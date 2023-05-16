Dutch Embassy marks King’s Day in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The Embassy of the Netherlands in Riyadh hosted a reception on Tuesday — including a performance by Dutch-Moroccan singer Hind Laroussi — to mark King’s Day.

Dutch Ambassador to the Kingdom Janet Alberda told Arab News: “Ours (King’s Day) is normally on April 27 because that is the birthday of our King Willem-Alexander, but because it was still Ramadan we decided to look for a better time and we decided on May 16.”

Alberda spoke of the growth of Saudi-Dutch ties prior to the celebration.

She said: “We have invited the whole government and all of our contacts from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Trade and Ministry of Energy, of course.

“(The day is) always celebrated very joyously (in the Netherlands). It’s actually a public holiday and people have flea markets and they have big concerts. Our king and queen and the children of the royal family go to a certain city to celebrate with the community; this year they went to Rotterdam. It was a very nice gathering and good weather.”







The Embassy of the Netherlands in Riyadh hosted a reception on Tuesday to mark King’s Day. (Supplied)



Alberda’s time in the Kingdom began in September 2020 and she focused on some of the changes she has witnessed in the country.

She said: “Over the last three years I’ve seen a rapid change to every week, every year, every day. You should know that I am an ambassador that likes to travel a lot and last week I was in Taif.

“You can also see and feel the changes there as well. It was very interesting for me.

“I see that everywhere I go. I also traveled with my children to the south. You do feel that there is a mindset shifting."

The Dutch envoy has witnessed major developments throughout the Kingdom, and not just the major ones like Neom, Qiddiya, or the Red Sea Project.

She added that she is proud that relations between the Netherlands and Saudi have evolved to become a comprehensive broad relationship.

She added: “We have a very old historic connection between the two countries on facilitating the pilgrimige. That was actually the origin of our relationship and academic orientation. We also have a very old economic-oriented relationship.







The reception included a performance by Dutch-Moroccan singer Hind Laroussi. (Supplied)



“Saudi Arabia is the biggest economy of the Gulf region, it’s bigger than the UAE, bigger than Qatar, Oman.

“We have a political relationship. Of course, a lot of things are happening in the world so we need Saudi Arabia as a very important regional player to talk about situations in Yemen and Syria or the Middle East peace process.”

Alberda was ambassador to South Sudan prior to serving in the Kingdom, and said that at that time “no one really cared about Sudan.”

She urged delegations to travel and visit Sudan, and added: “That is the same thing I do here in Saudi — to invite people to travel, and I am really happy that there are Saudi delegations visiting the Netherlands.”

She said that of those countries on the global list of embassies that provide visas to visit the Netherlands, the Saudi Embassy is ranked 10th.