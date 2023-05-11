You are here

Sudan Unrest

Arab News joins KSrelief aid flight to Sudan

The cargo had been stacked onto pallets and loaded onto the plane. (AN Photo)
The cargo had been stacked onto pallets and loaded onto the plane. (AN Photo)
The cargo had been stacked onto pallets and loaded onto the plane. (AN Photo)
The cargo had been stacked onto pallets and loaded onto the plane. (AN Photo)
The cargo had been stacked onto pallets and loaded onto the plane. (AN Photo)
The cargo had been stacked onto pallets and loaded onto the plane. (AN Photo)
The cargo had been stacked onto pallets and loaded onto the plane. (AN Photo)
The cargo had been stacked onto pallets and loaded onto the plane. (AN Photo)
The cargo had been stacked onto pallets and loaded onto the plane. (AN Photo)
The cargo had been stacked onto pallets and loaded onto the plane. (AN Photo)
The cargo had been stacked onto pallets and loaded onto the plane. (AN Photo)
The cargo had been stacked onto pallets and loaded onto the plane. (AN Photo)
Arab News joins KSrelief aid flight to Sudan

Arab News joins KSrelief aid flight to Sudan
  • Aid flights will continue with an expansion to sea bridges
  • More than $1 million already raised for aid to Sudan
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has created an air bridge between Saudi Arabia and Sudan, flying emergency supplies into the troubled country to help those forced to flee their homes as skirmishes continue between rival military groups.

It is a mission the Saudis take seriously, with everyone understanding the urgent need for the aid they are supplying.

“We are here in Port Sudan Airport to receive the third plane from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center,” Nasser Alsubaie, assistant director of emergency aid at KSrelief, told Arab News.

“This aircraft is carrying food baskets, non-food items, shelter and medical supplies and medical aid. With this aid we will target the IDP (internally displaced persons),” he said.

Alsubaie said there is more aid to come.

“Tomorrow we are also expecting two aircraft carrying the same items as before.”

Work will continue to ensure that more aid is supplied by air and sea to those who most need it, he added.

As of Sunday, the Kingdom has raised over $1.2 million in humanitarian aid for Sudan in a directive led by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. KSrelief is set to provide over $100 million in humanitarian aid to help civilians in the country.

Fighting broke out in Sudan in mid-April when rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces stormed the capital Khartoum.

Since then thousands of foreign nationals have fled the country, while thousands of Sudanese have been left displaced.

 

 

Talks are underway between the two sides in Jeddah, guided by Saudi and US officials, while an uneasy ceasefire remains in place.

While the Saudi leadership continues its efforts to end the bloody battle between the feuding sides, aid provided by KSrelief guarantees that basic human needs — shelter, warmth, food and health — are met.

Two flights arrived in Port Sudan International Airport from Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport on Tuesday, carrying 20 tons of emergency aid for the Sudanese people.

Arab News joined the third KSrelief flight on Wednesday night and saw tons of food and medical aid, as well as blankets and cooking equipment, loaded on the aircraft by Saudi military.

With the cargo loaded, military personnel and media representatives boarded the aircraft, sitting shoulder to shoulder on the floor or on canvass seats with cargo nets as back support, and settled in for the three-hour journey to Sudan.

Landing in a dark Port Sudan at midnight, the flight was met by teams of KSrelief volunteers, as well as Saudi military and Sudanese airport staff, who raced to unload the emergency aid — an operation that took three hours using forklifts, pulleys and ropes.

All those involved work around the clock to ensure that emergency supplies reach those affected by the conflict.

Once the supplies were unloaded, those returning to the Kingdom to collect the next cargo of aid reboarded the aircraft.

The plane touched back down in Jeddah’s King Abdullah Air Base in the early hours of Thursday — the city asleep and largely unaware of the mission we had witnessed — but there was one final show of appreciation for those on board.

As we stepped off the aircraft, tired and ready for some decent sleep, two lines of soldiers waited, standing to attention, to salute their military colleagues in recognition of their essential work alongside volunteers.

 

UAE woos Indian businesses with free zone opportunities

The Confederation of Indian Industry and Jebel Ali Free Zone host the “Dubai —India’s Gateway to the World” session in New Delhi
The Confederation of Indian Industry and Jebel Ali Free Zone host the “Dubai —India’s Gateway to the World” session in New Delhi
Updated 11 May 2023

UAE woos Indian businesses with free zone opportunities

The Confederation of Indian Industry and Jebel Ali Free Zone host the “Dubai —India’s Gateway to the World” session in New Delhi
  • Economic ties between India and the UAE got a boost with a free trade pact signed last year
  • Indian startups see growth potential through Dubai free zone incubation centers and schemes
Updated 11 May 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: A UAE free economic zone invited Indian companies on Thursday to expand operations into the region, as the Gulf state tries to attract investors from South Asia’s largest economy with new opportunities.

Economic ties between India and the UAE received a major boost when their Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement came into force in May last year.

The landmark deal reduced tariffs on about 80 percent of all goods and provided zero-duty access to 90 percent of Indian exports.

The potential for further trade expansion under the pact’s framework was explored by businessmen on Thursday during the “Dubai — India’s Gateway to the World” session held in New Delhi by the Confederation of Indian Industry and Jebel Ali Free Zone, or Jafza.

Considered the world’s leading free zone and integrated business hub, Jafza, which hosts thousands of companies, is part of the Emirati multinational logistics company DP World.

“The purpose is basically to promote ‘Made in India’ through Dubai as a gateway for Indian exports,” Abdulla bin Damithan, CEO and managing director of DP World UAE and Jafza, told Arab News.

With the trade pact in place, Indian businesses can benefit from the UAE’s similar agreements with other countries, which could become their new markets.

“We have heard a lot of customers here in India — investors and businessmen — who want to further expand their growth into Africa and other countries, where we have a presence, our own capabilities to enable them to enter these markets,” Bin Damithan said. “Our customers can benefit from our network around the world.”  

For the Confederation of Indian Industry, engagement with Dubai can have an enabler effect for businesses.

“Earlier, Dubai Port or DP World was a logistic provider, and now it is a trade enabler where logistics is one component. Besides that, you have facilitation of business providing you the land for business, they are giving you manufacturing facilities,” the confederation’s international director, Manish Mohan, told Arab News.

“They want Indians to invest in their free zones and they will facilitate and enable the expansion of trade in the Gulf and African regions and other parts of the world ... The CII is actively promoting UAE as the trading, manufacturing and logistics hub for the GCC, Africa and other key markets and identifying opportunities for Indian investments.”

The free zone also hosts incubation centers and schemes, which appeal to emerging Indian business players.

“Dubai offers an opportunity for a start-up like me to incubate … for three years, and explore markets and establish ourselves,” said Rajan Moga, founder of Club TV, which offers virtual reality services in the hotel industry.

“We want to get insight into the Dubai market and understand its ecosystem.”

Shalini Singh, founder of Soul for Earth, who came to Thursday’s session to explore how her heritage craft business could enter the UAE market, said she would look into the international opportunities it offers.

“I am a startup — I will use the incubation program offered by … Dubai, and hope to have some handholding and get to explore the Dubai market,” she told Arab News.

“Dubai is a confluence of so many cultures. Arabs are there, so are Americans and people from other countries ... this is the one place where I will get a hand for the entire market.”

Eastern Mediterranean Public Health Network, WHO to enhance public health cooperation

Eastern Mediterranean Public Health Network, WHO to enhance public health cooperation
Updated 11 May 2023
Arab News

Eastern Mediterranean Public Health Network, WHO to enhance public health cooperation

Eastern Mediterranean Public Health Network, WHO to enhance public health cooperation
  • EMPHNET and WHO to support public health programs in the fields of primarily communicable and noncommunicable diseases, health protection and promotion
  • The two bodies signed an MoU to strengthen regional cooperation and build partnerships to promote public health
Updated 11 May 2023
Arab News

AMMAN: The Eastern Mediterranean Public Health Network, based in Amman, and the World Health Organization are seeking to support public health programs in various fields, reported the Jordan News Agency.
According to a memorandum of understanding signed on Thursday, EMPHNET and WHO’s regional office will jointly work to support public health programs in the fields of primarily communicable and noncommunicable diseases, health protection and promotion, and emergency management, to support meeting the region’s health needs.
EMPHNET said in a statement the memo establishes a framework for joint cooperation to enhance their efforts in the field of public health systems and address emerging health threats in the Eastern Mediterranean Region.
The two sides will also partner to carry out capacity building for public health workers, implement institutional development programs, cooperate in research and development projects and exchange expertise and resources, to serve the region’s health systems.
The MoU is an “important” step to strengthen regional cooperation, build partnerships to promote public health, support countries in Eastern Mediterranean Region, and enable its citizens to live in health and well-being, added the statement.

Egypt to exempt travelers who bring gold from customs duties

Egypt to exempt travelers who bring gold from customs duties
Updated 11 May 2023
Gobran Mohamed

Egypt to exempt travelers who bring gold from customs duties

Egypt to exempt travelers who bring gold from customs duties
  • The Cabinet said that the draft decree will provide exemptions for half-manufactured gold imports
  • The exemption does not apply to natural or cultivated pearls, gemstones, or composite or inlaid semi-precious stones on jewelry
Updated 11 May 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt’s Cabinet has approved a draft decree exempting gold imports brought by travelers from abroad from customs duties for a period of six months.
The Egyptian Council of Ministers made the decision in its weekly meeting.
In a statement on Wednesday, the Cabinet said that the draft decree will provide exemptions for half-manufactured gold imports, gold prepared for currency trade, and jewelry parts made or coated with a layer of precious metals.
The exemption does not apply to natural or cultivated pearls, gemstones, or composite or inlaid semi-precious stones on jewelry.
The Cabinet approval follows efforts to stabilize gold prices and reduce smuggling attempts at customs checkpoints.
Egypt has recently witnessed a rise in gold prices.
The price of gold on the Egyptian market is determined by several factors, including the value of the dollar, supply and demand, and the policies of the Central Bank.
In a related development, three Egyptian passengers were recently detained while attempting to smuggle gold bars out via Cairo airport.
Airport customs stopped the passengers following their arrival from Saudi Arabia on two flights.
The gold was seized and legal measures were taken against the travelers.
In the first case, customs officers found four gold bars weighing 400 grams in possession of a passenger arriving from Jeddah.
Officers stopped a second passenger as he tried to leave the terminal carrying three gold bars weighing 330 grams.
In the third case, six gold bars weighing 690 grams were seized from a passenger arriving from Jeddah.

Humanitarian workers in Sudan share harrowing story fleeing war-torn nation

Humanitarian workers in Sudan share harrowing story fleeing war-torn nation
Updated 11 May 2023
RAY HANANIA

Humanitarian workers in Sudan share harrowing story fleeing war-torn nation

Humanitarian workers in Sudan share harrowing story fleeing war-torn nation
  • UN rescuers refused Sudanese from joining escape convoys, claims head of NGO
  • 15 doctors killed, health workers targeted, says Sudanese American Physicians Association
Updated 11 May 2023
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: The American director of a major humanitarian aid organization and a Sudanese doctor working to provide medical care in the African country have shared their personal experiences navigating bullets and bombs as they fled the violence in Sudan last month.

Preferring anonymity, the woman director of the major NGO that provides healthcare to more than 200,000 refugees, migrants and asylum seekers, shared details of her story on The Ray Hanania Radio Show sponsored by Arab News.

She described how the violence erupted around her home and offices in Khartoum on April 15 and the harrowing exodus of some 50 people she led to safety — through warring factions, nights filled with explosions and bombings, as well as checkpoints manned by jittery young armed militia members.

 

“The evacuation plans by the international community were flawed if not nonexistent. We had hoped to join the UN convoy to Port Sudan. We had a bus that we had arranged. And I was going to take 50 people, four who are international staff of mine that we were able to get from my international staff to the hotel, thanks again to the Sudanese, our guards, (who) made four round trips to get them to safety,” she said, her voice cracking with emotion.

“We were all in the hotel and at midnight the night before we were supposed to leave (but) we found out that our bus was outbid by the UN. So we were willing to pay a certain amount and the UN doubled it so they could take our bus in their convoy. So we were left stranded without transport.”

People desperate to get out split from the group leaving her with about 20 people, mostly Sudanese volunteers and workers. Making it more difficult. She said the UN added an additional hurdle by only allowing non-Sudanese nationals to join the UN-sanctioned convoy out of the war zone.

“They (the UN) also had a mandate that Sudanese would not be allowed in the convoy. And when I found that out, I said that is unfair. I am not leaving my Sudanese family,” she said, referring to the growing entourage of scared people desperate to flee the violence.

Not being able to travel with a UN convoy, she said the group she was with was forced to regroup. They detoured hoping to get to El-Gadarif (Al-Qadarif) where her NGO also had a large operation and would be able to help.

The remaining group stayed in the basement of the As-Salam Hotel in Khartoum. As they waited, more people desperate to leave begged to join them. Saying she could not possibly say no to anyone, they packed 26 people, all Sudanese except for six other nationals, into four sports utility vehicles, creating a new convoy. They had to pay a black-market rate of $110 per gallon of gasoline for the vehicles.

 

“When we left, there were bodies on the street, buildings bombed out. Military vehicles burned out. It was clear there had been the day before a lot of fighting. There was bombing right around the hotel. We were in a bunker in the basement for about an hour as air strikes were happening,” she recalled.

“They bombed a bank right next door to the hotel, which was the impetus for us saying we have got to move. We were able to get out of Khartoum without incident. We were moving very slowly, the convoy of four (vehicles). The paramilitary let us through.”

The scenes she saw were bizarre, with intense violence and bombing in some areas and peace and tranquility and business as usual in areas just 15 minutes away from the hotel, that took 45 minutes to navigate. “Life was normal. Public transport was working, shops were open. People were on the streets.”

As they got further away from the fighting in Khartoum, she said the Sudanese in homes they passed came out and greeted convoys and offered food and water to those fleeing the fighting.

 

“We made it to Madani, had a bunch of falafel sandwiches, our first meal for a couple of days and then we made it to Gadarif. That whole trip usually takes about six hours. It took us about nine. Along the way, there were beautiful young Sudanese on the road holding signs saying: ‘For those of you coming from Khartoum we can protect you in our village.’

“They were handing out water and food. I get very emotional remembering those moments because that is Sudan. That is who the Sudanese are. They will give you everything even if it means they will take nothing. And the beauty of Sudan and its people will not be broken by this conflict. They took care of the international staff, putting themselves at risk because that is who the Sudanese are.”

Instead of going to Port Sudan, they instead crossed the border into Ethiopia and drove to the safe environs of Gondar. She then traveled to Addis Ababa, from where she recently flew back to the US. She said she is planning to return to Sudan as soon as possible.

Dr. Hafeez AbdelHafeez, a board member of the Sudanese American Physicians Association and surgeon with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, shared a similar story. SAPA consists of doctors and surgeons who went into the war zone to treat the injured. Two Americans and one SAPA doctor, Dr. Bushra Suleiman, had been killed 10 days after the fighting began.

AbdelHafeez said he arrived in Sudan with his young children to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr only five hours before the fighting erupted on April 15. He described the situation in Khartoum as “disastrous” and said the bombings and gunfights destroyed homes, hospitals and schools in many areas of Khartoum and other Sudanese cities.

 

“It is a devastating, brutal war that erupted in a very sort of strange time. It was a festive time. The end of Ramadan. The Eid. People were expecting a political agreement to be signed and to transition the government back to civilian government. And then this fighting between those two generals erupted,” AbdelHafeez said, adding that there was no way to immediately estimate how many people have been killed.

“But what I (can) tell, what is sad about this war is seeing an escalation on targeting health workers and health facilities. Seventeen hospitals (have) been bombed. Twenty hospitals (have) been forcefully evacuated. More than 15 physicians (have) been killed. And you know ambulances had been confiscated. It is just a brutal war with no ethics whatsoever.”

AbdelHafeez said Suleiman was a personal friend. He described him as a champion for patient rights who went back home to help his people.

“This is a war in the city, on the streets of this city … Bullets going through the wall,” he said. “It is a very difficult situation now.”

While Khartoum was under siege, he said he and his children were able to find refuge in the Sudanese city of Madani.

AbdelHafeez said SAPA plans to open a new office in Khartoum to provide supplies and salaries to medical workers who are operating dozens of hospitals and healthcare facilities.

You can listen to the radio show’s podcast by visiting ArabNews.com/rayradioshow.

Iraqi museum damaged by Daesh works toward reopening

Iraqi museum damaged by Daesh works toward reopening
Updated 11 May 2023
AFP

Iraqi museum damaged by Daesh works toward reopening

Iraqi museum damaged by Daesh works toward reopening
  • The museum closed its doors in 2003, amid the chaos following the US-led invasion of Iraq, and was later ransacked by Daesh militants after they seized the city in 2014
  • "This museum, an icon of museums in Iraq, was targeted by a blind barbarian assault," Majid said, referring to the destruction by Daesh
Updated 11 May 2023
AFP

MOSUL, Iraq: Iraqi officials on Thursday said Mosul’s once-celebrated museum had entered the final stages of restorations ahead of a planned 2026 reopening after being closed to the public for 20 years.
The museum closed its doors in 2003, amid the chaos following the US-led invasion of Iraq, and was later ransacked by Daesh militants after they seized the city in 2014.
“We are celebrating today, in the city of two springs, the launch of the Mosul Museum’s rehabilitation project,” the director of Iraq’s antiquities authority, Laith Majid, said at a press conference.
“This museum, an icon of museums in Iraq, was targeted by a blind barbarian assault,” Majid said, referring to the destruction by Daesh.
The militants used sledgehammers and power tools to deface ancient statues and pre-Islamic treasures housed in the museum, releasing an infamous video showing the destruction in 2015.
A gaping hole remains in the floor of the museum’s famed Assyrian gallery, caused by a bomb explosion.
“Part of this cavity will be preserved, as a witness throughout history to what has been perpetrated,” said Khair Al-Din Ahmed Nasser, head of antiquities in Nineveh province, of which Mosul is the capital.
A new display was inaugurated, showcasing the museum’s history, collection and current restoration plans, as part of efforts supported by France’s Louvre Museum, the Smithsonian Institute and the World Monument Fund.
It comes within the “second and final phase” of the “total reconstruction and rehabilitation of the museum building” and should be completed within two or three years, said Nasser.
Among the pieces defaced by Daesh and under restoration at the museum are treasures from the ancient Assyrian site of Nimrud, including a winged lion, two imposing “lamassu” — winged bulls with human heads — and the throne base of the ninth century BC King Ashurnasirpal II.
“Out of five works, there are three that are extremely advanced,” said Barbara Couturaud from the Louvre.
The artefacts are being revived with financing from the International Alliance for the Protection of Cultural Heritage in Conflict Areas (ALIPH).
“The pieces have been identified... now they have to be assembled. These are sculptures that weigh several tons, requiring extremely complicated handling,” she said, adding she hoped they would be ready for the planned full reopening in summer 2026.

