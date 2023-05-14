33 civilians killed in Burkina Faso attack: governor

You are here

Soldiers from Burkina Faso patrol on the road of Gorgadji in the Sahel area, Burkina Faso. (Reuters/File)
Updated 14 May 2023
AFP

  • The violence has seen more than 10,000 killed — both civilians and military — according to the NGOs, and displaced an estimated two million people
OUAGADOUGOU: Armed attackers killed at least 33 people when they opened fire on vegetable farmers in Burkina Faso, the governor of the Boucle du Mouhoun region said on Saturday.
Much of the country, including parts of western Boucle du Mouhoun region, has been under a state of emergency since March as the government seeks to combat jihadist attacks.
“On the evening of Thursday, May 11 at around 5:00 p.m. (1700 GMT), the village of Youlou in the department of Cheriba, Mouhoun province suffered a cowardly and barbaric terrorist attack,” Governor Babo Pierre Bassinga said in a statement.
“The gunmen targeted peaceful civilians” who were farming along the river, he said, adding the “provisional death toll” was 33 people killed.
Local sources confirmed the presence of heavily armed assailants on motorcycles who fired indiscriminately.
The victims were buried on Friday.
In Cheriba, people also said three others were wounded in the attack, and that the perpetrators had burned property before shooting.
The governor said that security in the area was being enhanced.
Burkina Faso, which saw two military coups in 2022, has been battling a jihadist insurgency that crossed from Mali in 2015.
Captain Ibrahim Traore, Burkina’s transitional president who staged the most recent coup on September 30, has set a goal of recapturing 40 percent of the country’s territory, which is controlled by jihadists affiliated with Al-Qaeda and the Daesh group.
The violence has seen more than 10,000 killed — both civilians and military — according to the NGOs, and displaced an estimated two million people.

Updated 14 May 2023
AFP

  • At least nine people died in the unrest last week, police and hospitals have said
LAHORE: Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan called for nationwide “freedom” protests on Sunday, after his brief arrest and detention last week triggered deadly unrest.
The one-time cricket superstar — who has been tied up in dozens of legal cases since being ousted from power in April last year — was freed on bail on Friday after his detention was declared unlawful by the Supreme Court.
Enraged by the arrest, supporters set fire to government buildings, blocked roads and damaged property belonging to the military, which they blame for Khan’s downfall.
“Freedom does not come easily. You have to snatch it. You have to sacrifice for it,” he said in an address broadcast on YouTube Saturday night.
He called for his supporters to hold protests “at the end of your streets and villages” across the country on Sunday, and announced a return to campaigning on Wednesday for immediate elections.
For months, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party leader has waged a campaign of defiance against the military.
His arrest on Tuesday came just hours after he was rebuked for claiming senior officials were involved in an assassination attempt against him last year.
Pakistan’s powerful military has directly ruled the country off and on for nearly half of its 75-year history, and continues to wield power over the political system.
“The army chief’s actions have made our military bad. It is because of him, not because of me,” Khan said from his home in Lahore, although it was unclear whether he meant the serving chief, or his predecessor, whom Khan has held responsible for his ouster.
He previously told reporters that “one man, the army chief” was behind his arrest.
But Khan distanced himself from the attacks against the military’s installations at the protests, denying his party workers were involved and calling for an independent investigation into the violence.
The army, which denies the accusations made by Khan, on Saturday warned against attempts to create “misperceptions” against the institution.

At least nine people died in the unrest last week, police and hospitals have said.
Hundreds of police officers were injured and more than 4,000 people detained, mostly in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, according to authorities.
At least 10 senior PTI leaders have been arrested since the protests began, one of Khan’s lawyers said.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the head of a shaky coalition, on Saturday warned that those involved in “facilitating, abetting and perpetrating” the violence should be arrested within 72 hours.
“Those who demonstrated anti-state behavior will be arrested and tried in anti-terrorist courts,” he said during a visit to Lahore.
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has repeatedly vowed that police will re-arrest Khan, who remains wildly popular ahead of elections due in October.
The Islamabad High Court ruled that Khan should be given protection from arrest until Monday.

Khan won the 2018 election on an anti-corruption campaign, voted in by an electorate weary of decades of dynastic politics.
Independent analysts say he was brought to power with the support of the military, before falling out with the generals.
“Everyone knows who it is. It’s the military behind (Khan’s arrest),” 21-year-old PTI supporter Mohsin Khan told AFP outside the party chief’s home.
The pushcart seller added that he wanted the military and politicians “to work together.”
The political crisis has simmered for months, with Khan attempting to disrupt the coalition government by dissolving two provincial parliaments he controlled and agitating for early elections.
Mobile data services and access to social media platforms including Facebook and YouTube, which were cut shortly after Khan’s arrest on Tuesday, had been partly restored around the country as of Saturday.
The country now seems primed for a “progressively ugly showdown in the days and weeks to come,” read an editorial in Dawn, the country’s leading English language newspaper.
“None of the leaders, political or institutional, who are invested in this tug-of-war appear ready to take a step back,” it said.
 

 

Updated 14 May 2023
AP

  • Pheu Thai won the most seats in the last election in 2019, but its archrival, the military-backed Palang Pracharath Party, succeeded in cobbling together a coalition with Prayuth as prime minister
BANGKOK: Voters in Thailand were heading to the polls on Sunday in an election touted as a pivotal chance for change, eight years after incumbent Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha first came to power in a 2014 coup. He is now running against the daughter of the politician who is the military’s top nemesis.
The opposition Pheu Thai Party, headed by Paetongtarn Shinawatra, is widely predicted to win at least a healthy plurality of the seats in the 500-member lower House.
But who heads the next government won’t by decided by Sunday’s vote alone. The prime minister will be selected in July in a joint session of the House and the 250-seat Senate. The winner must secure at least 376 votes and no party is likely to do that on its own.
Pheu Thai won the most seats in the last election in 2019, but its archrival, the military-backed Palang Pracharath Party, succeeded in cobbling together a coalition with Prayuth as prime minister. It relied on unanimous support from the Senate, whose members share the military’s conservative outlook and were appointed by the military government after Prayuth’s coup.
Prayuth is running for reelection, although the military this year has split its support between two parties. Prayuth is backed by the United Thai Nation Party; his deputy prime minister, Prawit Wongsuwan, another former general, is the standard bearer for Palang Pracharath.
Prayuth has been blamed for a stuttering economy, shortcomings in addressing the pandemic and thwarting democratic reforms, a particular sore point with younger voters.
“The increased youth vote and general awareness of the damage caused by military rule are key factors likely to determine the results of this election,” said Tyrell Haberkorn, a Thai studies specialist at the University of Wisconsin. “After nine years of military rule, people are ready for a change, even those who were not interested in rocking the boat before.”
Pheu Thai is the latest in a string of parties linked to populist billionaire Thaksin Shinawatra, who was ousted as prime minister by an army coup in 2006. Paetongtarn Shinawatra is his daughter. Her aunt, Yingluck Shinawatra, who became prime minister in 2011, was toppled in the coup led by Prayuth.
Pheu Thai and Paetongtarn, the most popular of the party’s three registered candidates for prime minister, are strides ahead of the competition in the opinion polls. But there is no sign that the country’s military-backed conservative establishment has warmed to them.
“I think the conservative-royalist side, underpinning the military, the monarchy, their backs are against the wall. Change is coming and they have to find a way to deal with it,” said Thitinan Pongsudhirak, a political scientist at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University.
That means Pheu Thai will have to tread carefully after Sunday’s election in choosing possible coalition partners.
The Move Forward Party is polling second and is its ideological bedfellow in seeking to clip the military’s wings. But its outspoken support for minor reforms of the monarchy is unacceptable to most conservatives to whom the institution is sacrosanct, and scares off other possible coalition partners.
Many believe that Pheu Thai might look in the other direction for a partner, by cutting a deal with the Palang Pracharath Party and its leader, Prawit, who is less associated with the 2014 coup and the hard line Prayuth has pursued.

 

  • The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory extending from Saturday through Monday for much of the western parts of both Oregon and Washington state
PORTLAND, Oregon: An early heat wave took hold Saturday in parts of the Pacific Northwest, with temperatures nearing or breaking records in some areas and heat adviseries in place through Monday.
The historically temperate region has grappled with scorching summer temperatures and unprecedented wildfires fueled by climate change in recent years.
The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory extending from Saturday through Monday for much of the western parts of both Oregon and Washington state. It said the temperatures could raise the risk of heat-related illness, particularly for those who are dehydrated or don’t have effective cooling.
Temperatures in Portland, Oregon, were expected to be in the low-90 degree F (32 C) range over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The temperature at Portland International Airport on Saturday reached 93 F (33.9 C), breaking a record of 92 F (33.3 C) that was set in 1973, according to the National Weather Service Portland office. The agency said temperatures could still warm a bit before the day was over. By late afternoon, several Oregon communities had tied prior record highs.
The temperature at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport was 84 F (28.9 C) as of mid-afternoon Saturday, with warmer temps expected in the region Sunday, said Trent Davis, a meteorologist with the weather service in Seattle. The record temperature for the airport Saturday was 85 F (29.4 C), he said, a mark last hit in 2018. It could reach 90 F (32C) at that location Sunday, he said.
The unseasonal high temperatures could further flame the dozens of fires burning in Canada’s western Alberta province, where officials have ordered evacuations and declared a state of emergency. Residents and officials in the Northwest have been trying to adjust to the likely reality of longer, hotter heat waves following the deadly ” heat dome ” weather phenomenon in 2021 that prompted record temperatures and deaths across the region.
Elizabeth Romero and her three children were among those cooling off at a fountain in downtown Portland on Friday afternoon.
“We decided to stop by ... until we all feel better,” she said, adding that she plans to seek out shaded parks during the weekend.
King County, home to Seattle, directed transportation operators such as bus drivers to let people ride for free if they’re seeking respite from the heat or heading to a cooling center. The county’s regional homeless authority said several cooling and day centers will be open across the county.
Authorities also urged people to be wary of cold water temperatures, should they be tempted to take a river or lake swim to cool off. River temperatures are probably in the low- to mid-40s (4.4 to 7.2 C), National Weather Service meteorologist Higa said.
Residents and officials in the Pacific Northwest have become more vigilant about heat wave preparations after some 800 people died in Oregon, Washington and British Columbia during the heat dome weather event in late June and early July 2021. The temperature at the time soared to an all-time high of 116 F (46.7 C) in Portland and smashed heat records in cities and towns across the region. Many of those who died were older people who lived alone.
In response, Oregon passed a law requiring all new housing built after April 2024 to have air conditioning installed in at least one room. The law already prohibits landlords in most cases from restricting tenants from installing cooling devices in their rental units.
Last summer, Portland launched a heat response program with the goal of installing portable heat pump and cooling units in low-income households, prioritizing residents who are older and live alone, as well as those with underlying health conditions. Local nonprofits participating in the program installed more than 3,000 units last year, according to the city’s Bureau of Planning and Sustainability.
Officials in Multnomah County, home to Portland, said they weren’t planning on opening special cooling centers for now but are monitoring the forecast and can do so if needed.
“This is the first significant event … and it is early for us,” said Chris Voss, the county’s director of emergency management. “We’re not seeing a situation where we are hearing that this is extremely dangerous. That being said, we don’t know if it’s going to drift.”

Updated 14 May 2023
Reuters

  • Tvorchi said this week they hoped to shine a spotlight on their country’s fight for freedom
As the Eurovision song contest was underway in Britain late on Saturday, Russian missiles hit the western Ukrainian city of Ternopil, which is home to the electro-pop duo Tvorchi, this year’s contestants from Ukraine.
Local authorities, writing on Telegram, said the strike had hit warehouses owned by commercial enterprises and a religious organization, injuring two people.
Russia has launched hundreds of rocket and missile attacks against Ukrainian targets since last October.
Melinda Simmons, Britain’s ambassador to Kyiv, praised Tvorchi for their Eurovision 2023 entry.
“The staging was brilliant. And poignant as their university home town of Ternopil was targeted by Russian missiles this evening,” she tweeted.
Tvorchi said this week they hoped to shine a spotlight on their country’s fight for freedom.
Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra rode a huge wave of support from across Europe to win the contest last year, but Ukraine was unable to stage Eurovision this year, as the winner usually does, because of Russia’s invasion.

Updated 14 May 2023
Arab News

  • Defying small size and difficult neighborhood, Estonia is set to become one of the world’s digital powerhouses
  • In recent years, the Baltic state has engaged heavily in the promotion of trade with Arabian Gulf nations
RIYADH: The small northern European nation of Estonia is one that does not often make headlines. With an estimated population of only around 1.2 million, the country, which sits on the Baltic Sea, is sometimes overshadowed by its larger eastern neighbor, Russia.

The war between Russia and Ukraine is raging just outside Estonia’s borders, opening old wounds in a country which for decades suffered greatly under Soviet rule. Estonia has long been a staunch ally of Ukraine, which was one of the first countries to recognize Estonia’s independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.

FASTFACTS

Capital city: Tallinn

Government type: Parliamentary republic

Head of state: President Alar Karis

Head of government: Prime Minister Kaja Kallas

Estonia has led the call for the provision of aid to Ukraine and its accession to NATO and the EU. Earlier this year, it expelled Russia’s ambassador to the country in response to Moscow’s order for the Estonian ambassador to leave the country by Feb. 7.

The Kremlin accused Tallinn of being Russophobic and of deliberately destroying its relations with Moscow. Tensions had risen in January after representatives from 11 NATO nations gathered at an army base in Estonia to discuss a range of new packages to help Ukraine recapture territory and fend off any further Russian advances.

Estonia, one of three Baltic states (the other two being Lithuania and Latvia), has provided over EUR429 million ($473.7 million) in defense aid, humanitarian assistance, and reconstruction efforts for Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022, and set aside approximately EUR220 million ($242.9 million) out of its 2022 budget for the accommodation of Ukrainian refugees.

Estonia has been a member of the EU and NATO since 2004, and maintains close diplomatic and political ties with EU and Western countries. Its support for Ukraine and open condemnation of Russian actions there have drawn Moscow’s ire. This year, Estonian intelligence services gave warning that Russia poses an increasingly significant threat to the Baltic states, including Estonia.

Despite its small size and unfriendly relations with Russia, Estonia is set to become one of the world’s digital powerhouses. The country’s digital transformation, which began two decades ago, has turned it into an example for other smaller nations looking to digitalize their own economies and government institutions.

While separated by a great distance, Saudi Arabia and Estonia share an important characteristic: both countries have undergone a complete digital transformation. Just as in Saudi Arabia, nearly all of Estonia’s government services are digitalized.

Estonia’s relationship with technology is nothing new. The software used by the famous telecommunications application Skype, which is used by tens of millions every day, was invented by a team that included Estonian programmers. In 2000, the country’s parliament declared internet access a fundamental human right.

In 2014, Estonia became the first country in the world to launch an e-residency initiative, allowing people from across the world to become digital residents of Estonia. Those with Estonian e-residency can open and manage companies completely online, and Estonia now has more than 84,000 e-residents and over 16,000 e-resident companies.

Former Estonian president Toomas Hendrik Ilves told the International Monetary Fund’s Finance and Development magazine in 2018 that only marriages, divorces, and the sale of real estate require Estonian citizens to show up to a government bureau in person.

Estonia has also made great efforts to maintain diplomacy with the Arab world. Jaan Reinhold has been Estonia’s ambassador to the UAE since 2019, and is also the accredited ambassador to Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

In recent years, Estonia has engaged heavily in the promotion of trade with Gulf nations. In 2020, Estonian company Nortal carried out the first-ever digital census in Oman.

Two years later, the firm would be the first Estonian company to join the Digital Cooperation Organization, a Saudi-led international initiative which aims to boost coordination in several technological fields, including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and cloud computing.

In 2021, the Saudi-Estonian Business Forum in Riyadh brought together government ministers, ambassadors, and business leaders to discuss international trade, defense, entrepreneurship, and digitalization.

Last year, the Estonian Business and Innovation Agency sent a trade mission to the UAE and Saudi Arabia to establish and improve relations in the food and beverage sector.

Digital and economic cooperation has been growing by leaps and bounds. In March this year, Estonian pharmaceutical company Chemi-Pharm announced its attendance at a business mission of Estonian health and technology companies in Saudi Arabia.

Estonia’s future seems to be a bright one, and the country has consistently found itself at the top of world indexes ranking economic freedom, prosperity and living conditions.

This year, the Heritage Foundation ranked Estonia third out of 44 European countries, and sixth in the world, in terms of economic freedom; and the Washington-based Freedom House gave Estonia a 94 out of 100 score in its Freedom in the World 2023 rankings.

However, with great success also comes responsibility, something that Estonia’s Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has touched on.

“We have been so successful in building a well-being society that it sometimes makes us feel that we do not have to ensure this well-being ourselves, but that we can simply enjoy what has been created elsewhere here,” she said in a February speech marking the 105th anniversary of the Republic of Estonia in the city of Tartu.

“Believing that only strawberries and flowers will grow in Estonia is naive. If we want to slide down the hill, we have to first pull the sled up the hill.”

 

