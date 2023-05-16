F1 Grand Prix organizers Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management and Flash launch new events powerhouse

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management and Flash Entertainment have officially integrated their activities and operations to launch a new powerhouse that will oversee events, entertainment, and venue management throughout the Middle East and globally.
The company has been named Ethara, meaning thrill in Arabic, and will manage live events from offices in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Riyadh.
The new entity will be led by Saif Al-Noaimi, formerly the chief executive officer of ADMM and a Flash board member.
The Ethara CEO, said: “By combining our strengths, we are perfectly positioned to make memorable moments that matter.
“By integrating the activities and operations of two of Abu Dhabi’s pioneering entertainment and event management titans, Ethara will further establish the emirate as an economic engine in the entertainment, event management, and sports industries, locally, regionally, and internationally.
“We have an unrivalled wealth of expertise, experience, knowledge, and skills, which will propel Ethara’s success far beyond what either company could achieve alone – all powered by world-class creativity and innovation,” Al-Noaimi added.
ADMM and Flash have collectively conceptualized, produced, promoted, and delivered more than 700 major events to over 16 million fans in the 15 years since their inception. These events have included the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yasalam After-Race Concerts, Mubadala World Tennis Championships, FIFA Club World Cup, AFC Asian Cup, NBA Abu Dhabi Games, UFC, national celebrations and festivals, as well as many more spanning sport, music, culture, entertainment, corporate, and meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions events.
Al Noaimi said: “Ethara provides an exceptional platform to realise our collective potential and create experiences of the future, today.
“Ethara is a people-first event, and entertainment powerhouse that promotes and delivers best-in-class experiences.”
Ethara will also manage and oversee an extensive portfolio of assets, including Etihad Park, the region’s largest open-air venue; Etihad Arena, the Middle East’s largest indoor multi-purpose, state-of-the-art entertainment venue; Abu Dhabi’s Formula 1 track, Yas Marina Circuit; and the Yas Conference Center, that offers conference, meeting, and events spaces with stunning Yas Island views.