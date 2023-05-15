You are here

Legal team takes action over Netflix's 'Queen Cleopatra' in Egypt

Legal team takes action over Netflix’s ‘Queen Cleopatra’ in Egypt
“Queen Cleopatra” is on Netflix. (Supplied)
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

Legal team takes action over Netflix’s ‘Queen Cleopatra’ in Egypt

Legal team takes action over Netflix’s ‘Queen Cleopatra’ in Egypt
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: In the latest development in the uproar against Netflix’s “Queen Cleopatra,” a team of Egyptian lawyers and archaeologists is calling for legal action against the streaming platform.   

The group is demanding financial compensation of $2 billion for the streaming giant’s depiction of Cleopatra as a woman of sub-Saharan origin in the recently released documentary film, according to a report by Cairo Scene.  

Cleopatra VII Philopathor was the ruler of Egypt prior to Roman rule. According to historians, she is a descendant of Ptolemy I Soter, a Macedonian Greek general. 

According to the report, Egyptian lawyer Amr Abdelsalam, part of the case’s legal team, has filed a lawsuit before the Administrative Court of the State Council to compel the Egyptian government, represented by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to take all diplomatic measures and communicate with relevant international organizations to ban the recent documentary.  

Cannes Film Festival kicks off Tuesday with Saudi-backed 'Jeanne du Barry'

Cannes Film Festival kicks off Tuesday with Saudi-backed ‘Jeanne du Barry’
Updated 16 May 2023
Arab News and AP

Cannes Film Festival kicks off Tuesday with Saudi-backed ‘Jeanne du Barry’

Cannes Film Festival kicks off Tuesday with Saudi-backed ‘Jeanne du Barry’
  • Premiere of the Saudi-backed Louis XV period drama ‘Jeanne du Barry’ with Johnny Depp to get underway
  • This year’s festival promises a Cote d’Azur buffet of spectacle, scandal and cinema
Updated 16 May 2023
Arab News and AP

CANNES, France: The Cannes red carpet springs to life again Tuesday as the 76th Cannes Film Festival gets underway with the premiere of the Louis XV period drama “Jeanne du Barry,” with Johnny Depp, which was backed by Saudi Arabia's Red Sea International Film Festival. 

This year’s festival promises a Cote d’Azur buffet of spectacle, scandal and cinema set to be served over the next 12 days. It’s unspooling against the backdrop of labor unrest. Protests that have roiled France in recent months over changes to its pension system are planned to run during the festival, albeit at a distance from the festival’s main hub.
Meanwhile, an ongoing strike by screenwriters in Hollywood could have unpredictable effects on the French Riviera festival.
But with a festival lined with some much-anticipated big-budget films, including James Mangold’s “Indiana Jones and the Dial of the Destiny” and Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” the party is sure to go on, regardless. Stars set to hit Cannes’ red carpet in the next week and a half include Natalie Portman, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, Sean Penn, Alicia Vikander, the Weeknd and Scarlett Johansson.
The festivities Tuesday will include an opening ceremony where Michael Douglas is to receive an honorary Palme d’Or. (Later, one will also be dished out to “Indiana Jones” star Harrison Ford). The jury that will decide the festival’s top prize, the Palme d’Or, will also be introduced.
This year, the jury is led by Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund, a two-time Palme winner who last year won for the social satire “The Triangle of Sadness.” The rest of the jury includes Brie Larson, Paul Dano, French director Julia Ducournau, Argentine filmmaker Damián Szifron, Afghan director Atiq Rahimi, French actor Denis Ménochet, Moroccan filmmaker Maryam Tourzani and a Zambian-Welsh director Rungano Nyoni.
“Jeanne du Barry,” directed by and co-starring the French actor-director Maïwenn, co-stars Depp as Louis XV and will open the festival.

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival provided post-production support for French director Maïwenn’s drama.
Maïwenn stars as the titular 18th-century courtesan Madame du Barry opposite Depp, who plays King Louis XV.
In a previously released statement, the festival said backing Jeanne du Barry was part of its “ongoing mission to support distinctive filmmaking and champion visionary female talent both on and behind the camera from around the world.”
 

 

Model Halima Aden explores sights and sounds of Morocco

Model Halima Aden explores sights and sounds of Morocco
Updated 16 May 2023
Arab News

Model Halima Aden explores sights and sounds of Morocco

Model Halima Aden explores sights and sounds of Morocco
  • Tangier, Marrakech and Agafay desert part of tour
  • Star, 25, was in 2016 first to wear hijab in a US pageant
Updated 16 May 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: American Somali model Halima Aden this week was on a tour exploring Morocco’s tourist hot spots.

The catwalk star, who grew up in a Kenyan refugee camp before fleeing to Minnesota with her family, on Monday shared a series of images from her trip on Instagram with her 1.3 million followers.

She wrote: “It was such a special experience, and I made some lifelong friends and memories.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Halima (@halima)

She also took to her Stories to talk about her experience with tour guide Fadwa Yaxin, who she said “went above and beyond. She made my stay unforgettable and so special.”

The 25-year-old model spent her first two days in Tangier, a city in northwestern Morocco on the coast of the Mediterranean Sea.

Aden got a guided tour of Tangier’s Medina, the old town famous for its labyrinthine alleys.

Along the way, she visited several local markets or souks, the Grand Mosque, the Kasbah, Dar El-Makhzen Museum and the Grand-Petit Socco squares.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Halima (@halima)

She then visited Marrakech, the fourth-largest city in Morocco that lies near the foothills of the snow-capped Atlas Mountains. She went on an evening stroll to the lively Djemaa El-Fna square.

This vibrant square is home to acrobats, storytellers, water sellers, dancers and musicians who put on lively shows for visitors.

Aden then embarked on an adventure in Agafay desert, just a few minutes away from the beautiful and lively city of Marrakech.

From the edge of the Wad N’Fiss river to the vast plains of Haouz, and through the foothills of the Atlas toward Amizmiz, the Agafay desert spans several hundred hectares, offering a breathtaking display of rocky lunar-like landscapes, canyons, plains and stony hillocks.

Aden is noted for being the first woman to wear hijab in the Miss Minnesota USA pageant, where she was a semifinalist. Following her participation in the pageant, Aden received national attention and was signed to IMG Models.

'Between Two Moons': A story of Arab American New Yorkers  

‘Between Two Moons’: A story of Arab American New Yorkers  
Updated 16 May 2023
MANAL SHAKIR

‘Between Two Moons’: A story of Arab American New Yorkers  

‘Between Two Moons’: A story of Arab American New Yorkers  
Updated 16 May 2023
MANAL SHAKIR

CHICAGO: Tucked away in Brooklyn, New York, sits the Arab neighborhood of Bay Ridge, where between the Egyptian meat shop, Libyan café, and apartment buildings live Arab immigrants and first generation Arab Americans in 2023's “Between Two Moons” by award-winning author Aisha Abdel Gawad. Twin sisters Amira and Lina, and their older brother Sami, navigate life in their southwest corner of New York among their Egyptian American parents, the Arab Cultural Center, and their neighbors in a coming-of-age novel, knee-deep in post-9/11 hate crimes, extreme police oversight and the mystifying journey into adulthood.   

On the first day of Ramadan, just days before Amira and Lina Emam are about to graduate from Fort Hamilton High School, Abu Jamal’s café is raided. Despite the summer heat and 15-hour fasts ahead of them, Amira and her father Kareem watch from the fire escape as the police take away boxes and shisha pipes. They know he’s destined for an undisclosed location indefinitely. Down the street, Imam Ghozzi, the 80-some year-old custodian of the Islamic Center of Bay Ridge sweeps the sidewalk as if nothing is happening.  

Amira and Lina’s brother Sami has been incarcerated since they were eleven years old and the girls teeter between hope and uncertainty when he comes home.  

Between protests, prayers, Ramadan meals and pushing boundaries, Amira and Lina embark on a life that rotates around their apartment, to their father’s butcher shop, watching their brother and discovering themselves.  

In an incredibly rich and vibrant story of first-generation Arab American teenagers coming into their own and holding onto their heritage, Gawad eases readers into life in Bay Ridge where people embrace their multi-faceted identities. Amira, Lina and Sami must discover where they fit in the context of New York as well as how to serve as the bridges between their Arab and American selves and the harassment, freedom, bouts of joy and pain that come with the territory. Gawad highlights the delicate balance needed to forge new and unique paths forward while the siblings keep each part of their identity alive and thriving. 

Interactive display to put focus on Saudi Arabia at London Design Biennale

Interactive display to put focus on Saudi Arabia at London Design Biennale
Updated 15 May 2023
Arab News

Interactive display to put focus on Saudi Arabia at London Design Biennale

Interactive display to put focus on Saudi Arabia at London Design Biennale
Updated 15 May 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia is set to take part in the fourth edition of the London Design Biennale, which takes place from June 1-25, the Architecture and Design Commission has announced.

The Saudi pavilion will exhibit an interactive installation called “Woven,” designed and curated by Ruba Alkhaldi and Lojain Rafaa, which is inspired by the event’s theme of “Remapping Collaborations.”

Sadu — a traditional weaving practice  — is simulated in “Woven.” The practice is considered a hugely significant design movement that has become a key element of local culture.

Visitors will be encouraged to collaborate and co-create the installation by choosing different yarns through a multi-touch interactive surface and applying it to the tapestry. These yarns represent a different pillar of society — education, health, technology, nature, and manufacture.

A tapestry of 50 meters will have been woven by June 25, the work serving as a data map with the design spreading the message of unity, connection, and prosperity.

The designers said: “We thought of an immersive experience, where our ideas about the future interlace with the fabric of humanity.

“The result is ‘Woven’ — an installation that celebrates an important local initiative that originates from the Arabian desert. Sadu weaves humble materials into textiles — to incubate, shelter, and represent both identity and visions, to sustain and grow. We’re excited for people to experience it for themselves at the biennale.”

It will be the Kingdom’s third time participating in the event, following 2016 and 2018.
 

Official logo released ahead of Jordan's royal wedding 

Official logo released ahead of Jordan's royal wedding 
Updated 15 May 2023
Arab News

Official logo released ahead of Jordan's royal wedding 

Official logo released ahead of Jordan's royal wedding 
Updated 15 May 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: In anticipation of the royal wedding between Crown Prince Hussein and Saudi Arabian citizen Rajwa Al-Saif on June 1, Jordan's Royal Hashemite Court has released the official wedding logo. 

The Royal Hashemite Court shared the official logo on Sunday, which has the words "we rejoice" written in Arabic calligraphy. A bilingual version of the logo has the Arabic calligraphy along with the words "Jordan's Royal Wedding" as well as the date, "1-6-23."

"As the date of the wedding of HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein and Miss Rajwa Khalid Alseif nears, we are pleased to share the official logo to mark the occasion," the Royal Hashemite Court posted on Twitter. 

An animated version of the logo was also released. 

The wedding ceremony is set to take place at Zahran Palace, where Prince Hussein's parents King Abdullah II and Queen Rania wed in 1993, followed by a reception at Al-Husseiniya Palace. 

