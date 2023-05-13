You are here

From terraces to the pitch, Man City prodigy Rico Lewis targeting treble glory

From terraces to the pitch, Man City prodigy Rico Lewis targeting treble glory
Manchester City's English defender Rico Lewis controls the ball during the English Premier League football match between Bournemouth and Manchester City at the Vitality Stadium. (File/AFP)
Updated 13 May 2023
ALAM KHAN

  • The 18-year-old has been with the Premier League champions since 2012
As Rico Lewis began his journey to a career with Manchester City at the age of eight, it coincided with the club’s rise to heights from which they have rarely fallen.

When he joined, City were Premier League champions for the first time in 2012 and would soon displace their neighbors United as not only masters of Manchester, but as the leading lights in English football with five more titles since.

For a 10th consecutive season — since United last won the league in 2013 — City will also finish above them in the division once dominated by the Red Devils under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Pep Guardiola’s side also have the chance emulate United’s feat of winning the treble of the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in the same season, cementing their status as one of football’s greatest teams.

The 18-year-old Lewis was born in Bury, a town in the borough of Greater Manchester, five years after United’s historic 1999 treble. And he told Arab News exclusively: “Times change, there’s not always going to be one thing forever.

“Stuff has to change and luckily for us, it’s changed for the better (with City winning trophies now).

“I’ve got friends on both sides of the fence. That’s how it was growing up in school, some people would be United, some would be City. But for me, it was pretty decent back then because City were winning stuff — it was all right for me.”

Lewis can conclude a fairytale season by helping City claim that elusive treble, which includes a first Manchester derby in an FA Cup final on June 3.

“Of course I’d love the trophies, but my focus is on staying with this team and being with them for as long as I can,” added the versatile fullback, who made his debut last August.

“For me to be even around this team, it’s just amazing. It’s an added bonus to have the three trophies to go for. It’s been an amazing season for me.

“The FA Cup final — we will look at it as just another final, but for it to be a derby will be special and it shows how good both Manchester teams are doing. It’s also going to be just as competitive as a derby is in the Premier League.

“When I went to the semifinal against Sheffield United, it was my first time going into the stadium. It was a great feeling, I was buzzing. To come on in the game as well, it’s something I won’t forget for the rest of my life.”

Lewis has already experienced City cup success from the stands.

“My first memory of any cup final was the City one, the Capital One (League Cup) final in 2014 against Sunderland, when Yaya Toure scored the first goal. That’s the first one I can think of and seeing Wembley.”

Another Wembley trip will have to wait, though, as Lewis and City look to maintain their challenge in the two other competitions.

On Sunday they visit Everton in the Premier League, hoping to stay ahead of Arsenal at the top, and then host Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League semifinal on Wednesday, with the tie evenly poised after a 1-1 draw in the Spanish capital.

Having established their dominance on the domestic front, a first Champions League has long been a target for the City players — and Lewis is no different.

He made history in the competition back in November when, aged 17 years and 346 days, he became the all-time youngest scorer making a first start in a Champions League match — surpassing Karim Benzema’s record.

“I’d love to win all of the trophies, but the biggest one for me would be the Champions League,” added Lewis, whose father Rick is a British Thai boxing champion and owns a gym in Manchester.

“It’s what has always stood out for me, what you’ve been watching, when you come home late at night and the Champions League would be on TV.

“It’s everything, the music, the ball. The best players involved at the time — that makes it all special.

“It’s something you dream of winning when you are young, the trophy, how significant it is. City are already a great team, but in this day and age you need some accolades like the Champions League to get that status.”

Lewis was on the bench in Madrid as Guardiola made no substitutions — the first manager since Ferguson in 2007 against AC Milan to not make a single change in a Champions League semifinal.

But he should figure at Goodison Park, having been praised recently by Guardiola for playing a vital role in their title comeback.

Lewis, who has stepped in for Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo, was used in an “inverted” fullback role that saw him often move into midfield to help City control possession.

“It’s thanks to Rico — he helped us to understand what we had to do to play better and better,” said Guardiola. “Without Rico this season, the step we made as a team would have been more difficult.”

With a sheepish smile, a humble Lewis, who has also been tipped for an England call-up, added: “I didn’t know that and haven’t heard it. It’s a nice comment but I don’t think it’s true. It is really nice to hear though.

“This is what I want more of, that’s what I dream of, to be a regular in this team as long as I can be. That will be the goal for my whole career.

“You can never stop, you have to keep on adapting and stay at this level. You don’t get a rest from this or anything like that.

“It’s something I’ve done in the academy and then since I’ve come into the first team, it’s been pretty much my main role. It’s about Pep teaching me and me learning from other players in the team.

“It will still take a while to understand just how good they are, but for me to see it firsthand is amazing - they’re such a top-quality team.

“What stands out the most is just how connected everyone is. There might be a player on the other side of the pitch but they know the patterns and everything that’s going to happen to get there. The level of knowledge they all have is amazing and that desire to win — to come back in the league, they’ve been in these title races for years so they know what they are doing.

“They’ve got the maturity that if situations go bad, they can turn it around. That’s how good they are.”

Topics: Manchester city English Premier League (EPL)

Updated 5 min 14 sec ago
AP

Nottingham Forest draw at Chelsea to inch toward EPL survival

Nottingham Forest draw at Chelsea to inch toward EPL survival
  • Awoniyi, who also netted twice last week, opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a powerful header
  • Chelsea are winless in their past six league games at Stamford Bridge as their disappointing season grind toward completion
Updated 5 min 14 sec ago
AP

LONDON: Taiwo Awoniyi’s second goal of the day helped relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest draw with Chelsea 2-2 in the English Premier League on Saturday after Raheem Sterling’s quick-fire goals at Stamford Bridge.
Awoniyi, who also netted twice last week, opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a powerful header and nodded home again just past the hour mark, shortly after Sterling equalized and put Chelsea in front with goals seven minutes apart.
The draw inched Forest closer to safety, with Steve Cooper’s team in 16th place and three points above the relegation zone with two games remaining. Forest host Arsenal next weekend and end their season at Crystal Palace.
Chelsea are winless in their past six league games at Stamford Bridge as their disappointing season grind toward completion. The Blues are in 11th place.
Sterling’s performance was a positive development for interim manager Frank Lampard. The England forward scored from Trevor Chalobah’s pass in front of the net in the 51st minute and then beat a defender to curl one home seven minutes later.
Awoniyi just needed a glancing header from Orel Mangala’s pass to level the score in the 62nd.
Forest have just one win from 18 away games this season.
João Félix, who forced a diving save from Forest goalkeeper Keylor Navas in the 33rd, was shown a yellow card in the second half for simulation.

Topics: Nottingham Forest English Premier League (EPL) Chelsea

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe confronted by fan at Elland Road

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe confronted by fan at Elland Road
Updated 42 sec ago
Arab News

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe confronted by fan at Elland Road

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe confronted by fan at Elland Road
  • Leeds United likely to face punishment for not keeping visiting coach safe
  • Magpies come from behind to draw 2-2 with relegation strugglers
Updated 42 sec ago
Arab News

LEEDS: Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has blasted the lack of security at Leeds United’s Elland Road stadium after he was pushed by a pitch-invading fan.

Midway through the second half of Saturday’s 2-2 draw, Howe was shoved from behind by a home fan in an unsavory incident. The supporter was escorted away by the Magpie’s own security team before being arrested by police. Leeds are now certain to face a Premier League sanction for their inability to protect playing and coaching staff.

Howe said: “I can’t remember whether he pushed me or not, I’ve got no idea. It was just such a strange thing because you’re concentrating on the game. It’s not something you expect to happen.

“He confronted me and said something that I can’t repeat and was led away. I think that’s what happened but someone might tell me different. I’m OK. Moments like that do make you think — the safety of staff and players is paramount. We need to be mindful. The security is so important.

“I don’t know if I had time to be fearful because it was over in a flash. But certainly it makes you think what if. I think it’s moments like this that should make people think and analyze things to improve safety for staff and players.

“No one should have to face that playing a sport they love and trying to entertain the country. No one should have to feel their own personal safety is violated. It’s certainly something for us to reflect on.”

A win for Manchester United over Wolves, and another for Liverpool, who play Leicester on Monday night, would open up the prospect of all three sides going into the final fortnight of the season with just a point between them.

Newcastle have a game in hand on fifth-placed Liverpool, but pressure is building as the Magpies look to get into the Champions League for the first time in two decades.

Howe said his team was prepared for the race going to the wire and the possibility of having to get points at Chelsea on the final day.

“Who knows? It’s difficult to predict anything in football. You’ve seen that today. We’re prepared for that, if it does. That will be what we have to do.

“It was a strange game. There were a lot of different feelings from it. At 1-0 down and a penalty down, you’re fearing the worst at that moment. Nick makes an incredible save and we then managed to get ourselves ahead. Ultimately, we’re disappointed not to win.

“I think, maybe, as time goes on, we might think that’s a really good point for us. I don’t feel that now, I feel disappointed we haven’t won. It depends what happens after in our next games. It could be a valuable point.

“Coming here was always going to be a difficult day. The situation Leeds are in — new manager, style of play, crowd, I think we’ve done OK. We could have played better but it’s the Premier League. It’s never easy.”

Topics: football soccer Newcastle United leeds united Eddie Howe

Bayern close in on Bundesliga, Union Berlin on Champions League

Bayern close in on Bundesliga, Union Berlin on Champions League
Updated 28 min 5 sec ago
AP

Bayern close in on Bundesliga, Union Berlin on Champions League

Bayern close in on Bundesliga, Union Berlin on Champions League
  • Bayern missed a couple of good chances before Müller finally made the breakthrough in the 21st minute
  • Müller, who is captain while Manuel Neuer works on his comeback from a broken leg, was making his first start since April 22
Updated 28 min 5 sec ago
AP

BERLIN: Bayern Munich captain Thomas Müller scored on a rare start as they took another step toward a record-extending 11th consecutive Bundesliga title by routing Schalke 6-0 on Saturday.
Bayern moved four points clear of Borussia Dortmund before the late game. Dortmund could restore the one-point gap by beating Borussia Mönchengladbach at home, while they must also maintain hope in Bayern dropping points in their final two games.
Bayern next play Leipzig and Cologne, while Dortmund play Augsburg and Mainz for their last games of the season.
Bayern missed a couple of good chances before Müller finally made the breakthrough in the 21st minute. Müller, who is captain while Manuel Neuer works on his comeback from a broken leg, was making his first start since April 22.
Ten minutes later, Joshua Kimmich made it 2-0 with a penalty awarded through VAR after Cedric Brunner caught Jamal Musiala in the face with his arm. The Schalke defender was booked and Musiala showed no lasting damage.
Serge Gnabry added two more goals in the second half, Mathys Tel added another, and Noussair Mazraoui completed the scoring in injury time.
It continued a long tradition of Bayern routing Schalke. Schalke haven’t beaten the Bavarian powerhouse in 23 league games since a victory in December 2010, with Bayern clocking up 71 goals in that run.
Union Berlin made their own big step toward Champions League qualification after winning at home over chief rival Freiburg 4-2. Union’s win lifted them three points clear of fifth-placed Freiburg. The top four qualify for Europe’s premier competition.
Bochum climbed out of the relegation zone with a 3-2 win over Augsburg. Bochum moved a point above Schalke with two games remaining.
Also, Eintracht Frankfurt defeated Mainz 3-0 and Wolfsburg enjoyed a 2-1 win over Hoffenheim, which are just a point above Bochum.

Topics: Bayern Munich Schalke Bundesliga Thomas Müller

Newcastle’s Champions League destiny remains in their own hands after Leeds draw — but only just

Newcastle played out an entertaining, if at times bruising and scrappy, 2-2 draw at Leeds United’s Elland Road. (Reuters)
Newcastle played out an entertaining, if at times bruising and scrappy, 2-2 draw at Leeds United’s Elland Road. (Reuters)
Updated 33 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Newcastle's Champions League destiny remains in their own hands after Leeds draw — but only just

Newcastle played out an entertaining, if at times bruising and scrappy, 2-2 draw at Leeds United’s Elland Road. (Reuters)
  • With three games to go, the next two of which are on home turf, Eddie Howe’s men still remain in the driving seat
Updated 33 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

LEEDS: Newcastle United remain the guardians of their own Champions League destiny — but only just.

The Magpies played out an entertaining, if at times bruising and scrappy, 2-2 draw at Leeds United’s Elland Road, as they missed the opportunity to open up a six-point gap to fifth-placed Liverpool, who will surely smell blood now given the chance to close that to one by Monday night. Jurgen Klopp’s Reds take on relegation-threatened Leicester City that evening.

With three games to go, the next two of which are on home turf, Eddie Howe’s men still remain in the driving seat when it comes to a top four finish, with Manchester United also less than certain to get in. But they still, as things stand, need six points from nine to make sure it is Champions League football and not Thursday nights in the Europa League to look forward to next season.

Howe made a bold call from the off in Yorkshire as he kept with the two forward experiment, retaining Alexander Isak on the left with Callum Wilson through the middle. And while two goals from Wilson appears to have underlined that tactical move, it was clear to see, watching the game, that another readjustment is needed.

In the one alteration Howe did make it was Miguel Almiron for Jacob Murphy.

The Magpies started this one the better side, as they so often do, but again, as they did against Arsenal, they fell behind to some swift play on the break. From a Newcastle perspective both goals conceded felt very preventable — and a defense that had looked so resolute for so long this season, is finally showing some war-weary cracks.

A hopeful break down the right opened up for Patrick Bamford on seven minutes and his curled ball beat the passive Kieran Trippier before nestling right between Sven Botman and Dan Burn. Rodrigo took up the chance but his header was excellently clawed out by Nick Pope, only for Luke Ayling to smash home.

This moment was all the success-starved home following, and an exuberant Sam Allardyce, on his first outing in the home dugout, had craved.

Resilience is something this Newcastle outfit has become known for — and they had to dig to their very depths to summon yet more in the face of adversity in this one.

A penalty, the first of three given on the day, was one of the easiest decisions Simon Hooper will have to make, with Joelinton bundling Junior Firpo in the area.

Patrick Bamford stepped up and Pope bettered him, not once but twice, as he first palmed away the strike from 12 yards before scooping clear as the striker looked to hammer home the rebound.

This was the kick up the backside that Newcastle needed. Howe switched Isak from the left — where he had been wasted — into the middle and 30 seconds later the live-wire Swede had won a penalty of his own. Isak was chopped down by Firpo, who continued his more than eventful afternoon. Wilson made no mistake from the spot.

The move to a 4-2-3-1, from the previous 4-3-3, was instrumental in the fightback.

After the break, Newcastle continued to push and they were in front when that man Firpo was at the heart of the action again. His bizarrely out-stretched arm clipped a ball destined for the head of Isak and Hooper pointed to the spot again.

Where he had gone bottom right with the first, Wilson went straight down the middle for the second, giving Joel Robles no chance and taking his record to 17 for the season in the Premier League.

Allan Saint-Maximin came on and had the ball in the net minutes later as United looked to run away with this one, but VAR ruled provider Isak offside in the buildup. At that point it felt like Newcastle would run away with things, much like they did at Everton.

But it was not to be, as with 12 minutes remaining, Rasmus Kristensen smashed home via a Trippier deflection to claim a point for Allardyce and the Whites.

Firpo’s day ended a few minutes earlier than his teammates as he was shown a straight red for clipping Anthony Gordon’s ankles, although it all happened too late to impact the final result.

It is fair to say there is not quite the sense that the Magpies’ first opportunity in two decades to finish in the top flight’s Champions League places is slipping through their fingers. However, they have much less tight a grasp on things than they did just two games ago.

A win against either Arsenal or Leeds could have almost put the top four conversation to bed. But with just one point gained from the double-header, it is Newcastle who are finding themselves looking over their shoulders, somewhat.

Their task now is simple. Six points, no matter when, no matter how.

Topics: football soccer Newcastle United Premier league UEFA Champions League leeds united

A new Barca era is starting after Busquets — Xavi

A new Barca era is starting after Busquets — Xavi
Updated 13 May 2023
AFP

A new Barca era is starting after Busquets — Xavi

A new Barca era is starting after Busquets — Xavi
  • The defensive midfielder was a key part of the club's glorious era of success, winning three Champions Leagues
  • "I hope they follow in Busquets' footsteps and can achieve as much success as he has, a new era is beginning," Xavi told a news conference Saturday
Updated 13 May 2023
AFP

BARCELONA: Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez believes a new era is starting at the club after Sergio Busquets said this week he will leave in the summer at the end of his contract.
The defensive midfielder was a key part of the club’s glorious era of success, winning three Champions Leagues, and he can clinch his ninth La Liga title if Barcelona beat Espanyol on Sunday.
Busquets played as pivot behind Andres Iniesta and Xavi in an iconic midfield trio, and the three of them also won the World Cup with Spain in 2010.
However, the coach said he hoped the likes of Pedri and Gavi could beat anything he, Iniesta and Busquets achieved at Barcelona.
“We are working on forming a new (era),” Xavi told a news conference Saturday.
“I hope players like Gavi, and Pedri, can even go beyond us, that is life, that is sport.
“I hope they can surpass us, I hope. There’s a very good batch, home-grown players and midfielders especially.
“I hope they follow in Busquets’ footsteps and can achieve as much success as he has, a new era is beginning.”
Busquets, 34, has played over 700 times for Barcelona and lifted 31 trophies. However his highest ever finish in the voting to win the Ballon d’Or was 20th, in 2012.
“He’s the best defensive midfielder I’ve ever seen,” continued Xavi.
“Not being nominated for the Ballon d’Or, for me it was an injustice.”
Busquets has said previously he prefers to concentrate on silverware rather than individual accolades and Sunday offers Barcelona the chance to win La Liga for the first time since 2019.
“We’re at 200 percent,” said Xavi ahead of the clash with Catalan derby rivals Espanyol in Cornella.
“I’m seeing them train at full pelt with hope, desire and intensity, to win La Liga.”

Topics: Barcelona Xavi Sergio Busquets

