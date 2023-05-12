You are here

Tatum's 4th-quarter 3s push Celtics past 76ers 95-86; force Game 7

Tatum’s 4th-quarter 3s push Celtics past 76ers 95-86; force Game 7
Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum finished with 19 points on just 5-for-21 shooting, but most of them were scored during the decisive fourth quarter period. (AP)
Denver Nuggets meanwhile advance to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2020

Tatum’s 4th-quarter 3s push Celtics past 76ers 95-86; force Game 7
  • Denver Nuggets meanwhile advance to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2020
PHILADELPHIA: Jayson Tatum humbly believes he is one of the best basketball players in the NBA and not even a lengthy streak of missed shots in a win-or-else Game 6 could shake his faith.

Sometimes, though, a pep talk in the heat of the moment lifts even the most confident stars. Boston rookie coach Joe Mazzulla pulled the forward aside in a late timeout and didn’t draw a play or tell Tatum to keep shooting and soon the buckets would fall.

His message was more simple.

“I love you,” Mazzulla told Tatum. “That’s a pretty powerful statement.”

Tatum rewarded his coach’s love with decisive 3-pointers straight through the heart of a Philadelphia comeback that pushed the Celtics past the 76ers 95-86 on Thursday night to send the Eastern Conference semifinals back to Boston for Game 7.

“I kept looking at the time,” Tatum said. “I’ve got time, I’ve got time to make a difference. I believed that the whole time.”

Tatum buried one 3 for the 84-83 lead and a second that made it 87-83 and put the Celtics in firm control in front of a boisterous Philly crowd. Tatum stuck it to the 76ers with one final 3-pointer for a 95-84 lead.

The defending conference champs are in familiar territory. Boston trailed 3-2 last season in the second round against Milwaukee before it won Game 6 on the road and the clincher at home.

Game 7 is Sunday. The winner of the Miami-New York semifinal awaits the Celtics or 76ers.

In Phoenix, Nikola Jokic scored 32 points in another triple-double, Jamal Murray added 26 and the Denver Nuggets advanced to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2020 by beating the short-handed Phoenix Suns 125-100 in Game 6 on Thursday night.

Denver’s series victory comes two seasons after the Nuggets were embarrassed in a second-round postseason sweep by the Suns. This time, it was the Suns getting blown out on their home floor to end the season for the second straight year.

The Nuggets will play in the conference finals for the first time since they lost to the Lakers in five games in the Florida bubble during the COVID-19 pandemic. They have never reached the NBA Finals.

The top-seeded Nuggets used a 23-2 run during the latter part of the first quarter to take a 44-26 lead and never looked back. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope — averaging 9.5 points in the playoffs — scored 17 in the first quarter while Jokic added 14.

Caldwell-Pope finished with 21 points. Jokic shot 13 of 18 from the field and added 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

Denver’s offensive onslaught continued in the second as the lead grew to 81-51 by halftime, leading to boos from Suns fans as players made their way to the locker room. The second half was essentially an afterthought.

Cameron Payne scored 31 points for Phoenix, hitting 7 of 9 3-pointers. Kevin Durant added 23.

The Suns were playing without injured starters Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul. Ayton sustained a rib contusion in Tuesday’s Game 5 while Paul has been out the past four games with a strained left groin.

Phoenix was eliminated in the Western Conference semifinals at home for a second straight season despite a blockbuster trade deadline deal for Durant, a 13-time All-Star and one of the game’s most prolific scorers. The 34-year-old had some good moments in the playoffs, but made just 1 of his first 10 shots on Thursday as the Suns fell into a huge hole.

Suns guard Devin Booker was brilliant in most of the postseason, averaging 36 points per game on 60 percent before Game 6. But the three-time All-Star finished with just 12 points on Thursday.

The home team won the first five games of the series until the Nuggets broke through in Game 6.

Topics: basketball NBA Boston Celtics Philadelphia 76ers

S.Y. Noh leads Byron Nelson by 3 after course record-tying 60

S.Y. Noh leads Byron Nelson by 3 after course record-tying 60
Updated 12 May 2023
AP

S.Y. Noh leads Byron Nelson by 3 after course record-tying 60

S.Y. Noh leads Byron Nelson by 3 after course record-tying 60
  • Adam Scott, who tied for fifth last week at the Wells Fargo Championship, was three shots back at 63 along with Marty Dou of China
  • Scheffler has the spotlight to himself in his hometown tournament after Jordan Spieth withdrew because of a wrist injury
Updated 12 May 2023
AP

McKINNEY, Texas: S.Y. Noh thought he didn’t have quite enough distance with his 3-wood as he pondered going for the green in two on the par-5 18th hole — setting up a potential eagle and a 59 in the first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson.

The South Korean didn’t seem to mind settling for tying the course record.

Noh made three putts of at least 25 feet on the back nine for an 11-under 60 and a three-shot lead after the first round of the Nelson on Thursday.

Two-time defending champion K.H. Lee, also of South Korea, shot 71, leaving him 11 shots back in his bid to become the first to three-peat on the PGA Tour since Steve Stricker at the John Deere Classic from 2009-11.

Lee shot in the 60s for all eight rounds of the first two years of the Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch, about 30 miles north of Dallas.

Adam Scott, who tied for fifth last week at the Wells Fargo Championship, was three shots back at 63 along with Marty Dou of China after the Australian’s best opening round since 2014.

Headliner and hometown favorite Scottie Scheffler, at No. 2 the highest-ranked among four top-25 players in the field, shot 64 along with Aussie Jason Day. They were in a group that included Texan Ryan Palmer, Scott Piercy, Luke List and Richy Werenski.

Noh, whose last top-10 finish on tour came before a two-year military commitment in 2017, had to play part of his back nine without a driver when the head cracked on his tee shot on 12.

The 31-year-old journeyman with one career PGA Tour victory had a replacement by the time he reached the 547-yard 18th, and ended up 257 yards from the hole with a blind shot from the right side of the fairway.

Noh laid up short of the water in front of the green, hit his approach to 9 feet and made the putt to tie Sebastian Muñoz’s record from a year ago at Craig Ranch.

“So my 3-wood is going off the ground like 265, but it’s like just under 260 without the wind,” Noh said. “It’s like borderline.”

Noh decided against marring an otherwise great round with a mistake.

“Everything going good,” said Noh, who made an 8-foot eagle putt on the par-5 ninth. “Even wedge game and putting, everything going good. I’m just trying to make birdie, just forget about the eagle 59.”

Muñoz — now with LIV Golf — finished at 12 under in his opening round last year, but the course is a par 71 now after the 12th hole was converted from a 547-yard par-5 to a 493-yard par-4.

Noh, whose previous career low was 62 at the 2012 Deutsche Bank Championship, kept alive his shot at 59 by making a 27-foot par putt on 16 and a 34-footer for birdie on the par-3 stadium hole at No. 17. He drained a 40-foot birdie putt on the par-4 11th.

After noticing a crack in the driver head following an errant tee shot on 12, Noh was told there wasn’t enough damage to allow for a replacement.

Noh used the club again on 13, and after two more errant shots, including a provisional, a rules official gave him the OK for a replacement. He put a new driver head on the shaft of the club at 16.

Scott played the back nine first and chipped in for birdie on No. 12 while matching Noh’s opening 30. His momentum stalled with his only bogey on the par-4 sixth hole before Scott birdied his final two holes.

“The game was feeling really good there last week, and getting a result is always good for the confidence, too,” said Scott, who finished 11 under at Quail Hollow. “Coming here on a course that’s going to throw a lot of birdies out there, getting in that attack mindset was key.”

Scheffler, who struggled with putting before taking three weeks off, made a 31-footer for birdie on his first hole and chipped in over a bunker for eagle to get to 6 under through six holes.

The former Texas Longhorn and 2022 Masters champion missed five putts inside 10 feet in a stretch of seven holes to drop to 3 under before a strong finish capped by a 15-foot eagle putt on 18.

Scheffler has the spotlight to himself in his hometown tournament after Jordan Spieth withdrew because of a wrist injury. Neither Dallas-raised player has won the Nelson.

Henrik Norlander had six consecutive birdies and eight overall along with three bogeys in a 5-under 66 and was in a group that included Hideki Matsuyama.

Topics: S.Y. Noh AT&T Byron Nelson PGA Tour

Pedersen rules 6th stage of Giro, Leknessund stays in lead after calmer day

Pedersen rules 6th stage of Giro, Leknessund stays in lead after calmer day
Updated 12 May 2023
AP

Pedersen rules 6th stage of Giro, Leknessund stays in lead after calmer day

Pedersen rules 6th stage of Giro, Leknessund stays in lead after calmer day
  • Despite the crashes the previous day, the only rider not to start was Clement Russo after testing positive for coronavirus
  • The Giro hits the high mountains on Friday’s 7th stage with the edition’s first finish above 2,000 meters. Race ends in Rome on May 28
Updated 12 May 2023
AP

NAPLES, Italy: Mads Pedersen won the sixth stage of the Giro d’Italia on Thursday after a two-man breakaway was caught with the line in sight.

Andreas Leknessund kept hold of the pink jersey.

Pedersen beat Jonathan Milan and Pascal Ackermann in a bunch sprint at the end of the picturesque 162-kilometer (101-mile) route that started and finished in Naples.

It looked as though Alessandro De Marchi and Simon Clarke were going to contest the victory after they were in a breakaway that went early in the day, but they were swallowed up less than 300 meters from the end. De Marchi shook his head and they embraced each other as they crossed the line.

“I’m very happy. That’s what we came here for,” Pedersen said. “It was difficult to catch the breakaway riders. We had to use all our teammates early.”

There were two categorized climbs along the stage that went around Mount Vesuvius before going through Sorrento and along the Amalfi coast on a relatively calm day.

That would have come as a relief to the riders after miserable weather the previous day caused several crashes.

Pre-race favorite Remco Evenepoel was in a lot of pain after being involved in two of those incidents but he appeared not to be too affected by that as he finished safely in the peloton on Thursday to remain 28 seconds behind Leknessund.

Aurelien Paret-Peintre was third overall, 30 seconds behind Leknessund.

The color of the Giro is pink but the streets in and around Naples were festooned with blue in honor of the city’s soccer team after Napoli ended its 33-year wait for the Serie A title last week.

Despite the crashes the previous day, the only rider not to start was Clement Russo after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Giro hits the high mountains on Friday’s seventh stage with the edition’s first finish above 2,000 meters. The 218-kilometer (135-mile) route from Capua ends in a daunting top-category climb on the Gran Sasso d’Italia to Campo Imperatore.

“Today was a really nice day for being in the Maglia Rosa,” Leknessund said. “We also wanted to go for the stage win with Marius Mayrhofer but it didn’t work. I feel ready for the mountain stage tomorrow. I’ll do my best to keep the Maglia Rosa.”

The Giro ends in Rome on May 28.

Topics: 2023 Giro d'Italia Mads Pedersen Andreas Leknessund

Kentucky Derby winner Mage is on track to run in the Preakness, pursue Triple Crown

Kentucky Derby winner Mage is on track to run in the Preakness, pursue Triple Crown
Updated 12 May 2023
AP

Restrepo said he and the other owners will make the best decision for the lightly raced colt with only four career starts

Kentucky Derby winner Mage is on track to run in the Preakness, pursue Triple Crown
  • Restrepo said he and the other owners will make the best decision for the lightly raced colt with only four career starts
Updated 12 May 2023
AP

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky.: Kentucky Derby winner Mage remains on track to run in the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore next week and resume the chase for horse racing’s first Triple Crown since Justify in 2018, with a final decision expected Friday.

Ramiro Restrepo, part of the ownership group, said Thursday those in charge of deciding Mage’s next race wanted to see one final workout before making that determination.

“Everything is just patience and temperance on our end,” Restrepo said on a conference call with reporters. “The plan is that if on Friday he trains satisfactory like he’s been training all week, then we would make the announcement that we would go to the Preakness.”

Mage would be the first unquestioned Derby winner to go to the Preakness with a chance to win the Triple Crown since Justify five years ago.

In 2019, Maximum Security was disqualified and Country House elevated to first with neither running in the Preakness; in 2020, the Belmont Stakes was run first because of the pandemic; in 2021, Medina Spirit failed a drug test after winning the Derby and was eventually DQed; and in 2022, the owner and trainer of long shot Rich Strike decided to skip the race.

While the two weeks between the Derby and Preakness make for an unusually tight turnaround for top thoroughbreds in North America, Restrepo downplayed that concern, citing trainer Gustavo Delgado’s experience.

“He’s won two (Venezuelan) Triple Crowns with similar timeframes, so as far as being prepared and being able to know all the things that Mage needs to check off the list to be able to participate his best for the Preakness, we have that in play and we’re quite comfortable with it,” Restrepo said.

Logistical preparations are already underway to get Mage from Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, to Pimlico Racecourse in Baltimore.

Restrepo said he and the other owners will make the best decision for the lightly raced colt with only four career starts.

“Every decision that is made on our end, Mage makes that decision for us,” he said. “All indications are that Mage is feeling good, doing well on the racetrack.”

Chase Chamberlin, co-founder and head of racing for Commonwealth, a consortium that like Restrepo owns a 25 percent stake in Mage, echoed the sentiment of putting the horse first and defended Delgado for not committing to the Preakness right away.

“Gustavo has gotten some flack on horse racing Twitter, of course, for not declaring Preakness instantly,” Chamberlin told The Associated Press. “He is making sure that the horse is 100 percent ready.”

Mage won the Derby at odds of 15-1 after a tumultuous 10-day stretch at Churchill Downs during which seven horses died and five were scratched from the $3 million race, leaving a field of 18 to run instead of the usual 20.

Forte, the morning line favorite, was scratched hours before by Kentucky Horse Racing Commission veterinarians who had concerns about a bruised right front foot. Kentucky racing officials put him on a mandatory 14-day veterinary list earlier this week, and on Thursday trainer Todd Pletcher was suspended 10 days by New York officials for Forte’s positive drug test in September, ruling out any slim chance of the horse running in the Preakness.

Fourth-place Derby finisher Disarm is expected to join Mage in the Preakness field.

“Very pleased with how he’s come out of the race,” said trainer Steve Asmussen, who is also planning to saddle Red Route One in the Preakness. “(Disarm has) been back to the track a couple of days now. Will not need much at all from him from a training standpoint. Just want him to continue to be loose and comfortable.”

Brad Cox, who had four horses in the Derby, will not bring any of them back for the Preakness but instead intends to challenge Mage this time with First Mission. Shug McGaughey has his first Preakness horse in a decade in Perform, and Chad Brown is planning to enter Blazing Sevens in the race.

It was not clear if Bob Baffert, who was not allowed to train horses for the Derby in 2022 or ‘23 because of Medina Spirit’s failed drug test but is now cleared to do so in the Preakness, will decide to go for a record-breaking eight victory in the race with National Treasure.

Topics: Kentucky derby Preakness Stakes Mage

Juventus scores late to salvage draw with Sevilla in Europa League semifinals

Juventus scores late to salvage draw with Sevilla in Europa League semifinals
Updated 12 May 2023
AP

Juventus scores late to salvage draw with Sevilla in Europa League semifinals

Juventus scores late to salvage draw with Sevilla in Europa League semifinals
  • Roma stayed on course to claim back-to-back European titles by beating Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 in the first leg of their semifinal
  • Juventus won the competition when it was known as the UEFA Cup three times, most recently in 1993
Updated 12 May 2023
AP

TURIN: Substitute Federico Gatti scored deep into stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw for Juventus against six-time champion Sevilla in the first leg of the Europa League semifinals on Thursday.

Gatti headed in the equalizer in the seventh minute of added time in Turin to keep alive the Italian team’s hopes for a European trophy after a long drought.

Juventus won the competition when it was known as the UEFA Cup three times, most recently in 1993. The team will have to win in the second leg next week to get a chance to claim a first European title since winning the Champions League in 1996.

Sevilla have won the trophy six times and the Spanish squad again proved the are a title contender.

Youssef En-Nesyri scored in the 26th minute to finish a lethal counterattack for Sevilla, which eliminated Manchester United in the quarterfinals. It was the forward’s 18th goal in all competitions.

The visitors suffered a setback when Lucas Ocampos, who had several attempts on goal, had to be substituted in the 34th due to an injury.

Sevilla had another good chance but goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny tipped Ivan Rakitić’s shot over the bar.

Earlier, Angel Di Maria helped Juventus create some pressure but it was the visitors who struck first.

Sevilla have never lost a semifinal in this competition.

Roma stayed on course to claim back-to-back European titles by beating Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 in the first leg of their semifinal.

Jose Mourinho’s team won the the inaugural edition of the third-tier Europa Conference League last year.

Leverkusen has been on the rise under coach Xabi Alonso, who played for Mourinho at Real Madrid, but Roma had the upper hand at Stadio Olimpico.

Edoardo Bove scored the decider in the 63rd. The 20-year-old midfielder netted his first European goal on a rebound with a left-foot strike after goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky saved the initial attempt by forward Tammy Abraham.

In the first half, Hradecky kept the visitors in game by saving a Roger Ibañez header from çlose range.

Jeremie Frimpong failed to capitalize on Roma goalkeeper Rui Patrício’s blunder in a clear chance to equalize.

EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE

Said Benrahma and Michail Antonio led West Ham’s second-half rally to beat AZ Alkmaar 2-1 at London Stadium.

Benrahma converted from the spot to erase the Dutch team’s lead before Antonio scored from close range.

Tijjani Reijnders put the visitors ahead four minutes before halftime with a strike from outside the area.

It was a rare chance for the Dutch at this stage.

The Hammers have been waiting for a European trophy since the 1965 title in the European Cup Winners’ Cup.

In Florence, Zeki Amdouni scored in stoppage time as Basel came from a goal down to stun Fiorentina 2-1. Andy Diouf had equalized in the 71st minute.

In the first half, Fiorentina kept attacking with Basel holding firm at Stadio Artemio Franchi until Arthur Cabral headed in the opening goal for the hosts following a corner kick in the 25th. It was the seventh goal for the striker, making him the top scorer in the competition.

Topics: Europa League Sevilla Federico Gatti Juventus

Tiger Woods out, Spieth in doubt as PGA Championship field set

Tiger Woods out, Spieth in doubt as PGA Championship field set
Updated 12 May 2023
AFP

Tiger Woods out, Spieth in doubt as PGA Championship field set

Tiger Woods out, Spieth in doubt as PGA Championship field set
  • Woods underwent his latest operation last month after withdrawing in the third round of the Masters
  • The field of 156 for next week’s showdown at Oak Hill also includes 18 players from the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League
Updated 12 May 2023
AFP

ROCHESTER, New York: Tiger Woods was confirmed out for next week’s PGA Championship following right ankle surgery while injured Jordan Spieth, chasing a career Grand Slam, was on the entry list released Wednesday.

The field of 156 for next week’s showdown at Oak Hill also includes 18 players from the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League, among them Masters runner-ups and multiple major winners Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka.
Woods, a 15-time major champion and a four-time PGA Championship winner, underwent his latest operation last month after withdrawing in the third round of the Masters.
There is no timetable for the 47-year-old star’s return.
The same is true for Spieth, a three-time major winner who needs the PGA Championship to join Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Ben Hogan, Gary Player and Gene Sarazen with at least one victory at each major.
Spieth is questionable for the showdown at Oak Hill with a left wrist injury that made him skip his hometown PGA event this week in Dallas.
“I’m focused on healing as quickly as possible and will have to evaluate my recovery week to week,” 10th-ranked Spieth said, adding that doctors said his wrist needs rest and limited movement.
Oak Hill, host of six prior majors as well as the 1995 Ryder Cup, will serve as a second major showcase this year for top PGA Tour players facing rivals from the upstart LIV series.

Spain’s Jon Rahm won last month at Augusta National with Mickelson, a six-time major winner, and Koepka, a four-time major winner sharing second and another LIV standout, 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed, sharing fourth.
The breakaway circuit lured top talent from the PGA Tour, which banned LIV players from its events, although the majors allow LIV and PGA players to compete, turning them into the only places for bragging rights battles between the rivals in golf’s civil war.
Other LIV players at Oak Hill next week will include major winners Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, Martin Kaymer and Australia’s Cam Smith, the reigning British Open champion.
A final vacant spot in the PGA Championship field is reserved for this week’s PGA Byron Nelson tournament winner.
 

Topics: PGA Championship Oak Hill Country Club LIV Golf League Tiger Woods Phil Mickelson Brooks Koepka

