Thailand win International Crown LPGA match play event

Thailand win International Crown LPGA match play event
Team Thailand celebrate on the 15th green after winning the finals at the International Crown match play golf tournament in San Francisco on Sunday. (AP)
Updated 08 May 2023
AP

  • Ariya Jutanugarn won the MVP after teaming with her sister Moriya Jutanugarn to win all five matches
  • Atthaya Thitikul capped a perfect weekend with a birdie on the 16th hole that clinched the championship for Thailand over Australia
AP

SAN FRANCISCO: Ariya Jutanugarn helped launch Thailand as an emerging power in women’s golf when she won the British Women’s Open in 2016.

The victory inspired younger golfers in Thailand and the results were evident during a dominating performance at the International Crown team match play event.
Ariya Jutanugarn won the MVP after teaming with her sister Moriya Jutanugarn to win all five matches and 20-year-old Atthaya Thitikul capped a perfect weekend with a birdie on the 16th hole that clinched the championship for Thailand over Australia on Sunday.
“I would say when I’m growing up, when I’m turning pro, I always want to inspire the kids back home, and right now I feel even better because not only me right now,” Ariya Jutanugarn said.
It was a total team effort.
Thitikul beat Stephanie Kyriacou 4 and 2 to improve to 5-0 on the week and earn the clinching point in the final. Patty Tavatanakit had already beaten Hannah Green 4 and 3 in the other singles match.

The Jutanugarns won their match over Minjee Lee and Sarah Kemp 4 and 3 when Ariya Jutanugarn holed out a chip shot from the edge of the green on the 15th hole as sixth-seeded Thailand finished the week winning 11 of 12 matches.
“Us winning this event is huge for golf in Thailand,” Tavatanakit said. “It is already growing, and I think this is going to inspire a lot of people, even more than what we feel inspired 10 years ago. I’m really excited to see the future of Thai golf.”
The United States beat Sweden in the consolation match to finish third.
The International Crown is a match-play tournament featuring teams of four players from eight countries split into two pools. The top two teams from each pool advanced to the semifinals, where the format was two singles matches and one alternate-shot match.
The players on the winning team all received $125,000 in prize money with the runners up getting $75,900.
It was a breakthrough weekend for Thailand, which had never finished better than fourth in the first three editions of this tournament.
But the Thai team was dominant at Harding Park as the only country to win every match in pool play and then delivering a dominating championship match after surviving a tight semifinal against the United States earlier in the day.
The top-seeded Americans split the two singles matches against Thailand with Lexi Thompson losing 3 and 2 to Thitikul and Lilia Vu fighting back from a two-hole deficit on the front nine to beat Tavatanakit 1 up.
That put the fate of the semifinal on a tight alternate-shot match between world No. 1 Nelly Korda and Danielle Kang against the Jutanugarn sisters.
Korda tied the match with an 8-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole, generating chants of “U-S-A!” from the decent sized galleries.
But the Jutanugarn sisters weren’t flustered with Moriya Jutanugarn hitting her tee shot to within about 10 feet, setting up a birdie putt for Ariya Jutanugarn that put Thailand back ahead.
Moriya Jutanugarn then got her second shot on the par-5 18th hole on the green, and Thailand two-putted for birdie to tie the hole and win the match.
“Obviously it’s a little disappointing not being in the final, but I think we played well,” Korda said. “We wish some more putts would have dropped, but overall I think our performance has been pretty good.”
Australia, which had never finished better than sixth in this event, swept Sweden in the first semifinal with Kyriacou beating Anna Nordqvist and Hannah Green besting Caroline Hedwall in singles, while Minjee Lee and Sarah Kemp beat Madelene Sagstrom and Maya Stark in the alternate shot match.
But they fell short in the final.
“It’s obviously a little disappointing, but it’s still a big win for us,” Kemp said.
Thompson beat Sagstrom in singles in the consolation match and the US won it when Kang and Korda beat Nordqvist and Hedwall 1 up.
This is the fourth time this tournament has been held after being canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Spain won the inaugural tournament in 2014, followed by the United States in 2016 and South Korea in 2018.
This is the first professional women’s event to be played at TPC Harding Park, which has hosted several big events for the men, including the 2009 Presidents Cup and the 2020 PGA Championship.
“It’s been a spectacular venue for us, and I think it shows the women’s game is moving in the right direction,” Thompson said. “We’re getting to play some spectacular golf courses like this one. We’re getting more and more fans each and every day, which we wanted to see, and the course is in great shape for us.”
 

US earns final semifinal spot in LPGA International Crown

US earns final semifinal spot in LPGA International Crown
Updated 07 May 2023
AP

  • The US will take on Thailand, the only country to win all six fourball matches in pool pla
  • In the other semifinal, Sweden — which won Pool A — will play Pool B runner-up Australia on Sunday
AP

SAN FRANCISCO: Lexi Thompson made back-to-back birdies on the back nine Saturday and the United States earned the final spot in the semifinals of the LPGA’s International Crown team match-play event.

The US clinched the semifinal berth late in the round when China lost its second match to England, but got a half-point anyway when Thompson and Danielle Kang rallied to tie Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom and Maja Stark.
Sweden won Pool A when Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall beat Nelly Korda and Lilia Vu 1 up and will play Pool B runner-up Australia in the semifinals on Sunday.
The US will take on Thailand in the other semifinal. Thailand was the only country to win all six fourball matches in pool play.
The International Crown is a match-play tournament featuring teams of four players from eight countries. The teams are divided into two pools of four countries, with the top two from each group after three days of round-robin play of fourball competition advancing to the semifinals. Teams get one point for each win and a half for a tied match.
There was little drama headed into the final day of pool play, with Australia and Thailand already advancing to the knockout stage in Pool B and Sweden sweeping both matches in Pool A to advance.
The US team needed just a half-point or have China fail to sweep England to secure the fourth semifinal spot and got it when Alice Hewson made a birdie on 18 to win her match with Liz Young 1 up over Yu Liu and Ruixin Liu.
The Americans had a tough time with Sweden despite Vu delivering the shot of the day when she holed out from the fairway for eagle on the sixth hole, leading to a high-five with her caddie.
The US led most of that match before Nordqvist made birdies on the 15th and 17th holes to give Sweden the win.
“Obviously a great finish because I felt like it was pretty tight all day,” Nordqvist said. “You knew it was going to have to be really strong play, and I think just proud of ourselves. We finished really strong yesterday to gain some momentum, and we came out firing pretty strong this morning. Going into tomorrow I think we’re all just very excited to have a shot at it.”
Thompson and Kang rallied from two shots down to take the lead by winning three straight holes starting at No. 14. Thompson made birdie putts on 15 and 16 but Sweden earned the half point when Stark made a birdie on the final hole.
Thailand and Australia squared off to determine who would win Pool B. Thailand had earned four points the first two days and the Aussies got 3 1/2.
Thailand won both matches, with sisters Moriya and Ariya Jutanugarn beating Hannah Green and Sarah Kemp 3 and 2, and Patty Tavatanakit and Atthaya Thitikul beating Stephanie Kyriacou and Minjee Lee 1 up.
Defending champion South Korea lost all four matches the first two days before salvaging the weekend with two wins over Japan.
The semifinals and finals will both be played Sunday, with each match featuring two singles competitions and one alternate shot matchup.
This is the fourth time this tournament has been held after being canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Spain won the inaugural tournament in 2014, followed by the United States in 2016 and South Korea in 2018.
This is the first professional women’s event to be played at TPC Harding Park, which has hosted several big events for the men, including the 2009 Presidents Cup and the 2020 PGA Championship.

LIV's Lee Westwood slams European golf for being 'in bed' with PGA Tour

LIV's Lee Westwood slams European golf for being 'in bed' with PGA Tour
Updated 04 May 2023
AFP

  • Westwood and fellow Ryder Cup stars Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia have resigned from the European Tour
  • Last month, the European Tour won its legal battle with LIV players
AFP

LONDON:  Lee Westwood has hit out at the European Tour for being “fully in bed” with the US PGA Tour circuit, adding that it was now like a “feeder” for American golf.

Westwood and fellow Ryder Cup stars Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia resigned Wednesday from the European Tour and so will be ineligible to represent the continent in the latest edition of the biennial contest against the US in Rome later this year.

The trio have all joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit.

Last month, the European Tour won its legal battle with LIV players after they appealed against punishments the tour wanted to impose on those who took part in the inaugural LIV event last year.

Former world No. 1 Westwood, 2017 Masters champion Garcia and Poulter have 53 European Tour victories between them.

Twelve players, including Westwood, Poulter and Richard Bland, appealed against the sanctions imposed last year.

The case arose when players requested releases to play in the LIV Golf event at the Centurion Club in England in June.

Those requests were denied but the players competed regardless and were fined £100,000 ($125,000) and suspended from the Scottish Open and two other events.

Westwood, regarded as one of the best golfers of his generation never to have won one of the sport’s four major championships, said he had paid the fine and was keen to “move on.”

But in an interview with Thursday’s Daily Telegraph he repeated his criticism of the way golf’s two major established circuits — the US PGA Tour and Europe’s DP World Tour — have responded to the development of LIV Golf.

“I’ve been a dual member of the European Tour and PGA Tour, but always said I was a European Tour member first and foremost and that I had fears about the US circuit basically being bullies and doing everything it could to secure global dominance,” Westwood said.

The 50-year-old Englishman added: “Check my old quotes, it’s all there.

“But now, in my opinion, the European Tour has jumped fully in bed with the PGA Tour and even though Keith (Pelley, the chief executive) says he hates to hear it, it is now a feeder tour for the PGA Tour.

“The top 10 players on the tour, not already exempt this year, have a pathway to the PGA Tour — that’s giving our talent away. That was never the tour’s policy before this ‘strategic alliance.

“Sorry, I don’t want to play under that sort of regime.

“I mulled it over and just didn’t like the thought of the tour continuously hitting us with more fines and bans that would have been hanging over me.

“I’ve paid my fine out of respect for the arbitration panel and have then taken the decisions out of the tour’s hands. I honestly want to move on.”

Talor Gooch and Co. set for LIV Golf Tulsa May 12-14

Talor Gooch and Co. set for LIV Golf Tulsa May 12-14
Updated 03 May 2023
Arab News

  • Cedar Ridge Country Club to host world-class golfers spread over 12 teams
  • Six former OSU or OU stars headlined by Oklahoma native and back-to-back LIV Golf individual champion Talor Gooch are in the field
Arab News

LONDON/WEST PALM BEACH, Florida: Fresh off a successful stretch of tournaments in Australia and Singapore that featured massive crowds, multiple holes-in-one, a playoff finish and the first back-to-back individual winner in league history, LIV Golf will bring its star-studded lineup to Cedar Ridge Country Club in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma for LIV Golf Tulsa, May 12-14.

Showcasing many of the sport’s biggest names, LIV Golf’s 12 teams are led by the likes of four-time major winner Brooks Koepka, reigning Open champion Cameron Smith, World Golf Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson, two-time major winner Dustin Johnson, 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia and 2020 US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau.

More than a quarter (13) of the league’s global field are major champions, with 24 major victories among them. The field of 48 players represents 16 different nations, includes 18 Olympians, and has made 125 combined appearances in the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, with more than half of the league having competed in the biennial team events.

In total, LIV Golf League players have amassed 533 worldwide wins across multiple tours, and four players have held the title of world No. 1.

Local fans will welcome many familiar faces when the players tee off on May 12.

The field includes former Oklahoma University star Abraham Ancer and five players who competed at Oklahoma State University: Eugenio Chacarra, Talor Gooch — who returns home following incredible back-to-back individual titles in Adelaide and Singapore — Charles Howell III, Peter Uihlein, and Matthew Wolff. Players are in pursuit of the 2023 LIV Golf individual championship and 2023 team championship, and after five events, each of the top three players in the individual standings are former OSU Cowboys: Gooch (first), Uihlein (second) and Howell (third). The team standings, which decide seeding for the season-ending team championship, are currently led by 4Aces GC, captained by Johnson and featuring Uihlein, Pat Perez and former Masters champion Patrick Reed.

This is the first official season of the LIV Golf League, with a 14-tournament schedule being hosted in seven different countries at some of the sport’s top courses. Grounds passes for LIV Golf Tulsa start from $50 per day and are all-inclusive of the live music, fan activities, and world-class golf competition. Youth 12 years and under receive complimentary admission to the tournament as do active-duty military and veterans, in addition to a guest. In celebration of Mother’s Day, a special offer going on sale soon to receive four tickets for the price of three for Sunday, May 14, will allow moms to attend for free with family and friends.

To purchase and learn more, visit LIVGolf.com.

LIV Golf Tulsa will air from 1-6 p.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday on The CW Network’s linear and digital platforms and LIV Golf Plus, with Friday’s round carried on The CW App and LIV Golf Plus. This season, all eight US-based tournaments and six international events are being broadcasted across the US and streamed live to The CW App, which has been downloaded over 92 million times and is available on all major platforms.

In addition, LIV Golf tournaments are carried on more than a dozen international broadcast partners and counting, delivering league broadcasts in over 160 territories to more than 380 million homes worldwide. For more information on how to watch the 2023 LIV Golf League, visit LIVGolf.com/where-to-watch.

Host of women professionals headline Aramco Team Series, Florida, presented by the Public Investment Fund

Host of women professionals headline Aramco Team Series, Florida, presented by the Public Investment Fund
Updated 02 May 2023
Arab News

  • Solheim Cup stars set to compete at second event in the competition
  • Championship takes place from May 19-21 at Trump International West Palm Beach
Arab News

FLORIDA, US: A host of women professional golf stars will compete in the second event of this year’s Aramco Team Series presented by the Public Investment Fund, which takes place at Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach from May 19-21.
Among the list of golfing stars set to compete are world No. 6 and Aramco Team Series New York champion Lexi Thompson; the current world No. 2 and two-time major champion Lydia Ko; six-time LPGA winner Jessica Korda; previous ANA Inspiration major champions Patty Tavatanakit and Pernilla Lindberg; and a host of American and European Solheim Cup stars.
Aramco Team Series and Golf Saudi ambassadors and multiple tour winners Anne van Dam, Marianne Skarpnord, Stephanie Kyriacou, Pia Babnik, Alison Lee, Emily Pedersen, Carlota Ciganda, Lindsey Weaver-Wright, Olivia Cowan, Chiara Noja, and winner of the Aramco Team Series Singapore Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, complete what is a strong field for both team and individual honors in Florida.
Korda returns to the Aramco Team Series having competed previously in New York where she finished tied fourth and tied 18th in 2021 and 2022 respectively.
Korda’s best result in the Aramco Team Series came last year at Sotogrande where she finished tied second individually and was victorious in the team event.
Korda said: “I’ve really enjoyed playing in the Aramco Team Series during the last two years.
“It offers something different for the professionals and I’m fortunate that I’ve had some strong finishes when I’ve competed. It’s a truly international circuit and international field, and as the profile of this event continues to grow, the competition is only going to get tougher.”
The Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour takes place across five global destinations throughout the year. After kicking off in Singapore, the series moves to Florida, London, and Hong Kong before concluding in Riyadh in October.
This month’s event features 36 teams — comprising one amateur and three professionals — competing for a $1 million prize fund. Aside from the team event, there is a three-day individual stroke play competition contested by professionals.
 

Hannah Green wins LPGA event at Wilshire in a playoff

Hannah Green wins LPGA event at Wilshire in a playoff
Updated 01 May 2023
AP

  • Green won for the third time having captured her lone major in the 2019 KPMG Women’s PGA, and followed that with a win at the Portland Classic that year
AP

LOS ANGELES: Hannah Green of Australia made a 25-foot birdie putt on the final hole to join a three-way playoff, and then made par on the second extra hole to win the JM Eagle LA Championship on Sunday at Wilshire Country Club.

In a wild finish that featured a five-way tie for the lead late in the final round, Green made birdie for a 2-under 69 to join Aditi Ashok of India and Xiyu Lin of China in the playoff.

“Pretty much all day I left every putt short,” Green said. “I knew I had to get it to the hole. I knew I needed to hit it a little bit harder than what I had all day. I don’t often get my caddie to read my putt, but I pulled him in for the last hole, and we both saw the same line, so it was nice to have that confidence that I was seeing the correct line, and yeah, just stroked it and it went perfectly in the hole.”

Ashok, who had the 36-hole lead, and Lin each closed with a 67 and were the first to post at 9-under 275. Green and Lin birdied the first playoff hole on the par-3 18th.

On the second extra hole at No. 18, Lin hit into a bunker and blasted out to some 18 feet and missed the par putt. That left Green to tap in from 2 feet for her first LPGA win since September 2019.

Green was emotional and wiping away tears after the win.

“It’s been a long few years,” Green said. “I was playing well last year but getting across the line’s been really difficult. I’m proud of myself. I’m really happy.”

Green won for the third time. She captured her lone major in the 2019 KPMG Women’s PGA at Hazeltine, and followed that with a win at the Portland Classic that year.

She missed the cut last week at the Chevron Championship and talked to a sports psychologist this week.

This win is right up there with the others.

“I think honestly this one is really important because I feel like this is just going to kick start remembering how to — like learning to win,” Green said. “It’s tough to win golf tournaments. Sometimes you can play your best golf and it not be good enough. You’ve just got to hang in there. I think this is honestly just as big as the first two.”

Ashok had a 15-foot putt that lipped out on the 18th in the playoff, ending her bid for her first LPGA title. Lin made a 12-foot putt, and Green made a 4-footer to stay in the game.

Green finished second here last year and third the year before at Wilshire. She won $450,000 from the $3 million purse.

Cheyenne Knight, who had a two-shot lead going into the final round, closed with a 2-over 73 and tied for sixth.

Ruoning Yin won in Los Angeles last month at the DIO Implant LA Open at Palos Verdes Golf Club and had a chance to win again. She birdied the par-4 14th to take the lead and then birdied the par-5 15th to build a two-shot lead. But she finished with two bogeys for a 67 to fall to 8 under and miss the playoff.

She started the day with a mindset to have fun, so her caddie tried to just do that in relaying NBA playoff scores.

“When I was on hole 2, my caddie just talked to me, and he said, ‘Hey, do you want me to tell you the score?’ I was like, ‘Um, no. We’re just having fun here,’” Yin said. “Finally I found out he was talking about the Warriors versus the Kings.”

She tied for fourth with Ayaka Furue of Japan, who had a 65.

Nelly Korda, the No. 1 player in women’s golf, had a 67 and tied for sixth.

