on his left hand to address a long-running ligament problem.

“I’m happy with the fight,” Alvarez said. “I won and I’m happy that people had a great time.”

Alvarez admitted he wasn’t fully confident in his left hand from the opening bell.

“I needed a couple of rounds to start punching and knowing I’m good with the hand,” he said. “Now I know.”

And now he wants a rematch with Bivol, reiterating in the ring that he wanted to return to light heavyweight against the undefeated Russian who handed him the second defeat of his career.

“Everybody knows we want Bivol, the rematch with Bivol,” Alvarez said, “175 (pounds), same terms, same everything.”

Topics: boxing

Related

Final heartbreak for Al-Hilal who wonder what might have been
Sport
Final heartbreak for Al-Hilal who wonder what might have been
Perez takes pole in Miami as Leclerc crash leaves Verstappen in ninth
Sport
Perez takes pole in Miami as Leclerc crash leaves Verstappen in ninth

Perez takes pole in Miami as Leclerc crash leaves Verstappen in ninth

Perez takes pole in Miami as Leclerc crash leaves Verstappen in ninth
Updated 07 May 2023
AFP

Perez takes pole in Miami as Leclerc crash leaves Verstappen in ninth

Perez takes pole in Miami as Leclerc crash leaves Verstappen in ninth
  • Perez is just six points behind defending world champion Verstappen after the Mexican’s second victory of the season in Azerbaijan
  • Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, enjoying a strong season, claimed second place
Updated 07 May 2023
AFP

MIAMI GARDENS: Red Bull’s Sergio Perez grabbed pole position for Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix and with teammate Max Verstappen left back in ninth on the grid, has his eyes on a victory that could send him to the top of the standings.

Perez is just six points behind defending world champion Verstappen after the Mexican’s second victory of the season in Azerbaijan last week.

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, enjoying a strong season, claimed second place and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz will start in third in an all-Spanish speaking front row of the grid.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc crashed out with one minute 36 seconds left, causing a red flag and the decision was taken not to resume the session.

Leclerc, who had clipped the wall earlier in qualification, lost control through Turn Six and span out of control the entry to the next turn, with his Ferrari spinning into the wall.

The premature end to the session left Verstappen, who had topped the final two practice sessions, without the chance to make a final lap to challenge for pole and Leclerc back in seventh.

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, the seven-times world champion, failed to make it out of Q2 and will start down in 13th place on the grid for Sunday’s race.

With Red Bull consistently the fastest this season, the duel between their two drivers is so far the source of the most drama.

“I’m enjoying (the battle),” said Perez, “I’m just thinking race by race. Tomorrow (Sunday) is a new opportunity starting from pole, we are the ones that have something to lose,” he said.

Perez said he had been struggling in practice before finding his pace when it counted.

“It wasn’t coming together. I was struggling for balance, confidence,” he said.

“It has been my worst weekend up to qualifying. I was just resetting everything we did, we made a small change into qualifying that really everything became more alive. We put in the lap when it mattered,” added the Red Bull driver.

Verstappen was left frustrated that he had not been able to complete a peak lap before the red flag.

“I was trying to put it on the limit and then I made a mistake and had to abort the lap,” Verstappen said.

“Then you rely on a bit of luck that there is not going to be a red flag, but that can happen on a street circuit. I’m just a bit upset with myself.

“It’s going to be difficult. I made it difficult for myself, so I have to accept that,” he said.

Hamilton has an even more difficult task as his frustrations continued.

“Last run I was at the last of the pack and trying to get the temperatures into the tires. Everyone slowed into the last corner and I lost all temperatures and couldn’t do the lap,” he said.

“We knew it was very hard and there was a 50:50 chance we could get into Q3 so we need to be better with our timing. It’s done, I’ll try and get my head down tomorrow and see what I can do — 13th to God knows where,” he said.

Kevin Magnusson of Haas was a surprise fourth, ahead of Alpine’s Pierre Gasly and Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate George Russell.

After Friday’s practice several drivers had complained about the relaid track being slippery and Sainz said it remained a difficult challenge.

“It was a very tricky quali for all,” he said. “I think it’s very difficult to find the right feeling with the tires around this tarmac, and it was a fight the whole way through and very easy to make mistakes.

“It was getting windier and windier...but in general it was a decent outcome for tomorrow, but today I think we could have been even better,” he said.

Rain is possible on Sunday which could add a further element of difficulty.

The debut Miami race attracted plenty of celebrity attention last year and entrepeneurs Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos were both at the track on Saturday.

Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter owner Musk watched the practice session from inside Red Bull’s garage while Amazon founder Bezos was with McLaren.

Related

Lakers rout Warriors, Heat rip Knicks to grab 2-1 NBA series leads
Sport
Lakers rout Warriors, Heat rip Knicks to grab 2-1 NBA series leads
Salah scores again as Liverpool wins 6 in a row
Football
Salah scores again as Liverpool wins 6 in a row

follow us

Latest updates

Mystery Chinese spacecraft returns to Earth after 276 days
Mystery Chinese spacecraft returns to Earth after 276 days
Russia launches mass strikes on Ukraine ahead of May 9 Victory Day holiday
Russia launches mass strikes on Ukraine ahead of May 9 Victory Day holiday
Saudi stars set to revolutionize comedy scene
Saudi stars set to revolutionize comedy scene
Saudi crown prince, US, UAE, India national security advisers discuss relations
Saudi crown prince, US, UAE, India national security advisers discuss relations
23,000 flee violence in northeast India, army says
23,000 flee violence in northeast India, army says

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.