Veloce Racing claim Round 4 of Extreme E season at Hydro X Prix

Veloce Racing celebrate their win in Scotland. (Extreme E)
Veloce Racing celebrate their win in Scotland. (Extreme E)
Updated 14 May 2023
Arab News

Veloce Racing claim Round 4 of Extreme E season at Hydro X Prix

Veloce Racing celebrate their win in Scotland. (Extreme E)
  • NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team finish second, with No.99 GMC HUMMER EV Chip Ganassi Racing third
Updated 14 May 2023
Arab News

SCOTLAND: Veloce Racing took the win in Round 4 of the Extreme E season, marking a second victory of the campaign and a return to the top of the standings on home soil at the Hydro X Prix.

Kevin Hansen and Molly Taylor led from start to finish, fending off attacks from the NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team, who secured their second-ever podium in Extreme E at also the team’s home event.

Coming in third were No.99 GMC HUMMER EV Chip Ganassi Racing, with a maiden podium for RJ Anderson and Amanda Sorensen having been in every Grand Final so far this season.

DNFs for both the ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team and Rosberg X Racing (RXR) in the Grand Final see Veloce Racing pull away at the top of the championship standings by 11 points.

Winners of the Redemption Race were JBXE, having seen off Andretti Altawkilat Extreme E and ABT CUPRA XE, the only other contenders on course after two DNFs.

Kevin Hansen, of Veloce Racing, said: “We had a tough weekend, much tougher than Saudi Arabia. We didn’t really have anything on our side yesterday, so to finally get into the Grand Final and have all our support on GridPlay really helped.

“It was nice after Friday, with our double P1s in Free Practice, to come back and actually get on top. It was a huge effort from the team to pull through in such difficult conditions. They gave me full reign for an hour before the Final and quick decisions on set-up and everything. It was really cool to pull it off.”

Emma Gilmour, of NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team, said: It’s been an amazing trip and it’s been very challenging; the weather conditions have made it even more so.

“It was very stressful, especially when there are slow zones and so many places where you can potentially make a mistake, but you are very happy when you can hand it over to your teammate having done a good job. To get a podium was a big relief for the team, just a great feeling, and everyone has put in so much work so we are all really happy.”

For No.99 GMC HUMMER EV Chip Ganassi Racing, it marks their first podium since Sardinia in Season 2, and a first podium with the driver line-up of Anderson and Sorensen, who now sit fifth in the championship just two points behind RXR in third.

Nick Cassidy triumphs in Monaco to lead Formula E championship

Nick Cassidy triumphs in Monaco to lead Formula E championship
Updated 09 May 2023
Arab News

Nick Cassidy triumphs in Monaco to lead Formula E championship

Nick Cassidy triumphs in Monaco to lead Formula E championship
  • New Zealand driver and team Envision Racing power to the top of the drivers’ and teams’ standings
  • Mitch Evans finishes second to keep Jaguar TCS Racing in the hunt for titles
Updated 09 May 2023
Arab News

MONACO: Nick Cassidy of Envision Racing climbed to the top of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with a storming drive from ninth on the grid to win an absorbing 2023 Monaco E-Prix.

Cassidy led home Mitch Evans (Jaguar TCS Racing), having fended off his countryman until a late-race safety car made the win certain.

The race ebbed and flowed as leaders vied for control and to set the pace but Cassidy’s decisive early moves yielded the ultimate result. Once his engineer gave the green light for a six-lap sprint finish, Cassidy did not look back, despite the close attentions of Evans’ factory Jaguar.

Evans had himself clambered from sixth on the grid to second at the checkered flag and was within touching distance right up to the safety car three laps from the race finish. The New Zealand one-two made it four wins in succession, a new Formula E record for a single nation.

Jake Dennis (Avalanche Andretti Formula E team) could not quite live with the lead pair but he had torn through from 11th on the grid to make the final step on the podium.

Sacha Fenestraz (Nissan Formula E Team) — who thought he had sealed the Julius Baer Pole Position only for a post-session penalty to hand that honor to Jake Hughes (NEOM McLaren Formula E Team) — steered home to fourth, unable to compete with the lead trio’s benchmark combination of speed and efficiency. Hughes followed him across the line, with Dan Ticktum (NIO 333 Racing) hanging on for sixth position despite a couple of late-race scrapes and some damage to his car.

Long-time drivers’ standings leader Pascal Wehrlein could only improve to 11th from starting 12th on the grid, which resulted in both the driver and his TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team losing their grip on their respective championships.

Fellow title contender Jean-Eric Vergne recovered to seventh from the very back of the grid after DS PENSKE’s tire pressure infringements saw them disqualified from qualifying. The 15-position overtaking masterclass earned Vergne the inaugural ABB Driver of Progress race award, honoring intelligent, efficient driving resulting in the most places gained in a race.

Reigning world champion and DS PENSKE teammate Stoffel Vandoorne was also able to climb to the points with ninth place.

Cassidy’s 121 points moves him ahead of Wehrlein on 100 in the drivers’ table with Jake Dennis now third on 96 and Evans just behind on 94. Vergne leaves Monaco fifth in the running.

Envision Racing now leap to the top of the teams’ standings on 182 points, 14 points ahead of TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team on 168 points, while Jaguar TCS Racing sits third on 157 points.

“It’s insane, I’ve got nothing against Berlin but this feels amazing,” said Cassidy. “This is so, so special. I’m lost for words. It is going to take a bit to sink in, man we had such a tough day, I was 21st I think in both Free Practices which struck me a lot. I qualified 10th and I was really happy with that, so that was kind of how our day was going. Credit to our guys, both car crews and everyone in our garage helped out with the issues. I am so happy we got the reward after the work.

“There is a long way to go, this guy right here Mitch (Evans) he showed today how bloody strong he is. It is going to be a really cool fight, but for the moment let’s just enjoy the fact we won in Monaco.”

Next stop is a return to Indonesia for the first Jakarta E-Prix double-header with round 10 on Saturday, June 3 and round 11 on Sunday, June 4. 

Extreme E heads to Scotland for homecoming Hydro X Prix

Extreme E heads to Scotland for homecoming Hydro X Prix
Updated 09 May 2023
Arab News

Extreme E heads to Scotland for homecoming Hydro X Prix

Extreme E heads to Scotland for homecoming Hydro X Prix
  • The ODYSSEY 21s will race in the former opencast Glenmuckloch mine in Dumfries and Galloway
  • Veloce Racing head the season 3 standings, with ACCIONA SAINZ | XE Team and Rosberg X Racing completing the top 3
Updated 09 May 2023
Arab News

There is just one week to go until Scotland’s flagship motorsport event in Glenmuckloch, the Hydro X Prix, as the pioneering electric racing championship Extreme E makes its return to the UK.

The series’ upcoming Scottish event will take place in the former opencast Glenmuckloch mine in Dumfries and Galloway on May 13 and 14.

This represents a UK return for the sport-for-purpose series, as it delivers its third season highlighting climate issues and solutions across the globe.

Racing at the restored former opencast coal mine will provide a poignant backdrop for Extreme E, with the mine about to undergo the next phase of its major transformation into a Pumped Storage Hydropower plant and wind farm.

Alejandro Agag, founder and CEO of Extreme E, said: “We could not have found a more perfect racing site than the former Glenmuckloch coal mine. Here in Scotland, our race site will play homage to the much-needed transition of an old coal mine which is being given a new and exciting lease of life as a hydro-project, which will provide a fully renewable energy source for the region for centuries to come.”

“Extreme E continues to push the boundaries of sustainable motorsport, and so to come to Scotland and be aligned with its increasing focus on renewable energy is fantastic,” he said.

“We enjoyed two great races at our first round in Saudi Arabia, with two debut winners, and with the championship closer than ever we are expecting a spectacular Hydro X Prix in Scotland.”

There will be one new face amongst the lineup of drivers on the Extreme E grid in the form of rallycross star Andreas Bakkerud. Although not a stranger to the series, having signed as a championship driver ahead of the Desert X Prix in NEOM, Saudi Arabia, the Norwegian will make his debut for Jenson Button’s JBXE outfit in Scotland.

Bakkerud will be looking to kickstart the team’s season three campaign, with JBXE currently lying ninth in the championship standings. The leaderboard is headed by Veloce Racing, which picked up their first victory in Saudi Arabia, narrowly ahead of ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team that also picked their debut win in the Desert X Prix double-header.

Andretti Altawkilat Extreme E’s Catie Munnings will be the sole British driver taking part and will be aiming for a strong performance at her home event.

Munnings will have two bites at the cherry for victory in Scotland, as the season three calendar has doubled from five to 10 rounds, with all race weekends serving as double-headers — showcasing twice the action for minimal additional carbon output.

The full driver lineup for the Hydro X Prix:

ABT CUPRA XE

Nasser Al-Attiyah (Qatar)

Klara Andersson (Sweden)

ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team

Mattias Ekstrom (Sweden)

Laia Sanz (Spain)

Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E

Timmy Hansen (Sweden)

Catie Munnings (UK)

Carl Cox Motorsport

Timo Scheider (Germany)

Christine GZ (Italy/Spain)

JBXE

Andreas Bakkerud (Norway)

Hedda Hosas (Norway)

NEOM McLaren Extreme E

Tanner Foust (US)

Emma Gilmour (New Zealand)

No. 99 GMC HUMMER EV Chip Ganassi Racing

R.J. Anderson (US)

Amanda Sorensen (US)

Rosberg X Racing

Johan Kristoffersson (Sweden)

Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky (Sweden)

Veloce Racing

Kevin Hansen (Sweden)

Molly Taylor (Australia)

X44 Vida Carbon Racing

Fraser McConnell (Jamaica)

Cristina Gutierrez (Spain)

Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins the Miami Grand Prix

Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins the Miami Grand Prix
Updated 08 May 2023
AFP

Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins the Miami Grand Prix

Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins the Miami Grand Prix
  • The victory extends Verstappen's lead at the top of the standings
  • Aston Martin's Spanish veteran Fernando Alonso took third
Updated 08 May 2023
AFP

MIAMI GARDENS: World champion Max Verstappen powered from ninth on the grid to beat Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez and win the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday.
The victory extends Verstappen's lead at the top of the standings and follows his triumph in the inaugural Miami race last year.
The 1-2 for Red Bull is their fourth in five races so far this season as the team utterly dominate the sport leaving their rivals to battle for the third podium position.
Aston Martin's Spanish veteran Fernando Alonso took third for his fourth podium in five races this season as he continues to enjoy his late career revival.
Perez, starting on pole, made the perfect start, racing clear of his rivals but Verstappen, on hard tyres, quickly moved through the field and took just 15 laps to reach second place behind his team-mate.
Perez pitted on lap 20 allowing Verstappen to take the lead but the Dutchman had to give that up when he went into the pits on lap 46, changing to the medium compound tyres and coming out 1.2 seconds behind.
It took just two laps for Verstappen, who won the inaugural Miami Grand Prix a year ago, to take advantage of his fresher tyres with better grip as, after a brief joust, he overtook the Mexican, on 25-lap-old tyres, to take the lead.
Verstappen's 38th win for Red Bull equals the team record set by Sebastian Vettel.
"I took the cars off one by one and then I could stay out really long on the hard tyres and that's where we I think made the difference," said Verstappen.
"For sure winning a race from P9 is always very satisfying," he said.
Mercedes had some consolation at the end of a difficult week with George Russell taking fourth place ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and team-mate Lewis Hamilton finishing sixth.
Charles Leclerc, who crashed late in qualifying and started seventh on the grid, finished in seventh place with Frenchman Pierre Gasly of Alpine in eighth.

Verstappen quickest, Leclerc crashes in ‘slippery’ Miami Grand Prix practice

Verstappen quickest, Leclerc crashes in ‘slippery’ Miami Grand Prix practice
Updated 06 May 2023
AFP

Verstappen quickest, Leclerc crashes in 'slippery' Miami Grand Prix practice

Verstappen quickest, Leclerc crashes in ‘slippery’ Miami Grand Prix practice
  • Red Bull drivers have dominated the opening four races of the season with Verstappen and teammate Sergio Perez claiming two victories each
Updated 06 May 2023
AFP

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida: World champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull set the fastest time in Friday’s practice for the Miami Grand Prix while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc suffered a crash into a barrier on a track which several drivers described as “slippery.”
After Mercedes enjoyed a 1-2 effort in the opening session, with George Russell leading the way from Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen — the current championship leader — responded emphatically with an impressive best lap time of 1:27.930.
Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was 0.385 seconds behind closely followed by his teammate Leclerc, whose session ended early after he went nose first into the barrier at Turn eight.
Leclerc left the track on a moped and showed no signs of any side-effects from the incident, which caused a red flag and five-minute delay, frustrating teams who were putting in some longer runs.
Verstappen’s second practice, on the newly resurfaced Miami track, was accompanied by regular complaints from the driver about his headrest but the discomfort appeared to have little impact on his performance.
“It was a good day. Initially we were getting used to the track with the new tarmac, it was ramping up a lot throughout the day. It’s still quite slippery off line but on the driving line it’s OK,” he said.
“Most importantly today we had good balance in the car so I feel happy. There are still a few things we want to look at overnight, ideally we want to be faster on every corner, which isn’t always possible. We’ll have to see what the weather will do tomorrow, but overall it’s been a positive day,” he said.
The weather forecast for the weekend predicts rain but it is more likely to fall on Sunday rather than for Saturday’s qualifying.
Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez, who is just six points behind him in the standings after his win in Baku last week, was fourth fastest ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso.
Red Bull drivers have dominated the opening four races of the season with Verstappen and teammate Sergio Perez claiming two victories each.
The lack of over-taking in a largely processional Azerbaijan Grand Prix, combined with the Red Bull cars’ superior speed, has led to fears of a season lacking drama and excitement.
After Russell posted a time of 1:30.125 in the earlier session, with his fellow Briton Hamilton second quickest, 0.212 behind, there was at least some indication that Red Bull might not have it all their own way on Sunday.
But even before the second session, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff was quick to caution against reading too much into their times.
Hamilton finished seventh in the second session while Russell was down in 15th, 1.286 off Verstappen’s pace.
“I’m going to stay optimistic and hopeful that we can get the car in a better place for (Saturday) and maybe be a couple of positions further forward,” said Hamilton.

“We weren’t particularly quick, and it was a struggle out there. The grip is quite low on this new surface. It is slippery, particularly for the rear-end. The track temperature today was very high so there was lots of sliding. (First practice) looked quite good but our pace in (the second practice) was a kick in the guts. We’re trying lots of different things and we’ll keep working on it,” he said.
Last year’s maiden Miami race was met with criticism from drivers about the grip on the track when moving out of the regular driving line and it appears that the newly laid tarmac still has some issues.
“So far, I think the new track surface seems to be better, but we were basically just cleaning the racing line today,” said Alonso.
“It seems when you move away from it, it’s very slippery — so that could make overtaking difficult,” he added.
The first practice also saw a red flag after Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg lost control of his car entering turn three, spinning into the wall and leaving debris on the track from his front end.
 

Mitch Evans, Nick Cassidy make New Zealand proud after Formula E triumphs in Berlin

Mitch Evans secured 1-2 for Jaguar TCS Racing. supplied
Mitch Evans secured 1-2 for Jaguar TCS Racing. supplied
Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News

Mitch Evans, Nick Cassidy make New Zealand proud after Formula E triumphs in Berlin

Mitch Evans secured 1-2 for Jaguar TCS Racing. supplied
  • Evans secured 1-2 for Jaguar TCS Racing, teammate Sam Bird second
  • Envision Racing star Cassidy won from 8th position in nail-biting race
Updated 01 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Formula E drivers and friends Mitch Evans and Nick Cassidy have spoken of their pride in flying the New Zealand flag high following their respective victories in the Berlin E-Prix double header.

In round seven of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, Evans secured a one-two for Jaguar TCS Racing with teammate Sam Bird finishing second. The race saw 190 overtakes, 53 lead changes and eight different leaders — all breaking previous Formula E records.

A day later, New Zealand fans had more reasons to celebrate with Cassidy winning the second race in Germany. The Envision Racing star produced a stunning display, jumping from eighth position to the top step of the podium after a nail-biting wheel-to-wheel race.

Reflecting on the win and his friendship with Cassidy, Evans said: “It’s pretty special as Nick and I knew each other since we were six and started racing karts at the same time. We’re now really close friends. We’ve been racing against each other in all categories, beginning with go-karting, and both of us have been doing really well recently.

“New Zealand is a very small country so for us to secure victories in Berlin is quite incredible. Formula E is growing globally and also in New Zealand, and I believe these results will help raise the profile of the competition and attract more fans to the sport in New Zealand.”

Meanwhile, Cassidy said: “Mitch and I have been best mates since we were young. He’s a talented driver and it’s always a pleasure racing alongside him. It was a massive deal for New Zealand when we had a one-two in Sao Paulo, but this is even better.”

Monaco will host the next race of the championship on May 6 and both drivers are eager to build on their latest victories.

Evans, fifth in the standings, 24 points behind leader Pascal Wehrlein, said: “The form has been there throughout the season and it’s just about having a strong pace and converting it into good results. As a team, we’re feeling good and confident, and we can be fighting at the front by understanding what we need from the car.”

Cassidy, who is second behind Wehrlein, said: “The team feels prepared, for sure. We had some ups and downs last season, but this team is used to winning, which was one of the reasons I wanted to join the team. Yet, there are still eight races to go and other manufacturers are closing the gap as well. Our factory team Jaguar is very strong and even though we’re close at the top of the lead, a lot can change and the next race will be interesting.”

