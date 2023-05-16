You are here

  • Home
  • F1 Grand Prix organizers Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management and Flash launch new events powerhouse

F1 Grand Prix organizers Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management and Flash launch new events powerhouse

F1 Grand Prix organizers Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management and Flash launch new events powerhouse
Yas Marina Circuit will remain an integral venue for newly-formed Ethara. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jehmn

Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

F1 Grand Prix organizers Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management and Flash launch new events powerhouse

F1 Grand Prix organizers Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management and Flash launch new events powerhouse
  • Ethara was launched in Abu Dhabi and will also have offices in Dubai, Riyadh
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management and Flash Entertainment have officially integrated their activities and operations to launch a new powerhouse that will oversee events, entertainment, and venue management throughout the Middle East and globally.

The company has been named Ethara, meaning thrill in Arabic, and will manage live events from offices in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Riyadh.

The new entity will be led by Saif Al-Noaimi, formerly the chief executive officer of ADMM and a Flash board member.

The Ethara CEO, said: “By combining our strengths, we are perfectly positioned to make memorable moments that matter.

“By integrating the activities and operations of two of Abu Dhabi’s pioneering entertainment and event management titans, Ethara will further establish the emirate as an economic engine in the entertainment, event management, and sports industries, locally, regionally, and internationally.

“We have an unrivalled wealth of expertise, experience, knowledge, and skills, which will propel Ethara’s success far beyond what either company could achieve alone – all powered by world-class creativity and innovation,” Al-Noaimi added.

ADMM and Flash have collectively conceptualized, produced, promoted, and delivered more than 700 major events to over 16 million fans in the 15 years since their inception. These events have included the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yasalam After-Race Concerts, Mubadala World Tennis Championships, FIFA Club World Cup, AFC Asian Cup, NBA Abu Dhabi Games, UFC, national celebrations and festivals, as well as many more spanning sport, music, culture, entertainment, corporate, and meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions events.

Al Noaimi said: “Ethara provides an exceptional platform to realise our collective potential and create experiences of the future, today.

“Ethara is a people-first event, and entertainment powerhouse that promotes and delivers best-in-class experiences.”

Ethara will also manage and oversee an extensive portfolio of assets, including Etihad Park, the region’s largest open-air venue; Etihad Arena, the Middle East’s largest indoor multi-purpose, state-of-the-art entertainment venue; Abu Dhabi’s Formula 1 track, Yas Marina Circuit; and the Yas Conference Center, that offers conference, meeting, and events spaces with stunning Yas Island views.

Topics: Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management Flash Entertainment Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix

Related

Sergio Perez wins F1 sprint in Baku, Verstappen confronts Russell
Sport
Sergio Perez wins F1 sprint in Baku, Verstappen confronts Russell
Verstappen wins in wild finish to F1 Australian Grand Prix
Motorsport
Verstappen wins in wild finish to F1 Australian Grand Prix

Triumphant Nick Cassidy eyes consistency after topping Formula E standings

Triumphant Nick Cassidy eyes consistency after topping Formula E standings
Updated 15 May 2023
Arab News

Triumphant Nick Cassidy eyes consistency after topping Formula E standings

Triumphant Nick Cassidy eyes consistency after topping Formula E standings
  • The Envision Racing driver leads this season’s ABB FIA Formula E World Championship after victory at the Monaco E-Prix
Updated 15 May 2023
Arab News

Formula E championship leader Nick Cassidy says there is still a “long way to go” in the season before he even thinks about the possibility of setting his sights on winning the title.

The Envision Racing driver strengthened his chances of being crowned champion in this season’s ABB FIA Formula E World Championship after claiming victory at the Monaco E-Prix in front of more than 20,000 fans.

The triumph was even more impressive given the Kiwi started the race in ninth position on the grid, holding off countryman Mitch Evans, who finished second.

The result was Cassidy’s second straight win after crossing the chequered flag in the second round of the Berlin double-header last month. Although he has a 20-point lead, he insists that he still needs to be consistent if he wants to become world champion and is eager to maintain his good form for the double-header in Jakarta, Indonesia on June 3 and 4.

“Monaco was a really nice race for me as being behind the wheel enabled us to get used to the strategies and techniques we need to implement,” he said. “It’s fantastic to be leading the championship, and I have been really pleased with how I’ve been performing over the last few races. I’m in a good phase with the car and feel really comfortable, but there’s a long way to go and Jakarta will be a tough weekend physically since it’s back-to-back races.

Cassidy added: “It’s going to be two big races with a lot of points, but I’m going to keep the same mindset and keep doing the things that have worked for us earlier this season.”

As well as topping the drivers’ standings, Envision also leads the team standings by 13 points, ahead of second-placed Porsche, with Cassidy’s teammate Sebastien Buemi winning 61 points.

Cassidy admits the team is going in the right direction and is confident that they can build on their success on the track for the rest of the season.

He said: “We should be confident because I think though Sebastien has been a little bit unlucky at times, he’s had some good performances recently, so I expect him to be strong and get those points and help the team fight for the title.”

Topics: Nick Cassidy ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Monaco E-Prix

Related

Nick Cassidy triumphs in Monaco to lead Formula E championship
Motorsport
Nick Cassidy triumphs in Monaco to lead Formula E championship
Mitch Evans secured 1-2 for Jaguar TCS Racing. supplied
Sport
Mitch Evans, Nick Cassidy make New Zealand proud after Formula E triumphs in Berlin

Veloce Racing claim Round 4 of Extreme E season at Hydro X Prix

Veloce Racing celebrate their win in Scotland. (Extreme E)
Veloce Racing celebrate their win in Scotland. (Extreme E)
Updated 14 May 2023
Arab News

Veloce Racing claim Round 4 of Extreme E season at Hydro X Prix

Veloce Racing celebrate their win in Scotland. (Extreme E)
  • NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team finish second, with No.99 GMC HUMMER EV Chip Ganassi Racing third
Updated 14 May 2023
Arab News

SCOTLAND: Veloce Racing took the win in Round 4 of the Extreme E season, marking a second victory of the campaign and a return to the top of the standings on home soil at the Hydro X Prix.

Kevin Hansen and Molly Taylor led from start to finish, fending off attacks from the NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team, who secured their second-ever podium in Extreme E at also the team’s home event.

Coming in third were No.99 GMC HUMMER EV Chip Ganassi Racing, with a maiden podium for RJ Anderson and Amanda Sorensen having been in every Grand Final so far this season.

DNFs for both the ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team and Rosberg X Racing (RXR) in the Grand Final see Veloce Racing pull away at the top of the championship standings by 11 points.

Winners of the Redemption Race were JBXE, having seen off Andretti Altawkilat Extreme E and ABT CUPRA XE, the only other contenders on course after two DNFs.

Kevin Hansen, of Veloce Racing, said: “We had a tough weekend, much tougher than Saudi Arabia. We didn’t really have anything on our side yesterday, so to finally get into the Grand Final and have all our support on GridPlay really helped.

“It was nice after Friday, with our double P1s in Free Practice, to come back and actually get on top. It was a huge effort from the team to pull through in such difficult conditions. They gave me full reign for an hour before the Final and quick decisions on set-up and everything. It was really cool to pull it off.”

Emma Gilmour, of NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team, said: It’s been an amazing trip and it’s been very challenging; the weather conditions have made it even more so.

“It was very stressful, especially when there are slow zones and so many places where you can potentially make a mistake, but you are very happy when you can hand it over to your teammate having done a good job. To get a podium was a big relief for the team, just a great feeling, and everyone has put in so much work so we are all really happy.”

For No.99 GMC HUMMER EV Chip Ganassi Racing, it marks their first podium since Sardinia in Season 2, and a first podium with the driver line-up of Anderson and Sorensen, who now sit fifth in the championship just two points behind RXR in third.

Topics: NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team Veloce Racing

Related

NEOM McLaren drivers looking to shine in ‘home’ Formula E double-header in Riyadh
Sport
NEOM McLaren drivers looking to shine in ‘home’ Formula E double-header in Riyadh
NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team looking to build on Season 3 opener
Saudi Sport
NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team looking to build on Season 3 opener

Nick Cassidy triumphs in Monaco to lead Formula E championship

Nick Cassidy triumphs in Monaco to lead Formula E championship
Updated 09 May 2023
Arab News

Nick Cassidy triumphs in Monaco to lead Formula E championship

Nick Cassidy triumphs in Monaco to lead Formula E championship
  • New Zealand driver and team Envision Racing power to the top of the drivers’ and teams’ standings
  • Mitch Evans finishes second to keep Jaguar TCS Racing in the hunt for titles
Updated 09 May 2023
Arab News

MONACO: Nick Cassidy of Envision Racing climbed to the top of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with a storming drive from ninth on the grid to win an absorbing 2023 Monaco E-Prix.

Cassidy led home Mitch Evans (Jaguar TCS Racing), having fended off his countryman until a late-race safety car made the win certain.

The race ebbed and flowed as leaders vied for control and to set the pace but Cassidy’s decisive early moves yielded the ultimate result. Once his engineer gave the green light for a six-lap sprint finish, Cassidy did not look back, despite the close attentions of Evans’ factory Jaguar.

Evans had himself clambered from sixth on the grid to second at the checkered flag and was within touching distance right up to the safety car three laps from the race finish. The New Zealand one-two made it four wins in succession, a new Formula E record for a single nation.

Jake Dennis (Avalanche Andretti Formula E team) could not quite live with the lead pair but he had torn through from 11th on the grid to make the final step on the podium.

Sacha Fenestraz (Nissan Formula E Team) — who thought he had sealed the Julius Baer Pole Position only for a post-session penalty to hand that honor to Jake Hughes (NEOM McLaren Formula E Team) — steered home to fourth, unable to compete with the lead trio’s benchmark combination of speed and efficiency. Hughes followed him across the line, with Dan Ticktum (NIO 333 Racing) hanging on for sixth position despite a couple of late-race scrapes and some damage to his car.

Long-time drivers’ standings leader Pascal Wehrlein could only improve to 11th from starting 12th on the grid, which resulted in both the driver and his TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team losing their grip on their respective championships.

Fellow title contender Jean-Eric Vergne recovered to seventh from the very back of the grid after DS PENSKE’s tire pressure infringements saw them disqualified from qualifying. The 15-position overtaking masterclass earned Vergne the inaugural ABB Driver of Progress race award, honoring intelligent, efficient driving resulting in the most places gained in a race.

Reigning world champion and DS PENSKE teammate Stoffel Vandoorne was also able to climb to the points with ninth place.

Cassidy’s 121 points moves him ahead of Wehrlein on 100 in the drivers’ table with Jake Dennis now third on 96 and Evans just behind on 94. Vergne leaves Monaco fifth in the running.

Envision Racing now leap to the top of the teams’ standings on 182 points, 14 points ahead of TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team on 168 points, while Jaguar TCS Racing sits third on 157 points.

“It’s insane, I’ve got nothing against Berlin but this feels amazing,” said Cassidy. “This is so, so special. I’m lost for words. It is going to take a bit to sink in, man we had such a tough day, I was 21st I think in both Free Practices which struck me a lot. I qualified 10th and I was really happy with that, so that was kind of how our day was going. Credit to our guys, both car crews and everyone in our garage helped out with the issues. I am so happy we got the reward after the work.

“There is a long way to go, this guy right here Mitch (Evans) he showed today how bloody strong he is. It is going to be a really cool fight, but for the moment let’s just enjoy the fact we won in Monaco.”

Next stop is a return to Indonesia for the first Jakarta E-Prix double-header with round 10 on Saturday, June 3 and round 11 on Sunday, June 4. 

Topics: Formula E

Related

Mitch Evans secured 1-2 for Jaguar TCS Racing. supplied
Sport
Mitch Evans, Nick Cassidy make New Zealand proud after Formula E triumphs in Berlin
Formula E’s esports competition returns with new influencer-led spinoff series
Sport
Formula E’s esports competition returns with new influencer-led spinoff series

Extreme E heads to Scotland for homecoming Hydro X Prix

Extreme E heads to Scotland for homecoming Hydro X Prix
Updated 09 May 2023
Arab News

Extreme E heads to Scotland for homecoming Hydro X Prix

Extreme E heads to Scotland for homecoming Hydro X Prix
  • The ODYSSEY 21s will race in the former opencast Glenmuckloch mine in Dumfries and Galloway
  • Veloce Racing head the season 3 standings, with ACCIONA SAINZ | XE Team and Rosberg X Racing completing the top 3
Updated 09 May 2023
Arab News

There is just one week to go until Scotland’s flagship motorsport event in Glenmuckloch, the Hydro X Prix, as the pioneering electric racing championship Extreme E makes its return to the UK.

The series’ upcoming Scottish event will take place in the former opencast Glenmuckloch mine in Dumfries and Galloway on May 13 and 14.

This represents a UK return for the sport-for-purpose series, as it delivers its third season highlighting climate issues and solutions across the globe.

Racing at the restored former opencast coal mine will provide a poignant backdrop for Extreme E, with the mine about to undergo the next phase of its major transformation into a Pumped Storage Hydropower plant and wind farm.

Alejandro Agag, founder and CEO of Extreme E, said: “We could not have found a more perfect racing site than the former Glenmuckloch coal mine. Here in Scotland, our race site will play homage to the much-needed transition of an old coal mine which is being given a new and exciting lease of life as a hydro-project, which will provide a fully renewable energy source for the region for centuries to come.”

“Extreme E continues to push the boundaries of sustainable motorsport, and so to come to Scotland and be aligned with its increasing focus on renewable energy is fantastic,” he said.

“We enjoyed two great races at our first round in Saudi Arabia, with two debut winners, and with the championship closer than ever we are expecting a spectacular Hydro X Prix in Scotland.”

There will be one new face amongst the lineup of drivers on the Extreme E grid in the form of rallycross star Andreas Bakkerud. Although not a stranger to the series, having signed as a championship driver ahead of the Desert X Prix in NEOM, Saudi Arabia, the Norwegian will make his debut for Jenson Button’s JBXE outfit in Scotland.

Bakkerud will be looking to kickstart the team’s season three campaign, with JBXE currently lying ninth in the championship standings. The leaderboard is headed by Veloce Racing, which picked up their first victory in Saudi Arabia, narrowly ahead of ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team that also picked their debut win in the Desert X Prix double-header.

Andretti Altawkilat Extreme E’s Catie Munnings will be the sole British driver taking part and will be aiming for a strong performance at her home event.

Munnings will have two bites at the cherry for victory in Scotland, as the season three calendar has doubled from five to 10 rounds, with all race weekends serving as double-headers — showcasing twice the action for minimal additional carbon output.

The full driver lineup for the Hydro X Prix:

ABT CUPRA XE

Nasser Al-Attiyah (Qatar)

Klara Andersson (Sweden)

ACCIONA | SAINZ XE Team

Mattias Ekstrom (Sweden)

Laia Sanz (Spain)

Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E

Timmy Hansen (Sweden)

Catie Munnings (UK)

Carl Cox Motorsport

Timo Scheider (Germany)

Christine GZ (Italy/Spain)

JBXE

Andreas Bakkerud (Norway)

Hedda Hosas (Norway)

NEOM McLaren Extreme E

Tanner Foust (US)

Emma Gilmour (New Zealand)

No. 99 GMC HUMMER EV Chip Ganassi Racing

R.J. Anderson (US)

Amanda Sorensen (US)

Rosberg X Racing

Johan Kristoffersson (Sweden)

Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky (Sweden)

Veloce Racing

Kevin Hansen (Sweden)

Molly Taylor (Australia)

X44 Vida Carbon Racing

Fraser McConnell (Jamaica)

Cristina Gutierrez (Spain)

Topics: Extreme E Scotland

Related

NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team looking to build on Season 3 opener
Saudi Sport
NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team looking to build on Season 3 opener
Extreme E reveals shoreline spectacular for Season 3 opener in NEOM
Sport
Extreme E reveals shoreline spectacular for Season 3 opener in NEOM

Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins the Miami Grand Prix

Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins the Miami Grand Prix
Updated 08 May 2023
AFP

Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins the Miami Grand Prix

Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins the Miami Grand Prix
  • The victory extends Verstappen's lead at the top of the standings
  • Aston Martin's Spanish veteran Fernando Alonso took third
Updated 08 May 2023
AFP

MIAMI GARDENS: World champion Max Verstappen powered from ninth on the grid to beat Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez and win the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday.
The victory extends Verstappen's lead at the top of the standings and follows his triumph in the inaugural Miami race last year.
The 1-2 for Red Bull is their fourth in five races so far this season as the team utterly dominate the sport leaving their rivals to battle for the third podium position.
Aston Martin's Spanish veteran Fernando Alonso took third for his fourth podium in five races this season as he continues to enjoy his late career revival.
Perez, starting on pole, made the perfect start, racing clear of his rivals but Verstappen, on hard tyres, quickly moved through the field and took just 15 laps to reach second place behind his team-mate.
Perez pitted on lap 20 allowing Verstappen to take the lead but the Dutchman had to give that up when he went into the pits on lap 46, changing to the medium compound tyres and coming out 1.2 seconds behind.
It took just two laps for Verstappen, who won the inaugural Miami Grand Prix a year ago, to take advantage of his fresher tyres with better grip as, after a brief joust, he overtook the Mexican, on 25-lap-old tyres, to take the lead.
Verstappen's 38th win for Red Bull equals the team record set by Sebastian Vettel.
"I took the cars off one by one and then I could stay out really long on the hard tyres and that's where we I think made the difference," said Verstappen.
"For sure winning a race from P9 is always very satisfying," he said.
Mercedes had some consolation at the end of a difficult week with George Russell taking fourth place ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and team-mate Lewis Hamilton finishing sixth.
Charles Leclerc, who crashed late in qualifying and started seventh on the grid, finished in seventh place with Frenchman Pierre Gasly of Alpine in eighth.

Topics: Motorsport Formula One Formula 1 F1 Miami Grand Prix Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing

Related

Perez takes pole in Miami as Leclerc crash leaves Verstappen in ninth
Sport
Perez takes pole in Miami as Leclerc crash leaves Verstappen in ninth
Verstappen quickest, Leclerc crashes in ‘slippery’ Miami Grand Prix practice
Motorsport
Verstappen quickest, Leclerc crashes in ‘slippery’ Miami Grand Prix practice

follow us

Latest updates

Activists call for action against Israel after airstrikes damage Indonesian-run hospital
Activists call for action against Israel after airstrikes damage Indonesian-run hospital
Doha’s Tasweer Photography Festival champions international perspectives
Doha’s Tasweer Photography Festival champions international perspectives
CIA launches Telegram video to recruit Russian spies
CIA launches Telegram video to recruit Russian spies
11 footballers arrested in Hong Kong match-fixing probe
11 footballers arrested in Hong Kong match-fixing probe
KSrelief team meets with World Food Programme officials in Sudan
Members of the KSrelief team stationed in Sudan meet with WFP Sudan’s head of emergencies Abraham Abatneh on Tuesday. (SPA)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.