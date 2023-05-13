You are here

Styles, Rollins to clash for World Heavyweight Championship in Jeddah

Styles, Rollins to clash for World Heavyweight Championship in Jeddah
The Jeddah Superdome will be the host venue for WWE Night of Champions, on Saturday, May 27, 2023. (WWE)
Updated 13 May 2023
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

Styles, Rollins to clash for World Heavyweight Championship in Jeddah

Styles, Rollins to clash for World Heavyweight Championship in Jeddah
  • AJ Styles, returning from injury, secures his slot for Saudi Arabia with victories in Friday Night SmackDown
  • Styles kicks off blue brand show by winning a Triple Threat Match over WWE Hall of Famers, Edge and Rey Mysterio
Updated 13 May 2023
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

RIYADH: The stage is set for a new WWE World Heavyweight Champion to be crowned at Night of Champions in Jeddah.
The “Phenomenal” AJ Styles, who recently returned from injury, secured his slot for Saudi Arabia with two victories on Friday Night SmackDown, and will face Seth Rollins on May 27.
Styles kicked off the blue brand show by winning a Triple Threat Match over WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Rey Mysterio, then finished the evening with a clean pinfall victory over Bobby Lashley, who previously beat US Champion Austin Theory and Sheamus to advance. Styles’ victory claimed the final slot for the World Heavyweight Championship tournament for SmackDown.
On the Monday Night Raw side, Rollins advanced to the final of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament with a victory over Finn Balor.
Before his match with Balor, Rollins had to win a triple threat match against Shinsuke Nakamura and Damian Priest. Balor defeated the Miz and Cody Rhodes via pinfall to advance in the tournament last Monday Night Raw.
Following the 2023 WWE Draft, WWE has announced that in addition to Gunther’s arrival to the Monday night red show, there will be a Battle Royal to determine the No. 1 contender to his Intercontinental Title. The next challenger will face the leader of Imperium with the title on the line at WWE Night of Champions as well.
WWE has also announced a rematch for Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar in the Jeddah Superdome after a stellar showdowns at a record-breaking WWE Backlash in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The announcement came after Rhodes accepted Lesnar’s challenge last Monday night.
Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will square off against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa as well.
The Jeddah Superdome will be the host venue for WWE Night of Champions on Saturday, May 27.

Topics: AJ Styles World Heavyweight Championship Jeddah Superdome

CAF, SAFF sign 5-year MoU to foster strong ties and football development

CAF, SAFF sign 5-year MoU to foster strong ties and football development
Updated 14 May 2023
Arab News

CAF, SAFF sign 5-year MoU to foster strong ties and football development

CAF, SAFF sign 5-year MoU to foster strong ties and football development
  • The MoU focuses on initiatives around technical and football development at club and national team level
  • It also highlights the strong drive of both organizations to build on innovative and long-term initiatives aimed at raising football competitive levels
Updated 14 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) and Confederation of African Football (CAF) have signed a landmark five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster growth opportunities for African and Saudi football.

Signed by SAFF’s President Yasser Al-Misehal and CAF’s President Dr Patrice Motsepe the MoU focuses on initiatives around technical and football development at club and national team level, grassroots football, women’s football, talent identification, competitions, friendly matches and commercial opportunities.

According to a media statement issued on Saturday, the agreement between CAF and SAFF highlights the strong drive of both organizations to build on innovative and long-term initiatives aimed at raising football competitive levels and developing skills for football administrators.

Commenting on the agreement, Al-Misehal said: “This is truly a remarkable moment in our journey to further exchange knowhow and grow with the Confederation of African Football.” Both parties strive to perform better on the world stage, and provide many opportunities for men and women from all ages to progress and develop their football talent, said SAFF’s president.

Meanwhile, Dr Motsepe said: “CAF is excited to work together and partner with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation to develop and grow football on our continent and globally.” There are also specific areas for mutually beneficial partnerships that we are discussing, and announcements will be made in due course, added CAF’s president.

CAF and SAFF will organize and facilitate workshops and seminars aimed at empowering match officials, both men and women, to share their knowledge.

This will also focus on the following areas: match organization, marketing, media, refereeing and security.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) CAF

Saudi mixed martial artist Chahlal to compete against French fighter Ploton

Saudi mixed martial artist Chahlal to compete against French fighter Ploton
Updated 13 May 2023
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

Saudi mixed martial artist Chahlal to compete against French fighter Ploton

Saudi mixed martial artist Chahlal to compete against French fighter Ploton
  • Despite knee injury, Chahlal believes that he is physically ready to compete
Updated 13 May 2023
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

Riyadh: Saudi mixed martial artist Nawef Chahlal is set to compete against French fighter Benjamin Ploton on June 1 for the French organization AEF in their upcoming preliminary card. The fight is the only flyweight category for that event.

Chahlal said that what made the AEF organization different was its professionalism and the quality of its fighters.

Despite a knee injury that he picked up two weeks ago during training, Chahlal believes that he is physically ready to compete.

“Mentally I am always ready. I like to fight, I like to make my country proud and to highlight Saudi Arabia in all my fights, to make the Saudi people proud makes me strong,” he said.

Chahlal said that he seized the opportunity to prepare for this contest three weeks in advance because it was an opportunity to fight in a big MMA organization such as AEF.

“I would like to give a message to my people; don’t worry I will make you proud, I will prove to the world that we are a land of champions, a land of warriors.

“Thank you all for your support and on June 1st Nawef will honor our flag,” he said.

Chahlal’s coach Mathis Nazil, from the French Atch Academy, believes the 22-year-old Saudi fighter is ready. “He has the technical capacity to win. He showed us some great things in his last fight.

“We try to take as much experience as possible in order to make him quickly switch to the professional world and that he can achieve his dream of being the 1st Khaleeji (GCC) champion in a big organization,” he said.

Chahlal has already competed in the flagship French MMA Supreme League, as well as across Europe.

The AEF was created in 2022 with the goal to develop the sport and hold quality events in which local fighters can show their potential.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Martial Arts Mixed martial arts

Al-Mayouf’s heroics gives Al-Hilal the King’s Cup

Al-Mayouf’s heroics gives Al-Hilal the King’s Cup
Updated 13 May 2023
John Duerden

Al-Mayouf’s heroics gives Al-Hilal the King’s Cup

Al-Mayouf’s heroics gives Al-Hilal the King’s Cup
  • The Riyadh side equalized in the 99th minute to take the game into extra time and penalties, during which their keeper pulled off a crucial save and then scored the decisive goal
  • Opponents Al-Wehda, who came heart-breakingly close to taking the trophy back to Makkah for the first time since 1966, were left to ponder what might have been
Updated 13 May 2023
John Duerden

Al-Hilal have lost two finals already this year, in the FIFA Club World Cup and the Asian Champions League, and came within moments of losing a third on Friday in Jeddah.

But with his team a goal down to Al-Wehda in the King’s Cup final and 98 minutes on the clock, Ali Al-Bulaihi scored to send the game into extra-time. After that failed to produce any goals, the Riyadh giants triumphed 7-6 in the penalty shootout, with goalkeeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf making some vital saves before stepping up to convert the decisive kick.

Nothing, though, should be taken away from Al-Wehda, who came within minutes of taking the trophy back to Makkah for the first time since 1966. The Red Giants shocked Al-Nassr in the semi-final and were certainly not scared of the men in blue either. They attacked whenever the opportunity presented itself and almost took an early lead with a fierce shot from Anselmo that hit the top of the bar.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman presented the cup to Al-Hilal. (SPA)

On the 20th minute mark, Alaa Hejji received the ball near the penalty spot but his shot was weak and went straight into the arms of a grateful Al-Mayouf.

Soon after, Karim Yoda fired just wide from the right side of Al-Hilal’s area. And 10 minutes before the break, the French midfielder gave the Reds a deserved lead, sending their thousands of fans at King Abdullah Sports City wild with delight. He picked up the ball in a similar location, a little further out, and then curled a shot into the corner of the net, with Al-Mayouf rooted to the spot. It was a fine goal.

Al-Hilal had barely been in the game up to that point, in an attacking sense, with an early header from Luciano Vietto that was tipped over by Munir Mohamedi the closest they came to scoring.

But the four-time Asian champions still have the talent to make things happen. Just before the break, Michael twisted and turned in the left side of the area but his low shot came back off the opposite post.

There was a greater sense of urgency from Al-Hilal after the break and it was not a surprise to see Odion Ighalo come off the bench. This more aggressive approach limited Al-Wehda in the chances they were able to create, but there was still a lack of clear opportunities for the men in blue as they tries to draw level.

Abdullah Al-Mayouf celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning penalty. (Al-Hilal)

As the half progressed, the game became more stretched. Al-Wehda had a shot cleared off the line, then the Riyadh club went up the other end and Vietto had a shot pushed away for a corner. From that set piece, Al-Bulaihi bundled the ball over the line from close range only for the goal to be ruled out for a Moussa Marega foul.

Al-Wehda should have extended their lead soon after. Yoda had a shot blocked in the area but the ball fell to Yahya Naji, and while the substitute had plenty of goal to aim at, he shot wide and sank to his knees knowing he had missed a great chance to tighten the grip the men from Makkah had on the trophy.

Al-Wehda were certainly not happy when the fourth official held up a board informing all in the stadium that there would be a minimum of 11 minutes of added time. It gave Al-Hilal some hope but Al-Wehda continued to work incredibly hard to ensure the increasingly frantic favorites did not get a clear sight of goal.

They were therefore devastated when, in the 99th minute, Al-Bulaihi steered Nasser Al-Dawsari’s low ball from the left into the opposite corner of the net, in what could only be described as a striker’s finish.

Six minutes into extra-time, Al-Hilal should have taken the lead from the penalty spot but Musab Al-Juwayr sent his kick just wide of the post with the goalkeeper nowhere. In fact, both teams had chances to win the game and prevent a shootout but failed to take them and so the penalties came.

Each team scored just one of their first three, with Ighalo and Andre Carrillo missing for Al-Hilal, although Al-Juwayr had the nerve to take his second kick of the night and this time the youngster made no mistake.

Both sides found their groove and the scoreline had reached 6-6 when Al-Mayouf saved from Hazzaa Al-Ghamdi. Then the goalkeeper stepped up to fire an unstoppable shot into the net that ensured Al-Hilal avoided a third defeat in a final this year and will end a busy season with some silverware. Meanwhile, heartbroken Al-Wehda will always wonder about what might have been.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia King's Cup Al-Hilal Al-Wehda

Crown prince attends King’s Cup final

Crown prince attends King’s Cup final
Updated 13 May 2023
Arab News

Crown prince attends King’s Cup final

Crown prince attends King’s Cup final
  • Crown prince will hand over the trophy and gold medals to the winning team
Updated 13 May 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attended the King’s Cup final match on Friday, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Al-Hilal beat Al-Wehda on penalties to win the trophy at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

The crown prince handed over the trophy and gold medals to the winning team, and silver medals to the runners-up.

Prince Mohammed was attending on behalf of King Salman.

Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said in a press statement earlier this month that King Salman’s patronage and the crown prince’s attendance confirmed the “unprecedented amount of support the sports sector gets in our dear homeland, and embodies the value and size of the capabilities provided by our leadership to continue developing our sport, and strengthening programs and initiatives that contribute to achieving the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”

Topics: football soccer King's Cup Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al-Hilal Al-Wehda

Saudi women play out 1-1 draw with Palestine in Jeddah friendly

Saudi women play out 1-1 draw with Palestine in Jeddah friendly
Updated 12 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi women play out 1-1 draw with Palestine in Jeddah friendly

Saudi women play out 1-1 draw with Palestine in Jeddah friendly
  • The two teams had met earlier in the week in match that ended in a goalless tie
Updated 12 May 2023
Arab News

The Saudi women’s national football team drew 1-1 with Palestine on Thursday night in match that took place as part of a training camp in Jeddah.

The two teams faced off at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal stadium last night in the second of two friendly matches, having also met on Monday for a game that ended 0-0.

 

 

Leen Mohammed put Saudi Arabia ahead on 18 minutes with header from Lana Abdulrazaq’s corner, and the Green Falcons managed to hold on to the lead until halftime. 

Despite the introduction of the team’s star forward Al-Bandary Mubarak for Fatima Mansour, Finnish coach Rosa Lappi-Seppala’s team could not add to their tally.

There were further second half Saudi substitutions with Layan Jouhari replacing Atha Al-Fahad, and Dalal Abdulatif coming on for Bayan Sadagah, but it was Palestine who managed to score next to tie the match on 68 minutes after a mix-up in the home defence.

The Saudi starting line up was made up of Sarah Khaled, Leen Mohammed, Tala Al-Ghamdi, Raghad Mukhaizen, Bayan Sadagah, Atha Al-Fahad, Sara Hamad, Lana Abdulrazaq, Noura Al-Ibrahim, Fatima Mansour and Al-Bandari Howsawi.

Topics: Saudi women football players

