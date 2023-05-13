Styles, Rollins to clash for World Heavyweight Championship in Jeddah

RIYADH: The stage is set for a new WWE World Heavyweight Champion to be crowned at Night of Champions in Jeddah.
The “Phenomenal” AJ Styles, who recently returned from injury, secured his slot for Saudi Arabia with two victories on Friday Night SmackDown, and will face Seth Rollins on May 27.
Styles kicked off the blue brand show by winning a Triple Threat Match over WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Rey Mysterio, then finished the evening with a clean pinfall victory over Bobby Lashley, who previously beat US Champion Austin Theory and Sheamus to advance. Styles’ victory claimed the final slot for the World Heavyweight Championship tournament for SmackDown.
On the Monday Night Raw side, Rollins advanced to the final of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament with a victory over Finn Balor.
Before his match with Balor, Rollins had to win a triple threat match against Shinsuke Nakamura and Damian Priest. Balor defeated the Miz and Cody Rhodes via pinfall to advance in the tournament last Monday Night Raw.
Following the 2023 WWE Draft, WWE has announced that in addition to Gunther’s arrival to the Monday night red show, there will be a Battle Royal to determine the No. 1 contender to his Intercontinental Title. The next challenger will face the leader of Imperium with the title on the line at WWE Night of Champions as well.
WWE has also announced a rematch for Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar in the Jeddah Superdome after a stellar showdowns at a record-breaking WWE Backlash in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The announcement came after Rhodes accepted Lesnar’s challenge last Monday night.
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will square off against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa as well.
The Jeddah Superdome will be the host venue for WWE Night of Champions on Saturday, May 27.
