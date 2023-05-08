Saudi stars set to revolutionize comedy scene

RIYADH: Saudi actor and comedian Ibrahim Al-Hajjaj has said that a new wave of talent is rising to revolutionize the Kingdom’s comedy scene and become a fixture on the international market.
Speaking at a seminar titled “Sattar: The Trend of Saudi Comedy,” named after the country’s highest-grossing film in history, he told the recent Saudi Film Festival at Ithra: “We just went through a long phase of just the same type of comedy, and I think that’s an error that happened.
“Now with the new generation and new talents, Saudi talents are starting to present more comedy and different types of comedy.”
He followed up his comments in an interview with Arab News, saying he had high hopes for what is to come.
“I was a judge at a comedy competition that was aired on MBC under the Theater and Performing Arts Commission by the Ministry of Culture, and I saw a great amount of talent, it honestly took my breath away,” he said.
“So, I believe that in the next two or three years we will see a revolution of Saudi comedians, both men and women, that will be incredible.”
The Sattar seminar, moderated by Egyptian film critic Andrew Mohsen, also discussed various aspects of the film industry in the Kingdom. Other speakers included Saudi comedian Ibrahim Al-Khairallah and film critic Jay Weissberg.
The seminar also shed light on how Saudi comedy movies will reach the international market.
The audience members mentioned how humor is subjective and could have specific cultural background and context, which might make it difficult for movies like Sattar to be understood in other cultures.
Cristiano Ronaldo takes to social media to promote Spanish restaurant in Riyadh
Updated 07 May 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo was all smiles as he promoted Spanish restaurant Tatel, backed by himself and tennis star Rafael Nadal, which opened its doors in Riyadh earlier this year.
“Indulging in history and gastronomy at @tatel.riyadh in @bujairiterrace with a stunning view of #at_turaif @visitdiriyah,” he captioned the post on Instagram.
Review: Cartoon combat gets a reboot for the Nintendo Switch
Remake comes 22 years after original release
Cartoony facade masks game’s depth, complexity
Updated 07 May 2023
James Denselow
LONDON: Twenty-two years since its original release on the Gameboy Advance comes a remake of the legendary turn-based strategy game, “Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp.”
Filled with Japanese manga style characters, it is a story of bloodless war told through colorful but conservative graphics that do not really push the envelope of what the Switch is capable of.
However, the cartoony and light-hearted presentation disguises the depth and complexity of the game itself, even if it takes time to fully reveal itself with a shallow learning curve and millions of offers of tutorials or extra advice along the way.
Too much handholding aside, you take the part of one of a series of commander officers (COs) of “Orange Star” army who have been attacked and invaded by their neighboring “Blue Moon” forces, complete with a leader called Olaf who sports a suspiciously Russian-looking attire including furry hat and a big beard.
Other actors pop up as the campaign develops and grows steadily harder. The missions range from resource-management focused — capture towns, save money and build units — to also discovery-focused through revealing a fog of war or a tactical free-for-all with numerous routes to success or failure. Rarely does all-out assault do the job and instead tying up enemy forces whilst ambushing and seizing their headquarters seems to be an example of a route to success.
A solid range of units means the player is not overwhelmed and can get to grips with what is strong against what. Players and their opponent also build up a power bar that allows that to unleash a special ability, although these vary enormously in quality; repairing a few units versus getting an entire second turn for instance.
In addition to reacting to enemy tactics, players must keep an eye on levels of ammunition and fuel, as well as the impact of the weather on what their forces are able to do. The geography of the maps is likewise important, with forests, mountains and various water features encouraging players to consider their strategy patiently. An annoying feature that places the “do nothing” option next to the “attack” is mitigated somewhat by the “reset turn” option but is still something to be wary of.
The updated game allows you to fast forward through cut sequences, which is welcome, and the banter between the opposing commanders does not add a huge amount to things. That said, just like the original, the core game is addictive fare, made more so by the addition of online challenges or the ability to play an opponent sharing the console.
For those who really want to get under the bonnet of the game, success earns coins which can buy more maps and even soundtracks to the game.
The game, originally due to come out in April of last year but was delayed due to the war in Ukraine, now faces the challenge of being launched just ahead of the blockbuster “Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” game. This is a shame because it means newcomers to this excellent strategy game may be delayed in getting to it.
DUBAI: US Dutch Palestinian supermodel Gigi Hadid took to Instagram to celebrate US fashion designer Jeremy Scott, who stepped down from his role as the creative director of Italian luxury label Moschino earlier this year.
“Appreciation post to @jeremyscott for my @Moschino Memories over the years (sic),” the model wrote on Saturday, adding: “every season with you in that house was an adventure, joy, & inspiration, and it was an honor to be even a small part of. I know that some of my most memorable and fulfilling campaign and runway moments will be ones made with Jeremy’s Moschino!! I love you J! THANK YOU … can’t wait to see where you take us next (sic).”
Scott, who has worked with Hadid on a number of occasions in his role as the creative director of the fashion house, made a statement when the decision was announced in March, saying: “These past 10 years at Moschino have been a wonderful celebration of creativity and imagination. I am so proud of the legacy I am leaving behind. I would like to thank Massimo Ferretti for the honor of leading this iconic house. I would also like to thank all my fans around the world who celebrated me, my collections, and my vision, for without you none of this would be possible.”
Hadid walked the runway for Moschino during Scott’s tenure a number of times over the years, including catwalk appearances at Milan Fashion Week and in New York.
She also appeared in campaigns for the fashion house, including the Spring/Summer 2022 campaign.
Photographed by US fashion lensman Steven Meisel and styled by French stylist Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele, Hadid posed in a series of pictures on the brand’s Instagram page in pastel-colored outfits.
In one shot, Hadid wore a matching set featuring a plaid jacket, a crop top and a mini skirt. The look was accessorized with a chained belt, statement earrings and a pink bag.
The campaign also featured Moroccan Egyptian Dutch model Imaan Hammam and French Japanese model Mika Schneider, who posed in a pink skirt suit with a heart-shaped bag and pink accessories, as well as US star Abby Champion, who wore an animal-print suit.
The campaign’s hairstylist was Guido Palau, while celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath handled the beauty looks.
Review: ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ is a sparkly, so-so adaptation
Updated 07 May 2023
Matt Ross
LONDON: It is hard to imagine there were many people clamoring for yet another remake of JM Barrie’s “Peter Pan,” but the decision makers at Disney clearly felt there was scope for a live-action take on the 1953 animation that remains beloved by so many and so, here we are.
For “Peter Pan & Wendy,” director David Lowerey (behind the excellent 2016 adaptation of “Pete’s Dragon” and the much-lauded 2021 film “The Green Knight”) assembled a cast of enthusiastic young actors to play the boy who wouldn’t grow up, his rag-tag Lost Boys, and the Darling children – John, Michael and the titular Wendy. In something of a masterstroke, Lowerey also has Jude Law as the nefarious Captain Hook and Jim Gaffigan as the hapless Smee – both actors bring a level of charisma to a film that, while crammed with special effects, feels a little lackluster when relying on its younger stars.
Wendy (Ever Anderson), John and Michael find themselves swept off to Neverland by Peter (Alexander Molony) and thrown into the middle of his latest battle against Law’s hook-handed pirate. The backstory behind Peter’s complicated relationship with his nemesis shows glimpses of getting a little interesting, but any such nuance is swiftly dropped in favor of spectacle, with “Peter Pan & Wendy” throwing the full weight of the Disney CGI arsenal into the mix, with everything from flying pirate ships to enormous crocodiles painted in vivid, impressive detail.
It is actually a shame as some of those more interesting plot points — Tiger Lily’s relationship with Peter, why Wendy does not want to grow up, the story of who Captain Hook was — could have given the movie a bit of substance had a few more minutes been given to exploring them. Instead, “Peter Pan & Wendy” is a perfectly serviceable but ultimately unremarkable movie that (Law’s rollicking portrayal of Hook aside) look set to get lost in the Disney+ miasma.