Every day is laundry day at the Grand Mosque in Makkah where 2,000 carpets are washed each week
The center has a team of specialists working to ensure the cleaning meets its standards. (SPA)
Updated 19 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Every day is laundry day at the Grand Mosque in Makkah where 2,000 carpets are washed each week
  • Special high-tech factory cleans, perfumes with Taif rose water
  • Over 35,000 laid out inside and the courtyards for worshippers
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: No one likes laundry day – but spare a thought for those responsible for the carpets in the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

One of Islam’s holiest sites, the mosque has 35,000 carpets and they all have to be cleaned and perfumed.

In fact 2,000 carpets are cleaned and perfumed each week by a special department set up in Kudai.

Millions of Muslims pass through the Grand Mosque every year, especially during Ramadam and the Hajj pilgrimage – that is a lot of feet.

So the need to ensure that the carpets are kept clean is essential.

“The carpets in the Grand Mosque are luxurious, as more than 35,000 carpets were laid so that the worshipers perform their prayers with all reverence and tranquility,” Jaber Ahmed Al-Wada’ani, assistant director general for service affairs at the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, told Arab News.

He said the green carpets have a positive impact on the psyche of visitors.

Al-Wada’ani said the carpet cleaning department has the latest high-tech equipment to clean, wash and maintain the quality of the carpets.

“A team of specialists supervises these operations to ensure implementation in accordance with established technical principles and to ensure that they are free from any defects, using the latest technologies,” he explained.

“The first stage of cleaning the carpet begins with automatic dirt and dust removal using high-quality technology. Then, the second stage is washing and sanitizing the carpet automatically with disinfectants, water, and special detergents, then rinsing it with water.”

Then comes the third stage, where the carpets are placed into special tubes to remove excess water, Al-Wada’ani added. The fourth and final stage sees the carpets laid out to get sun and fresh air, with fans to speed up the drying process.

The carpets are then swept with special modern brooms, sanitized and perfumed with the Kingdom’s famous Taif rose water. Then they are sent for packaging and storage.

He said these are luxurious Saudi carpets made specifically for the two holy mosques, distinguished by their soft thread, thicker pile, and of such quality that they are unaffected by repeat washing.

Al-Wada’ani said 240 meters are washed per hour and then stored in special warehouses for safekeeping. The warehouse stores 26,000 carpets ready for transportation to the Grand Mosque.

He said the carpet cleaning department has a laboratory equipped with the latest machines to preserve carpets from damage. For urgent washing, the Grand Mosque itself has machines for this purpose.

“Specialized teams also sweep, clean and sterilize carpets around the clock, as well as arrange their direction toward the Qibla,” Al-Wada’ani said.

Topics: Makkah Saudi Arabia Grand Mosque

JEDDAH: Mohammed Al-Jasser, Islamic Development Bank president and group chairman, and Romuald Wadagni, minister of economy and finance of Benin, highlighted key achievements of the IsDB Group during a press conference held as part of the 2023 annual meetings in Jeddah from May 10-13.

The speakers outlined the results achieved by the IsDB Group in stimulating the socio-economic development of member countries during the year 2022 and the challenges faced by the bank this year. 

Al-Jasser briefed the media on the vision and objectives of IsDB as a leading AAA-rated multilateral development bank and said it focused on supporting South-South cooperation to find fruitful advance solutions and serve the development priorities of the Muslim world. 

He said that since its establishment and up to 2022, the IsDB Group’s net financing for sustainable development programs and initiatives amounted to a total of $170.5 billion. The bank currently serves its 57-member countries from four continents, in addition to Muslim communities from non-member countries, through their respective governments — and its operations impact one-fifth of the world’s population.

Annual net approvals increased by 18.5 percent to reach $10.5 billion in 2022, up from $8.9 billion in 2021. Economic sectors that received IsDB Group’s financial support during the past year included energy (40.8 percent), industry and mining (14.4 percent), agriculture (12.6 percent), finance (8.6 percent), transportation (8.5 percent), water and sanitation (4.8 percent), health (3.6 percent), education (3.2 percent) and others (3.5 percent).

“The focus of our operations in 2022 was on building partnerships to mobilize resources, alleviate poverty and increase food security and resilience, in addition to increasing green growth and sustainable development with the help of our partners and stakeholders,” Al-Jasser said.

He outlined the bank’s achievements and said that IsDB had maintained its “AAA” credit rating with a stable outlook in 2022. It was the 26th time that the bank had achieved this rating from S&P Global Ratings, the 16th time from Moody’s, and the 15th time from Fitch Ratings.

Al-Jasser said that this year’s annual meeting would provide a dynamic platform to discuss economic, financial and development issues of interest to member countries and their partners. The bank had built strong partnerships with member countries and other stakeholders in the developing world as well as launched a major strategy, update and realignment exercise to adapt and adjust its activities and investment priorities.

Benin’s Finance Minister Romuald Wadagni said: “On behalf of the board of governors of the IsDB, I commend the management and board of executive directors for their insights and deep commitment to supporting member countries to achieve sustainable development. 

“Their visionary thinking and emerging development challenges facing member countries prompted the realignment of the strategic direction of the IsDB Group to focus on promoting comprehensive human development and sustainable infrastructure toward boosting economic recovery, tackling poverty, building resilience, and driving green economic growth,” he said. 

Held under the theme of “Partnerships to fend off crises,” the four-day 2023 IsDB Group annual meetings seek to provide a solution-oriented platform for participants to discuss current financial, economic and development issues faced by member countries and partners.
 

Topics: Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has concluded all humanitarian evacuations of its citizens and nationals of other countries from Sudan, the Saudi Press Agency said early Friday.

The evacuations, implemented by the Royal Saudi Navy and Air Force, included 8,455 people, 404 of whom are Saudi citizens, and 8,051 people from 110 nationalities.

The Kingdom also assisted other countries in evacuating 11,184 of their citizens to the Kingdom and then to their countries. It provided them with full care and follow-up throughout the stages of the operation.

The Saudi foreign ministry thanked Sudan for their cooperation in facilitating the evacuations. 

It also thanked all countries that followed up on the affairs of their nationals who were evacuated from Sudan, and cooperated in completing the procedures regarding their return to their countries.

The evacuations came under the directives and follow-up of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and in response to requests the Kingdom received from many countries.

Topics: Sudan Unrest Saudi Arabia

Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle hashish, Captagon pills into Kingdom

RIYADH: Saudi customs officials have foiled attempts to smuggle hashish and Captagon pills at the Kindgom’s border, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday. 
Officials at the Haditha border crossing with Jordan stopped a shipment of 460,000 Captagon pills hidden inside spare parts, and four people were detained as a result of the seizure.
Meanwhile, border patrols in Asir province, which borders Yemen, seized 199 kg of hashish. 
Authorities have asked anyone with information about drug smuggling to contact the General Directorate of Narcotics Control on 995.

The Kingdom vs Captagon
Inside Saudi Arabia's war against the drug destroying lives across the Arab world
Enter
keywords

Topics: Saudi Arabia war on drugs

Saudi dates feature at Italian TuttoFood show

RIYADH: The National Center for Palms and Dates, a group which aims to contribute to the development of the date palm and dates sector, successfully concluded its participation in the TuttoFood exhibition.

Held May 8-11 at the Fiera Milano Exhibition Center in Italy, the event is one of the top food platforms held every two years, bringing together the world’s leading food manufacturers.

During the exhibition, which hosted 1,472 exhibitors from 31 countries, the National Center for Palms and Dates highlighted the main features of the Saudi date industry, as well as the stages of development and its derivatives and the extent of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 interest in enhancing the sector as an economic tributary to maximize non-oil revenues.

The TuttoFood exhibition is an international reference for food and beverage business development and supply chains. It is also a leading event for the global agri-food sector, which provides an integrated service package to identify the trends of consumers, producers, and new market sectors.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia National Center for Palms and Dates TuttoFood

Saudi storytellers showcase rich and diverse talent, says top filmmaker

DHAHRAN: Jordanian film producer and script consultant Deema Azar recently mentored four promising writers at the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, or Ithra, which she says demonstrates the rich pool of talent available in the country.

The creatives were chosen from eight scriptwriters, who were selected out of 401 applicants, for the Screenplay-in-Progress Competition of the Saudi Film Festival.

Azar’s project, Feature Script Development Lab, was a six-day program that ended on Thursday, which focused on the process of developing a picture-perfect script.

“A film’s journey, be it short or feature-length, starts with the script. The script should undergo a development process, one that could take various forms, which allows it to grow by working towards ensuring that the story it tells is coming across as flawlessly as possible in terms of story elements, structure, tone and pace,” said Azar, who is also the co-founder and managing partner at TaleBox, a women-led production company based in Amman, Jordan.

Azar traveled to the Kingdom to attend the film festival and offer her services to aspiring and talented Saudi scriptwriters.

“These past few days at the Screenplay Development Lab have been quite intense as we delved deeply into story origins and elements, characters’ journeys and overall structure and form of each screenplay.

“The process has been quite profound and concentrated and I believe the participants will leave the lab seeing their scripts in a complete new light given the amount of useful feedback that came out of the workshop, and which I hope will be integrated (and) reflected in their next screenplay drafts,” she said.

Azar expressed her excitement to work alongside Saudi talent who she says have a world of stories to tell. “It is such an exciting and stimulating process to discover original Saudi stories and the talented voices behind them and to work closely with the participants towards a polished version of their scripts,” she said.

“The diverse nature of stories in this year’s lab, which also happen to be very different from last year’s lab, confirms to me that the pool of storytelling diversity in Saudi Arabia is deeper and richer than originally anticipated and that is so exciting,” Azar added.

Azar hopes that the trainees have gained knowledge and will apply it to their future projects. “Like their screenplay characters, I hope that the participants have taken a similar journey that enriched them through their participation in the Screenplay Development Lab here at the 9th Saudi Film Festival.”

Azar believes that the Saudi cinema industry is on the right track and hopes to see a greater focus on scriptwriting.

“I believe that Saudi cinema is taking steady steps towards establishing a complete and sustainable cinema industry and ecosystem in the Kingdom, which would support local and Arab talents.

“I look forward to seeing the next Saudi creations on the big screen and hope the necessary focus on developing scripts before turning them into films receives the attention it deserves, to ensure that local stories coming out of Saudi Arabia are conveyed to wider audiences as powerfully as possible.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) Saudi films Deema Azar

