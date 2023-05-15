Legal team takes action over Netflix’s ‘Queen Cleopatra’ in Egypt

DUBAI: In the latest development in the uproar against Netflix’s “Queen Cleopatra,” a team of Egyptian lawyers and archaeologists is calling for legal action against the streaming platform.
The group is demanding financial compensation of $2 billion for the streaming giant’s depiction of Cleopatra as a woman of sub-Saharan origin in the recently released documentary film, according to a report by Cairo Scene.
Cleopatra VII Philopathor was the ruler of Egypt prior to Roman rule. According to historians, she is a descendant of Ptolemy I Soter, a Macedonian Greek general.
According to the report, Egyptian lawyer Amr Abdelsalam, part of the case’s legal team, has filed a lawsuit before the Administrative Court of the State Council to compel the Egyptian government, represented by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to take all diplomatic measures and communicate with relevant international organizations to ban the recent documentary.