French judge issues arrest warrant for Lebanese central bank governor

Lebanon’s Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh speaks during a news conference at Central Bank in Beirut, Lebanon. (File/Reuters)
Lebanon’s Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh speaks during a news conference at Central Bank in Beirut, Lebanon. (File/Reuters)
Updated 38 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

French judge issues arrest warrant for Lebanese central bank governor

Lebanon’s Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh speaks during a news conference at Central Bank in Beirut, Lebanon. (File/Reuters)
  • Salameh was supposed to appear before French prosecutors as part of an ongoing European probe, and Judge Aud Bourizi issued the warrant in Paris
  • Salameh, 72, who has held his post for 30 years, has repeatedly denied all allegations against him
Updated 38 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: A French investigative judge on Tuesday issued an international arrest warrant for Riad Salameh, Lebanon’s central bank governor, after he failed to appear for questioning on corruption charges.
Salameh was supposed to appear before French prosecutors as part of an ongoing European probe, and Judge Aud Bourizi issued the warrant in Paris.
A European judicial team from France, Germany, and Luxembourg has been conducting a corruption investigation into an array of financial crimes it alleges were committed by Salameh and a long list of his associates from Lebanon’s central bank, as well as commercial banks and auditing companies. The allegations include illicit enrichment and laundering of $330 million.
Salameh, 72, who has held his post for 30 years, has repeatedly denied all allegations against him. He has insisted that his wealth comes from his previous job as an investment banker at Merrill Lynch, inherited properties, and investments.
The Lebanese judiciary informed the French judiciary five days ago that they could not trace Salameh in his office at the central bank after three attempts to notify him to appear before the Paris court on the scheduled date of May 16.
Salameh was previously investigated by a European judicial delegation that visited Beirut three times. Investigators also questioned the current Minister of Finance Youssef Khalil, as well as a number of former deputies of the governor of the central bank, presidents of the boards of directors of Lebanese banks, employees of the central bank, and auditors of central bank accounts.
Salameh said in a statement that he will “appeal the decision of Judge Bourizi, which constitutes a clear violation of the laws, and was made based on preconceived ideas without giving any value to the clear documents presented before her.”
Salameh said the decision was a blatant violation of the most basic laws as the judge did not respect the legal deadlines stipulated in French law, despite being informed and aware of them.
He said that the French judge had “violated the application of the 2003 UN Convention and internationally recognized procedures on which it relies, particularly in the context of international judicial assistance.”
He added that the French investigation violated a fundamental principle related to the confidentiality of investigations as it had become clear from recent press articles that media agencies had obtained confidential documents without any restrictions and were aware in advance of the intentions of the investigators and judges.
Salameh said that “the events that accompanied the French investigations contradict the principle of the presumption of innocence in their dealings, and the selective application of texts and laws.”
He also accused Bourizi of interfering in the process of appointing French lawyers for the Lebanese state.
Salameh called the French decision “justice built on double standards.”
Salameh earlier accused a group of “civilians, journalists, and politicians of fabricating facts” and said that he felt there had been a thirst to accuse him for more than two years.
Salameh has been in office as the governor of the central bank since 1993, and his term ends in July.
Salameh, his brother Raja, and the governor’s former assistant Marianne Hoayek are scheduled to appear before the Lebanese judiciary on Thursday.
The Lebanese judiciary has previously accused Salameh of embezzlement, money laundering, forgery, using forged documents, breach of duty, and tax evasion.
The Lebanese Kataeb Party accused “the ruling authority of saving Salameh from appearing before the French judiciary to escape from the crimes committed by this authority.”
It added that “pursuing Salameh before the judiciary makes his continued stay in his position unacceptable and necessitates his resignation; otherwise, it constitutes a new insult to the Lebanese people, who were the first victims of the financial crimes that he committed in collusion and solidarity with influential persons.”

Topics: Lebanon France Lebanon Central Bank

Masam project clears 896 Houthi mines in Yemen
Updated 1 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

Masam project clears 896 Houthi mines in Yemen

Masam project clears 896 Houthi mines in Yemen
  • Overseen by KSrelief, special teams destroyed 11 anti-personnel mines, 156 anti-tank mines, 728 unexploded ordnance, and one explosive device
  • The KSrelief project, known as Masam, is one of several initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia on the orders of King Salman to help the Yemeni people
Updated 1 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: An ongoing Saudi program to clear landmines in Yemen saw 896 devices laid by the Iran-backed Houthis dismantled in the second week of May.

Overseen by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, special teams destroyed 11 anti-personnel mines, 156 anti-tank mines, 728 unexploded ordnance, and one explosive device.

The KSrelief project, known as Masam, is one of several initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia on the orders of King Salman to help the Yemeni people.

It has cleared routes for much-needed humanitarian aid aimed at supporting the country’s citizens.

The demining operations took place in Marib, Aden, Jouf, Shabwa, Taiz, Hodeidah, Lahij, Sanaa, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale, and Saada.

A total of 398,110 mines have been cleared since the start of the project.

More than 1.2 million mines have been planted by the Houthis, claiming the lives of hundreds of civilians.

The project trains local demining engineers and provides them with modern equipment. It also offers support to Yemenis injured by the devices.

In June 2022, the project’s contract was extended for another year at a cost of $33.29 million.

Topics: Yemen King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Houthis Masam Project

3 arrested after scared Lebanese boy dies after seeing horror scenes filmed for TikTok

3 arrested after scared Lebanese boy dies after seeing horror scenes filmed for TikTok
Updated 37 min 19 sec ago
Bassam Zaazaa

3 arrested after scared Lebanese boy dies after seeing horror scenes filmed for TikTok

3 arrested after scared Lebanese boy dies after seeing horror scenes filmed for TikTok
  • Mohamed Haydar Istanbuli, 6, suffers fatal heart attack after seeing girls dressed in black with covered faces carrying swords
  • Cardiologist says it is not easy to tell whether the victim had a precondition, any undiscovered birth deformity
Updated 37 min 19 sec ago
Bassam Zaazaa

DUBAI: Three suspects have been detained over their purported responsibility for the death of a Lebanese boy who suffered a heart attack when he saw horror scenes being filmed for TikTok.
Mohamed Haydar Istanbuli, 6, was reported to have been playing in his neighborhood in Lebanon’s coastal city of Tyre near the Roman ruins when he saw two girls dressed in black and carrying swords while running.
It is believed that the scene scared Istanbuli when he saw them with their heads covered while running in a sequence they were believed to be filming for future use on TikTok.
The boy had a heart attack and died.
A Lebanese Security Forces officer told Arab News on condition of anonymity that two girls under 18 and a man, who was flying a filming drone, had been arrested on Tuesday pending further investigation by prosecutors.
Cardiologist Dr. Afif Khafaja, who conducted Istanbuli’s autopsy, told Arab News that it was not easy to tell whether the boy had a precondition or any undiscovered birth deformity.
Khafaja added: “Practically speaking there must be causes for such cases of sudden heart seizures to happen.
“Definitely the boy must have been suffering from some precondition such as a birth abnormality or intermittent heartbeat or some medical condition in his aorta.”
The cardiologist said in the medical report that Istanbuli had died on May 12 due to a severe heart attack that led to a seizure followed by acute pulmonary congestion.
He added: “Usually such conditions happen in cases of stress for a child suffering an undiagnosed birth abnormality.
“Patients suffering from such conditions could be saved if an electrical shock (via a defibrillator) is applied to the heart to change the rhythm back to normal.”
The LSF officer said the boy’s father had lodged a criminal complaint against those he believed were responsible for his son’s death.
South Lebanon’s General Prosecutor Judge Diala Wansa kept the three suspects in custody pending further investigation.
Local media reported that two girls and two men — who work in videography — had not obtained permission from Lebanon’s Directorate General of Antiquities to film at Tyre’s Roman ruins.
The LSF officer said: “The fourth suspect failed to show up for investigation.”

Topics: Lebanon TikTok boy horror scenes heart attack

Concerns over Turkish economy ahead of presidential runoff 

Concerns over Turkish economy ahead of presidential runoff 
Updated 16 May 2023
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Concerns over Turkish economy ahead of presidential runoff 

Concerns over Turkish economy ahead of presidential runoff 
  • A win for Kilicdaroglu, a former civil servant and economist, is expected to boost the economy with foreign investment flows
  • Erdogan’s economic policy agenda will be based on continuation of the status quo with unorthodox policies that use several tools to keep the economy afloat
Updated 16 May 2023
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: As the Turkish presidential elections head for a runoff between incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdogan and opposition challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu on May 28, the country’s weak economy continues to be the main focus of domestic and international attention. 

Staggering inflation over the last two years, which stood at around 44 percent in April, and skyrocketing food prices have considerably increased the cost of living crisis in Turkiye. 

Turkiye’s sovereign dollar bonds and equities have also plummeted, and key economic players at home and abroad are anxious and uncertain about what awaits them next. 

Of total bank deposits, about 40 percent are held in foreign exchange and gold accounts, while the one-year foreign trade deficit stands at a record high of $120 billion.

Some experts say Erdogan’s economic policy agenda will be based on continuation of the status quo with unorthodox policies that use several tools to keep the economy afloat. 

They also warn, though, that Turkiye’s economic situation cannot be sustained and a rethink is necessary. 

A likely victory by Erdogan in the runoff vote means that his current economic policies will continue, and only partial adjustment steps such as appointing new officials to key economic positions to regain the trust of the markets are expected in case of increased financial instability.  

The presence of the former economy tsar, Mehmet Simsek, on Erdogan’s electoral campaign trail sparked questions about whether Erdogan will revert to orthodox policies if he wins.

Central Bank governors in Turkiye have repeatedly been replaced over recent years as part of a strategy of not increasing interest rates.

A win for Kilicdaroglu, a former civil servant and economist, is expected to boost the economy with foreign investment flows. 

For this to happen, though, the 74-year-old challenger has to widen his pool of allies in two weeks to attract more voters and re-energize his base to go to ballot box. 

Timothy Ash, an economist and a strategist at BlueBay Asset Management, said the Turkish Central Bank, or CBRT, would hold the lira steady through to elections, likely below 20 lira against the dollar. 

“Credit markets will be weak and vulnerable with foreign selling. After elections, I think the lira has to weaken significantly and we will see how the CBRT reacts in terms of hiking policy rates, or not,” he told Arab News. 

In case Erdogan wins and continues with his existing economic policies, the demand for hard currencies is expected to increase sharply and trigger a real currency shock, which would require alternative sources of external financing. 

Emre Peker, Europe director for Eurasia Group, thinks that Erdogan’s team is likely to support stability in Turkish markets in the lead-up to the runoff, where he is likely to secure re-election. 

“After taking office for a third term, Erdogan is likely to stick to his current policy framework of low interest rates. Ankara may, however, unwind its years-long lira defense to allow for some currency weakness,” he told Arab News. 

As Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party and its People’s Alliance secured an outright majority in Sunday’s parliamentary elections, they are expected to continue with the current economic policies. 

According to Peker, this is likely to stoke inflationary pressures and exacerbate economic imbalances, as Erdogan aims to instate an export-driven growth model. 

“But a U-turn to a policy of orthodoxy will be unlikely unless the risk of a massive shock materializes. Parliament will have no say in economic policy, which will be controlled fully by the presidency,” he said. 

Experts warn that insistence on low interest rates could push the lira further down, but on the other hand, any meaningful hike in interest rates to curb inflation would also bring recession to the economy. 

Ash thinks that foreign investors will continue to reduce exposure to Turkiye until the CBRT clearly indicates how it will react on the rate front. 

“It is unlikely that Erdogan will allow policy rate hikes after the election unless forced by a brutal market sell-off. He has made his views on interest rates clear in the past. He does not believe that rate hikes reduce inflation and will try to keep policy rates very low,” he added. 

Enver Erkan, the chief economist at Dinamik Yatirim in Istanbul, said the expectation of two more weeks of uncertainty until the runoff may put pressure on the lira.  

“The results of these policies so far have been in the form of inflation that has put more and more strain on household budgets. Controlling inflation and the exchange rate with low interest rates is very costly for the economy, and the growth is only provided by an economic support/incentive mechanism and a debt chain that creates further inflation,” he told Arab News.

According to the April budget data announced by the Ministry of Treasury and Finance, the central government budget had a deficit of 132.5 billion lira compared to 50.2 billion lira a year ago.

Topics: Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan Kemal Kilicdaroglu

KSrelief team meets with World Food Programme officials in Sudan

Members of the KSrelief team stationed in Sudan meet with WFP Sudan’s head of emergencies Abraham Abatneh on Tuesday. (SPA)
Members of the KSrelief team stationed in Sudan meet with WFP Sudan’s head of emergencies Abraham Abatneh on Tuesday. (SPA)
Updated 16 May 2023
Arab News

KSrelief team meets with World Food Programme officials in Sudan

Members of the KSrelief team stationed in Sudan meet with WFP Sudan’s head of emergencies Abraham Abatneh on Tuesday. (SPA)
  • The volume of aid provided through the Saudi air bridge operated by KSrelief was discussed during the meeting
Updated 16 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center’s team stationed in Sudan met with World Food Programme officials on Tuesday.

The team met with the head of the WFP in Port Sudan Hafiz Ibrahim and the organization’s head of emergencies Abraham Abatneh, and they reviewed the center’s work to provide urgent aid to the Sudanese people.

The volume of aid provided through the Saudi air bridge operated by KSrelief that contributes to alleviating the tough conditions faced by the Sudanese people was also discussed.

Various flights from the Kingdom have delivered aid to the conflict-stricken country in the past week.

Ways to provide urgent humanitarian relief to those affected and internally displaced by the conflict in Sudan through the joint efforts of KSrelief and WFP were also discussed.

The team also spoke to the WFP officials about ways to enhance bilateral cooperation and coordination to deliver the necessary assistance to those who need it in Sudan.

Topics: Sudan Unrest King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief) World Food Programme (WFP)

Libya parliament replaces its appointed PM, spokesperson says

Libya parliament replaces its appointed PM, spokesperson says
Updated 16 May 2023
Reuters

Libya parliament replaces its appointed PM, spokesperson says

Libya parliament replaces its appointed PM, spokesperson says
  • The parliament appointed Bashagha last year but he has proven unable to enter the capital Tripoli
Updated 16 May 2023
Reuters

BENGHAZI, Libya: Libya’s eastern-based parliament voted to suspend its appointed prime minister, Fathi Bashagha, and assign his finance minister Osama Hamada to his duties, the parliament spokesperson Abdullah Belhaiq said on Tuesday.
The parliament appointed Bashagha last year but he has proven unable to enter the capital Tripoli or take over from Prime Minister Abdulhamid Al-Dbeibah, who rejected his appointment.

Topics: Libya Fathi Bashagha

