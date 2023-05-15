You are here

Barcelona win La Liga title with Espanyol rout

Barcelona players celebrate winning their 27th Spanish league championship after the Spanish league football match between RCD Espanyol and FC Barcelona at the RCDE Stadium in Cornella de Llobregat on Sunday.
Updated 15 May 2023
AFP

  • The Polish striker’s arrival from Bayern Munich was a key part of last summer’s rebuild
  • Xavi’s side celebrated at full-time, to the anger of Espanyol fans, who invaded the pitch
AFP

CORNELLA DE LLOBREGAT, Spain: Barcelona won La Liga for the first time since 2019 by thrashing Espanyol 4-2 on Sunday, wrestling the title back from rivals Real Madrid.

The Catalan giants clinched their 27th Spanish championship at the home of their neighbors, with scenes turning ugly at full time as celebrating Barcelona players were chased from the field by pitch invaders.

Robert Lewandowski struck twice for Barcelona, along with goals for Alejandro Balde and Jules Kounde.

Barcelona have endured a troubled period on and off the pitch in recent years but their triumph signals significant improvement, with coach Xavi Hernandez winning his first major trophy since taking over in November 2021.

President Joan Laporta’s rebuild was widely criticized last summer in light of the club’s perilous financial situation.

Early Champions League elimination was a blow, but the club won the Spanish Super Cup in January, before sealing La Liga glory with four games to spare.

Xavi did not spring any surprises with his lineup and Barcelona’s first team took to the pitch with one goal firmly in mind, the end finally in sight.

They conjured an electric display, one of their finest this season, to seal their triumph and leave their city rivals 19th, four points from safety with four matches remaining.

Barcelona broke the deadlock after 11 minutes with a well-worked goal, finished off by Lewandowski for his 20th of the season in La Liga.

Ronald Araujo played an inch perfect long pass for left-back Balde, who blazed past Espanyol defender Oscar Gil and crossed for Lewandowski to bundle home from close range.

Gil was beaten by Balde again for the second goal, this time scored by the young left-back after Pedri darted to the byline and scooped an inviting cross to the back post.

It was Balde’s first goal for Barcelona, capping a superb breakthrough season for the youngster, who has phased veteran defender Jordi Alba out of the side.

Espanyol goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco tipped away a Lewandowski effort as Barcelona poured forward, with the hosts battling not to be blown away.

It worked for a while, but visitors grabbed the third before half-time when Raphinha put the ball on a plate for Lewandowski to roll home.

The Polish striker’s arrival from Bayern Munich was a key part of last summer’s rebuild and despite a dip in the second half of the season, has paid the Catalans back in goals.

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen made a sublime save to deny former team-mate Martin Braithwaite from close range in stoppage time at the end of the first period.

Kounde headed home the fourth early in the second half from Frenkie de Jong’s perfect chipped pass as Espanyol’s defense crumbled yet again.

Some Espanyol fans headed for the exits early while others demanded the board resign, including aiming one unsavoury chant at the club’s Chinese owners.

Ter Stegen denied Javi Puado when through on goal, determined to earn a La Liga record-equalling 26th clean sheet of the season in the top flight.

However moments later the Espanyol forward found himself through on goal once more and this time scored with a sublime lob — small consolation in the face of Espanyol’s defeat and Barcelona’s glory.

Joselu pulled another goal back in stoppage time, but it was too little, too late.

Xavi’s side celebrated at full-time, to the anger of Espanyol fans, who invaded the pitch, with Barcelona players sprinting down the tunnel to escape.

UAE Pro League review: new champions and big crowds in a season for the ages

UAE Pro League review: new champions and big crowds in a season for the ages
Matt Monaghan

UAE Pro League review: new champions and big crowds in a season for the ages

  • Shabab Al-Ahli claim historic first title since 2017 merger, Sharjah confound and Yahya Al-Ghassani shines
Matt Monaghan

An ADNOC Pro League campaign for the ages is over.

Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club confounded pre-season doubts to secure a first top-flight title since 2017’s merger, while promoted Dibba Al-Fujairah and long-suffering Al-Dhafra face First Division League football next term.

Plenty else happened along the way. Here are Arab News’ highlights from an unforgettable 2022-23.

Best player

He didn’t end the season as champion, but no one can doubt Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba’s status as a Pro League great.

The Al-Ain hit man stormed to a second consecutive Golden Boot with 28 goals from 26 runouts. Only a trio of these were penalties — nearly half (13) of second-placed Ali Mabkhout’s 27-goal tally — came from the spot.

Laba was also this term’s clutch performer, with 10 strikes coming versus top-half sides. There were also matchweek two’s “super hat-trick” against Dhafra, a burgeoning chemistry with Morocco winger Soufiane Rahimi and a long list of memorable celebrations.

This was a special season, from a very special player.

Best coach

One man can change everything.

This is exactly what happened at Shabab Al-Ahli when they adroitly identified Leonardo Jardim as the boss to transform them from serial cup winners into top-flight champions.

Initial teething problems after a quiet start to the summer transfer market and opening 2-0 defeat to red-hot favorites Sharjah soon dissipated. Jardim’s paternal nature and proven history of incubating elite talent — Kylian Mbappe at Monaco, for starters — were key.

UAE full-back Ahmed Jamil, Uzbekistan midfielder Azizjon Ganiev, Brazilian forward Igor Jesus and UAE prospect Yahya Al-Ghassani (more on him later) all responded with landmark campaigns.

His tactical acumen also, critically, ensured superior head-to-head records against second-placed Al-Ain and third-placed Al-Wahda.

Breakthrough performer

This was the electrifying season UAE football had long awaited from Yahya Al-Ghassani.

Ample hype at Wahda and for the opening 18 months of his then-fitful return to Rashid Stadium went unfulfilled amid a lack of faith from successive managers and repeat inability to make the most of chances sent his way.

Something clicked, however, in this season for the lightning-quick forward, blessed with grace and imagination in possession. Jardim empowered him with belief and elite know-how, while growing maturity at 25 years old puts him in the perfect position to make the most of this wisdom.

A career-best seven goals and four assists from 23 appearances were topped off by the winning goal at Baniyas, which secured the title.

Next winter’s AFC Asian Cup should be his stage.

Best signing

Miralem Pjanic, Jason Denayer, Paco Alcacer, Andriy Yarmolenko, Allan, Achraf Bencharki and many more — last summer’s transfer market was a wild one in ADNOC Pro League.

Yet, the standout addition came from outside this exalted group.

Few headlines were generated when promoted Al-Bataeh added Lourency to their lengthy list of additions. The ex-Goztepe winger produced 13 strikes in 26 matches, largely cutting inside from the left flank.

This was seven more than any teammate. His goals were also worth 13 points, equating to 61.9 percent of his employer’s tally.

Bataeh would have headed straight back down without him.

Biggest dud

Kostas Manolas’ stint at Sharjah began with a viral leaked video of him scarpering when growled at by a lion upon his unveiling — and didn’t improve from there.

The Greek center-back would soon produce a cataclysmic display against Mabkhout’s Al-Jazira, featuring a wayward back pass and slack marking. He’d then end the campaign in and out of the side, as an inability to reach his physical peak became glaring.

In short, the 31-year-old looked well short of the colossal figure who’d claimed 2018’s famous “Romantada” against Barcelona.

Best match

Al Bataeh 1-1 Ajman on March 31 would, ostensibly, appear a curious choice.

Yet, this was an utterly remarkable fixture.

Anatole Abang and Walid Azaro exchanged sharp finishes on either side of half-time. So far, so normal.

But this contest would explode past the hour mark.

Saeed Suwaidan was shown red for Bataeh on 63 minutes, superb Ajman playmaker Firas Ben Larbi witnessed two identikit penalties saved by Zayed Al-Hammadi after converting all his previous efforts in 2022-23 and another dismissal would follow for substitute Hamad Mohamed in a breathless match from which Bataeh finished with nine men.

Best Goal

It was, largely, a season to forget for Dhafra and their veteran anchorman Sultan Al-Ghaferi.

His defensive-screening powers at 36 years old, certainly, looked on the wane when the Western Knights conceded a staggering 64 times in 26 games. But he was the unlikely progenitor of this term’s finest goal.

Goalkeeper Ali Khaseif was the victim when his former UAE and Jazira colleague unleashed a lob of thunderous power and punishing accuracy from within his own half. A strike so pure it is worthy of long recollection.

Most encouraging sight

Stands packed with fans and resonating with noise defined a season in which bold steps were matched with increased interest.

Both Bur Dubai derbies between Wasl and Nasr, Jazira’s grandstand fixtures with Sharjah and Al-Ain and many others were elevated by supporters throwing their weight behind the combatants.

May this be the start of a more engaged era.

Biggest conundrum

Where to begin with assessing Sharjah’s season?

Alcacer, Pjanic, Manolas and UAE regular Majed Hassan were added to an already formidable squad, led by ceaseless trophy hoarder Cosmin Olaroiu. There appeared no other destination for the title.

Yet, this star-studded XI contrived to trundle home seventh, 14 points off winning pace. Some of the division’s most dismal football was regularly showcased by them, too.

On the other hand, successes in 2021-22’s delayed President’s Cup final, 2022’s rescheduled UAE Super Cup and this season’s President’s Cup added three more entrants to Sharjah’s trophy cabinet. It could be four, with the semifinals versus Jazira to come in the ADIB Cup.

Is success ultimately measured in silverware or finishing position when heavyweights go on significant spending sprees? A question for Sharjah’s board to ponder, throughout the off-season.

Arsenal’s title hopes almost over after 3-0 loss to Brighton

Arsenal’s title hopes almost over after 3-0 loss to Brighton
AP

Arsenal’s title hopes almost over after 3-0 loss to Brighton

  • The loss means Manchester City, who beat Everton 3-0 earlier in the day, can be crowned champions with a win against Chelsea next Sunday
  • City need only one more victory from the final three games to retain their title
AP

LONDON: Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes are almost over after losing 3-0 to Brighton on Sunday.

Second-half goals from Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav and Pervis Estupinan consigned Mikel Arteta’s once long-time league leaders to a punishing defeat at Emirates Stadium.

The loss means Manchester City, who beat Everton 3-0 earlier in the day, can be crowned champions with a win against Chelsea next Sunday.

City have 85 points — four more than Arsenal — and also have a game in hand.

Arsenal only have two more games to play this season and the most points they can get is 87.

City need only one more victory from the final three games to retain their title, but won’t even need that if Arsenal lose against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Arteta admitted pre-match it was a must-win for his team and defeat came after a promising first half.

Enciso’s 51st-minute header was followed by late efforts from Undav and Estupinan.

Meanwhile, Brighton’s win keeps alive their slim hopes of a top-four finish after moving up to sixth with games in hand on Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle.

Arsenal had chances to take the lead in the first half and Leandro Trossard saw an effort clip the crossbar.

It only took six minutes of the second half for Brighton to go in front through Enciso’s header.

The game was effectively over when Undav struck in the 86th, lobbing a shot over goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi sprinted down the touchline to celebrate and was at it again deep into stoppage-time when Estupinan fired home on the rebound after Ramsdale spilled Undav’s effort.

Record crowd watches Chelsea beat Man United 1-0 in Women’s FA Cup final

Record crowd watches Chelsea beat Man United 1-0 in Women’s FA Cup final
AP

Record crowd watches Chelsea beat Man United 1-0 in Women’s FA Cup final

  • The sold-out final smashed the previous record attendance for a women’s domestic club match
  • As well as winning three FA Cups in a row, Chelsea have also won back-to-back league titles in the past two seasons
AP

LONDON: A world record crowd of 77,390 watched Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 in the Women’s FA Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.

Sam Kerr’s 68th-minute strike proved decisive as Chelsea won the trophy for the third straight year to remain in contention for a league and cup double.

The sold-out final smashed the previous record attendance for a women’s domestic club match, when Atletico Madrid hosted Barcelona in front of 60,739 people in 2019.

Chelsea are second in the Women’s Super League, a point behind leader United, but with a game in hand. And while victory secured the FA Cup, it could also have given Emma Hayes’ team a psychological advantage in the closing stages of the title race.

“It’s one piece of the jigsaw. I want more, this isn’t enough,” Chelsea midfielder Erin Cuthbert said. “We want to go for the league now. We can only control the controllables.”

It might have been a different story had Leah Galton’s strike in the opening minute not been ruled out for offside as United got off to a flying start. But United could not take advantage, with the score 0-0 at halftime and Kerr finding the winner after the break.

“We switch off in one moment, there’s space to Sam (Kerr) to run in to which we haven’t given her all game,” United manager Marc Skinner said. “I’m proud of the girls today, they are hungry. Their (Chelsea’s) position is what we want to take. We are a young, hungry team. I need to find the pieces to make sure we challenge all the time.

“Chelsea have done hardly anything in the game, but they are winners for a reason, they find that tiny little gap.”

As well as winning three FA Cups in a row, Chelsea have also won back-to-back league titles in the past two seasons.

Hayes said her team’s trophy-winning knowhow was the difference.

“We had to kick each other at halftime,” she said. “We know how to stay in a game and even if we weren’t at our best we have to work out how to change it. We had to possess the ball better and then find the quality in the final third.”

Gundogan master class takes Man City closer to title

Gundogan master class takes Man City closer to title
AFP

Gundogan master class takes Man City closer to title

  • Everton remain just one point outside the relegation zone and could slip into the bottom three if Leicester beat Liverpool on Monday
AFP

LIVERPOOL: Manchester City closed in on retaining the Premier League title as Ilkay Gundogan scored twice in a 3-0 win on Sunday that kept Everton looking over their shoulders in the relegation battle.

City’s superior goal difference means five points from their remaining matches will likely be enough for a fifth title in six seasons.

Everton remain just one point outside the relegation zone and could slip into the bottom three if Leicester beat Liverpool on Monday.

By contrast to the Toffees’ troubles, City are still well on course for a treble and could afford the luxury of an afternoon off for some of their stars ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League semifinal, second leg against Real Madrid.

Guardiola made four changes from the side that drew 1-1 in the first leg in the Spanish capital on Tuesday with John Stones, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish left on the bench.

It took the visitors 35 minutes to find their rhythm, by which point they should have been behind as Mason Holgate somehow spooned over a glorious chance to open the scoring after James Tarkowski headed down a corner.

Within three minutes of Holgate’s sitter, the game was over as a contest.

Guardiola had stern words for Gundogan despite the German scoring twice in last weekend’s 2-1 win over Leeds after the midfielder missed a late penalty having been given the chance to complete his hat trick by Erling Haaland.

Gundogan made amends with a stunning touch to control and then flick home Riyad Mahrez’s cross in one movement to break the deadlock.

Moments later, he created the second with a floated cross that invited Haaland to power home his 52nd goal of the season with just his third touch in 39 minutes.

Everton boss Sean Dyche showed he too was already thinking about his side’s final two games of the season by replacing talismanic striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has missed most of the season through injury, with Neal Maupay at half time.

Guardiola could not have wished for a more serene second half to prepare for the visit of the European champions in midweek as another moment of brilliance from Gundogan made it 3-0 six minutes after the restart.

The 32-year-old is probably into the final month of his seven-year stay in Manchester with his contract up at the end of the season and Barcelona reportedly ready to pounce on a free transfer, but looks set to go out on a high.

Gundogan curled a free kick beyond the desperate dive of Jordan Pickford for his ninth goal of the season.

Goal difference could be decisive in the battle to beat the drop and Everton did at least manage to stop the bleeding at three.

Indeed the home side came closest to scoring in the final quarter when Amadou Onana’s header came crashing back off the crossbar.

Separately, reports said on Sunday that Chelsea are on the verge of hiring Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager after agreeing on terms with the former Paris Saint Germain boss.

Pochettino is reportedly set to join Chelsea at the end of this season as he returns to the Premier League four years after his sacking by Tottenham.

The Argentine will replace interim manager Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly bids to get his troubled club back on track after a dismal season.

Pochettino will be Chelsea’s sixth permanent manager in five years after Boehly sacked Thomas Tuchel in September and then axed Graham Potter in April.

Pochettino, who has also managed in the Premier League with Southampton, left Paris Saint Germain in July 2022 and was replaced by Christophe Galtier.

Pochettino guided Tottenham to the Champions League final in 2019 when they finished as runners-up to Liverpool.

UAE Pro League: Champions Shabab Al-Ahli sign off with win, Dibba relegated

UAE Pro League: Champions Shabab Al-Ahli sign off with win, Dibba relegated
Matt Monaghan

UAE Pro League: Champions Shabab Al-Ahli sign off with win, Dibba relegated

  • Al-Ain’s Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba’s grabs two goals to finish as season’s top scorer with 28 goals
Matt Monaghan

DUBAI: Relegation heartbreak befell Dibba Al-Fujairah and champions Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club finished with victory as an engrossing 2022-23 ADNOC Pro League wrapped up with matchweek 26.

Dibba, starting the day in 13th, and fellow promoted outfit Al-Bataeh, entered the final round in the knowledge one would be safe and the other would return to First Division League. It would be 12th-placed Al-Bataeh who clung on to their top-flight status when a 5-2 defeat at dethroned champions Al-Ain – in which Kodjo Fo-Doh Laba’s double ensured he finished as top scorer with 28 — went unpunished, as Dibba, needing a win, could only draw 1-1 against bottom-placed Al-Dhafra.

Brazilian prospect Igor Jesus, meanwhile, slotted home the only goal as title-winning Shabab Al-Ahli defeated 10-man Ajman, whose sixth-placed finish represented their best of the professional era. Third-placed Al-Wahda drew 1-1 with Baniyas, and fourth-placed Al-Wasl thrashed Khor Fakkan 5-1.

Legendary striker Ali Mabkhout grabbed a goal and an assist as fifth-placed Al-Jazira downed Ittihad Kalba 2-0 in what was likely coach Marcel Keizer’s final outing. Mercurial Morocco midfielder Adel Taarabt struck as Al-Nasr edged seventh-placed Sharjah 1-0.

Here are Arab News’ top picks, and a talking point from the season finale.

Player of the Week – Ali Mabkhout (Al-Jazira)

Strikers are cast as ruthless protagonists, zoning in on finding the back of the net and zoning out from their team-mates when poised to strike.

This is, undoubtedly, a facet of Ali Mabkhout’s character. You do not become the UAE’s record scorer on 81 strikes, net 27 times in 2022-23 and a benchmark 208 times in the UAE top flight without knowing when to put the blinkers on.

The 32-year-old is, however, not made like all strikers. His supreme all-round game and laudable sporting spirit was exemplified in a commendable moment when the correct choice was made, but one which ultimately denied him this term’s Golden Boot.

“(We) created so many chances,” said enamoured Al-Jazira boss Keizer. “The last phase was not the best, but luckily we have Ali Mabkhout.

“Ali scores the penalty and then you also see what a good sportsman Ali is.

“He could have gone for his second goal, for the top scorer of the league, but he took the right decision to pass it to (Ahmed) Al-Attas.”

Mabkhout entered matchweek 26 in a shootout with Al-Ain’s prolific Laba to be the division’s leading marksman. A spot-kick put him — and Al-Jazira on the night — in the lead.

Little else followed until second-half injury time. Mabkhout would latch onto a ball over the top and charge into the penalty area.

This was a presentable one-on-one opportunity dispatched numerous times throughout a garlanded career. Yet a pass was unselfishly rolled across to unmarked team-mate Al-Attas — recording his first minutes of the season after a serious knee injury — to net.

A special call from a special player. Al-Jazira must continue to cherish this icon, for club and country.

Goal of the Week — Jaja Silva (Dibba Al-Fujairah)

It seemed unfair such a sublime goal could be rendered utterly futile.

This was the case for Dibba’s Jaja Silva. Again, the Brazilian winger stood out as a beacon of quality when relegation was sealed in shattering circumstances.

Dibba made it eight games without defeat down the stretch with their draw against already doomed Al-Dhafra. Silva earned this hollow point when he chested down a hopeful punt towards the penalty area, spun into position and — within a heartbeat — sent his searing half volley arrowing away into the top corner when off-balance.

There would be 50 minutes game-time left from this point. But a Dibba side who finished the division’s lowest scorers could, characteristically, not build on this leveller and strike again to secure safety, with Al-Bataeh losing heavily at Al-Ain.

This might not be the last we see of Silva in the top flight. A return of three goals and one assist from 19 run-outs may pique the interest of parent club Al-Nasr, who underwhelmed so unquestionably throughout 2022/23.

Coach of the Week — Serhiy Rebrov (Al-Ain)

If this was Al-Ain and Rebrov’s final ADNOC Pro League fixture, it was a fitting one.

It is widely expected the 48-year-old will assume Ukraine’s head-coach role when his deal in the Garden City expires at the end of next month. A tweet from the Ukrainian Association of Football confirmed as much in late February.

There appeared little to play for on Friday, with their league crown already ceded to Shabab Al-Ahli in matchweek 25. This is not, however, how Rebrov operates.

A carnival of attacking football followed, helping Laba to attain top scorer in both of Rebrov’s campaigns, and countryman Andriy Yarmolenko to finish with a brace.

Al-Ain netted 14 more goals than anyone else in an oscillating 2022/23 and six more than in all-conquering 2021/22.

Rebrov will be much missed, when the inevitable occurs.

Summing up a season

There can be few doubts about the quantum leaps taken by ADNOC Pro League throughout the season.

A phalanx of star recruits in the summer inspired a notable rise in playing standards, increased media attention and, most importantly, booming fan attendance.

The likes of Miralem Pjanic, Yarmolenko and Jason Denayer did not play in a vacuum, like stellar buys have done during previous campaigns. Intriguingly as well, these headline-grabbing additions did not have it all their own way.

It was Leonardo Jardim’s faith in attacking youth and trust in veteran defenders at Shabab Al-Ahli which defined the season.

It is now up to the league at large to ensure hard-earned momentum is not squandered. There remains plenty to achieve in 2023/24.

