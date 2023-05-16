Concerns over Turkish economy ahead of presidential runoff 

You are here

People play okey in a cafe in Ankara after the May 14 Turkish presidential and parliamentary elections in Ankara, Turkiye, May 15, 2023. (Reuters)
  • A win for Kilicdaroglu, a former civil servant and economist, is expected to boost the economy with foreign investment flows
  • Erdogan’s economic policy agenda will be based on continuation of the status quo with unorthodox policies that use several tools to keep the economy afloat
ANKARA: As the Turkish presidential elections head for a runoff between incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdogan and opposition challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu on May 28, the country’s weak economy continues to be the main focus of domestic and international attention. 

Staggering inflation over the last two years, which stood at around 44 percent in April, and skyrocketing food prices have considerably increased the cost of living crisis in Turkiye. 

Turkiye’s sovereign dollar bonds and equities have also plummeted, and key economic players at home and abroad are anxious and uncertain about what awaits them next. 

Of total bank deposits, about 40 percent are held in foreign exchange and gold accounts, while the one-year foreign trade deficit stands at a record high of $120 billion.

Some experts say Erdogan’s economic policy agenda will be based on continuation of the status quo with unorthodox policies that use several tools to keep the economy afloat. 

They also warn, though, that Turkiye’s economic situation cannot be sustained and a rethink is necessary. 

A likely victory by Erdogan in the runoff vote means that his current economic policies will continue, and only partial adjustment steps such as appointing new officials to key economic positions to regain the trust of the markets are expected in case of increased financial instability.  

The presence of the former economy tsar, Mehmet Simsek, on Erdogan’s electoral campaign trail sparked questions about whether Erdogan will revert to orthodox policies if he wins.

Central Bank governors in Turkiye have repeatedly been replaced over recent years as part of a strategy of not increasing interest rates.

A win for Kilicdaroglu, a former civil servant and economist, is expected to boost the economy with foreign investment flows. 

For this to happen, though, the 74-year-old challenger has to widen his pool of allies in two weeks to attract more voters and re-energize his base to go to ballot box. 

Timothy Ash, an economist and a strategist at BlueBay Asset Management, said the Turkish Central Bank, or CBRT, would hold the lira steady through to elections, likely below 20 lira against the dollar. 

“Credit markets will be weak and vulnerable with foreign selling. After elections, I think the lira has to weaken significantly and we will see how the CBRT reacts in terms of hiking policy rates, or not,” he told Arab News. 

In case Erdogan wins and continues with his existing economic policies, the demand for hard currencies is expected to increase sharply and trigger a real currency shock, which would require alternative sources of external financing. 

Emre Peker, Europe director for Eurasia Group, thinks that Erdogan’s team is likely to support stability in Turkish markets in the lead-up to the runoff, where he is likely to secure re-election. 

“After taking office for a third term, Erdogan is likely to stick to his current policy framework of low interest rates. Ankara may, however, unwind its years-long lira defense to allow for some currency weakness,” he told Arab News. 

As Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party and its People’s Alliance secured an outright majority in Sunday’s parliamentary elections, they are expected to continue with the current economic policies. 

According to Peker, this is likely to stoke inflationary pressures and exacerbate economic imbalances, as Erdogan aims to instate an export-driven growth model. 

“But a U-turn to a policy of orthodoxy will be unlikely unless the risk of a massive shock materializes. Parliament will have no say in economic policy, which will be controlled fully by the presidency,” he said. 

Experts warn that insistence on low interest rates could push the lira further down, but on the other hand, any meaningful hike in interest rates to curb inflation would also bring recession to the economy. 

Ash thinks that foreign investors will continue to reduce exposure to Turkiye until the CBRT clearly indicates how it will react on the rate front. 

“It is unlikely that Erdogan will allow policy rate hikes after the election unless forced by a brutal market sell-off. He has made his views on interest rates clear in the past. He does not believe that rate hikes reduce inflation and will try to keep policy rates very low,” he added. 

Enver Erkan, the chief economist at Dinamik Yatirim in Istanbul, said the expectation of two more weeks of uncertainty until the runoff may put pressure on the lira.  

“The results of these policies so far have been in the form of inflation that has put more and more strain on household budgets. Controlling inflation and the exchange rate with low interest rates is very costly for the economy, and the growth is only provided by an economic support/incentive mechanism and a debt chain that creates further inflation,” he told Arab News.

According to the April budget data announced by the Ministry of Treasury and Finance, the central government budget had a deficit of 132.5 billion lira compared to 50.2 billion lira a year ago.

France issues arrest warrant for Lebanese central bank chief

Lebanon’s Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh speaks during a news conference at Central Bank in Beirut, Lebanon. (File/Reuters)
Lebanon’s Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh speaks during a news conference at Central Bank in Beirut, Lebanon. (File/Reuters)
Updated 53 min 16 sec ago
AFP

France issues arrest warrant for Lebanese central bank chief

Lebanon’s Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh speaks during a news conference at Central Bank in Beirut, Lebanon. (File/Reuters)
  • Salameh earlier failed to appear for questioning by French investigators who want to know how he amassed sizeable assets across Europe
Updated 53 min 16 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: A French investigating magistrate on Tuesday issued an international arrest warrant for Lebanon’s central bank chief Riad Salameh, a source close to the case said.
Salameh earlier failed to appear for questioning by French investigators who want to know how he amassed sizeable assets across Europe, his lawyer said.
The investigators suspect Salameh of building his network of real estate and banking assets with the help of a complex fraudulent financial system and extensive misuse of Lebanese public funds during his three decades as central bank boss.
Tuesday’s hearing would have been an opportunity to press charges against him.
His lawyer, Pierre-Olivier Sur, told AFP that the summons had been sent too close to the day and was therefore “invalid.”
A Lebanese legal source told AFP this week that the authorities there had failed to serve Salameh with the summons, despite four attempts by police to deliver it to the central bank.
After Salameh failed to show Tuesday, the magistrate in charge of the case had the option of issuing a fresh summons, but instead decided to issue an international warrant for his arrest.
Salameh, 72, who has been under investigation in France since July 2021, rejects the accusations.
Since the start of the year, magistrates from European countries have traveled to Lebanon on three occasions to interview the central banker and his entourage.
At least two people have been charged in connection with the case in France.
“One day or another he will be arrested,” said William Bourdon, a French activist lawyer who represents two associations among the plaintiffs.
But, Bourdon added, Salameh was benefitting from “systematic obstruction by some Lebanese magistrates, in complete contradiction to their obligations toward France.”
Salameh’s lawyer rejected Tuesday’s issuing of a warrant.
“I see this purely and simply as an abuse of power,” Sur said.
The implications of the arrest warrant were not immediately clear.
Lebanon does not extradite its nationals.
Salameh could meanwhile risk arrest when traveling to other countries.
In March 2022, France, Germany and Luxembourg froze assets worth 120 million euros ($130 million) believed to belong to Salameh.
The Paris appeals court is to examine later this month whether the French part of the seizures was carried out legally.
Salameh has run Lebanon’s central bank since 1993.

KSrelief team meets with World Food Programme officials in Sudan

Members of the KSrelief team stationed in Sudan meet with WFP Sudan’s head of emergencies Abraham Abatneh on Tuesday. (SPA)
Members of the KSrelief team stationed in Sudan meet with WFP Sudan’s head of emergencies Abraham Abatneh on Tuesday. (SPA)
Updated 16 May 2023
Arab News

KSrelief team meets with World Food Programme officials in Sudan

Members of the KSrelief team stationed in Sudan meet with WFP Sudan’s head of emergencies Abraham Abatneh on Tuesday. (SPA)
  • The volume of aid provided through the Saudi air bridge operated by KSrelief was discussed during the meeting
Updated 16 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center’s team stationed in Sudan met with World Food Programme officials on Tuesday.

The team met with the head of the WFP in Port Sudan Hafiz Ibrahim and the organization’s head of emergencies Abraham Abatneh, and they reviewed the center’s work to provide urgent aid to the Sudanese people.

The volume of aid provided through the Saudi air bridge operated by KSrelief that contributes to alleviating the tough conditions faced by the Sudanese people was also discussed.

Various flights from the Kingdom have delivered aid to the conflict-stricken country in the past week.

Ways to provide urgent humanitarian relief to those affected and internally displaced by the conflict in Sudan through the joint efforts of KSrelief and WFP were also discussed.

The team also spoke to the WFP officials about ways to enhance bilateral cooperation and coordination to deliver the necessary assistance to those who need it in Sudan.

Libya parliament replaces its appointed PM, spokesperson says

Libya parliament replaces its appointed PM, spokesperson says
Updated 16 May 2023
Reuters

Libya parliament replaces its appointed PM, spokesperson says

Libya parliament replaces its appointed PM, spokesperson says
  • The parliament appointed Bashagha last year but he has proven unable to enter the capital Tripoli
Updated 16 May 2023
Reuters

BENGHAZI, Libya: Libya’s eastern-based parliament voted to suspend its appointed prime minister, Fathi Bashagha, and assign his finance minister Osama Hamada to his duties, the parliament spokesperson Abdullah Belhaiq said on Tuesday.
The parliament appointed Bashagha last year but he has proven unable to enter the capital Tripoli or take over from Prime Minister Abdulhamid Al-Dbeibah, who rejected his appointment.

Gazans amid the rubble of homes flattened by fighting

Gazans amid the rubble of homes flattened by fighting
Updated 16 May 2023
AFP

Gazans amid the rubble of homes flattened by fighting

Gazans amid the rubble of homes flattened by fighting
  • Dozens of homes were destroyed during five days of fighting, which erupted when the Israeli military launched deadly strikes on top militants
Updated 16 May 2023
AFP

GAZA: After her house was levelled by an Israeli strike, Najah Nabhan wonders what will become of her and dozens of relatives left homeless by the latest fighting to hit Gaza.
“I’d barely reached the street, then the house was bombed,” said Nabhan, standing next to a mangled heap of concrete slabs and breeze blocks that had been the family home.
Dozens of homes were destroyed during five days of fighting, which erupted when the Israeli military launched deadly strikes on top militants from the Islamic Jihad militant group.
Nabhan, 56, has been trying to care for her children and grandchildren, many of whom have disabilities, since they were left homeless on Saturday.
“I borrow clothes from the neighbors for them. I didn’t take anything with me,” she said, in the Bir Al-Najeh neighborhood of northern Gaza.
The family said they were warned in a phone call from the Israeli military that a strike was imminent, but the army did not detail why it targeted the house when asked by AFP.
In total, 103 homes were completely destroyed and 140 severely damaged in the fighting, the United Nations said Tuesday, citing officials in Gaza.
Belal Nabhan, 35, earns just 10 shekels ($2.70) a day selling parsley in the market, and said he remains in a state of shock.
“People were screaming and we ran away... now 45 people are staying here, where will they go? They need shelter,” he said, indicating relatives resting beside the rubble.
Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza, which is ruled by Islamist group Hamas, have fought multiple wars in recent years.
The ruins of past conflicts — such as a three-day escalation in August which killed 49 Gazans — are dotted across the densely populated Palestinian territory.
With Gaza’s poverty rate at 53 percent, according to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, few people can afford to rebuild their homes.

In Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza, children clambered atop a huge mound of concrete and rebar flattened by Israeli bombardment.
In the tightly-packed neighborhood, Mohammed Zidan’s home escaped a direct hit but the blast was so powerful it blew out the walls.
“Because you want to strike one person, you don’t need to destroy a whole apartment complex,” said the 29-year-old.
“I’m a young man, living in my house, with my children in my home. I’m focusing on my work. What’s my fault, that you make me pay the price?“
As Zidan stepped over the remains of his bedroom on Monday, Palestinians elsewhere were commemorating the Nakba, or catastrophe.
It marks the expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their homes, in the war which erupted when Israel was created in 1948.
“We will stay living the life of the Nakba, continuously,” said Zidan, who has taken to sleeping on the street behind his home.
The Israeli military did not immediately respond to an enquiry from AFP on why it targeted the neighborhood.
A fragile cease-fire has largely held since late Saturday, ending the repeated rounds of Israeli strikes and volleys of rocket fire launched by Palestinian militants.
The fighting killed 33 people in Gaza, including children as well as militants, and two civilians in Israel.
Sitting in a donated wheelchair in Bir Al-Najeh, Haneen Nabhan said she fainted when she heard her home was destroyed.
“I used to take medicine, but the medicine’s in the rubble,” she said.
“All my dreams were in the house, and my dreams are gone.”

Lebanon central bank chief did not attend French fraud hearing – judicial source

Lebanon central bank chief did not attend French fraud hearing – judicial source
Updated 16 May 2023
Reuters

Lebanon central bank chief did not attend French fraud hearing – judicial source

Lebanon central bank chief did not attend French fraud hearing – judicial source
  • Riad Salameh is being investigated in Lebanon and at least five European countries
  • French prosecutors intend to press preliminary charges and formally name him a suspect
Updated 16 May 2023
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s central bank chief did not attend a hearing in Paris on Tuesday where French prosecutors were expected to press preliminary fraud and money laundering charges against him, according to two sources with knowledge of his travel plans.
Riad Salameh, alongside his brother and an assistant, are being investigated in Lebanon and at least five European countries for allegedly taking hundreds of millions of dollars from the central bank to the detriment of the state.
French prosecutors had set a hearing for him at 9:30 a.m. on May 16, according to court documents seen by Reuters. French prosecutors intend to press the preliminary charges and formally name him a suspect during that hearing.
Two sources with knowledge of his travel plans said on Tuesday that Salameh had remained in Beirut. Neither Salameh nor his lawyer in Lebanon responded to requests for comment from Reuters.
A senior judicial source said Lebanon’s judiciary was unable to deliver the summons to attend the Paris hearing as it was addressed to Salameh at the Central Bank and he was unavailable to receive it.
Another judicial source said the defense attorneys for the Salamehs and for the central bank chief’s assistant Marianne Hoayek had submitted an objection to Lebanon’s judiciary over the French case, saying France should not be allowed to try a case already being investigated in Lebanon.
The three have been charged in two separate cases in Lebanon. Riad and Raja Salameh have denied diverting public funds and neither Hoayek nor her lawyer have spoken publicly about the charges.
Lebanon’s top public prosecutor said in January that Beirut could delay cooperating with foreign investigations pending progress on the local probes.

