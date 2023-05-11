You are here

Indonesia's Joko Widodo: ASEAN made no real progress on Myanmar peace plan

Indonesian President Joko Widodo told regional leaders: ‘We need the unity of ASEAN to chart our way forward’ regarding the Myanmar issue. (AFP)
2023-05-11
  • Escalating violence in junta-ruled Myanmar has dominated the three-day ASEAN meeting
  • Myanmar still belongs to the 10-member ASEAN bloc but has been barred from its summits
LABUAN BAJO, Indonesia: Southeast Asian nations have made “no significant progress” on implementing a peace plan aimed at ending bloodshed in Myanmar, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said Thursday, on the final day of a summit.
Escalating violence in junta-ruled Myanmar has dominated the three-day meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on the Indonesian island of Flores.
The regional bloc has spearheaded diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis, though it has yet to enact a five-point plan agreed upon with Myanmar two years ago.
Since the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s government it has overseen a bloody crackdown on dissent, killing thousands of people and battling armed resistance to its rule.
As ASEAN leaders began their final day of talks in the fishing town of Labuan Bajo, Indonesian President Joko Widodo admitted they had made “no significant progress” on implementing the peace plan.
“We need the unity of ASEAN to chart our way forward,” Widodo said through a translator.
Divisions among ASEAN members at the summit appear to have hampered those efforts.
An internal report on the foreign ministers’ discussions said some countries wanted to invite the junta back to ASEAN meetings because “the time for isolation has served its purpose.”
“There was also an observation that ASEAN might be experiencing a ‘Myanmar fatigue’, which might distract ASEAN from larger goals of ASEAN Community-building,” said the document seen by AFP.
“Patience, flexibility and creativity are therefore required since there will be no quick fix to the crisis.”
Myanmar still belongs to the 10-member ASEAN bloc but has been barred from its summits due to the junta’s failure to implement the peace plan.
The junta has spurned international criticism and refused to engage with its opponents, which include ousted lawmakers, anti-coup “People’s Defense Forces” and armed ethnic minority groups.
An air strike on a village in a rebel stronghold last month that reportedly killed about 170 people sparked global condemnation and worsened the junta’s isolation.
Jakarta’s chairing of the bloc this year had raised hopes ASEAN could push for a peaceful solution, using its economic weight as well as its diplomatic experience.
Sunday’s armed attack on a convoy carrying diplomats and officials coordinating ASEAN humanitarian relief in Myanmar had increased pressure for tougher action.
ASEAN has long been decried by critics as a toothless talking shop, but its charter principles of consensus and non-interference have hamstrung its ability to stop the violence in Myanmar.
The latest draft of the end-of-summit statement seen by AFP has left the paragraph on Myanmar open, reflecting diplomatic difficulties over the issue.
A review of the charter was “long overdue,” said Lina Alexandra of the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Jakarta.
“When you see your next-door neighbor’s house is burning, what will you do? Can you just stay silent, it’s not my problem?” she said.

11 May 2023
Reuters

  • Trump was speaking in the first televised town hall of the 2024 US presidential election on Wednesday
  • He drew laughter from a New Hampshire audience when he mocked writer E. Jean Carroll’s account of his having sexually abused her
An unrepentant Donald Trump held firm to past grievances at the first televised town hall of the 2024 US presidential election on Wednesday, making clear from the moment he took the stage that he has little intention of mounting a more disciplined campaign for his third White House bid.

In a contentious 70-minute broadcast, Trump drew laughter from a New Hampshire audience when he mocked writer E. Jean Carroll’s account of his having sexually abused her, repeated falsehoods about his 2020 election loss, said he would pardon many of his supporters convicted of taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, and called his CNN moderator Kaitlan Collins a “nasty person.”
Responding to questions from Collins and members of the audience at Saint Anselm College, Trump made no effort to offer more moderate positions on issues, which political analysts say is key to broadening his appeal to a wider swath of Republicans.
Asked by Collins whether he would acknowledge that he lost to Democrat Joe Biden in 2020, the Republican Trump reasserted unfounded claims that the election was rigged against him, brushing aside her attempts to correct the record.
“That was a rigged election,” Trump said, adding that anyone who thought otherwise was “stupid.”
Trump, the front-runner in the race for the Republican nomination, declined to express regret for the deadly attack on the US Capitol when supporters sought to prevent Congress from ratifying the election result, and he repeated his plan to pardon individuals involved if voters return him to the White House in 2024.
“I am inclined to pardon many of them. I can’t say for every single one because a couple of them, probably, they got out of control,” Trump said.
Trump and Collins frequently spoke over each other with Collins challenging a number of the former president’s false claims about both the 2020 election and the attack on Jan. 6 which followed a speech he gave to supporters outside the White House that day.
“I’ve never spoken to a crowd as large as that, and that was because they thought the election was rigged. They were there with love in their heart. That was unbelievable, and it was a beautiful day,” he said.
The audience of Republicans and independent voters who plan to vote in the Republican primary were generally very supportive of Trump, giving him a standing ovation when he took the stage. New Hampshire is an early nominating state that could prove critical in his bid to return to the White House.
Responding to Trump’s remarks, the Democratic National Committee said the former president “lied about the 2020 election” for 20 minutes and criticized his characterizing Jan. 6, 2021, as “a beautiful day.”
“This would be disgusting if it wasn’t so dangerous,” DNC spokesperson Ammar Moussa said in a statement.
Collins tried to fact-check Trump’s assertions in real time, sometimes leading to the two talking over each other as Trump refused to back down.
On Tuesday, a federal jury found Trump sexually abused Carroll in a department store dressing room in Manhattan in the 1990s, then harmed her reputation by describing her claims as “a hoax” and “a lie.”
“What kind of a woman meets somebody and brings them up and within minutes, you’re playing hanky panky in a dressing room?” Trump said, one of many disparaging comments about Carroll that elicited applause and laughter. He called her a “wack job.”
After Tuesday’s verdict, Carroll issued a statement saying: “Today, the world finally knows the truth ... This victory is not just for me but for every woman who has suffered because she was not believed.”
Trump stood by his remarks in a 2005 “Access Hollywood” tape in which he bragged about grabbing women by the genitals, suggesting stars could have their way with them. The comments were used against Trump at trial.
“And you would like me to take that back. I can’t take it back because it happens to be true. I said, it’s been true for 1 million years, approximately a million years, perhaps a little bit longer than that,” Trump said. “I’m not referring to myself, I’m saying people that are famous, people that are stars.”
Trump, who was absent throughout the two-week trial, was asked by an audience member what he had to say to voters who say it disqualifies him from being president.
“Well, there aren’t too many of them because my poll numbers just came out. They went up,” he said.

A policeman fires a tear gas shell to disperse Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party activists during a protest.
A policeman fires a tear gas shell to disperse Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party activists during a protest.
10 May 2023

A policeman fires a tear gas shell to disperse Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party activists during a protest.
  • His legal woes multiply as he is indicted in a separate reference involving the sale of state gifts
  • Interior minister says Al-Qadir Trust was front for Khan to receive land from real estate developer
ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan was on Wednesday handed over by an accountability court to the national anti-graft watchdog on eight-day physical remand for investigation in a case in which he and his wife are accused of receiving land worth millions of dollars as a bribe from a real estate tycoon through a charitable trust.

Khan was presented before Judge Mohammed Bashir in the Al-Qadir Trust case at Islamabad Police Lines, which was given the status of a court late on Tuesday night.

Bashir ordered the eight-day remand in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau and directed officials to present Khan in court on May 17.

The former prime minister’s lawyer Sher Afzal Khan Marwat told Arab News after the verdict: “Khan has given a message to me for the Pakistani public and he asked me to tell you in the same words. We told him the nation has come out on the streets and your arrest is being condemned.

“He (Khan) said: ‘Tell the nation that if martial law is imposed by (army chief) Asim Munir, you have to stand strongly for the rule of law.’”

The Al-Qadir Trust, owned by Khan and his third wife, runs a university outside Islamabad devoted to spirituality and Islamic teachings. The project is inspired by Khan’s wife, commonly known as Bushra Bibi, who has a reputation as a spiritual healer.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah told a press conference on Tuesday that the trust was a front for Khan to receive valuable land as a bribe from a real estate developer, who is one of Pakistan’s richest and most powerful businessmen. The trust has nearly 60 acres of land worth 7 billion Pakistani rupees ($24.7 million) and another large piece of land in Islamabad close to Khan’s hilltop home, the minister said.

The 60-acre parcel is the official site of the university but very little has been built there.

Aide Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday the land bribe charges were trumped-up.

Just hours after Khan was remanded in police custody in the Al-Qadir Trust case, his lawyer confirmed the former prime minister had been indicted in a separate case involving the sale of state gifts, popularly called the Toshakhana reference.

He told the media: “We have boycotted the court proceedings and Khan has also not signed the documents.”

Khan was arrested on Tuesday from inside the premises of the Islamabad High Court, triggering protests across the country by impassioned supporters of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, arguably the most popular in the country.

The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday heard a case on whether Khan’s arrest from within the court premises was legal, and ruled late in the evening that it was.

The PTI on Wednesday filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the IHC ruling. The petition was rejected by the SC.

PTI leader Asad Umar was also arrested at the judicial complex in Islamabad on Wednesday morning after he had arrived to submit a plea to meet Khan. It was unclear on what charges he was arrested.

An Indonesian pilgrim is greeted with roses and petals on arrival in Saudi Arabia. (@HajMinistry)
An Indonesian pilgrim is greeted with roses and petals on arrival in Saudi Arabia. (@HajMinistry)
10 May 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

An Indonesian pilgrim is greeted with roses and petals on arrival in Saudi Arabia. (@HajMinistry)
  • Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs launched e-visa initiative last week
  • First phase was introduced in 7 countries, including UAE, Indonesia
JAKARTA: Indonesia has welcomed Saudi Arabia’s electronic visa facility, Jakarta’s envoy in Jeddah said on Wednesday, following the recent launch of the initiative in seven countries.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs launched the initiative last week to raise the quality of its consular services, replacing visa stickers with an electronic visa that will allow travelers’ data to be read via a QR code.

The first phase of the initiative has been implemented in seven countries, including the UAE, Bangladesh and Indonesia, the ministry said in a statement.

“I appreciate the initiative of the Saudi government to have e-visa for countries, and then they started with certain countries like Indonesia,” Eko Hartono, Indonesia’s consul-general in Jeddah, told Arab News.

 

 

“Of course, this is a good step, this is an important step for the Saudi (government) to digitalize the issuance of visas,” he said. “I would say the issuance of e-visas will benefit the movement of people from Indonesia.”

Expecting Indonesians from across the archipelago will be eager to benefit from the new initiative, Hartono highlighted potential visitors residing outside big cities in Indonesia.

“I would expect that in the future they will find ways to make it easier for people to get e-visas because if they need to go to the Saudi Embassy (in Jakarta) or VFS (Visa Facilitation Services), it takes time, it’s very costly and, of course, it’s not convenient for the people,” he said.

The latest development comes as the Kingdom revamps visa procedures and eases visa rules, as it aims to attract more foreign tourists and businesses.

The Gulf Cooperation Council, of which Saudi Arabia is a member, has reportedly been in talks to launch a “Schengen-style” visa for travelers aimed at boosting tourism in the region.

10 May 2023
AP

  • White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday that Modi's June 22 visit “will affirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India”
  • It will be Modi's first visit to the Biden White House
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden will host Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi next month as part of Modi’s trip to the United States that will include honors at an elaborate White House state dinner.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday that Modi’s June 22 visit “will affirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India and the warm bonds of family and friendship that link Americans and Indians together.”
It will be Modi’s first visit to the Biden White House, though the two leaders have met at international summits since Biden took office.
Modi is the third world leader to be invited on a US state visit by Biden, following French President Emmanuel Macron late last year and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in April.
Biden and Modi will focus on their countries’ commitment to a free and secure Indo-Pacific region, as well as on their partnerships in technology, including in the areas of defense, clean energy and space, Jean-Pierre said.

10 May 2023

  • Majority of Rohingya refugee children in India deprived of any formal education
  • Kids do not have government-issued identity documents required for school admission
NEW DELHI: In a small Rohingya neighborhood in Jamia Nagar, central Delhi, Tasmida Johar lives like any other girl from the refugee community, but with an achievement only she has managed so far: university graduation.
Johar and her parents lost everything and became refugees in 2005, when she was seven years old. They fled Rakhine State in Myanmar for neighboring Bangladesh, where Rohingya Muslims have for years sought asylum from persecution.
After years in Cox’s Bazar, the world’s largest refugee settlement, the family moved to India in 2012, where they are now a part of a 40,000-member Rohingya community.
“But our struggle did not end. We were not entitled to study in any government schools in the absence of valid Indian documents. I wanted to study in a government school but that did not work out. It was really next to impossible,” Johar told Arab News.
India is not a signatory to the 1951 Refugee Convention, which outlines the rights of refugees and the legal obligations of states to protect them.
It also does not have the relevant domestic laws and the majority of Rohingya children are deprived of any formal education as they do not have government-issued identity documents which in India are required for school admission.
But Johar tried anyway, obtained informal schooling, took correspondence courses, and used all other possible ways to make the impossible happen.
In 2019, after completing high school with the support of the Albert Einstein German Academic Refugee Initiative of the German government, she secured admission in an online bachelor’s program to study political science at Delhi University. She graduated in December last year, at the age of 25.
“Generally, you finish your graduation by the age of 21, but in my case, it took four extra years because of the periodic displacement and uncertainties,” Johar said.
“It feels nice that I became the first woman from my community to graduate. But at the same time, it makes me feel sad that so many women who could have done better in life before me could not do it because of adverse circumstances and lack of opportunity.”
Now preparing to go on a scholarship to Canada, she will try to become an activist too — a cause that is very much supported by her mother, Amina Khatoon, who told Arab News she had “always believed that redemption lies in education” and would always encourage her children to learn.
“She can be the voice of the Rohingya people,” Khatoon said. “She is my only daughter, and I am proud of her.”
Johar added: “I can be a voice for voiceless women. I want to inspire other girls in my community to pick up education.”
Among young Rohingyas in India, she has already achieved the goal. Sabber Kyaw Min, founder of the Rohingya Human Rights Initiative, told Arab News: “Tasmida has inspired the whole community ... More and more boys and girls want to study and emerge as voices of the community.”
Priyali Sur, an activist and founder of The Azadi Project, an Indian non-governmental organization that works for refugee rights, said Johar was now “an example for the community” after achieving the feat in an “extremely challenging situation.”
She added: “If we want more women like Tasmida, refugee women who are coming ahead and getting the education and being able to give back to the society, we need to help them, and we need to make sure that our policies are such that their education is not inhibited or curtailed.”

