Netflix plans to cut spending by $300 mln this year — WSJ

Netflix plans to cut spending by $300 mln this year — WSJ
A smartphone with the Netflix logo lies in front of displayed “Streaming service” words in this illustration taken Mar. 24, 2020. (Reuters/File)
Updated 12 May 2023
Reuters




  • Company leaders urged staffers to be judicious with their spending, including in relation to hiring
  • Shares of the company were down nearly 2% in early trading

Reuters

DUBAI: Netflix Inc. plans to cut its spending by $300 million this year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Company leaders urged staffers to be judicious with their spending, including in relation to hiring, but said there would be no hiring freeze or additional layoffs, according to the report.
Netflix declined to comment. Shares of the company were down nearly 2 percent in early trading.
Last month, Netflix beat estimates for first quarter but offered a lighter-than-expected forecast, demonstrating the challenges it faces in pursuit of growth.
The company said it shifted a wider launch of a plan to crack down on unsanctioned password sharing into the second quarter to make improvements.
As the streaming video pioneer faces signs of market saturation, it is exploring new ways to make money, such as password crackdown and a new ad-supported service.
Netflix in June also laid off 300 employees, or about 4 percent of its workforce, in the second round of job cuts aimed at lowering costs.

Topics: Netflix layoffs

Guatemalan newspaper closes over ‘criminal persecution’

Guatemalan newspaper closes over 'criminal persecution'
Updated 12 May 2023
AFP




  • In March, a judge opened an investigation into journalists and columnists working for El Periodico
  • "With great sadness, we are forced to end the daily edition of El Periodico," the newspaper said in a statement

AFP

GUATEMALA CITY: An investigative newspaper in Guatemala that published reports on government corruption announced on Friday it was closing due to “criminal persecution and economic pressure.”
In March, a judge opened an investigation into journalists and columnists working for El Periodico.
The newspaper’s founder, Jose Ruben Zamora, who has won several international press awards for his paper’s investigative journalism, was arrested last year and accused of money laundering and blackmail.
In March, a judge also opened a criminal proceeding against Zamora for conspiracy to obstruct justice.
“With great sadness, we are forced to end the daily edition of El Periodico,” the newspaper said in a statement.
It had been in circulation for 27 years.
“El Periodico will cease publishing any news on May 15,” the founder’s son Ramon Zamora told AFP.
It was already forced to end its printed version last November.
“It has been 10 hard months of resistance. We thought we could adapt, transform and survive” with an online version,” added Ramon Zamora.
“However, the persecution intensified, as did the harassment of our advertisers and maintaining our operations became more and more difficult.”
The jailed newspaper founder has accused President Alejandro Giammattei and Attorney General Consuelo Porras of being responsible for the charges brought against the newspaper.
It is not just newspapers and journalists investigating corruption that have come under fire in Guatemala.
Since the closing of a United Nations-backed anti-corruption mission in Guatemala in 2019, human rights groups and the US government have accused Guatemala of seeking vengeance on prosecutors battling corruption and backsliding on commitments to end impunity.
In December, a Guatemalan court sentenced former anti-corruption prosecutor Virginia Laparra to four years in jail for “abuse of authority,” a decision that Amnesty International described as a travesty.

Topics: El Periodico Guatemala investigative newspaper criminal persecution

Israeli newspaper apologizes for publishing headline criticizing government over Gaza killings

Israeli newspaper apologizes for publishing headline criticizing government over Gaza killings
Updated 12 May 2023
Arab News




  • Channel 13, other newspapers came under fire for running headlines that took aim at Israel’s strike
  • Attack authorized by government killed three high-ranking members of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, 10 civilians

Arab News

LONDON: Israel’s Channel 13 apologized earlier this week for running a news headline that criticized the Israeli government for authorizing a deadly attack on three high-ranking members of Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement in Gaza, that killed 10 civilians, including women and children.

The network was accused of “attempting to distort the Palestinian narrative” for the headline run during the channel’s main show that said: “Green light from the prime minister: Women and children killed overnight in Gaza.”

Shortly after running the chyron on Tuesday evening, the Tel Aviv-based TV channel became the target of offended viewers around the country.

According to some sources close to the channel, after the incident, its ratings plunged to 6 percent, a historic low for the network.

The incident angered Israeli authorities, and on Wednesday some politicians called Channel 13 “Jazeera 13,” after the Qatari network.

“The hatred for the prime minister on this channel had made them lose their minds. No Israeli flag can cover up this disgrace. Be ashamed of yourselves,” said MK Keti Shitrit, a member of Likud, the political party led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israeli Minister for Public Diplomacy Galit Distel Atbaryan also issued a statement arguing that the network had deliberately “aligned with the bad guys.”

She said on Twitter: “I don’t know what is going on with this channel, but it is simply improbable that an Israeli channel would directly assist the enemy forces. Totally implausible.”

By midday on Wednesday, the channel appeared to have backtracked and issued an apology for the “mistake” in the chyron.

“The headline that appeared in the main edition was worded inappropriately and in an incorrect and misleading manner. We apologize for this to our viewers,” Channel 13 said in a statement.

The same day one of the network’s journalists, Talia Cohen, and photographer Ivan Alekseevich were attacked and pepper-sprayed on live television despite the apology.

Channel 13 was not the only media organization at the center of the storm.

Channel 12, as well as Israeli newspapers Yediot Aharonot and Haaretz, also sparked controversy for publishing a headline that took aim at Israel’s targeted killing of the three high-ranking Islamic Jihad terrorists.

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi also intervened in the debate, arguing that the media was “collaborating with the BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement) and with antisemitism.”

The episode sparked a wave of online criticism towards both the channels and the Israeli government for attempting to downplay the incident through a “vile” rhetoric.

“Insane! Israel’s Channel 13 mentioned the killing of 10 civilians in Israeli strikes. They were immediately ravaged for it, attacked by gov ministers, Knesset members, pundits…” wrote Palestinian writer and civil society activist Muhammad Shehada on Twitter.

“How dare they say we’re human?”

Another user said: “The hell with the Israeli media. Even when they take a small brave step, they immediately walk it back.”

The news comes amid rising tension in the region, and a few days before the 75th anniversary of the Nakba, the day the Israeli military expelled hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their homes.

On Friday, sources reported that at least 33 Palestinians in densely populated Gaza, including women and children, have been killed in the past three days, while one person in Israel was killed when an apartment was struck by a rocket in a Tel Aviv suburb.

 

 

Topics: Channel 13

Facebook owner Meta announces tests of generative AI ads tool

Facebook owner Meta announces tests of generative AI ads tool
Updated 12 May 2023
Reuters




  • AI tools that can create visual, written content will be tested by a select group of advertisers, company said

Reuters

NEW YORK: Social media giant Meta Platforms Inc. joined the generative AI product race on Thursday, saying it would begin testing artificial intelligence-powered ad tools that can create content like image backgrounds and variations of written text.
A select group of advertisers will be invited to experiment with the tools in a “testing playground” that the company is calling the AI Sandbox, Meta executives said at a press event in New York.
The executives declined to specify how many advertisers would have access to the space at the outset, saying only that the group was small.
Meta planned to grant access to more advertisers in July and integrate some of the features into general-purpose ad products later in the year, they said.
The announcement marks the Facebook and Instagram owner’s first foray into rolling out products that use generative AI technology, which mines vast stores of past data to generate new content like prose, art and software code.
A frenzy of interest and investment has swirled around the technology since Microsoft-backed startup OpenAI launched chatbot ChatGPT in the fall.
Meta’s announcement came a day after its top digital ads rival, Alphabet’s Google, said it would start offering integrations of the technology in its search, email and photo products.

Topics: Meta Facebook Instagram AI

Eurovision organizers ban Ukraine President Zelensky from addressing global audience

Eurovision organizers ban Ukraine President Zelensky from addressing global audience
Updated 12 May 2023
Arab News




  • International broadcasters, including the BBC, were concerned that Zelensky’s appearance may politicize the song contest
  • Eurovision this year has ‘featured strongly’ Ukrainian music and culture, says European Broadcasting Union

Arab News

LONDON: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has been barred from making a surprise video appearance during the Eurovision final.

Zelensky had plans to address a global audience of some 160 million people to urge continued support for Ukraine against Russia’s invasion, but his request was rejected by the organizers of the annual song contest, The Times reported.

This came due to concerns over the politicization of the international song contest, said the European Broadcasting Union — EBU — an alliance of more than 100 public service media, including the BBC, which is hosting this year’s Eurovision.

“The Eurovision Song Contest is an international entertainment show and governed by strict rules and principles which have been established since its creation,” explained an EBU spokesperson, stressing that “one of the cornerstones of the contest is the non-political nature of the event.

“This principle prohibits the possibility of making political or similar statements as part of the contest,” the spokesperson said. “The request by Mr. Zelensky to address the audience at the Eurovision Song Contest, whilst made with laudable intentions, regrettably cannot be granted as it would be against the rules of the event.”

According to the spokesperson, the EBU has “featured strongly” Ukrainian music and culture through 11 Ukrainian artists, “including last year’s winner Kalush Orchestra.”

“Additionally, 37 locations around Ukraine will feature in the short film postcards that introduce each of the participating artists before they take to the stage,” the spokesperson said. “We believe that this is the best way to reflect and celebrate Ukraine’s Eurovision Song Contest win and show we are united by music during these hard times.”

Zelensky was also blocked from addressing other entertainment events, including the Oscars in March this year and in 2022, in line with the Toronto Film Festival in September.

Eurovision 2023 was supposed to be held in Ukraine. However, due to Russian aggression in the Eastern European country, the UK hosted the event, vowing to make it a celebration of Ukrainian creativity and culture.

Zelensky recently said that the song contest should not have been hosted by the UK on Ukraine’s behalf, but rather in a country that shares a border with Ukraine, such as Poland and Slovakia, so his people to travel easily, Metro News reported.

Topics: Eurovision 2023 Volodymyr Zelenskiy Ukraine

Elon Musk says he’s found a new CEO for Twitter, a woman who will start in 6 weeks

Elon Musk says he's found a new CEO for Twitter, a woman who will start in 6 weeks
Updated 11 May 2023
AP





AP

LOS ANGELES: Elon Musk said Thursday he has found a new CEO for Twitter, or X Corp. as it’s now called.
He did not name the person but she will be starting in about six weeks.
Musk, who bought Twitter last fall and has been running it since, has been insisting he is not the company’s permanent CEO.
The Tesla billionaire said in a tweet Thursday that his role will transition to being Twitter's executive chairman and chief technology officer.
Musk has been saying for nearly six months that he plans to find a new CEO for San Francisco-based Twitter.
In mid-November, just a few weeks after buying the social media platform for $44 billion, he told a Delaware court that he does not want to be the CEO of any company.
While testifying, Musk said “I expect to reduce my time at Twitter and find somebody else to run Twitter over time.”
More than a month later, he tweeted in December: “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job.” The pledge came after millions of Twitter users asked him to step down in a Twitter poll the billionaire himself created and promised to abide by.
In February, he told a conference he anticipated finding a CEO for Twitter “probably toward the end of this year.”

Topics: media social media Twitter Elon Musk

