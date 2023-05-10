You are here

  • Home
  • 42 percent of workforce in UAE aviation sector are women, conference told

42 percent of workforce in UAE aviation sector are women, conference told

42 percent of workforce in UAE aviation sector are women, conference told
Aisha Al-Mansoori, the UAE’s first female captain at a commercial airline. (Etihad)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r62me

Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

42 percent of workforce in UAE aviation sector are women, conference told

42 percent of workforce in UAE aviation sector are women, conference told
  • Despite advances the gender gap in the industry remains significant and an effective strategy is required to address the issue, Sheikha Mozah bint Marwan Al-Maktoum told delegates
  • The Women in Aviation Conference in Dubai heard there are many aviation career options for women other than pilot, and companies such as Boeing are working to advance gender equality
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: About 27,000 women now work in the UAE’s aviation sector, a figure that represents 42 percent of the workforce, the Emirates News Agency reported on Wednesday

Mervat Sultan, president of the Middle East Chapter of Women in Aviation, said the number of women working in the industry is increasing because of active and constructive engagement with women interested in a career in the field.

Speaking at Women in Aviation’s 10th Anniversary Conference in Dubai, Sultan said: “If you want to build your nation, you need to build a generation first. The empowerment of women is essential for betterment of the society.

“For this, women’s education and training are important. We need to educate parents and children as well about employment opportunities in aviation.”

Sultan noted that already, “women are in all areas of aviation, not only as pilots; there are more engineers, air traffic controllers, medical, technical and legal staff.”

Sheikha Mozah bint Marwan Al-Maktoum, a 1st Lt and pilot with Dubai Police Air Wing, told delegates that the gender gap in aviation remains significant and that an effective strategy is required to address the issue.

Delivering the keynote speech, she said that in 2019 she founded Shehana, an association to empower and support women in the aviation industry, and advance gender balance through local, regional and international partnerships and collaborations.

“Women in the UAE are not just heard and seen but respected and included,” said Sheikha Mozah. “To improve gender equality there is a need for collaboration of sponsors, government and organizations supporting women in aviation.”

Kuljit S. Ghata-Aura, the president of Boeing Middle East, Turkiye and Africa, said: “Boeing has taken steps to support gender equality in the workplace in the UAE.

“In December 2022, we joined 15 companies from the UAE’s private sector in signing a pledge to accelerate the advancement of gender equality in the UAE’s workforce by increasing the representation of women in leadership roles to 30 percent by 2025.

“This pledge was an important opportunity for us to reinforce our efforts and align them with the UAE’s gender-balance agenda.”

The proportion of women in the Boeing workforce has increased to 24.6 percent globally, Ghata-Aura said, as a result of improvements to hiring and retention efforts.

Among a number of successful and influential individuals who were honored during the conference for their achievements, the Innovative Leader Award in Women in Aviation was presented to Suzanne Al-Anani, CEO of Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects.
 

Topics: UAE

Related

Sustainable aviation fuel production needs govts’ backing to reach ‘tipping point,’ International Air Transport Association warns
Business & Economy
Sustainable aviation fuel production needs govts’ backing to reach ‘tipping point,’ International Air Transport Association warns
UAE and Brazil seal deals worth $2.5bn for sustainable aviation fuel
Business & Economy
UAE and Brazil seal deals worth $2.5bn for sustainable aviation fuel

UAE’s Chalhoub Group to open flagship distribution center at KSA’s first special logistics zone 

UAE’s Chalhoub Group to open flagship distribution center at KSA’s first special logistics zone 
Updated 10 May 2023
ARAB NEWS 

UAE’s Chalhoub Group to open flagship distribution center at KSA’s first special logistics zone 

UAE’s Chalhoub Group to open flagship distribution center at KSA’s first special logistics zone 
Updated 10 May 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: UAE-headquartered luxury retail distribution firm Chalhoub Group has obtained a license to operate a fulfillment center at Saudi Arabia’s first special integrated logistics zone, as the company’s flagship facility looks to reduce lead time and strengthen last-mile deployment. 

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Civil Aviation issued the license, paving the way for the company to enter into a 50-year lease agreement with Riyadh’s Special Integrated Logistics Zone, it said in a press release. 

The new distribution center — which is scheduled to open in mid-2025 — will have a surface area of 35,000 sq. meters and a building area of 21,000 sq. meters.  

It is projected to quadruple the Chalhoub Group’s ability to process shopping orders in the region and create around 200 direct job opportunities in the country.   

Launched in October 2022, the logistics zone’s strategic location is aimed at providing firms with easy access to customers in Africa, Asia and Europe while allowing the Kingdom to increase its cargo capacity to more than 4.5 million tons per annum. 

This move falls in line with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy and the National Aviation Strategy to contribute to the development and growth of the sector. It also aligns with the objective of elevating the role of the sector in supporting domestic products and advancing the national economy in accordance with the directions of Vision 2030. 

“At a time when Riyadh continues its upward trajectory toward growth in size and ambition, the launch of the new distribution center in the Special Integrated Logistics Zone reflects our commitment to developing and strengthening our operations to cover the volume of the increasing demands of our customers throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Chalhoub Group CEO Patrick Chalhoub said.   

The new distribution center will be designed and constructed using sustainable building materials and renewable energy sources, the company added. 

Topics: UAE distribution logistics

Related

Update Apple first major investor in Riyadh’s new integrated logistics airport zone 
Business & Economy
Apple first major investor in Riyadh’s new integrated logistics airport zone 
Saudi Ports Authority, Jeddah Chamber to develop $268m integrated logistics hub
Business & Economy
Saudi Ports Authority, Jeddah Chamber to develop $268m integrated logistics hub

Closing bell: TASI slips 12 points as fluctuating oil market looms large

Closing bell: TASI slips 12 points as fluctuating oil market looms large
Updated 10 May 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: TASI slips 12 points as fluctuating oil market looms large

Closing bell: TASI slips 12 points as fluctuating oil market looms large
Updated 10 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped 12.10 points, or 0.11 percent, to finish at 11,293.18 on Wednesday, as fluctuating oil prices affected investors’ confidence. 

While the parallel market Nomu edged up 96.35 points to 21,151.91, the MSCI Tadawul Index dropped slightly by 0.03 percent to 1,519.71. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index on Wednesday was SR5.70 billion ($1.52 billion). 

Brent crude price fell 16 cents to $77.28 at 4:00 p.m. Saudi time, even as US West Texas Intermediate crude declined 13 cents to $73.58. 

Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. was the top gainer of the day, as its share price soared by 9.93 percent to SR17.72. 

Other top performers were Naqi Water Co. and National Industrialization Co., whose share prices edged up by 3.61 percent and 3.43 percent, respectively. 

The worst performer on Wednesday was Ash-Sharqiyah Development Co., with the company’s share price dropping 8.14 percent to SR24.16. 

On the announcements front, ACWA Power reported its net profit climbed by 77.63 percent in the first quarter of 2023 to SR269.73 million, compared to SR151.85 million in the same period a year ago. 

In a statement to Tadawul, the utility major attributed the rise in profit to higher operating revenue, primarily driven by increased contributions from existing projects, including plants that experienced outages in the same quarter of last year. 

Despite reporting a rise in net profit, the company’s share prices closed flat at SR168.80. 

Saudi Telecom Co. also disclosed its financial report for the first quarter of 2023. The company reported a net profit rise of 2.44 percent to SR3.10 billion in the first three months of 2023, from SR3.03 billion in the year-ago period. 

Telecom service provider stc, in a statement to Tadawul, also noted that it would distribute a 4 percent cash dividend, or SR0.40 per share, for the first quarter of 2023. 

Meanwhile, Electrical Industries Co. announced that its net profit for the first quarter of 2023 rose to SR35.1 million from SR2.2 million in the year-ago period. 

Nahdi Medical Co. reported that its net profit in the first quarter of 2023 went up by 2.86 percent to SR244.3 million, compared to SR237.5 million in the same quarter of the previous year. 

Saudi Industrial Investment Group also announced its financial report. It stated that it faced a net loss of SR242 million in the first quarter of this year against a profit of SR235 million a year earlier. 

Saudi Electricity Co. revealed that its net profit declined by 68.36 percent to SR480 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to SR1.51 billion in the same period a year earlier. The company’s net profit decline also impacted the share price, as it went down by 6.06 percent to SR22.94. 

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Related

Closing bell: Saudi stocks edge up; Tadawul announces indices maintenance for Q1
Business & Economy
Closing bell: Saudi stocks edge up; Tadawul announces indices maintenance for Q1

Strong leadership playing a key role in Saudi Arabia’s tourism expansion, says top government adviser

Strong leadership playing a key role in Saudi Arabia’s tourism expansion, says top government adviser
Updated 10 May 2023
Reina Takla
Nadin Hassan 

Strong leadership playing a key role in Saudi Arabia’s tourism expansion, says top government adviser

Strong leadership playing a key role in Saudi Arabia’s tourism expansion, says top government adviser
Updated 10 May 2023
Reina Takla Nadin Hassan 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia aims to further expand its tourism horizon by building a lot of initiatives and creating new experiences, as the sector is still in its early stages, according to a special adviser to the government. 

Speaking to Arab News at the Future Hospitality Summit in Riyadh, Gloria Guevara Manzo, chief special adviser at the Saudi Ministry of Tourism, stated that the Kingdom has all three crucial factors in making it through transformation compared to any country. 

Saudi Arabia is working on becoming a global tourism hub and plans to attract 100 million tourists annually by the end of the decade as it seeks to diversify its economy away from oil under the Vision 2030 strategy — a plan dubbed by Manzo as “amazing.”

She added: “The best thing that could have happened to this country is to have the crown prince because the transformation that is happening is out of this world. 

“Second, we have a very strong leadership, the Minister of Tourism Al-Khateeb, and what you see in the ecosystem and other ministers is impressive.

“And then, of course, the resources to make it happen.”

Manzo went on to say that the Kingdom is “rewriting the chapter of travel and tourism globally,” adding that the world is watching how Saudi Arabia develops the industry. 

“Because of the priorities that were assigned in the way that the giga-projects are being implemented, the way that this sector is being developed is fascinating and is getting attention from all the leaders from around the world who want to be part of this, who want to help,” she said.

Manzo highlighted the work the Saudi Tourism Authority is doing in evolving the metaverse as she spoke of the innovative nature of the sector in the Kingdom, as well as noting how the Tourism Development Fund is engaging with small-to-medium enterprises to boost technology in the industry

The high-level adviser also explained how the ministry is developing the tourism sector through developing products with the private sector.  

“You’re going to see more experiences, you’re going to see a lot coming in the next couple of years and you’re going to see also initiatives not only that are going to help Saudi, but initiatives that are helping the globe,” she said. 

FHS Saudi Arabia took place from May 7-9 at Al Faisaliah Hotel in Riyadh under the theme of “Invest in Change,” with a focus on the importance of sustainability, innovation, start-ups and human capital development.

Topics: FHS2023 tourism Gloria Guevara Manzo

Related

Special Rua Al Madinah Holding partners with Accor to light up the hospitality landscape in Madinah  video
Business & Economy
Rua Al Madinah Holding partners with Accor to light up the hospitality landscape in Madinah 
Special Saudi Arabia’s hospitality has amplified tenfold in the last few years, says award-winning Ritz-Carlton official 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s hospitality has amplified tenfold in the last few years, says award-winning Ritz-Carlton official 

Saudi oil revenue for Q1 2023 calculated at $81 a barrel: Al Rajhi Capital 

Saudi oil revenue for Q1 2023 calculated at $81 a barrel: Al Rajhi Capital 
Updated 10 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi oil revenue for Q1 2023 calculated at $81 a barrel: Al Rajhi Capital 

Saudi oil revenue for Q1 2023 calculated at $81 a barrel: Al Rajhi Capital 
Updated 10 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s budgeted revenue for the first quarter of 2023 was “likely” revised to be based on the Brent price of $81 per barrel, according to a report issued by Al Rajhi Capital.

The report stated that the previous budget estimates were based on oil prices at approximately $77 a barrel, which was reassessed following the decision of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to cut production.

“As per our assessment, the government’s 2023 budgeted revenues are likely based on an assumption of Brent at $81 per barrel,” said Mazen Al-Sudairi, head of research at Al Rajhi Capital. 

Saudi Arabia’s total revenue is predicted to have reached SR1.13 trillion ($301 billion) in the first quarter, compared to SR1.12 trillion in the same period of 2022.  

Increased spending on the military, education, and health sectors compared to the same period last year caused the budget to slip to a deficit of SR2.9 billion in the first quarter of 2023. 

This year’s spending plan is in line with earlier projections but with a fiscal surplus of SR16 billion as opposed to SR9 billion estimated earlier. 

Al-Sudairi noted that the additional expenditure “is reflective of the government’s measures to support economic growth.” 

Non-oil revenues are likely to increase slightly above last year, backed by the non-oil gross domestic product growth.  

“For 2023, we believe oil revenues could reach SR709 billion and non-oil revenue at SR421 billion,” added Al-Sudairi. 

As for expenditure, the government anticipates spending roughly SR1.1 trillion this year, a 4.32 percent annual decrease from 2022 but consistent with earlier projections.  

Since the government expects revenues to be higher than previously anticipated, a larger surplus of SR16 billion has been built in, according to the report.  

In 2022, Saudi Arabia recorded a 31 percent rise in government revenues to reach SR1.26 trillion, the Ministry of Finance said last month.  

The world’s top oil exporter recorded real GDP growth of 8.7 percent in 2022 leading to the Kingdom’s first budget surplus in almost a decade, coming in at SR103.9 billion, up from prior estimates of SR102 billion. 

Oil revenue reached SR857.3 billion, while non-oil revenue was recorded at SR410.9 billion in 2022. However, non-oil revenue surged in the fourth quarter, rising 19 percent from the prior-year period, outperforming oil revenue which increased 17 percent in the fourth quarter, according to a Ministry of Finance report. 

Total spending in 2022 rose 12 percent from the previous year to SR1.16 trillion. Saudi Arabia’s total public debt stood at just over SR990 billion at the end of 2022. 

Topics: Al Rajhi Capital Oil

Related

Update Saudi Arabia records budget surplus of $27.68bn; revenue up 31%
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia records budget surplus of $27.68bn; revenue up 31%

Central Bank of Oman issues treasury bills worth $36.m 

Central Bank of Oman issues treasury bills worth $36.m 
Updated 10 May 2023

Central Bank of Oman issues treasury bills worth $36.m 

Central Bank of Oman issues treasury bills worth $36.m 
Updated 10 May 2023

RIYADH: The Central Bank of Oman allotted government treasury bills worth 14 million Omani rials ($36.41 million) on Tuesday. 
According to a statement, the amount was raised through two tranches of 10 million Omani rials and 4 million Omani rials. 
The tranche worth 10 million Omani rials had a maturity of 28 days, and its average expected price — the price at which the central bank accepts the bid — reached 99.645 Omani rials per 100 Omani rials. 
This tranche's average discount rate and the yield reached 4.62768 percent and 4.64417 percent, respectively. 
The statement said that the second tranche, worth 4 million Omani rials, had a maturity of 91 days, and its average expected price reached 89.755 Omani rials per 100 Omani rials. 
This tranche's average discount rate and the yield reached 4.99368 percent and 5.05664 percent, respectively. 
Treasury bills are a guaranteed short-term financial instrument issued by the Ministry of Finance, and they provide licensed commercial banks the opportunity to invest their surplus funds. 
The CBO acts as an issuance manager for these bills and uses them to provide ready liquidity to the market. 
Meanwhile, the central bank on May 4 raised the interest rate on repurchase operations — or repo — for local banks by 25 basis points to 5.75 percent. 
It followed a decision by the US Federal Reserve to raise its key policy rate by a similar percentage. 
It said the monetary policy target was to sustain and maintain its fixed exchange rate and is aligned with the structure and nature of the Omani economy. 
Such a policy move ensures the stability of the Omani rial, mitigates capital outflow, promotes certainty among investors and removes exchange rate risks. 

Topics: Central Bank of Oman treasury bills monetary policy US Federal Reserve

Related

Oman central bank to offer $20bn extra liquidity
Middle-East
Oman central bank to offer $20bn extra liquidity
Oman central bank committed to dollar peg
Business & Economy
Oman central bank committed to dollar peg

Latest updates

Islamic Development Bank prioritizing poverty reduction in member countries
Islamic Development Bank prioritizing poverty reduction in member countries
Saudi Arabia’s growing movie-industry impact on show at Cannes 
Saudi Arabia’s growing movie-industry impact on show at Cannes 
Filmmaker Haya Khairat says Cannes Award will be ‘turning point’ for her 
Filmmaker Haya Khairat says Cannes Award will be ‘turning point’ for her 
Report: UAE is the social media capital of the world
Report: UAE is the social media capital of the world
Israeli-Palestinian fighting intensifies as Egyptian cease-fire efforts falter
Israeli-Palestinian fighting intensifies as Egyptian cease-fire efforts falter

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.