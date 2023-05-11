You are here

Dubai-based Baseball United to announce 1st franchise

Dubai-based Baseball United to announce 1st franchise
The franchise will be the first professional baseball team in the history of the region (Baseball United)
Updated 11 May 2023
Arab News

Dubai-based Baseball United to announce 1st franchise

Dubai-based Baseball United to announce 1st franchise
  • Initial franchise will be 1 of 4 announced this year by new pro baseball league for Middle East, Indian subcontinent
Updated 11 May 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Baseball United, the first-ever professional baseball league focused on the Middle East and Indian subcontinent will reveal its first-ever franchise on May 15.

The franchise will be the first professional baseball team in the history of the region.

Kash Shaikh, president, chief executive officer, and co-owner of Baseball United, said: “We are very excited to share the city and team that will be the first to carry the Baseball United banner.

“This announcement is a huge milestone for our league, our players, our coaches, and – most importantly – our fans.

“A lot of work and a great deal of planning has gone into this selection. It’s a big deal. This is history, and I can’t wait to share the news.”

Baseball United will announce its first four franchises this year, with all four competing in its Dubai Showcase in November. Baseball United franchises will all be located within Gulf Cooperation Council member nations and South Asia, which collectively has a population of 2 billion people.

GCC countries include the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. Baseball United has defined its south Asian footprint to include India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and the Maldives.

The official franchise announcement will take place via Baseball United social media channels, website, and several international media outlets.

WWE superstar match-ups take shape for Night of Champions with World Heavyweight title fight on the cards

Rhodes will be gunning for further glory after victory at WWE Backlash. supplied
Rhodes will be gunning for further glory after victory at WWE Backlash. supplied
Updated 11 May 2023
Arab News

WWE superstar match-ups take shape for Night of Champions with World Heavyweight title fight on the cards

Rhodes will be gunning for further glory after victory at WWE Backlash. supplied
  • Seth Rollins has confirmed his place with his opponent yet to be revealed  
  • Fans can look forward to rematch of Brock Lesnar against Cody Rhodes in Jeddah Superdome 
Updated 11 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The first match-ups inside the Kingdom’s Jeddah Superdome are being scheduled as WWE Night of Champions, on Saturday, May 27, edges closer.

Enigmatic superstar Seth Rollins has been confirmed as the first wrestler to battle for the coveted WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Rollins defeated Finn Balor on Monday Night Raw earlier this week to earn his spot in the title fight for the championship belt. 

His opponent will be an illustrious one of championship pedigree, with Rey Mysterio, Edge, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Sheamus and AJ Styles facing off on Friday Night SmackDown to determine the final slot in the championship fight.  

Elsewhere, the first official match for WWE Night of Champions has been confirmed after a record-breaking WWE Backlash concluded in San Juan, Puerto Rico. In a clash of the titans at the highest-viewed Backlash in event history, Cody Rhodes took down Brock Lesnar in a dramatic battle after recent run-ins following Lesnar’s return. 

The duo had been set to take on Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in a tag team match-up before Lesnar turned on Rhodes to shock the WWE universe. Following a redeeming victory at Backlash, an incensed reaction from “The Beast” triggered a rematch between the two with sparks set to fly in Jeddah.

Fans in the Middle East can secure their seat in Jeddah with tickets available at https://www.ticketmx.com.

Barcelona can clinch first Spanish league title since Messi adiós

Barcelona can clinch first Spanish league title since Messi adiós
Updated 11 May 2023
AP

Barcelona can clinch first Spanish league title since Messi adiós

Barcelona can clinch first Spanish league title since Messi adiós
  • The club need only two of the remaining 15 points in play to win their first domestic league since 2019
  • Their first chance at securing the title is on Sunday when they visit Espanyol
Updated 11 May 2023
AP

BARCELONA, Spain: Barcelona can clinch the Spanish league title this weekend and finally start moving past the exit of Lionel Messi three years ago.
The club need only two of the remaining 15 points in play to win their first domestic league since 2019. Their first chance at securing the title is on Sunday when they visit Espanyol.
Barcelona are 13 points ahead of Atletico Madrid, and Xavi Hernández’s team hold the head-to-head tiebreaker. Real Madrid, last year’s champion, are 14 points back in third and solely focused on their Champions League semifinal with Manchester City.
The last time Barcelona lifted the Liga trophy Messi was still the leader of a feared European powerhouse then coached by Ernesto Valverde. That capped a run of eight league titles in 11 seasons, among other trophies including three European Cups.
Since then, Barcelona have suffered a crippling financial crisis that led to the loss of the world’s best player and a subsequent decline on the field.
Barcelona managed to win the 2021 Copa del Rey – Messi’s last title before leaving for Paris Saint-Germain – under Ronald Koeman, but the 2019-20 and the 2021-22 campaigns ended with no silverware.
To turn this around this season, the club leadership made the controversial decision to sell off part of their future television revenues, as well as other assets, in order to inject new talent such as star striker Robert Lewandowski, winger Raphinha, and defenders Jules Koundé and Andreas Christensen.
Sergio Busquets is set to add to his 32 titles with Barcelona, including eight Spanish leagues, before he ends his career at his boyhood club come season’s end. The 34-year-old midfielder announced on Wednesday he will leave Camp Nou this summer.
LIKE A FINAL
Barcelona face a derby at a rival in desperate need of pulling off an upset.
Espanyol are in danger of joining the already relegated Elche in the second division next season. In second-to-last place, Espanyol are three points behind Getafe, also in danger, and Valencia, which are clinging to safety.
“We know that this is a life-or-death game,” Espanyol midfielder Nico Melamed said. “We will treat this like a final.”
The game will feature a duel between Lewandowski, who leads the league with 19 goals, and the competition’s third-top scorer in Espanyol striker Joselu Mato with 14.
A second-half penalty earned and converted by Joselu snatched Espanyol a 1-1 draw at Barcelona in December.
But Espanyol’s last win over Barcelona in any competition came in the 2018 Copa del Rey. Their last win over their mightier opponent in the league was in 2009.
Barcelona have been in control of the title race for almost two months, since beating Madrid 2-1.
If it slips against Espanyol, it will have four more chances starting against Real Sociedad in the following round.
Barcelona have 26 Spanish league titles, second to Real Madrid’s 35.

Why fast bowling remains one of cricket's most exhilarating spectacles

Why fast bowling remains one of cricket’s most exhilarating spectacles
Updated 11 May 2023

Why fast bowling remains one of cricket’s most exhilarating spectacles

Why fast bowling remains one of cricket’s most exhilarating spectacles
  • In addition to technique, bowlers also display ability to swing ball in air, make it deviate off pitch
Updated 11 May 2023
Jon Pike

There is no more exhilarating sight in cricket than that of a fast bowler running in to deliver the ball, except, that is, if you are the person holding the bat.

In my youth, I faced one of England’s fastest bowlers of the time. I barely saw the ball, let alone possessed the hand-eye coordination to make a proper reaction to play an intended shot.

It is, therefore, unimaginable what it would have been like to face the fastest bowler ever recorded. In 2002, Shoaib Akhtar, known as the Rawalpindi Express, became the first bowler to break the 100 miles per hour barrier, equivalent to 161.3 kilometers per hour. His achievement still stands.

A radar gun has been used since 1999 to calculate bowling speeds in international matches and some first-class matches.

A gun is mounted on a pole located next to the sight screen behind the boundary and behind the bowler. It measures the speed of the ball from one end of the pitch to the other, in comparable manner to how the speed of a motor vehicle is calculated. Speeding tickets were first introduced in the late 1940s in the US, but it was some time before speed-gun technology arrived in sport.

First it was baseball in the 1970s, to measure speed of pitch, then tennis in 1989, to calculate the speed of service. It was another 10 years before cricket adopted the technology.

The gun transmits a microwave beam toward the entire distance of the pitch and detects the movement of any object along with the pitch. Spectators, coaches, analysts, and players can see the ball-speed calculation displayed on screen.

Sceptics are apt to point out that the speed gun is not 100 percent accurate, suggesting that Akhtar may not have achieved 100 mph. He said: “It doesn’t matter to me whether somebody recognises the speed gun or not. For me, it’s satisfying that I have bowled the fastest-ever delivery.”

It is, however, the case that the gun is accurate to within 1 mph up to 60 mph and within 3 percent over this. The laser could be 2.7 mph out at 90 mph. Generally, bowlers are categorised as slow, if delivering the ball between 40 mph and 60 mph, medium pace between 60 mph and 80 mph, and fast over 80 mph.

The characteristics which determine which bowlers fit into which category are complex. These relate to technique, physical condition, mental strength, and aptitude for practice.

There are five stages in bowling technique — run-up, pre-delivery stride, delivery stride, ball release, and follow through. In the case of fast bowlers, the run-up assumes increased importance. This needs to be at a level appropriate to produce high linear velocity while still allowing the bowler to perform the bowling action properly.

Every bowler has a different body shape, so each one has a separate way of generating acceleration in the run-up. Foot contact on the ground is also important, as ground reaction forces are used to generate both pace and deceleration in the delivery stage.

One of the great fast bowlers, Michael Holding of Jamaica, had such a smooth, silent, run-up that he was nicknamed Whispering Death. Another great, Australia’s Dennis Lillee, appeared from the distance, almost back to the sight screen on some grounds, in menacing fashion. During his furious sprint to the wicket, his mane of hair would blow in the wind, his moustache bristle, while his unbuttoned shirt revealed a bouncing gold chain.

In the pre-delivery stage, the bowler leaps into the air to allow the body to be organized for the delivery. This means that the lower body is decelerated, and the upper body of hips, shoulders, and bowling arm are accelerated.

In the delivery stage, the back foot contacts the ground first, exerting pressure on the spine. When the front foot contacts the ground, there are forces up to nine times the bowler’s body weight relying on the front leg to keep the body stable. Prior to delivery, the upper body is driven forward, pivoting on the front knee. At the point of ball release, the position of the bowling arm in relation to the front foot impacts on ball speed. The faster bowlers tend to delay delivery.

It is little wonder that fast bowlers succumb to injury. In 1973, Lillee’s lower vertebrae were fractured in three places, his career possibly over. Displaying the mental toughness required for fast bowlers, he embarked on a fastidiously planned recouperation that included a remodelling of his action. A year-and-a-half later, he returned to international cricket, an even more potent performer.

Lillee had added a change of pace, deliveries which cut into the batters to complement his natural ability to swing the ball away, and a more strategic use of the bouncer.

In addition to bowling technique, there is also the ability to swing the ball in the air and make it deviate off the pitch. Fast bowlers who can ally these facets with superior bowling technique are fearsome prospects to face.

Ultimately, Lillee claimed 355 Test wickets. Richard Hadlee of New Zealand, although slightly slower, claimed 431 Test wickets with a similar range of talents. In similar fashion, James Anderson of England has so far now taken 685 Test wickets.

All three started their careers erratically, maintained incredible levels of fitness, overcame injury, trained and worked hard, and possessed innate technical skills which they honed as they grew older and wiser. In Lillie’s words they “never gave in, no matter the condition of the match.”

All of this demands a particular type of personality to overcome setbacks and dismiss batters. Fast bowlers express this in separate ways.

Lillee had a reputation for getting involved in or starting duels and altercations, Anderson has a reputation for appearing grumpy when things are not going well, while Hadlee displayed a deeply forensic and strategic approach to his task. Each of them has shown that raw pace needs to be allied to technical and mental attributes for success to be achieved.

Mashreq Padel Tour announces events in northern emirates

Mashreq Padel Tour announces events in northern emirates
Updated 11 May 2023
Arab News

Mashreq Padel Tour announces events in northern emirates

Mashreq Padel Tour announces events in northern emirates
  • Rounds 3, 4 of 11-month tour will take place in Sharjah May 12-14, Ajman May 19-21, respectively
Updated 11 May 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: After the successful conclusion of the second event in the Mashreq Padel Tour 2023, the UAE Padel Association has announced that the third and fourth rounds will take place in Ajman and Sharjah this month.

The UAE’s first community amateur padel series is part of the 10th edition of the Nad Al-Sheba Sports Tournament, and registration is now open for the two rounds of the UAEPA Ranking Tournaments.

The third round will be held at Sharjah’s Padel Arena from May 12 to 14 and will feature competition for the UAEPA100 (men’s) category.

Amateur players from around the world are expected to compete in pairs for the top prizes, including $3,270 for first place, $1,600 for second, and $550 for both third and fourth places.

The tour’s fourth round will feature the UAEPA10 (men’s) category and will take place from May 19 to 21 at Ajman’s Padel Square. Winners of the first and second places will receive $1,100 and $820, respectively, while $270 will be given to the third and fourth place winners.

UAEPA President Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al-Maktoum, said: “The Mashreq Padel Tour 2023 underlines our commitment to developing the sport nationwide and the association’s objectives of fostering increased standards for players, organizers, and clubs, as well as aiding the national vision of a more active population regularly pursuing healthy sporting ventures.

“The Mashreq Padel Tour 2023 has been a huge success, with the first two rounds featuring heated matches and enthusiastic crowds.

“As we move forward to the next events in Ajman and Sharjah, we are committed to making each iteration of the tour more engaging and competitive than the last.

“The UAE is rapidly becoming a destination of choice for padel enthusiasts from across the world, and we are thrilled to see a growing number of practitioners in the emirates who share our passion for this exciting sport,” he added.

The tour comprises 20 tournaments over eight competition weeks running from February to December, with a total prize purse of $95,000 in its debut season.

Six padel clubs in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Ajman are hosting the eight tournament weeks, providing ample opportunity for players throughout the country to participate and improve their skills.

NBA playoffs: Warriors, Knicks stave off elimination to force Game 6s

NBA playoffs: Warriors, Knicks stave off elimination to force Game 6s
Updated 11 May 2023
AP

NBA playoffs: Warriors, Knicks stave off elimination to force Game 6s

NBA playoffs: Warriors, Knicks stave off elimination to force Game 6s
  • Golden State is trying rally from a 3-1 series deficit for only the second time in franchise history
  • Knicks deny the Heat’s first attempt to become just the second No. 8 seed to reach the conference finals
Updated 11 May 2023
AP

SAN FRANCISCO: Stephen Curry had 27 points and eight assists, Andrew Wiggins added 25 points, seven rebounds and five assist, and the defending champion Golden State Warriors staved off elimination by beating the Los Angeles Lakers 121-106 in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals Wednesday night.

LeBron James had 25 points and nine rebounds for Los Angeles. Anthony Davis added 23 points and nine rebounds but went to the locker room late after appearing to take a hit in the head from Kevon Looney.

Austin Reaves made a 3-pointer with 5:25 to play that cut the Warriors’ lead to single digits at 104-95 only for Curry to answer with five straight points, then he hit another big shot after D’Angelo Russell connected from deep.

Draymond Green contributed 20 points and 10 rebounds as Golden State played tough defense that led to better chances on the offensive end — just as coach Steve Kerr has challenged his team to to.

Now, it’s back to LA for Game 6 on Friday night with the Lakers 5-0 at home this postseason, having won eight consecutive games on their own floor since losing to the Bulls on March 26.

Golden State is trying rally from a 3-1 series deficit for only the second time in franchise history and will try to win one more to bring Game 7 back to Chase Center on Sunday. The Warriors rallied from 3-1 down in the 2016 Western Conference finals against Oklahoma City.

Curry beat the halftime buzzer with a 3-pointer over Lonnie Walker IV as the Warriors took a 70-59 lead. The 70 first-half points were the most Golden State in the playoffs since scoring 72 in a Game 6 first-round win over the Clippers in 2019. The last team to score 70 or more in a first half of a playoff game versus the Lakers was Phoenix with 71 in Game 4 of the 2000 second round.

Green and Wiggins took turns on James and Golden State tried to take Davis out of rhythm after he had 23 points, 15 rebounds, three steals and two assists in Game 4.

Curry shot 12 for 24 but just 3 of 11 from long range coming off his third career playoff triple-double in a 104-101 Game 4 loss.

Meanwhile, Jalen Brunson had 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists while playing all 48 minutes in a season-extending performance in New York’s victory over Miami in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Knicks denied the Heat’s first attempt to become just the second No. 8 seed to reach the conference finals and sent the series back to Miami for Game 6 on Friday night.

RJ Barrett added 26 points and Julius Randle had 24 for the fifth-seeded Knicks, who stayed alive in hopes of reaching the conference finals for the first time since 2000. They did that by getting by the Heat in seven games in the second round, a possibility that still exists.

Jimmy Butler had 19 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for Miami, getting held below 25 points for the first time in this postseason. Bam Adebayo added 18 points and Duncan Robinson had 17.

