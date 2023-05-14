Veloce Racing claim Round 4 of Extreme E season at Hydro X Prix

SCOTLAND: Veloce Racing took the win in Round 4 of the Extreme E season, marking a second victory of the campaign and a return to the top of the standings on home soil at the Hydro X Prix.

Kevin Hansen and Molly Taylor led from start to finish, fending off attacks from the NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team, who secured their second-ever podium in Extreme E at also the team’s home event.

Coming in third were No.99 GMC HUMMER EV Chip Ganassi Racing, with a maiden podium for RJ Anderson and Amanda Sorensen having been in every Grand Final so far this season.

DNFs for both the ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team and Rosberg X Racing (RXR) in the Grand Final see Veloce Racing pull away at the top of the championship standings by 11 points.

Winners of the Redemption Race were JBXE, having seen off Andretti Altawkilat Extreme E and ABT CUPRA XE, the only other contenders on course after two DNFs.

Kevin Hansen, of Veloce Racing, said: “We had a tough weekend, much tougher than Saudi Arabia. We didn’t really have anything on our side yesterday, so to finally get into the Grand Final and have all our support on GridPlay really helped.

“It was nice after Friday, with our double P1s in Free Practice, to come back and actually get on top. It was a huge effort from the team to pull through in such difficult conditions. They gave me full reign for an hour before the Final and quick decisions on set-up and everything. It was really cool to pull it off.”

Emma Gilmour, of NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team, said: It’s been an amazing trip and it’s been very challenging; the weather conditions have made it even more so.

“It was very stressful, especially when there are slow zones and so many places where you can potentially make a mistake, but you are very happy when you can hand it over to your teammate having done a good job. To get a podium was a big relief for the team, just a great feeling, and everyone has put in so much work so we are all really happy.”

For No.99 GMC HUMMER EV Chip Ganassi Racing, it marks their first podium since Sardinia in Season 2, and a first podium with the driver line-up of Anderson and Sorensen, who now sit fifth in the championship just two points behind RXR in third.