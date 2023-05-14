You are here

UK home secretary faces Bar Standards Board racism complaints
Braverman is a qualified criminal barrister but has not practised law since becoming an MP in 2015.(AFP)
UK home secretary faces Bar Standards Board racism complaints
  • Suella Braverman accused of ‘racist sentiments and discriminatory narratives’ against Muslims
  • She is a qualified criminal barrister but has not practised law since 2015
London: UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman is facing complaints that she has used “racist sentiments and discriminatory narratives” while in office.

The allegations — in relation to her rhetoric regarding illegal migration to the UK and child sex offense allegations leveled at members of the British Pakistani community — have been submitted to the Bar Standards Board, the body that oversees criminal barristers in England and Wales, by nine legal organizations.

Braverman is a qualified criminal barrister but has not practised law since becoming an MP in 2015.

She remains subject to certain professional standards, including an expectation that barristers “conduct themselves in an appropriate manner.”

In a letter to the Bar Standards Board, the nine organizations — including the Society of Asian Lawyers, the Association of Muslim Lawyers and the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants — accuse Braverman of racist language, specifically noting her suggestion earlier this year that many British Pakistani men “hold cultural values totally at odds with British values” in relation to allegations of widespread child sex offenses in some parts of the UK.

They also note her suggestion that 100 million asylum-seekers could enter the UK if tougher measures to reduce immigration and police the country’s borders are not imposed, adding that they would bring “heightened levels of criminality” and referring to people arriving on Britain’s south coast as an “invasion.”

The letter says Braverman has broken three specific standards that could erode trust in the profession, undermine the public’s perception of its integrity, and breach instructions on discrimination. 

“It is crucial that members of the legal profession uphold the highest standards of integrity, impartiality, and professionalism. Ms Braverman’s comments are a clear violation of these standards and should not go unchallenged,” the letter states.

“These comments are not only highly inaccurate and offensive, but they also perpetuate harmful stereotypes and contribute to a climate of hate and prejudice.

“As a member of the legal profession, Ms Braverman should be held to a high standard of professionalism and ethical conduct. Her statements not only undermine the integrity of the legal profession, but they also have the potential to damage the reputation of the UK as a tolerant and inclusive society.”

The letter adds: “It is our view that Ms Braverman’s comments incite violence against the British Pakistani and Muslim community as well as refugee communities, fuelling racist sentiments and discriminatory narratives.”

The subject of child sex offenses committed by members of the British Pakistani community in the UK has generated significant political debate in recent months, with the letter’s signatories referring to a 2020 Home Office report that suggested there was insufficient evidence to assess the role played by British Pakistani men, but which added that the majority of sex offenders in the country were white.

Conservative MP and Home Office spokesman Rehman Chisti told The Observer: “As the home secretary has said, the vast majority of British Pakistanis are law-abiding, upstanding citizens, but independent reviews were unequivocal that, in towns like Rochdale, Rotherham and Telford, cultural sensitivities have meant thousands of young girls were abused under the noses of councils and police.”

The University of Oxford’s Migration Observatory says it is unaware of official statistics suggesting that migrants are disproportionately responsible for criminality in the UK.

“There is little evidence that migrants are any more or less likely to commit crimes than any other members of the population,” it said.

Ukraine’s Zelensky arrives in Berlin to meet German leaders, discuss arms deliveries

Ukraine’s Zelensky arrives in Berlin to meet German leaders, discuss arms deliveries
Updated 14 May 2023
AP

Ukraine's Zelensky arrives in Berlin to meet German leaders, discuss arms deliveries

Ukraine’s Zelensky arrives in Berlin to meet German leaders, discuss arms deliveries
  • Zelensky is in search of further arms deliveries to help his country fend off the Russian invasion
Updated 14 May 2023
AP

BERLIN: German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Berlin on his first visit to the country since Russia invaded Ukraine.
Zelensky is visiting on Sunday in search of further arms deliveries to help his country fend off the Russian invasion, and funds to rebuild what’s been destroyed by more than a year of devastating conflict.
A Luftwaffe jet flew Zelensky to the German capital from Rome, where he had met Saturday with Pope Francis and Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni.
On the eve of his arrival — which is taking place amid tight security — the German government announced a new package of military aid for Ukraine worth more than 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion), including tanks, anti-aircraft systems and ammunition.
“Already in Berlin. Weapons. Powerful package. Air defense. Reconstruction. EU. NATO. Security,” Zelensky tweeted Sunday, in an apparent reference to the key priorities of his trip.
After initially hesitating to provide Ukraine with lethal weapons, Germany has become one of the biggest suppliers of arms to Ukraine, including Leopard 1 and 2 battle tanks, and the sophisticated IRIS-T SLM air-defense system. Modern Western hardware is considered crucial if Ukraine is to succeed in its planned counteroffensive against Russian troops.
Zelensky is first expected to meet President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Germany’s head of state, who was snubbed by Kyiv last year, apparently over his previous close ties to Russia, causing a chill in diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Germany.
Since then, both Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz have visited Ukraine, assuring Zelensky of their support for his country’s fight against the Russian invasion. Announcing the new arms package, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said Berlin would help Ukraine for “as long as it takes.”
After meeting Scholz and other senior officials at the chancellery, the two leaders are expected to fly to the western city of Aachen for Zelensky to receive the International Charlemagne Prize awarded to him and the people of Ukraine.
Organizers say the award recognizes that their resistance against Russia’s invasion is a defense “not just of the sovereignty of their country and the life of its citizens, but also of Europe and European values.”
While German leaders have expressed strong backing for Ukraine, German voters are divided on whether the country should provide further weapons, particularly advanced fighter jets of the kind Kyiv is asking its allies for.

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan calls for nationwide protests

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan calls for nationwide protests
Updated 14 May 2023
AFP

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan calls for nationwide protests

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan calls for nationwide protests
  • At least nine people died in the unrest last week, police and hospitals have said
Updated 14 May 2023
AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan called for nationwide “freedom” protests on Sunday, after his brief arrest and detention last week triggered deadly unrest.
The one-time cricket superstar — who has been tied up in dozens of legal cases since being ousted from power in April last year — was freed on bail on Friday after his detention was declared unlawful by the Supreme Court.
Enraged by the arrest, supporters set fire to government buildings, blocked roads and damaged property belonging to the military, which they blame for Khan’s downfall.
“Freedom does not come easily. You have to snatch it. You have to sacrifice for it,” he said in an address broadcast on YouTube Saturday night.
He called for his supporters to hold protests “at the end of your streets and villages” across the country on Sunday, and announced a return to campaigning on Wednesday for immediate elections.
For months, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party leader has waged a campaign of defiance against the military.
His arrest on Tuesday came just hours after he was rebuked for claiming senior officials were involved in an assassination attempt against him last year.
Pakistan’s powerful military has directly ruled the country off and on for nearly half of its 75-year history, and continues to wield power over the political system.
“The army chief’s actions have made our military bad. It is because of him, not because of me,” Khan said from his home in Lahore, although it was unclear whether he meant the serving chief, or his predecessor, whom Khan has held responsible for his ouster.
He previously told reporters that “one man, the army chief” was behind his arrest.
But Khan distanced himself from the attacks against the military’s installations at the protests, denying his party workers were involved and calling for an independent investigation into the violence.
The army, which denies the accusations made by Khan, on Saturday warned against attempts to create “misperceptions” against the institution.

At least nine people died in the unrest last week, police and hospitals have said.
Hundreds of police officers were injured and more than 4,000 people detained, mostly in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, according to authorities.
At least 10 senior PTI leaders have been arrested since the protests began, one of Khan’s lawyers said.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the head of a shaky coalition, on Saturday warned that those involved in “facilitating, abetting and perpetrating” the violence should be arrested within 72 hours.
“Those who demonstrated anti-state behavior will be arrested and tried in anti-terrorist courts,” he said during a visit to Lahore.
Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has repeatedly vowed that police will re-arrest Khan, who remains wildly popular ahead of elections due in October.
The Islamabad High Court ruled that Khan should be given protection from arrest until Monday.

Khan won the 2018 election on an anti-corruption campaign, voted in by an electorate weary of decades of dynastic politics.
Independent analysts say he was brought to power with the support of the military, before falling out with the generals.
“Everyone knows who it is. It’s the military behind (Khan’s arrest),” 21-year-old PTI supporter Mohsin Khan told AFP outside the party chief’s home.
The pushcart seller added that he wanted the military and politicians “to work together.”
The political crisis has simmered for months, with Khan attempting to disrupt the coalition government by dissolving two provincial parliaments he controlled and agitating for early elections.
Mobile data services and access to social media platforms including Facebook and YouTube, which were cut shortly after Khan’s arrest on Tuesday, had been partly restored around the country as of Saturday.
The country now seems primed for a “progressively ugly showdown in the days and weeks to come,” read an editorial in Dawn, the country’s leading English language newspaper.
“None of the leaders, political or institutional, who are invested in this tug-of-war appear ready to take a step back,” it said.
 

 

Updated 14 May 2023
AP

Thai election underway with opposition favored to top polls

Thai election underway with opposition favored to top polls
  • Pheu Thai won the most seats in the last election in 2019, but its archrival, the military-backed Palang Pracharath Party, succeeded in cobbling together a coalition with Prayuth as prime minister
Updated 14 May 2023
AP

BANGKOK: Voters in Thailand were heading to the polls on Sunday in an election touted as a pivotal chance for change, eight years after incumbent Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha first came to power in a 2014 coup. He is now running against the daughter of the politician who is the military’s top nemesis.
The opposition Pheu Thai Party, headed by Paetongtarn Shinawatra, is widely predicted to win at least a healthy plurality of the seats in the 500-member lower House.
But who heads the next government won’t by decided by Sunday’s vote alone. The prime minister will be selected in July in a joint session of the House and the 250-seat Senate. The winner must secure at least 376 votes and no party is likely to do that on its own.
Pheu Thai won the most seats in the last election in 2019, but its archrival, the military-backed Palang Pracharath Party, succeeded in cobbling together a coalition with Prayuth as prime minister. It relied on unanimous support from the Senate, whose members share the military’s conservative outlook and were appointed by the military government after Prayuth’s coup.
Prayuth is running for reelection, although the military this year has split its support between two parties. Prayuth is backed by the United Thai Nation Party; his deputy prime minister, Prawit Wongsuwan, another former general, is the standard bearer for Palang Pracharath.
Prayuth has been blamed for a stuttering economy, shortcomings in addressing the pandemic and thwarting democratic reforms, a particular sore point with younger voters.
“The increased youth vote and general awareness of the damage caused by military rule are key factors likely to determine the results of this election,” said Tyrell Haberkorn, a Thai studies specialist at the University of Wisconsin. “After nine years of military rule, people are ready for a change, even those who were not interested in rocking the boat before.”
Pheu Thai is the latest in a string of parties linked to populist billionaire Thaksin Shinawatra, who was ousted as prime minister by an army coup in 2006. Paetongtarn Shinawatra is his daughter. Her aunt, Yingluck Shinawatra, who became prime minister in 2011, was toppled in the coup led by Prayuth.
Pheu Thai and Paetongtarn, the most popular of the party’s three registered candidates for prime minister, are strides ahead of the competition in the opinion polls. But there is no sign that the country’s military-backed conservative establishment has warmed to them.
“I think the conservative-royalist side, underpinning the military, the monarchy, their backs are against the wall. Change is coming and they have to find a way to deal with it,” said Thitinan Pongsudhirak, a political scientist at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University.
That means Pheu Thai will have to tread carefully after Sunday’s election in choosing possible coalition partners.
The Move Forward Party is polling second and is its ideological bedfellow in seeking to clip the military’s wings. But its outspoken support for minor reforms of the monarchy is unacceptable to most conservatives to whom the institution is sacrosanct, and scares off other possible coalition partners.
Many believe that Pheu Thai might look in the other direction for a partner, by cutting a deal with the Palang Pracharath Party and its leader, Prawit, who is less associated with the 2014 coup and the hard line Prayuth has pursued.

 

33 civilians killed in Burkina Faso attack: governor

33 civilians killed in Burkina Faso attack: governor
Updated 14 May 2023
AFP

33 civilians killed in Burkina Faso attack: governor

33 civilians killed in Burkina Faso attack: governor
  • The violence has seen more than 10,000 killed — both civilians and military — according to the NGOs, and displaced an estimated two million people
Updated 14 May 2023
AFP

OUAGADOUGOU: Armed attackers killed at least 33 people when they opened fire on vegetable farmers in Burkina Faso, the governor of the Boucle du Mouhoun region said on Saturday.
Much of the country, including parts of western Boucle du Mouhoun region, has been under a state of emergency since March as the government seeks to combat jihadist attacks.
“On the evening of Thursday, May 11 at around 5:00 p.m. (1700 GMT), the village of Youlou in the department of Cheriba, Mouhoun province suffered a cowardly and barbaric terrorist attack,” Governor Babo Pierre Bassinga said in a statement.
“The gunmen targeted peaceful civilians” who were farming along the river, he said, adding the “provisional death toll” was 33 people killed.
Local sources confirmed the presence of heavily armed assailants on motorcycles who fired indiscriminately.
The victims were buried on Friday.
In Cheriba, people also said three others were wounded in the attack, and that the perpetrators had burned property before shooting.
The governor said that security in the area was being enhanced.
Burkina Faso, which saw two military coups in 2022, has been battling a jihadist insurgency that crossed from Mali in 2015.
Captain Ibrahim Traore, Burkina’s transitional president who staged the most recent coup on September 30, has set a goal of recapturing 40 percent of the country’s territory, which is controlled by jihadists affiliated with Al-Qaeda and the Daesh group.
The violence has seen more than 10,000 killed — both civilians and military — according to the NGOs, and displaced an estimated two million people.

Unusually early heat wave in Pacific Northwest tests records

Unusually early heat wave in Pacific Northwest tests records
Updated 14 May 2023
AP

Unusually early heat wave in Pacific Northwest tests records

Unusually early heat wave in Pacific Northwest tests records
  • The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory extending from Saturday through Monday for much of the western parts of both Oregon and Washington state
Updated 14 May 2023
AP

PORTLAND, Oregon: An early heat wave took hold Saturday in parts of the Pacific Northwest, with temperatures nearing or breaking records in some areas and heat adviseries in place through Monday.
The historically temperate region has grappled with scorching summer temperatures and unprecedented wildfires fueled by climate change in recent years.
The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory extending from Saturday through Monday for much of the western parts of both Oregon and Washington state. It said the temperatures could raise the risk of heat-related illness, particularly for those who are dehydrated or don’t have effective cooling.
Temperatures in Portland, Oregon, were expected to be in the low-90 degree F (32 C) range over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The temperature at Portland International Airport on Saturday reached 93 F (33.9 C), breaking a record of 92 F (33.3 C) that was set in 1973, according to the National Weather Service Portland office. The agency said temperatures could still warm a bit before the day was over. By late afternoon, several Oregon communities had tied prior record highs.
The temperature at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport was 84 F (28.9 C) as of mid-afternoon Saturday, with warmer temps expected in the region Sunday, said Trent Davis, a meteorologist with the weather service in Seattle. The record temperature for the airport Saturday was 85 F (29.4 C), he said, a mark last hit in 2018. It could reach 90 F (32C) at that location Sunday, he said.
The unseasonal high temperatures could further flame the dozens of fires burning in Canada’s western Alberta province, where officials have ordered evacuations and declared a state of emergency. Residents and officials in the Northwest have been trying to adjust to the likely reality of longer, hotter heat waves following the deadly ” heat dome ” weather phenomenon in 2021 that prompted record temperatures and deaths across the region.
Elizabeth Romero and her three children were among those cooling off at a fountain in downtown Portland on Friday afternoon.
“We decided to stop by ... until we all feel better,” she said, adding that she plans to seek out shaded parks during the weekend.
King County, home to Seattle, directed transportation operators such as bus drivers to let people ride for free if they’re seeking respite from the heat or heading to a cooling center. The county’s regional homeless authority said several cooling and day centers will be open across the county.
Authorities also urged people to be wary of cold water temperatures, should they be tempted to take a river or lake swim to cool off. River temperatures are probably in the low- to mid-40s (4.4 to 7.2 C), National Weather Service meteorologist Higa said.
Residents and officials in the Pacific Northwest have become more vigilant about heat wave preparations after some 800 people died in Oregon, Washington and British Columbia during the heat dome weather event in late June and early July 2021. The temperature at the time soared to an all-time high of 116 F (46.7 C) in Portland and smashed heat records in cities and towns across the region. Many of those who died were older people who lived alone.
In response, Oregon passed a law requiring all new housing built after April 2024 to have air conditioning installed in at least one room. The law already prohibits landlords in most cases from restricting tenants from installing cooling devices in their rental units.
Last summer, Portland launched a heat response program with the goal of installing portable heat pump and cooling units in low-income households, prioritizing residents who are older and live alone, as well as those with underlying health conditions. Local nonprofits participating in the program installed more than 3,000 units last year, according to the city’s Bureau of Planning and Sustainability.
Officials in Multnomah County, home to Portland, said they weren’t planning on opening special cooling centers for now but are monitoring the forecast and can do so if needed.
“This is the first significant event … and it is early for us,” said Chris Voss, the county’s director of emergency management. “We’re not seeing a situation where we are hearing that this is extremely dangerous. That being said, we don’t know if it’s going to drift.”

