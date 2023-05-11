You are here

France’s Sarkozy risks new trial over alleged Libya campaign financing
French President Nicolas Sarkozy and Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi pose during the signature of 10 billion euros of trade contracts between the two countries, at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Dec. 10, 2007. (AFP/File)
AFP

  • Financial crimes prosecutors said Sarkozy and 12 others should face trial over accusations they sought millions of euros in financing from the regime of then Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi
  • Sarkozy is accused of corruption, illegal campaign financing and concealing the embezzlement of public funds
PARIS: French prosecutors on Thursday demanded that former president Nicolas Sarkozy, who has been embroiled in legal troubles since leaving office, face a new trial over alleged Libyan financing of his 2007 election campaign.
France’s financial crimes prosecutors (PNF) said Sarkozy and 12 others should face trial over accusations they sought millions of euros in financing from the regime of then Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi for his ultimately victorious campaign.
Sarkozy is accused of corruption, illegal campaign financing and concealing the embezzlement of public funds, the prosecutors said in a statement.
He has always rejected the charges.
The prosecutors’ call for a trial is not the final decision on whether the process will go ahead, with investigating magistrates having the last word on a case which has been open since 2013.
Among the others facing trial in the case are heavyweights such as Sarkozy’s former right-hand man Claude Gueant, his then head of campaign financing Eric Woerth and former minister Brice Hortefeux.
The right-wing Sarkozy, who won the 2007 elections but then lost in 2012 to Socialist Francois Hollande, has been convicted twice in separate cases since leaving office.
The ex-president will on May 17 hear the decision of the court of appeal in a case of wiretapping, which saw him sentenced at first instance to three years in prison — two of them suspended — for corruption and influence peddling.
And he will be retried from November 2023 on appeal in the so-called Bygmalion case, which saw him sentenced to one year in prison at first instance.
Even if the sentences are confirmed, he is not expected to serve any time in prison on those cases. He has always rejected all the charges.
Despite the legal problems, the man who styled himself as the “hyper-president” while in office still enjoys considerable influence and popularity on the right of French politics.

Man who praised French teacher’s murder jailed in UK

Man who praised French teacher’s murder jailed in UK
AFP

  • Ajmal Shahpal, 41, was convicted in March at Birmingham Crown Court
  • On Twitter, Shahpal had described the killer of Paty, a French secondary school teacher who was murdered by an extremist in October 2020, "as brave as a lion"
LONDON: A man who praised the killer of French teacher Samuel Paty and posted images of his severed head was on Thursday sentenced by a UK court to five and a half years in jail.
Ajmal Shahpal, 41, was convicted in March at Birmingham Crown Court for posting tweets which would encourage people “to commit, prepare or instigate acts of terrorism.”
On Twitter, Shahpal had described the killer of Paty, a French secondary school teacher who was murdered by an extremist in October 2020, “as brave as a lion.”
He also posted an image of the severed head of Paty lying on the street, saying that “the insolent had been sent to hell.”
“You expressed extreme Muslim ideology, which included the immediate murder by beheading of anyone considered to have committed blasphemy against your religion,” judge Melbourne Inman said at the sentencing.
Shahpal was arrested in March 2021 at his home in Nottingham, central England, after he tweeted messages backing a Pakistan-based political party which advocated the killing of supposed blasphemers.
Some of his tweets were published to his public account in September 2020, a day after a second attack targeting the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.
During the trial, Shahpal claimed that he was retweeting other people’s views “just to have some more followers.”

Indonesia says ASEAN credibility at stake as Myanmar crisis worsens

Indonesia says ASEAN credibility at stake as Myanmar crisis worsens
Sheany Yasuko Lai

  • Indonesia acknowledges lack of progress in Myanmar peace plan
  • Jakarta says ready to engage anyone, including junta, other groups
JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Thursday that the credibility of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations is at stake, as the bloc comes under increasing pressure over the lack of progress in ending ongoing deadly violence in Myanmar.
ASEAN leaders met this week for the first of their biannual summits in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara, with the exception of Myanmar’s junta leaders who have been barred from attending over their lack of progress in implementing a peace plan endorsed by the regional grouping in 2021.
More than two years since the military junta seized power and unleashed a bloody crackdown on opponents, violence in Myanmar has been on the rise. One of the most recent incidents included an attack on an aid convoy comprised of Indonesian and Singaporean diplomats.
“ASEAN’s credibility is at stake, and Indonesia is ready to talk with anyone, including with the junta, and all the stakeholders in Myanmar for the sake of humanity,” Widodo told a press briefing at the summit’s conclusion.
He added that “engagement doesn’t mean recognition.”
As ASEAN chair this year, Indonesia said it has engaged many stakeholders in Myanmar to discuss possible solutions, as it continues to push for dialogue and the implementation of its peace plan, which has not been enforced since the bloc forged it with Myanmar’s top general in April 2021.
The Five-Point Consensus plan, also referred to as 5PC, called for an immediate end to the violence in Myanmar and dialogue among contending parties to seek a peaceful solution, to be brokered by an ASEAN special envoy.
“I have to be honest, there has been no significant progress in the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus, so we need ASEAN unity to formulate our next steps,” Widodo told Southeast Asian leaders.
More than 3,450 people have been killed by security forces since the junta took power, and thousands more remain imprisoned, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a non-governmental organization that tracks killings and arrests.
In April, an airstrike killed at least 100 people, who were mostly civilians and included many children. Human Rights Watch on Tuesday described the attack as a war crime.
“There is disunity within ASEAN regarding on how it should actually deal with Myanmar crisis to some extent,” Lina Alexandra, senior researcher at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told Arab News.
“This is a very crucial time for Indonesia and the fact that there is no progress that means Indonesia needs to work harder,” she said. “Indonesia (needs) to be much more bold … and also to be more brave, particularly to discuss this further with the other ASEAN leaders … to push for a breakthrough.”
In a review meeting held last November, ASEAN leaders highlighted the “need for an implementation plan that outlines concrete, practical and measurable indicators with a specific timeline to support the Five-Point Consensus” and delegated their foreign ministers to develop one.
“If Indonesia chairmanship this year, you know, can really say ‘this is the implementation plan that ASEAN has decided on how we can implement the 5PC’ — that will be a major achievement,” Alexandra said.
Even though Indonesia has acknowledged the lack of progress, a solution to the problem remains to be found.
“Restating the problem is not really solving the problem, right?” Alexandra said. “Here’s the problem, so what’s your solution, proposed solution to that?”

Archbishop condemns UK immigration bill, prompting government backlash

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby speaks during the second reading of the Government’s Illegal Immigration Bill.
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby speaks during the second reading of the Government’s Illegal Immigration Bill.
Arab News

  • Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby brands Illegal Migration Bill ‘morally unacceptable’
  • Conservative MP suggests senior cleric out of touch with views of congregations
LONDON: A row has broken out in the UK over immigration policy between members of the government and senior clerics in the Church of England.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby denounced the proposed Illegal Migration Bill as “morally unacceptable” legislation that would do “great damage” to the UK’s reputation, adding that it “fails to live up to our history, our moral responsibility, and our political and international interests.”

The bill, which passed the House of Commons earlier this year, includes mechanisms to make it easier to detain and deport people who enter the UK illegally, especially those who do so via small boats across the English Channel, to their home country or third countries, including Rwanda in East Africa, even as their asylum applications are ongoing.

At least 45,755 people made such trips last year, and more than 6,000 are known to have done so this year, with numbers expected to increase as the summer months approach.

The archbishop, speaking in the House of Lords, said: “We need a bill to reform migration. We need a bill to stop the boats. We need a bill to destroy the evil tribe of traffickers. The tragedy is that, without much change, this is not that bill.

“This bill fails utterly to take a long-term and strategic view of the challenges of migration and undermines international cooperation, rather than taking an opportunity for the UK to show leadership.”

His thoughts were echoed by the bishop of Durham, the Rt. Rev. Paul Butler, who told members of the House of Lords he was concerned by parts of the bill, including proposals to detain children.

“I am reminded of Jesus’ words: ‘It would be better to have a millstone around the neck and be cast into the sea than to cause a little one to stumble.’ This responsibility needs to bear upon us heavily,” he said.

The interventions were criticized by Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick, who told the BBC: “Firstly, there’s nothing moral about allowing the pernicious trade of people smugglers to continue ... I disagree with (Welby), respectfully.

“By bringing forward this proposal, we make it clear that if you come across illegally on a small boat, you will not find a route to life in the UK ... That will have a serious deterrent effect.”

House of Lords member Simon Murray agreed with Jenrick and told the House of Lords: “We simply cannot continue with a situation whereby, year-on-year, tens of thousands of people make the dangerous, illegal, and unnecessary journey across the Channel in circumvention of our immigration controls.”

Another member of the House of Lords, Michael Dobbs, a former adviser to ex-British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, also rejected the archbishop’s claims, saying that it was vital that steps were taken to prevent people traffickers operating with impunity in British waters.

He said: “They trade in lies; they trade lives. It is our moral obligation to stop them, to bring an end to the unimaginable pain of mothers and fathers watching their children drowning in the Channel. No amount of handwringing or bell ringing is going to do that.”

Former government minister and now House of Lords member, Michael Forsyth, said: “People are drowning in the English Channel now. People are leaving a safe country (France) in order to come here, and it is fatuous to try to present this as in the way that many have done.”

Conservative MP Mark Jenkinson said the Church of England’s leadership was “increasingly detached” from the opinions of worshippers in the UK.

“Allowing people to be endangered, and in some cases die, at the hands of vile people smugglers is as far from Christian as it gets,” he added.

A spokesperson for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “The prime minister does not think it is compassionate or fair to allow people who are jumping the queue over some of the most vulnerable people who are seeking to come here through safe and legal routes.” They added that the PM believed the bill to be “compassionate and fair.”

UK gives cruise missiles to Ukraine; Kyiv delays counteroffensive as it waits for more weapons

UK gives cruise missiles to Ukraine; Kyiv delays counteroffensive as it waits for more weapons
AP

  • UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told lawmakers in the House of Commons that Britain is donating Storm Shadow missiles, a conventionally-armed deep-strike weapon with a range of more than 250 kilome
  • A counterpunch is possible as the weather in Ukraine improves, there has been no word on when it might happen
KYIV: The British government announced Thursday it was giving long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine to help drive out Russia’s occupying forces, just as Kyiv delayed a possible counteroffensive more than 14 months after the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion as it awaits the delivery of more Western weapons.
UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told lawmakers in the House of Commons that Britain is donating Storm Shadow missiles, a conventionally-armed deep-strike weapon with a range of more than 250 kilometers.
That means it can hit targets deep behind the front line, including in Russia-occupied Crimea. UK media reported that Ukraine has pledged not to use the missiles to attack Russia itself.
Wallace said the missiles “are now going into or are in the country itself.”
Ben Hodges, a former US Army Europe Commanding General, tweeted: ““Well done UK!”
He added: “This will give Ukraine capability to make Crimea untenable for Russian forces” and would force a Russian rethink of where to position its Black Sea fleet.
The British move gives another boost to the Ukrainian military after it received other advanced Western weapons including tanks and long-range precision artillery.
The announcement came shortly after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country’s military needs more time to prepare an anticipated counteroffensive aimed at pushing back Russian occupying forces and opening a new chapter in the war more than 14 months after the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion.
Zelensky said in an interview broadcast Thursday by the BBC that it would be “unacceptable” to launch the assault now because too many lives would be lost.
“With (what we have) we can go forward and be successful,” Zelensky said in the interview, according to the BBC.
“But we’d lose a lot of people. I think that’s unacceptable,” he was quoted as saying. The interview was reportedly carried out in Kyiv with public service broadcasters who are members of Eurovision News, including the BBC.
“So we need to wait. We still need a bit more time,” Zelensky was quoted as saying.
A Ukrainian fightback against Russia’s invasion has been expected for weeks. Ukraine is receiving Western training as well as advanced weapons for its troops as it gears up for an expected assault.
While a counterpunch is possible as the weather in Ukraine improves, there has been no word on when it might happen. Zelensky’s remarks could be a red herring to keep the Russians guessing, and ammunition supply difficulties faced by both sides have added more uncertainty.
A claim by the Ukrainian military on Wednesday that it had advanced up to two kilometers around the hotly contested eastern city of Bakhmut brought speculation that the counteroffensive was already underway.

Explosion at residential building in Germany injures 12 first responders

Explosion at residential building in Germany injures 12 first responders
AP

  • 10 firefighters and two police officers were injured in the blast at a high-rise building in the town of Ratingen
  • Police said the operation was ongoing and couldn’t immediately provide further details
BERLIN: An explosion at a residential building in western Germany injured at least a dozen people Thursday, some of them seriously, a senior security official said.
The interior minister of North Rhine-Westphalia state, Herbert Reul, told regional lawmakers that 10 firefighters and two police officers were injured in the blast at a high-rise building in the town of Ratingen.
Firefighters and police were called to the building in the morning after concerns were raised about two residents, Reul said. When they forced open an apartment door, they found a fire and one of the inhabitants used an unidentified object to cause an explosion, the minister said.
Television footage from the scene showed police snipers positioned on a balcony across the road from the building as smoke poured out of a top-floor apartment.
Police said the operation was ongoing and couldn’t immediately provide further details.
Ratingen is located on the northeastern outskirts of Duesseldorf, the state capital.

