You are here

  • Home
  • ‘I want to live in peace like the rest of the world’s children’: Palestinian teen’s plea to Pope Francis

‘I want to live in peace like the rest of the world’s children’: Palestinian teen’s plea to Pope Francis

‘I want to live in peace like the rest of the world’s children’: Palestinian teen’s plea to Pope Francis
Pope Francis waves as he leads Regina Caeli prayer from his window at the Vatican. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5de7m

Updated 12 May 2023
Arab News

‘I want to live in peace like the rest of the world’s children’: Palestinian teen’s plea to Pope Francis

‘I want to live in peace like the rest of the world’s children’: Palestinian teen’s plea to Pope Francis
  • Head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees delivered the letter from the 15-year-old girl, who lives in a refugee camp and dreams of building a better life for herself and others
  • During their meeting at the Vatican, Philippe Lazzarini asked the pope for help ensuring the plight of 5.9 million Palestinian refugees is not forgotten and their rights are protected
Updated 12 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Pope Francis received a moving letter from a young Palestinian refugee when Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, visited the pontiff at the Vatican on Thursday.

During their meeting, Lazzarini detailed the unprecedented challenges Palestine refugees continue to face, particularly in light of the lack of any prospect of a solution to their plight.

“As we approach the 75th anniversary of UNRWA, support for the human rights of Palestine Refugees and the work of UNRWA is more vital than ever to help them achieve a dignified life,” Lazzarini said.

“The serious financial crisis that the agency continues to face risks undoing the human development gains of Palestine refugees.”

Lazzarini shared with the pope firsthand testimonies gathered from refugees during recent visits to Syria and Lebanon in the aftermath of the devastating earthquakes that hit parts in Syria and Turkiye in February.

He also presented Pope Francis with a letter written by a 15-year-old girl called Leen, a UNRWA student parliamentarian who lives in the Dheisheh refugee camp near the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem.

She wrote: “Like other children in the camp, I want to complete my education so I can build a good future for myself and help my family and the people in the camp improve their lives.

“As a Palestine refugee, I want to live in peace like the rest of the world’s children. We want our rights, we want to live in freedom, peace and security, and we want to go to school in peace and without fear.”

Lazzarini also briefed the pope on the vital work carried out by UNRWA, including education projects in more than 700 schools serving more than half a million young refugees. The education program is the single largest program the agency operates and is, it says, shaped by the values of peace and tolerance.

Lazzarini asked the Pope for his help in ensuring that the plight of 5.9 million Palestinian refugees is not forgotten and their right to live in peace and dignity is protected.
 

Topics: Palestine Pope Francis

Related

Pope Francis. (Supplied)
World
Pope, meeting refugees, says better future possible
Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday service, bounces back from illness
World
Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday service, bounces back from illness

ICC issues four new arrest warrants in Libya war crimes investigation

ICC issues four new arrest warrants in Libya war crimes investigation
Updated 12 May 2023
ALI YOUNES

ICC issues four new arrest warrants in Libya war crimes investigation

ICC issues four new arrest warrants in Libya war crimes investigation
  • It is believed that they are senior members of former president Muammar Gaddafi’s regime
  • The ICC launched an international war crimes investigation in Libya in 2011
Updated 12 May 2023
ALI YOUNES

NEW YORK CITY: The prosecutor of the International Court of Justice announced during a briefing at the UN Security Council on Thursday that the court has issued four warrants for the arrest of individuals following his investigations of war crimes in Libya. 

Karim Khan, the ICC prosecutor, said during the briefing that he had applied for the warrants to be unsealed and that the ICC international judges would decide on these in due course. 

Khan said he had also applied for an additional two warrants in the past few weeks.

Though Khan did not name the individuals or the nationalities of those for whom the international arrest warrants were issued, it is believed that they are senior members of former president Muammar Gaddafi’s regime. Gaddafi was ousted from power by the US and European military alliance NATO after a popular and bloody uprising against his decades-long dictatorial rule.

Thousands of innocent Libyans were killed and injured, and many disappeared, during the uprising and the civil war that followed. 

The ICC launched an international war crimes investigation in Libya in 2011 after referral by the Security Council and following the Security Council Resolution 1970 that condemned the use of lethal force by Gaddafi and his senior aides against Libyan civilians. 

On June, 27 2011, the ICC issued two arrest warrants — one for Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi, the eldest son of the deposed leader, and a second one for Abdullah Al-Senussi, a former colonel in the Libyan air force and head of military intelligence.

Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi was imprisoned for several years by one of the armed groups in Libya but later released. 

Both men have yet to stand trial at the Hague in the Netherlands where the ICC is located.

Khan told the council that the rights of victims and survivors mattered, and that his organization was working to bring justice to victims of war crimes and other atrocities.

He said that he had traveled to Libya and met Libyan officials, civil society leaders, victims and survivors of war atrocities.

Khan added that he had engaged with the Libyan legal authorities and met the country’s attorney general, the military prosecutor and the minister of justice.

He emphasized the need for partnership and cooperation between national states and the ICC to achieve justice and bring accused individuals to court.

“Partnerships are key to justice,” he said.

“If the referral from this council to the court is to be vindicated, it requires everybody to step up and every single state to realize the shared responsibility,” he said.

The Libyan representative at the UN who spoke at the Security Council meeting said that his country was fully committed to holding those responsible for committing war crimes “accountable” and to punish them as provided for by the national law of Libya.

He said that administration of justice on Libya territory was a sovereign prerogative and that the Libyan judicial system was fully committed to exercising its obligations.

The Libyan envoy reiterated his country’s commitment to work with the ICC in accordance with its mandate based on the principle of “complementarity,” where the ICC and the national justice system worked to complement each other during investigations. He said that the ICC would not be an “alternative” to Libya’s legal system.

Khan said that he planned for members of his team to travel to Libya to coordinate with Libyan authorities and establish a field office in the capital Tripoli. He described these steps as “important” and not merely a “cosmetic exercise” because in this way justice became more tangible for victims.

Other speakers reiterated their countries’ position in holding perpetrators of war crimes accountable to achieve justice for the people of Libya.

Topics: Libya ICC

Sudan’s warring factions agree to allow humanitarian activities for civilians

Sudan’s warring factions agree to allow humanitarian activities for civilians
Updated 42 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

Sudan’s warring factions agree to allow humanitarian activities for civilians

Sudan’s warring factions agree to allow humanitarian activities for civilians
  • Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces signed declaration in Jeddah on Thursday
  • Talks between the two sides are being brokered by Saudi Arabia and the US
Updated 42 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and its rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) signed on Thursday a declaration committing themselves to International Humanitarian Law to facilitate humanitarian action to meet the needs of civilians.

In a document titled "Jeddah Declaration of Commitment to Protect the Civilians of Sudan", carried by Saudi state media, the warring parties also promised to prioritize discussions "to achieve a short-term ceasefire to facilitate the delivery of emergency humanitarian assistance and restoration of essential services."

Representatives of the warring generals — SAF chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and RSF paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo — have been meeting since Saturday in Jeddah for “pre-negotiation talks” facilitated by Saudi Arabia, with participation of the United States and the United Nations.

"We agree that the interests and well-being of the Sudanese people are our top priority and affirm our commitment to ensure that civilians are protected at all times. This includes allowing safe passage for civilians to leave areas of active hostilities on a voluntary basis, in the direction they choose," the declaration said.

The two sides also affirmed their responsibility and obligation to "distinguish at all times between civilians and combatants and between civilian objects and military targets."

A joint Saudi-US statement said "the declaration will guide the conduct of the two forces to enable the safe delivery of humanitarian assistance, the restoration of essential services, the withdrawal of forces from hospitals and clinics, and the respectful burial of the dead."

"Following the signing, the Jeddah Talks will focus on reaching agreement on an effective ceasefire of up to approximately ten days to facilitate these activities. The security measures will include a US-Saudi and international-supported ceasefire monitoring mechanism," the statement said.

 

Saudi Foreign Affairs Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Friday said the talks that took place and the declaration of commitment to protect civilians is just a first step.

"Other steps will follow, and the most important thing is to adhere to what was agreed upon. The Kingdom will work until security and stability return to Sudan and its people," Prince Farhan said in a tweet .

Talks continue to resolve the conflict, which has left at least 750 people killed and thousands wounded and displaced thousands since fighting broke out on April 15.

The signing of the document is crucial because at least 18 humanitarian workers have been killed in the fighting.

Many UN agencies and NGOs announced temporary suspensions of their work in Khartoum and Darfur in the face of violence. They have partially resumed their work, but remain wary of threats.

The UN’s World Food Programme said millions of dollars worth of food had been looted in Khartoum, Sudan's capital city.

The agreement commits both sides in general terms to let in badly needed humanitarian assistance after looting and attacks targeting aid in the impoverished country, Africa’s third largest in area.

The declaration calls for the restoration of electricity, water and other basic services, the withdrawal of security forces from hospitals and “respectful burial” of the dead.

A US official involved in the talks, speaking on condition of anonymity, said a proposal on the table would establish a new 10-day truce, which would lead, in turn, to negotiations on a longer-term end to fighting.

“This is not a cease-fire. This is an affirmation of their obligations under international humanitarian law, particularly with regard to the treatment of civilians and the need to create space for humanitarians to operate,” the official said.

“We are hopeful, cautiously, that their willingness to sign this document will create some momentum that will force them to create the space” to bring in relief supplies, she said.

The two sides also agreed for the first time on a way to monitor any cease-fire, officials said.

A second US official said the negotiations were “very tough” and acknowledged that both sides may have ulterior motives through the cease-fire monitoring.

“Candidly, there is some hope on both sides that the other side would be seen as being the perpetrator of violations,” he said.

But, he added that the length of time spent in brokering the first step would at least make the cease-fire more “effective” if reached.

Diplomats and experts have questioned whether the two sides want peace or if they are more interested in vanquishing the other.

The conflict erupted when the paramilitary forces, established and groomed by former dictator Omar Al-Bashir, refused to be integrated into the army in line with a pathway for a transition to civilian rule.

The US brokered a temporary truce and threatened sanctions on the warring parties last week after it expired.

Some US lawmakers have voiced alarm that the focus on the two generals essentially sidelines the pro-democracy forces.

“We cannot allow the civilian leadership of the groups that led the brave uprising that overthrew Omar Al-Bashir to be shoved aside,” Senator Chris Coons, a Democrat close to President Joe Biden, told a hearing Wednesday.

Also Thursday, the United Nations’ top rights body narrowly decided to beef up monitoring of abuses in Sudan, expanding the work of an existing special rapporteur.

But the vote was close. The move was led by Western countries, with 18 members of the Human Rights Council in favor, 15 opposed and 14 abstaining.

(With AFP)

 * * *

FULL TEXT OF THE DECLARATION

Jeddah Declaration of Commitment to Protect the Civilians of Sudan

Preamble
Recognizing the necessity of uplifting the plight and misery from our people resulting from the ongoing fighting since April 15, 2023, in particular in the capital of Khartoum, responding to urgent humanitarian needs of our civilian citizens, Responding to the various initiatives of the brotherly and friendly countries, led by the Saudi-American initiative, We, the undersigned, representing the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), with this Declaration of Commitment, reaffirm our core obligations under International Humanitarian Law to facilitate humanitarian action to meet the needs of civilians.
We affirm our unwavering commitment to the sovereignty of Sudan and to maintaining its unity and territorial integrity.
We recognize that commitment to the Declaration of Commitment will not affect any legal, security, or political status of the parties signing it, nor will it be linked to participation in any political process.
We welcome the efforts exerted by Sudan’s friends who can use their relationships and good offices to ensure respect for International Humanitarian Law and for international human rights law, including by committing to this Declaration and immediately implementing it.
None of the points listed below displace any obligations or principles under International Humanitarian Law and/or international human rights law that apply in this armed conflict, in particular the Protocol Additional (II) of 1977 to the Geneva Conventions of 1949, and that all parties must meet.
Commitments
1) We agree that the interests and well-being of the Sudanese people are our top priority and affirm our commitment to ensure that civilians are protected at all times. This includes allowing safe passage for civilians to leave areas of active hostilities on a voluntary basis, in the direction they choose.
2) We affirm our responsibility to respect International Humanitarian Law and international human rights law, including obligations to:

a. Distinguish at all times between civilians and combatants and between civilian objects and military targets.

b. Refrain from any attack that may be expected to cause incidental civilian harm that would be excessive in relation to the concrete and direct military advantage anticipated.

c. Take all feasible precautions to avoid and minimize civilian harm, with an aim to vacate urban centers, including civilian houses. Civilians should not be used as human shields, for example.

d. Ensure that checkpoints are not used to infringe upon the principle of the freedom of movement for civilians and humanitarian actors.

e. Allow all civilians to voluntarily and safely leave areas of hostilities and any besieged areas.

f. Commit to safeguard the needs and necessities indispensable to the survival of the civilian population, which can include foodstuffs, agricultural areas, crops and livestock. Looting, ransacking, and ravaging are prohibited.

g. Commit to vacate and refrain from occupying, as well as to respect and protect all public and private facilities, such as hospitals and water and electricity installations, and refrain from using them for military purposes.

h. Commit to respect and protect medical transports such as ambulances and refrain from using them for military purposes.

i. Commit to respect and protect medical personnel and public installations.

j. Uphold and not hamper the right of civilians to pass and travel via roads and bridges, inside and outside the State of Khartoum.

k. Take all possible measures to collect and evacuate the wounded and sick, including combatants, without discrimination, and allow humanitarian organizations to do so; do not impede medical evacuations, including during active hostilities.

l. Refrain from the recruitment of children and the use of children in hostilities.

m. Refrain from engaging in forced disappearances and arbitrary detention of civilians.

n. Refrain from any form of torture or other cruel, inhumane or degrading treatment, including sexual violence of all kinds.

o. Treat all persons deprived of their liberty in a humane manner and provide principal humanitarian organizations with regular access to persons in detention.

3) We recognize that humanitarian activities solely aim to alleviate human suffering and protect the lives and dignity of persons who are not or no longer fighting. We agree on the need to allow principal humanitarian operations to resume and to protect humanitarian personnel and assets, including to:
a. Respect the fundamental humanitarian principles of humanity, impartiality, neutrality, and operational independence.
b. Allow and facilitate the rapid and unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief, including medical and surgical equipment, and ensure relief personnel the freedom of movement required for their functions. This includes:
i. Facilitating the safe, rapid and unimpeded passage of humanitarian personnel through all available routes (and any established humanitarian corridors) as required by the needs, into and within the country, including the movement of humanitarian convoys.
ii. Adopting simple and expedited procedures for all logistical and administrative arrangements necessary for humanitarian relief operations.
iii. Observing the implementation of regular humanitarian pauses and days of tranquility as needed.
iv. Refraining from interference with principal humanitarian operations and never accompany side by side humanitarian personnel carrying out humanitarian activities, in conformity with the Amended Directives and Procedures for Humanitarian Action in Sudan.
c. Protect and respect humanitarian workers, assets, supplies, offices, warehouses, and other facilities. Armed actors must not interfere in the actions of humanitarian operations. While respecting the principle of the neutrality of humanitarian actors, armed actors must guarantee the security of corridors for transport and areas for storage and distribution. It is prohibited to attack, harass, intimidate, or arbitrarily detain personnel, or to attack, destroy, misappropriate or loot relief supplies, installations, material, units or vehicles.
4) We commit to exert all efforts to ensure that these commitments—and all obligations of International Humanitarian Law—are fully disseminated within our ranks and appoint focal points to engage with humanitarian actors to facilitate their activities.
5) We will enable responsible humanitarian actors, such as the Sudanese Red Crescent and/or the International Committee of the Red Cross to collect, register, and bury the deceased in coordination with competent authorities.
6) We will take all necessary measures to ensure that all persons acting on our instructions, direction or control abide by International Humanitarian Law, and in particular the commitments provided for in this Declaration of Commitment.
7) In furtherance of the principles and commitments contained herein, we commit to prioritizing discussions to achieve a short-term ceasefire to facilitate the delivery of emergency humanitarian assistance and restoration of essential services, and we commit to scheduling subsequent expanded discussions to achieve a permanent cessation of hostilities.
Signed in Jeddah on 11 May 2023 with the facilitation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America.

(SPA)

Topics: Sudan Unrest

Related

Saudi Arabia concludes evacuation operations in Sudan
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia concludes evacuation operations in Sudan
Humanitarian workers in Sudan share harrowing story fleeing war-torn nation video
Middle-East
Humanitarian workers in Sudan share harrowing story fleeing war-torn nation

Industry leaders meet in Abu Dhabi to discuss green hydrogen ahead of COP28

Industry leaders meet in Abu Dhabi to discuss green hydrogen ahead of COP28
Updated 12 May 2023
Arab News

Industry leaders meet in Abu Dhabi to discuss green hydrogen ahead of COP28

Industry leaders meet in Abu Dhabi to discuss green hydrogen ahead of COP28
  • Participants discuss challenges, technological advancements required
  • UAE aims to capture 25% of the worldwide hydrogen fuel market by 2030
Updated 12 May 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The UAE’s Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology assembled energy leaders in Abu Dhabi to address the major challenges in the adoption of green hydrogen and the growth of its attendant economy.

The dialogue session took place during the UAE Climate Tech forum, which ran from May 10-11 in preparation for COP28, the Emirates News Agency reported.

The forum brought together 1,000 global policymakers, CEOs, experts, technology leaders, and investors to help accelerate decarbonization through innovative technologies and economic prospects.

During the dialogue, which was called “Hydrogen Economy: The Unanswered Questions,” those attending discussed the main challenges across the hydrogen value chain, such as production, storage, transportation, and application, as well as the technological advancements required to unlock the resultant economy.

 

 

The importance of hydrogen in the energy transition was also discussed, with participants debating technologies, policies, and guidelines. Talks also focused on different types of hydrogen production.

Delegates were told that clean hydrogen production fueled by renewable energy and employing carbon capture technologies would eventually gain market share.

Sarah Al Amiri, minister of state for public education and advanced technology, said: “Hydrogen is one of the key fuels that will power the energy transition and help us to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

“But there are multiple challenges across the entire hydrogen value chain that we must address.

“The UAE is positioning itself as a global leader in hydrogen technology as part of its economic and energy diversification strategies, and we understand the importance of working with partners to unlock the full potential of this high-growth sector.

“We are committed to working with international partners and fostering collaborations among public and private sector stakeholders, locally and globally, to break down the barriers to the hydrogen economy in line with the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

“Under this commitment, we have introduced initiatives such as the Technology Transformation Program and the Emirates Research and Development Council to stimulate the development of enabling technologies that will help scale hydrogen technology. 

“These initiatives will boost R&D expenditure, promote international collaboration in innovation, and accelerate the required technological advancements. We recognize that platforms like UAE Climate Tech are also vital to an inclusive and collective global energy transition.

“We will continue providing these platforms to supplement our investments in renewable and low-carbon energy sources, in line with the Paris Agreement, and to help boost sustainable economic growth.”

The delegates also addressed policies and incentives, including the role of policymakers and the importance of collaboration and innovation. A whitepaper based on the session and featuring recommendations will be published ahead of COP28. 

The UAE aims to capture 25 percent of the worldwide hydrogen fuel market by 2030 as part of its energy-mix and economic diversification plans.

The country will invest AED 600 billion ($163.37 billion) in clean and renewable energy projects over the next three decades.

Topics: COP 28 UAE Climate Tech forum

Related

Climate talks see pushes for global renewable energy target
World
Climate talks see pushes for global renewable energy target
Scientists: Climate change worsened Eastern Africa drought
World
Scientists: Climate change worsened Eastern Africa drought

Reopening of Riyan airport will alleviate humanitarian crisis in Yemen, local governor says

Reopening of Riyan airport will alleviate humanitarian crisis in Yemen, local governor says
Updated 11 May 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

Reopening of Riyan airport will alleviate humanitarian crisis in Yemen, local governor says

Reopening of Riyan airport will alleviate humanitarian crisis in Yemen, local governor says
  • The Arab coalition, which has been protecting the airport during the civil war, returned control of it to local authorities in the southeastern province of Hadramout
  • Terminals, car parks and other facilities will be renovated and new routes are planned; Yemen’s Prime Minister directed the Transport Ministry to quickly implement the plans
Updated 11 May 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA:Control of Riyan International Airport, in the port city of Al-Mukalla in southeastern Yemen, has been returned to local authorities by the Arab coalition that has been guarding it during the conflict in the country, Mabkhout bin Madhi, the governor of Hadramout province, has announced.

He said the coalition has handed over the airport to the provincial government, which has pledged to renovate it and establish new air routes.

The reopening of the airport will help to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in the country and make it easier for thousands of Yemenis to travel to other countries, the governor added.

“The airport terminals and civilian facilities were received in the context of joint coordination and within the framework of the brothers in the leadership of the Arab Coalition’s support for efforts to normalize life, following their support for maintaining security following the liberation of the Hadramout coast from Al-Qaeda elements,” said bin Madhi.

Yemen’s Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malik Saeed directed the Ministry of Transportation to quickly implement the renovation plans so that the airport can return to operating at full capacity.

Arab coalition forces, primarily from the UAE, have controlled the airport since early 2016, when coalition-backed Yemeni forces drove Al-Qaeda out of Al-Mukalla, Hadramout’s capital, and nearby coastal areas.

In 2019, the UAE Red Crescent opened a new hall at the airport, paving the way for Yemenia Airways to plan weekly flights to Jeddah, Socotra and Aden. Bin Madhi said the local government will now renovate terminals, car parks and other facilities, so that he airport can establish new routes and offer flights to more destinations. Before the long-running war in the country, Yemenia flew from the airport to Kuwait, Cairo, Amman, Kuala Lumpur, Sanaa, and other Yemeni and international destinations.

Yemenis have long complained about the long distances they must travel to reach one of the two airports that remained operational in the country: Seiyun Airport in Hadramout and Aden International Airport.

Meanwhile, in Aden, the head of the Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad Al-Alimi, told Al-Arabiya TV on Wednesday that the Iran-backed Houthis should embrace the Saudi peace plan to end the conflict in Yemen and halt the fighting for good. He accused the Houthis of using temporary truces to regroup and replenish before resuming fighting.

He also commended Saudi Arabia on the assistance it has provided to Yemen in the health, transportation and other sectors.

“The Yemeni people need peace, health and services; the Yemeni people want life,” he added.

On Wednesday, Al-Alimi and the Saudi ambassador to Yemen, Mohammed Al-Jaber, officially launched a number of Saudi-funded development projects in Aden, including the renovations of Aden’s airport and a government-run hospital.
 

Topics: Yemen

Sudanese refugees fleeing the war find their homes occupied by fighters

Sudanese refugees fleeing the war find their homes occupied by fighters
Updated 11 May 2023
AFP

Sudanese refugees fleeing the war find their homes occupied by fighters

Sudanese refugees fleeing the war find their homes occupied by fighters
  • Almost a month of heavy fighting has turned Khartoum into a war zone
Updated 11 May 2023
AFP

KHARTOUM: Like many Sudanese forced to flee their homes amid raging street battles, Mohammed said that when he finally returned to his flat, he found heavily armed paramilitaries had moved in.

After cautiously approaching his Khartoum apartment block, he discovered that “the entire building had become like a military barracks filled with weapons and ammunition.”

Almost a month of heavy fighting has turned Khartoum into a war zone, with the city’s 5 million residents enduring artillery barrages, gunfights, airstrikes and anti-aircraft fire.

Many have hunkered down at home amid power outages and a lack of clean water, food and medicines — but many have also been forcefully evicted.

The northern suburb where Mohammed lived has become a major battleground in the war between army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces or RSF.

After Mohammed’s family had spent terrifying days at home, waking and sleeping to deafening explosions and gunfire outside, RSF fighters came to evict them.

“They knocked on the door and asked us to leave,” said the 54-year-old, who like others interviewed by AFP for this article asked not to be identified by his full name citing security fears.

Before leaving home, Mohammed’s family took what they could carry and locked their doors, he added. When he returned days later to collect some belongings, Mohammed was interrogated by the RSF paramilitaries whom he had found sitting inside his apartment.

Witnesses in Khartoum say RSF fighters have often taken up positions in leafy residential streets, with soldiers hiding camouflaged trucks under trees.

Men in military fatigues patrol in pickup trucks mounted with heavy machine guns.

Another man, Babiker, 44, said he fled his home in central Khartoum amid incessant gunfire, only to return two weeks later to find it occupied by the RSF.

“I found more than 20 paramilitaries living there,” he said, adding he was interrogated for half an hour before being allowed entry.

“They were using all appliances and cooking in our kitchen,” he said. 

“All the bedrooms that we had locked before leaving were open.”

Sudan’s bitter fighting has so far killed at least 750 people, wounded thousands and uprooted hundreds of thousands, with many refugees fleeing the country.

The UN’s human rights commissioner, Volker Turk, said the RSF had allegedly taking “possession of many buildings in Khartoum to use as operational bases, evicting residents and launching attacks from densely populated urban areas.”

He also criticized Sudan’s military for launching “attacks in densely occupied civilian areas, including airstrikes” that have killed residents.

The paramilitaries have also turned many hospitals and medical facilities into “barracks” — a practice the UN World Health Organization has condemned as a “gross violation.”

Topics: Sudan Unrest

Related

The fifth Saudi plane carrying aid for Sudanese people arrives at Port Sudan International Airport on Thursday. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Fourth and fifth Saudi aid planes arrive in Sudan
Humanitarian workers in Sudan share harrowing story fleeing war-torn nation video
Middle-East
Humanitarian workers in Sudan share harrowing story fleeing war-torn nation

Latest updates

Estonia calls on oil-producing countries to help reduce Russia’s energy revenues
Estonia calls on oil-producing countries to help reduce Russia’s energy revenues
Jeddah conference highlights achievements of IsDB Group member countries 
Jeddah conference highlights achievements of IsDB Group member countries 
S.Y. Noh leads Byron Nelson by 3 after course record-tying 60
S.Y. Noh leads Byron Nelson by 3 after course record-tying 60
African hospitals suffer as nurses leave for more pay in UK
African hospitals suffer as nurses leave for more pay in UK
ICC issues four new arrest warrants in Libya war crimes investigation
ICC issues four new arrest warrants in Libya war crimes investigation

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.