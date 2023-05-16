You are here

  • Home
  • UAE reiterates support for Arab cooperation efforts to ensure economic stability

UAE reiterates support for Arab cooperation efforts to ensure economic stability

UAE reiterates support for Arab cooperation efforts to ensure economic stability
UAE Minister of Economy Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri was speaking at a meeting of economy ministers in Riyadh. (WAM)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jwx4t

Updated 16 May 2023
Arab News

UAE reiterates support for Arab cooperation efforts to ensure economic stability

UAE reiterates support for Arab cooperation efforts to ensure economic stability
  • The meeting was part of the build up to the 32nd Arab League Summit
Updated 16 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE Minister of Economy, Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri has said his country supports the creation of a single customs union to help build trade across the region. 

Speaking on Monday at a meeting of the economic and social council in Riyadh, the minister said the UAE prioritized strengthening joint Arab cooperation, in line with the country’s commitment to supporting efforts for economic and social stability for Arabs a sustainable manner.  

Al Marri led the UAE meeting which is part of the build up to the 32nd Arab League Summit which begins on Friday, May 19.  

“We are keen to strengthen the frameworks for economic integration among Arab nations,” the minister said. 

And he added: “And to adopt more open and accommodating policies, including the creation of a single customs union, which helps boost exports and imports and supports the growth of Arab trade exchange, within the framework of the Greater Arab Free Trade Area.” 

This, he said, aimed to stimulate shared investments that would help to “create thousands of jobs.”  

The Arab League Summit is to be held in Jeddah and will host Arab leaders and representatives including Syria’s Bashar Assad for the first time since his nation’s exclusion from the alliance in 2011.  

Topics: arab league summit UAE

Related

King Salman invites Mauritanian president to Arab League council meeting
Saudi Arabia
King Salman invites Mauritanian president to Arab League council meeting
Syria attends first Arab League meeting in 11 years
Middle-East
Syria attends first Arab League meeting in 11 years

KSrelief team meets with World Food Programme officials in Sudan

Members of the KSrelief team stationed in Sudan meet with WFP Sudan’s head of emergencies Abraham Abatneh on Tuesday. (SPA)
Members of the KSrelief team stationed in Sudan meet with WFP Sudan’s head of emergencies Abraham Abatneh on Tuesday. (SPA)
Updated 16 May 2023
Arab News

KSrelief team meets with World Food Programme officials in Sudan

Members of the KSrelief team stationed in Sudan meet with WFP Sudan’s head of emergencies Abraham Abatneh on Tuesday. (SPA)
  • The volume of aid provided through the Saudi air bridge operated by KSrelief was discussed during the meeting
Updated 16 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center’s team stationed in Sudan met with World Food Programme officials on Tuesday.

The team met with the head of the WFP in Port Sudan Hafiz Ibrahim and the organization’s head of emergencies Abraham Abatneh, and they reviewed the center’s work to provide urgent aid to the Sudanese people.

The volume of aid provided through the Saudi air bridge operated by KSrelief that contributes to alleviating the tough conditions faced by the Sudanese people was also discussed.

Various flights from the Kingdom have delivered aid to the conflict-stricken country in the past week.

Ways to provide urgent humanitarian relief to those affected and internally displaced by the conflict in Sudan through the joint efforts of KSrelief and WFP were also discussed.

The team also spoke to the WFP officials about ways to enhance bilateral cooperation and coordination to deliver the necessary assistance to those who need it in Sudan.

Topics: Sudan Unrest King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief) World Food Programme (WFP)

Related

Bombardments escalate as military factions battle in Sudan’s capital
Middle-East
Bombardments escalate as military factions battle in Sudan’s capital
Sudan military chief freezes bank accounts of rival armed group in battle for control of the nation
Middle-East
Sudan military chief freezes bank accounts of rival armed group in battle for control of the nation

Libya parliament replaces its appointed PM, spokesperson says

Libya parliament replaces its appointed PM, spokesperson says
Updated 16 May 2023
Reuters

Libya parliament replaces its appointed PM, spokesperson says

Libya parliament replaces its appointed PM, spokesperson says
  • The parliament appointed Bashagha last year but he has proven unable to enter the capital Tripoli
Updated 16 May 2023
Reuters

BENGHAZI, Libya: Libya’s eastern-based parliament voted to suspend its appointed prime minister, Fathi Bashagha, and assign his finance minister Osama Hamada to his duties, the parliament spokesperson Abdullah Belhaiq said on Tuesday.
The parliament appointed Bashagha last year but he has proven unable to enter the capital Tripoli or take over from Prime Minister Abdulhamid Al-Dbeibah, who rejected his appointment.

Topics: Libya Fathi Bashagha

Related

Interpol axes red notice for Libyan official in legal storm with Belgian prince
World
Interpol axes red notice for Libyan official in legal storm with Belgian prince
Special Italy to continue supporting UN efforts in Libya: PM
Middle-East
Italy to continue supporting UN efforts in Libya: PM

Gazans amid the rubble of homes flattened by fighting

Gazans amid the rubble of homes flattened by fighting
Updated 16 May 2023
AFP

Gazans amid the rubble of homes flattened by fighting

Gazans amid the rubble of homes flattened by fighting
  • Dozens of homes were destroyed during five days of fighting, which erupted when the Israeli military launched deadly strikes on top militants
Updated 16 May 2023
AFP

GAZA: After her house was levelled by an Israeli strike, Najah Nabhan wonders what will become of her and dozens of relatives left homeless by the latest fighting to hit Gaza.
“I’d barely reached the street, then the house was bombed,” said Nabhan, standing next to a mangled heap of concrete slabs and breeze blocks that had been the family home.
Dozens of homes were destroyed during five days of fighting, which erupted when the Israeli military launched deadly strikes on top militants from the Islamic Jihad militant group.
Nabhan, 56, has been trying to care for her children and grandchildren, many of whom have disabilities, since they were left homeless on Saturday.
“I borrow clothes from the neighbors for them. I didn’t take anything with me,” she said, in the Bir Al-Najeh neighborhood of northern Gaza.
The family said they were warned in a phone call from the Israeli military that a strike was imminent, but the army did not detail why it targeted the house when asked by AFP.
In total, 103 homes were completely destroyed and 140 severely damaged in the fighting, the United Nations said Tuesday, citing officials in Gaza.
Belal Nabhan, 35, earns just 10 shekels ($2.70) a day selling parsley in the market, and said he remains in a state of shock.
“People were screaming and we ran away... now 45 people are staying here, where will they go? They need shelter,” he said, indicating relatives resting beside the rubble.
Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza, which is ruled by Islamist group Hamas, have fought multiple wars in recent years.
The ruins of past conflicts — such as a three-day escalation in August which killed 49 Gazans — are dotted across the densely populated Palestinian territory.
With Gaza’s poverty rate at 53 percent, according to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, few people can afford to rebuild their homes.

In Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza, children clambered atop a huge mound of concrete and rebar flattened by Israeli bombardment.
In the tightly-packed neighborhood, Mohammed Zidan’s home escaped a direct hit but the blast was so powerful it blew out the walls.
“Because you want to strike one person, you don’t need to destroy a whole apartment complex,” said the 29-year-old.
“I’m a young man, living in my house, with my children in my home. I’m focusing on my work. What’s my fault, that you make me pay the price?“
As Zidan stepped over the remains of his bedroom on Monday, Palestinians elsewhere were commemorating the Nakba, or catastrophe.
It marks the expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their homes, in the war which erupted when Israel was created in 1948.
“We will stay living the life of the Nakba, continuously,” said Zidan, who has taken to sleeping on the street behind his home.
The Israeli military did not immediately respond to an enquiry from AFP on why it targeted the neighborhood.
A fragile cease-fire has largely held since late Saturday, ending the repeated rounds of Israeli strikes and volleys of rocket fire launched by Palestinian militants.
The fighting killed 33 people in Gaza, including children as well as militants, and two civilians in Israel.
Sitting in a donated wheelchair in Bir Al-Najeh, Haneen Nabhan said she fainted when she heard her home was destroyed.
“I used to take medicine, but the medicine’s in the rubble,” she said.
“All my dreams were in the house, and my dreams are gone.”

Topics: Gaza Palestine

Lebanon central bank chief did not attend French fraud hearing – judicial source

Lebanon central bank chief did not attend French fraud hearing – judicial source
Updated 16 May 2023
Reuters

Lebanon central bank chief did not attend French fraud hearing – judicial source

Lebanon central bank chief did not attend French fraud hearing – judicial source
  • Riad Salameh is being investigated in Lebanon and at least five European countries
  • French prosecutors intend to press preliminary charges and formally name him a suspect
Updated 16 May 2023
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s central bank chief did not attend a hearing in Paris on Tuesday where French prosecutors were expected to press preliminary fraud and money laundering charges against him, according to two sources with knowledge of his travel plans.
Riad Salameh, alongside his brother and an assistant, are being investigated in Lebanon and at least five European countries for allegedly taking hundreds of millions of dollars from the central bank to the detriment of the state.
French prosecutors had set a hearing for him at 9:30 a.m. on May 16, according to court documents seen by Reuters. French prosecutors intend to press the preliminary charges and formally name him a suspect during that hearing.
Two sources with knowledge of his travel plans said on Tuesday that Salameh had remained in Beirut. Neither Salameh nor his lawyer in Lebanon responded to requests for comment from Reuters.
A senior judicial source said Lebanon’s judiciary was unable to deliver the summons to attend the Paris hearing as it was addressed to Salameh at the Central Bank and he was unavailable to receive it.
Another judicial source said the defense attorneys for the Salamehs and for the central bank chief’s assistant Marianne Hoayek had submitted an objection to Lebanon’s judiciary over the French case, saying France should not be allowed to try a case already being investigated in Lebanon.
The three have been charged in two separate cases in Lebanon. Riad and Raja Salameh have denied diverting public funds and neither Hoayek nor her lawyer have spoken publicly about the charges.
Lebanon’s top public prosecutor said in January that Beirut could delay cooperating with foreign investigations pending progress on the local probes.

Topics: Lebanon Riad Salameh

Related

Lebanon’s central bank chief expected to be no-show in Paris court
Middle-East
Lebanon’s central bank chief expected to be no-show in Paris court
Special Brother of central bank chief faces European judges in Beirut
Middle-East
Brother of central bank chief faces European judges in Beirut

IMF chief praises Jordan’s economy, calling it a ‘success story’

IMF chief praises Jordan’s economy, calling it a ‘success story’
IMF chief Ron Van Roden discussed Jordan’s economic progress with Prime Minister Bishr Khasawneh on Monday. (PETRA)
Updated 16 May 2023
Arab News

IMF chief praises Jordan’s economy, calling it a ‘success story’

IMF chief praises Jordan’s economy, calling it a ‘success story’
  • IMF chief Van Roden praises Jordan for what he calls a successfully run economy
Updated 16 May 2023
Arab News

AMMAN: The head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission in Jordan, Ron Van Roden described Jordan’s economy as a “success story” after the country maintained its financial and monetary stability despite battling global economic challenges state news agency PETRA reported.

Prime Minster of Jordan Bishr Khasawneh discussed Van Roden, who arrived on Monday, the economic goals that the kingdom was seeking to achieve with the help of the IMF

In his current visit to the kingdom, Van Roden will oversee the sixth revision of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, a report which assesses economic factors influencing Jordan’s economy.

Khasawneh said the government was working towards achieving sustainable development and aimed to create job opportunities for Jordan’s young people to combat poverty and unemployment.

He said the government was working on improving economic competitiveness to increase entrepreneurial opportunities in the country.

Van Roden highlighted Jordan’s success in maintaining a low level of inflation of 2.9 percent.

The last EFF report for Jordan was published in August of 2021 and assessed the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Jordanian economy.

Topics: IMF economy

Related

Jordanian embassy in Khartoum ‘stormed, vandalized’
Middle-East
Jordanian embassy in Khartoum ‘stormed, vandalized’

Latest updates

Activists call for action against Israel after airstrikes damage Indonesian-run hospital
Activists call for action against Israel after airstrikes damage Indonesian-run hospital
Doha’s Tasweer Photography Festival champions international perspectives
Doha’s Tasweer Photography Festival champions international perspectives
CIA launches Telegram video to recruit Russian spies
CIA launches Telegram video to recruit Russian spies
11 footballers arrested in Hong Kong match-fixing probe
11 footballers arrested in Hong Kong match-fixing probe
KSrelief team meets with World Food Programme officials in Sudan
Members of the KSrelief team stationed in Sudan meet with WFP Sudan’s head of emergencies Abraham Abatneh on Tuesday. (SPA)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.