Saudis to receive event safety training under new deal with key Qatar World Cup firm
David McAtamney, owner and founder of Stadium (Stadium)
Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News

Saudis to receive event safety training under new deal with key Qatar World Cup firm
Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Thousands of Saudis are set to be trained on event management and safety protocols by one of the firms that played a key role in last year’s FIFA World Cup.

Qatar-based Stadium LLC has agreed a memorandum of understanding with The Saudi Excellence Co. to provide the service at a new academy.

The deal comes as the Kingdom looks to boost its entertainment and live events sector as part of the Vision 2030 initiative to diversify the economy and reduce its reliance on oil revenues.

Stadium LLC — a subsidiary of the UK firm Stadium — provided training to some 8,500 operatives at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, helping to keep a cumulative 3.4 million spectators safe across eight venues during the tournament.

David McAtamney, owner and founder of Stadium, said: “This is a really exciting agreement which will help to play a key role in propelling sport and expanding industry in Saudi Arabia – a country which has a tremendous appetite for live events and is making significant waves in the world of sport.

“Saudi Arabia has a population of more than 35 million and over two-thirds of those are under the age of 35, and growing the security and events management industry in the country and creating jobs is key to unlocking its sporting potential.”

The Saudi Excellence Co. is part of the Al-Ramez International Group and is one of the leading security and defense companies in the region, providing services to the Saudi government, led by Sheikh Abdullah Zaid Al-Meleihi.

The partnership formed as a result of Stadium’s key role in the World Cup where it provided safety training to thousands of operatives in Qatar, ensuring they gained formal qualifications including a Level 2 International Certificate in Spectator Safety, a Level 3 Certificate in Spectator Safety Supervision, as well as a Level 4 Diploma in Spectator Safety Management.

Reflecting on the deal, Al-Meleihi said: “As the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia witnesses an unprecedented expansion in supporting and hosting local and international sporting events, The Saudi Excellence Company intends to enhance security expertise in sports with our partner, Stadium LLC, in order to stay on top of this trend and develop a safe environment for such sporting events, as well as creating suitable and promising employment opportunities for young talent and retired security professionals.”

The agreement originated through a UK government trade mission to Saudi Arabia, and Business and Trade Minister Nigel Huddleston said: “It is excellent news that Stadium has secured this deal with Saudi Arabia, building on a trading relationship where total trade was worth £17.3 billion in 2022.”

Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

Trade, tourism, and technology attracting HSBC clients to the Middle East, says bank's regional CEO

Trade, tourism, and technology attracting HSBC clients to the Middle East, says bank's regional CEO
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The booming Middle East-China trade corridor is encouraging HSBC’s clients to invest in the region, one of the bank’s top executives has claimed amid a networking event held in the UAE.

Speaking to mark the International Connections event, held at HSBC headquarters in the UAE, Stephen Moss, the bank’s regional CEO for the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye, highlighted sectors including trade, investment, and tourism as key growth areas.

His comments came as the Gulf Cooperation Council’s trade with China in 2021 surpassed commerce with the US and the euro-area combined for the first time.

Saudi Arabia has led the charge in boosting ties with the Asian economic giant, and welcomed China President Xi Jinping to the Kingdom on an official visit in December 2022.

Reflecting on the HSBC’s growing relationship with the Middle East, Moss said: “The Middle East is a growth region for the Group, and China’s pro-growth policies and the Middle East’s ambitious economic transformation programmes offer significant opportunities for our clients across a broad range of sectors, whether in international trade, investment, tourism, technology, infrastructure or energy transition.

 “Our long heritage and strong relationships in the UAE and China, and our international network covering more than 90 percent of global GDP (gross domestic product), trade and financial flows, put us at the forefront of connecting clients to some of the world’s most exciting growth and investment prospects.”

HSBC hosted Zhang Yiming, China’s ambassador to the UAE, as well as a senior delegation from a business council involving the two countries at the briefing, which was also attended by over 100 representatives from Chinese enterprises, with operations and interests across the MENAT region.

Yiming said: “As the UAE stands as China’s second-largest trading partner in the Arab world and the largest investment destination, there is significant potential for further cooperation between the two countries. 

“Chinese-based enterprises have displayed keen interest in expanding into the UAE and Middle Eastern markets, and we aim to encourage even more Chinese companies to invest and start businesses in the region.”

HSBC is the largest and most widely represented international banking organisation in the MENAT region, with a presence in nine countries across the region: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and the UAE.

In Saudi Arabia, HSBC is a 31 percent shareholder of Saudi British Bank, and a 51 percent shareholder of HSBC Saudi Arabia for investment banking in the Kingdom. 

Oil prices fall, set for 4th weekly drop, as demand fears weigh

Oil prices fall, set for 4th weekly drop, as demand fears weigh
Updated 12 May 2023
Reuters

Oil prices fall, set for 4th weekly drop, as demand fears weigh

Oil prices fall, set for 4th weekly drop, as demand fears weigh
Updated 12 May 2023
Reuters

BEIJING: Oil prices fell on Friday, set for their fourth weekly decline, as renewed economic concerns in the US and China revived anxieties about fuel demand growth in the world’s two largest oil consumers, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures fell by 37 cents, or 0.49 percent, to $74.61 a barrel by 5:10 a.m. GMT. 

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 30 cents, or 0.42 percent, to $70.57.

Both benchmarks are set to fall by about 1 percent for the week, which would be the longest streak of weekly declines since November 2021.

With talks over the US government’s debt ceiling stalled and renewed fears that another regional bank is in crisis, there is mounting concern that the US will enter a recession. 

A decline in new loans to businesses in China and weaker economic data there earlier in the week refocused doubts about its recovery from COVID-19 restrictions driving oil demand growth.

Additionally, cooler inflation data from both countries suggested consumer demand was weak, said Tina Teng, a market analyst at CMC Markets in Auckland.

“Oil is a growth-sensitive commodity, which was impacted by these bearish factors,” she said in an email.

Prices rose earlier on Friday, after falling for the previous two sessions, on some demand expectations following comments from the US energy secretary that the North American country could repurchase oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve once some sales finish in June.

The US government has said it will buy oil when prices are consistently at or below $67 to $72 per barrel.

However, the talks to raise the $31.4 trillion US federal debt limit may not reach an agreement in time to prevent a government debt default, which could cause severe market dislocations.

Shares of US regional bank PacWest Bancorp plunged 23 percent on Thursday after it said its deposits declined and it had posted more collateral to the Federal Reserve to boost its liquidity.

China’s April consumer price data rose at a slower pace and missed expectations, while factory gate deflation deepened, suggesting more stimulus may be needed.

The oil market largely ignored the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ global oil demand forecast for 2023, which projected demand in China, the world’s biggest oil importer, would increase.

Gold retreats as dollar gains upper hand

Gold retreats as dollar gains upper hand
Updated 12 May 2023
Reuters

Gold retreats as dollar gains upper hand

Gold retreats as dollar gains upper hand
  • Dollar gains 0.6 percent to one-week high
  • Silver down nearly 5 percent, palladium down 3 percent
Updated 12 May 2023
Reuters

BENGALURU, India: Gold retreated on Thursday as rival safe-haven dollar advanced and outweighed support for bullion from lingering economic risks, while traders digested the impact of weak data on the interest rate outlook.

Spot gold was down 0.8 percent to $2,013.84 per ounce by 1:40 p.m. EDT (1740 GMT), while US gold futures settled down 0.8 percent to $2,020.50.

Gold popped up after data showed a jump in weekly jobless claims and the smallest annual increase in producer prices last month in over two years.
However, the metal soon gave up those gains as the dollar rose, making bullion more expensive for overseas buyers.
The banking situation with PacWest has prompted some safe haven demand into the US dollar, said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco Metals.
Investors also took stock of comments from Minneapolis Fed chief Neel Kashkari that an extended period of high rates would be necessary if inflation stayed stubbornly high.
While this weighs on sentiment for gold “to a certain extent, the precious metal remains in its uptrend channel established in November,” said Alexander Zumpfe, a precious metals dealer at Heraeus.
Gold is traditionally considered a hedge against inflation, but elevated interest rates dim appeal for zero-yield bullion.
On Wednesday, data showed the annual increase in US consumer prices slowed to below 5 percent in April for the first time in two years, but remained well above the Fed’s 2 percent target.
With inflation still sticky amid a slow deterioration in the US economy, the Fed is less likely to feel the need to hike rates further, keeping gold in a sideways to higher trend, said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.
Silver plunged 4.9 percent to $24.18 per ounce, platinum shed 2 percent to $1,091.86 and palladium lost 3.4 percent to $1,551.96.

Vodafone says CEO of top shareholder e& to join its board

Vodafone says CEO of top shareholder e& to join its board
Updated 11 May 2023
Reuters

Vodafone says CEO of top shareholder e& to join its board

Vodafone says CEO of top shareholder e& to join its board
  • Analysts aid Vodafone’s telecoms industry shareholders could benefit from changes to the company’s footprint
Updated 11 May 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Vodafone Group on Thursday said the chief executive of its largest shareholder, Emirates telecoms group Etisalat, also known as e&, would join its board as the two companies agreed to deepen their strategic relationship.
The British company said e& CEO Hatem Dowidar would stay on its board for as long as e& maintained its current 14.6 percent stake and it would be able to nominate a second non-executive director if its shareholding exceeded 20 percent.
The group has said it is open to increasing its stake in Vodafone.
Vodafone’s chief executive Margherita Della Valle, who was appointed to the position permanently last month, said closer alignment with e& would benefit both companies and bring additional telecoms experience to Vodafone’s board.
The groups said they could offer joint cross-border digital services and solutions to multi-nationals and public sector organizations, consider joint procurement, form closer roaming agreements and work together in technology.
E&, which has operations in 16 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa, has built up its stake in Vodafone since an initial investment in May 2022.
It has been joined on the shareholder register by French telecoms billionaire Xavier Niel, who competes with Vodafone in Italy, and more recently by Liberty Global, Vodafone’s partner in the Netherlands.
With an underperforming share price, Della Valle is under pressure to shake up the group, which has operations across Europe and Africa, and drive the consolidation it has said is needed in major markets like Britain and Italy.
Analysts have said all three of Vodafone’s telecoms industry shareholders could stand to benefit from changes to the company’s footprint.
Shares in Vodafone were trading down 0.5 percent in early deals on Thursday.

Qatar drives cleantech industry in MENA region with $75bn investment opportunity  

Qatar drives cleantech industry in MENA region with $75bn investment opportunity  
Updated 11 May 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Qatar drives cleantech industry in MENA region with $75bn investment opportunity  

Qatar drives cleantech industry in MENA region with $75bn investment opportunity  
Updated 11 May 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Qatar is set to drive the growth of the cleantech industry in the Middle East and Africa as its favorable government policies and advanced tech infrastructure present a $75 billion investment opportunity by 2030, revealed an industry report.  

Qatar’s Investment Promotion Agency in a report stated that the country’s sustainability initiatives, abundant natural resources and an early-mover advantage in green hydrogen production make the gas-rich nation an emerging leader in the cleantech industry. 

“With its abundant solar energy resources, Qatar is well positioned to take advantage of hydrogen production, which is essential to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors,” the report said.  

The report also noted QatarEnergy's announcement to establish the world's largest blue ammonia plant — which is scheduled to open by 2026 — to produce 1.2 million tons annually.

The $1 billion plant is projected to support Qatar's efforts to develop carbon capture and storage facilities to isolate as much as 11 million tons of carbon dioxide annually by 2035. 

QatarEnergy has also launched an energy initiative – known as the Sustainability Strategy – as it aims to reduce the carbon intensity of its liquified natural gas facilities by 35 percent by 2030. 

The report further highlighted that Qatar is making great efforts to reduce greenhouse gases, preserve land, and enhance biodiversity in an attempt to improve indoor air quality in accordance with the guidelines of the World Health Organization. 

Those efforts are embodied in the construction of Lusail City — the leading sustainable city in the country — as well as the development of a network of metro lines that are powered by green energy. 

The country also hosted the first-of-its-kind carbon-neutral FIFA World Cup in 2022 by using solar-powered stadiums as well as cooling and lighting technology. 

The report noted that the most prominent aspects related to clean technology in the region are the growth of renewable energy in the MENA region at a compound annual rate of 8 percent from 2010 to 2035. 

This comes as the region produces between 22 and 26 percent of the total solar energy, with forecasts indicating that the actual capacity of solar energy in the region is expected to surge by about 40 GW by 2025. 

The report pointed out that the support of government policies in Qatar and the MENA region has a vital role to play in the growth of the clean technology sector. 

