Bupa Arabia supports marriages of 49 orphan girls

Updated 10 May 2023
Bupa Arabia employees volunteered to collect and distribute clothes among the needy families.
Updated 10 May 2023
Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance launched their annual corporate social responsibility campaign to support the marriages of orphan girls in Jeddah by giving them electrical appliances worth SR700,000 ($186,700). The company is also working to enhance their skills and abilities to improve institutional and family care.

Part of Bupa Arabia’s ongoing commitment to caring for and supporting orphans includes the provision of high-quality healthcare services and vocational training. The aim is to empower and qualify them to become productive members of society and enhance the role of civil society institutions in caring for orphans in line with the goals of Vision 2030.

To mark Arab Orphan Day on April 7, the company organized team visits to several orphanages in Jeddah, where employees engaged in recreational activities to instill a sense of belonging in the hearts of children.

Tal Nazer, CEO of Bupa Arabia, said the orphans’ marriage program aligns with both the company’s CSR policy and Vision 2030 objectives and demonstrates a strong sense of community care deeply ingrained in society and its religious values.

Rahma Khoja, senior manager, CSR at Bupa Arabia, said the initiative involved collecting donations and purchasing electrical appliances for 49 girls, including TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and four air conditioners for each family,
worth SR700,000. 

“Bupa Arabia employees also contributed personal donations worth SR30,900 to the campaign,” she added. Bupa Arabia has prioritized orphans’ welfare for several years, considering it a crucial aspect of the company’s CSR policy. Since 2011, the company has been implementing a health insurance program for orphans. Currently, more than 2,070 orphans reside in over 40 orphanages located across 13 cities in Saudi Arabia.

Bupa Arabia is dedicated to enhancing the skills of orphans in all areas through a variety of initiatives aimed at improving their creativity and helping them find suitable employment. The company provides self-interview training to aid in their professional development, with the help of 73 volunteers from Bupa Arabia. 

Moreover, Bupa Arabia recently collaborated with Kiswat Alsaida Aisha, a nonprofit charity organization, to gather used but good quality and unused clothes from the company, for their distribution among needy families on the occasion of Eid. 

At least 230 employees from Bupa Arabia volunteered to collect, receive and arrange the items in a designated clothing tent within the company.

Hashim Mohamed Al-Dabbagh, partnerships officer at Kiswat Alsaida Aisha, expressed gratitude to Bupa Arabia for its efforts in supporting orphans. He thanked the company’s employees who dedicated their time and effort to collecting and organizing clothing donations for underprivileged families, in order to bring joy to their lives during the festive season.

Leading Saudi industrial and petrochemical company Tasnee and major supply chain solutions provider of Germany V-Line Group recently inaugurated the first pilot service project for industrial vending machines in Saudi Arabia at Tasnee’s facility in Yanbu. These vending machines provide industrial consumables and maintenance, repair and operations parts to the end users directly where needed, particularly in the production area.

Thus, stock outs and travel times to warehouses are eliminated while ensuring last-mile delivery and guaranteeing round-the-clock availability of parts and essential items. 

Tilman Mieseler, V-Line Group’s chief executive, said: “We are very delighted to inaugurate this pilot project of vending machines here at Tasnee’s facility in Yanbu.

“Industrial vending machines offer many benefits for process and manufacturing industries, such as cost reduction, less material consumption and increased productivity. It is an entirely new way of procuring parts.” 

The V-Line Group and its partner IVM Micrologistics set up the three drum vending machines with five connected tool dispensers, presented the removal processes, and trained the Tasnee end users on utilizing the machines with their features and functions accordingly. “The operational aspect is very user-friendly, and we have customized solutions based on our client’s requirements,” said Turgay Temur, head of business development at V-Line.

“The relationship between Tasnee and V-Line is a longstanding one, and Tasnee values the partnership with V-Line. Tasnee has recognized the benefits of vending machines and has ventured on this pilot project with V-Line. Tasnee has always been a frontrunner in adopting new technologies and innovating processes in the supply chain. This initiative is aligned with our core values of excellence in the processes and is closer to our strategy of pursuing ambitious opportunities, optimizing stakeholders’ return, contributing to industrialization, and operating at high standards of agility, efficiency, sustainability and innovation,” said Turki Al-Johani, Tasnee’s chief procurement officer.

Referring to V-Line’s efforts to contribute to the ambitious Saudi Vision 2030, Hasnain Jamil, chief executive of V-Line Middle East, said: “This initiative is part of V-Line’s contribution toward Saudi Vision 2030 by introducing innovative technology to the Kingdom and facilitating our customers’ journey toward procurement process automation. In line with V-Line’s vision of strengthening partnerships with our clients, we believe that such a collaborative project will bring more transparency and trust into the ecosystem.” 

Jamil added: “We are very proud to implement this first-ever project with our valued partner Tasnee in the Kingdom.” 

The V-Line Group is a leading German company managing the complex procurement of industrial spare parts for worldwide MRO for industrial plants, based on more than 40 years of business experience.

The international group of companies is headquartered in Sehnde near Hanover, Germany. It operates in the US, Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Korea, with partners in China, Japan and Brazil.

A stroke is a medical emergency when the blood flow to the brain is disrupted or reduced, depriving the brain tissue of oxygen and nutrients. There are two types of stroke: Ischemic stroke, which occurs when the brain’s arteries are blocked and accounts for 85 percent of cases, and hemorrhagic stroke, which happens when blood leaks out of the arteries into the nearby brain tissue and makes up the remaining 15 percent of cases. Both types of stroke can lead to brain damage and loss of cognitive function. In Saudi Arabia, the annual incidence of stroke is high, ranging from 43-57 per 100,000 population, with the majority of cases being the ischemic type. Hypertension is the leading risk factor for stroke, followed by diabetes mellitus, heart disease and smoking. 

Rehabilitation plays a crucial role in the recovery of stroke patients by helping them regain their physical, cognitive and emotional abilities. After a stroke, patients may experience a wide range of impairments, such as muscle weakness, difficulty with speech and language, memory and concentration problems, and emotional issues, such as depression and anxiety. Aviv Clinics Dubai, a wholly owned subsidiary of DP World and the provider of the world’s most advanced hyperbaric oxygen program, offers a clinically-proven stroke recovery program aimed to address these issues even years after the stroke through individualized treatment plans, including hyperbaric oxygen therapy sessions, dietary plan, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and psychological counseling. 

Aviv Clinics Dubai offers a comprehensive three-day assessment to evaluate their clients’ medical, physiological and mental health. The assessment is conducted by a team of certified medical staff, including physicians, neuropsychologists, physiotherapists, physiologists and nurses.The assessment includes the most advanced brain imaging tests tailored to each client’s needs. These imaging tests consist of perfusion MRI, DTI MRI and SPECT.

This thorough assessment aims to give clients a detailed understanding of their condition and identify any underlying concerns. With this information, Aviv Clinics can develop personalized treatment plans that address the client’s needs and goals. The assessment is conducted in a supportive and caring environment, with the client’s comfort and well-being as the top priority.

Aviv Clinics Dubai offers a unique HBOT experience. Their HBOT chambers are spacious and luxurious, providing clients with a comfortable and safe treatment environment. Each client has a breathing apparatus, and medical professionals are present during the treatment to monitor their condition.

Aviv’s staff undergoes extensive training and certification, ensuring the highest standards of safety and care. The treatment involves pressuring the chamber to the optimal level, breathing 100 percent oxygen for 20 minutes, and then taking a brief break before repeating the process over two hours. This protocol with fluctuating levels of oxygen tricks the body into creating new stem cells and triggering the creation of new blood vessels.

Aviv’s treatment program for stroke recovery uses an innovative approach to treating brain injuries caused by stroke. This treatment has been proven to heal injured brain tissue, restoring some or all of the functions impacted by the damaged tissue. One of the key benefits of this protocol is increased blood flow to the parts of the brain associated with sensation, memory, vision and attention, resulting in better memory function, attention span, executive function and faster information processing speed. The protocol has also been shown to increase brain perfusion and angiogenesis, leading to improved psychomotor function, NIHSS, ADL, and EQ-5D scores. Additionally, the treatment triggers neuroplasticity and neurogenesis in the injured parts of the brain, even years after a stroke. Other protocol benefits include improved physical performance, increased energy, reduced pain, strengthened immune system, stem cell activation, and improvement in mitochondrial function. Overall, the Aviv stroke protocol offers a comprehensive and innovative approach to treating stroke-related brain injuries, improving clients’ quality of life and physical and mental well-being.

After the client completes the Aviv Medical Program, they undergo a comprehensive follow-up assessment to measure the results . This includes repeating the tests from the initial assessment to evaluate the client’s improvement. The state-of-the-art multidisciplinary medical team, led by the chief medical doctor, supervises and signs off on the detailed medical report summarizing all the changes throughout the treatment process. The report serves as a comprehensive summary of the client’s progress, outlining the advancements achieved during the treatment. 

Aviv’s medical protocol for stroke recovery offers a groundbreaking approach to treating brain injuries caused by stroke, utilizing the latest advances in hyperbaric oxygen therapy and personalized treatment plans. The backed-up by research protocol has demonstrated remarkable success in rejuvenating injured brain tissue, resulting in improved cognitive function and physical performance. The Aviv stroke protocol is a game-changer in stroke rehabilitation and is a promising step forward in improving the quality of life for stroke clients. 

To know more about Aviv Clinics Dubai Stroke Protocol, please visit: https://aviv-clinics.ae/disease/post-stroke/

Award-winning advertising and marketing agency XELEMENT has announced its collaboration with Al-Jazirah Vehicles, one of the most prominent car dealerships in the Saudi Arabia. The partnership, which will see XELEMENT take charge of Al-Jazirah’s marketing communication strategies and creative content, aims to further solidify the latter’s position in the Saudi market.

Mohammad Al-Kraidees, executive vice president of Al-Jazirah Vehicles, said: “In light of the rapid development taking place in the automotive industry, we regard adapting to the evolving consumer needs as a fundamental factor of maintaining our company’s leadership in meeting them. As a distinguished local player in the marketing and communication field, XELEMENT has brought a number of fresh ideas into the market, and we are confident that we have found the right partner to achieve our goals within the coming period. Furthermore, as a leader committed to achieving our Kingdom’s vision for supporting national capabilities, we are always proud to collaborate with Saudi brands such as XELEMENT.”

Amro Abo Onoq, chief executive of XELEMENT, said: “We regard our collaboration with Al-Jazirah as the starting point of the path to mutual success for both institutions.”

Both Al-Jazirah and XELEMENT are keen to take automotive marketing in the Kingdom to new heights. XELEMENT’s creative and strategic capabilities will be deployed to develop an integrated marketing communication plan that contributes to achieving the goals of Al-Jazirah Vehicles, which include raising awareness of the brand. XELEMENT will also support Al-Jazirah’s evolution, building on its strengths and developing brand messages that resonate with the target audience.

The partnership comes within the framework of both institutions’ efforts to take short- and long-term strategic steps that align with the development of the business sector in the Kingdom through achieving integration among local institutions and supporting the local content.

Petal Ads, a leading advertising platform by Huawei, participated in the Arabian Travel Market 2023 with great success. The 30th edition of the leading global event for the inbound and outbound travel industry in the Middle East was held in Dubai from May 1 to 4, where Huawei showcased Petal Ads’ unrivaled capabilities and solutions for targeting China’s constantly expanding outbound travel and tourism market.

In alignment with the show’s “Working Towards Net Zero” theme, ATM 2023 explored the future of sustainable travel. The milestone event provided attendees valuable insights, including novel travel trends, opportunities for growth, innovation, and effective recovery, and provided a platform for regional experts to discuss a sustainable future for the global travel and tourism industry. 

With the World Travel and Tourism Council predicting that mainland China will become the largest tourism market by 2032, the country’s tourism sector plays a critical role in addressing the sustainability challenge. According to McKinsey, tourism accounted for an estimated 6-8 percent of mainland China’s total carbon emissions in 2019. However, Chinese travelers today are concerned about climate change and are beginning to seek out sustainable alternatives. By making smarter decisions and taking advantage of travel provider incentives, travelers could reduce 10-20 percent of their environmental footprint on a typical trip. 

In addition, as China has lifted its COVID-19 related travel restrictions in January this year, Chinese travelers are returning to international skies. This year, outbound travel is forecast to recover two-thirds of 2019 levels, with around 110 million border crossings. Popular Middle Eastern destinations such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan, which have been consistently marketed to Chinese outbound business-to-consumer and business-to-business markets, should be in a strong position to benefit from this new wave of Chinese travelers. As a consequence, there is a pressing need in the region’s industry for a reliable way to effectively target China’s booming and evolving travel and tourism market.

During the four days of the event, Huawei demonstrated to travel, tourism, and hospitality executives, businesses in the travel industry, as well as marketers from more than 150 countries, that when it comes to targeting the Chinese market, Petal Ads has the lead. By utilizing big data analytics and next-generation capabilities, Huawei’s smart advertising platform delivers ads with pinpoint precision. Petal Ads provides access to a data management platform that allows marketers to gain insights on specific audiences based on various indicators, including travel intent indicators to assist advertisers in effectively targeting audiences who are likely to be interested in travel-related products and services, and to use this information to inform marketing and advertising strategies.

However, given that cultural differences with China can have a significant impact on the performance of programmatic advertising, a solid understanding of the local culture for communicating relevant advertising messages to Chinese travelers is also crucial. Together with its cutting-edge features, Huawei’s Petal Ads is capable of overcoming cultural barriers and establishing meaningful connections with Chinese users due to the company’s unprecedented knowledge of the Chinese market and strong presence in the country.

William Hu, managing director of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa Eco Development and Operation, said: “ATM 2023 provided a fantastic opportunity for Petal Ads to demonstrate its sophisticated capabilities for the travel and tourism sector, and specifically in gaining insights and targeting niche audience like the outbound tourism market in China. Petal Ads remains committed in constantly updating the platform’s features in order to meet the demands of different markets and unlock new business opportunities. Our ads reach users at anytime and anywhere, creating a smarter and more engaging era for mobile advertising. We will continue to employ the latest advancements in AI, machine learning, and big data to revolutionize the way campaigns are planned.”

Along with the unique benefits Petal Ads offers the travel industry, Huawei also highlighted the most recent developments of its pioneering, results-driven programmatic advertising platform. Petal Ads goes beyond Huawei devices to cover consumers’ lives throughout the day with personalized ads across a wide range of connected devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and other IOT products, thereby solidifying Huawei’s position in the advertising industry.

 

 

Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh Northern Ring Road has announced the launch of its “Family Staycation Package” available every weekend, providing guests with a home away from home.

Families looking for a relaxing getaway can enjoy the hotel’s new staycation package providing them with a 50 percent discount off the second room for children below 16 years old. With the option of booking connecting rooms, children and parents are able to enjoy their own space whilst staying nearby.

Mahmood Omar, general manager of Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh Northern Ring Road, said: “We strive to offer our guests the most enjoyable experiences and are looking forward to offering families this package to allow them to create everlasting memories with their loved ones in our hotel. We are proud to offer our guests an unparalleled experience that exceeds their expectations.” 

The hotel boasts an array of amenities and services, including an outdoor pool, 24-hour fitness center, and on-site dining options such as Circles Lounge, the all-day cozy and elegant lounge, and Seven Restaurant, the signature all-day dining destination located on the ground floor. 

Located near popular attractions like Riyadh Park, U Walk and premium shopping malls, Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh Northern Ring Road offers stunning views of the city from its outdoor terrace. 

“Make the most of a weekend getaway with this special offer at Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh Northern Ring Road,” the hotel said.

With more than 1,250 locations in 60 countries and territories, Courtyard by Marriott is passionate about empowering its guests and serving the needs of travelers everywhere, no matter the purpose of their trip. Its thoughtfully designed guest rooms provide an elevated experience to relax and recharge, complete with plush bedding and flexible workspaces. Guests can work, eat well, connect, and be at their best to keep moving forward to succeed. 

The hotel is a member of Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. 

