Dutch Embassy marks King's Day in Saudi Arabia

Special Dutch Embassy marks King’s Day in Saudi Arabia
Dutch Ambassador to the Kingdom Janet Alberda. (AN Photo/Huda Bashattah)
Special Dutch Embassy marks King’s Day in Saudi Arabia
Dutch Ambassador to the Kingdom Janet Alberda. (AN Photo/Huda Bashattah)
Updated 2 min 15 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

Dutch Embassy marks King’s Day in Saudi Arabia

Dutch Embassy marks King’s Day in Saudi Arabia
  • Embassy of the Netherlands hosted a reception — including a performance by Dutch-Moroccan singer Hind Laroussi — to mark King’s Day
  • Dutch Ambassador Janet Alberda: Ours (King’s Day) is normally on April 27 because that is the birthday of our King Willem-Alexander, but because it was still Ramadan we decided on May 16
Updated 2 min 15 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: The Embassy of the Netherlands in Riyadh hosted a reception on Tuesday — including a performance by Dutch-Moroccan singer Hind Laroussi — to mark King’s Day.

Dutch Ambassador to the Kingdom Janet Alberda told Arab News: “Ours (King’s Day) is normally on April 27 because that is the birthday of our King Willem-Alexander, but because it was still Ramadan we decided to look for a better time and we decided on May 16.”

Alberda spoke of the growth of Saudi-Dutch ties prior to the celebration.

She said: “We have invited the whole government and all of our contacts from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Trade and Ministry of Energy, of course.

“(The day is) always celebrated very joyously (in the Netherlands). It’s actually a public holiday and people have flea markets and they have big concerts. Our king and queen and the children of the royal family go to a certain city to celebrate with the community; this year they went to Rotterdam. It was a very nice gathering and good weather.”




The Embassy of the Netherlands in Riyadh hosted a reception on Tuesday to mark King’s Day. (Supplied)

Alberda’s time in the Kingdom began in September 2020 and she focused on some of the changes she has witnessed in the country.

She said: “Over the last three years I’ve seen a rapid change to every week, every year, every day. You should know that I am an ambassador that likes to travel a lot and last week I was in Taif.

“You can also see and feel the changes there as well. It was very interesting for me.

“I see that everywhere I go. I also traveled with my children to the south. You do feel that there is a mindset shifting."

The Dutch envoy has witnessed major developments throughout the Kingdom, and not just the major ones like Neom, Qiddiya, or the Red Sea Project.

She added that she is proud that relations between the Netherlands and Saudi have evolved to become a comprehensive broad relationship.

She added: “We have a very old historic connection between the two countries on facilitating the pilgrimige. That was actually the origin of our relationship and academic orientation. We also have a very old economic-oriented relationship.




The reception included a performance by Dutch-Moroccan singer Hind Laroussi. (Supplied)

“Saudi Arabia is the biggest economy of the Gulf region, it’s bigger than the UAE, bigger than Qatar, Oman.

“We have a political relationship. Of course, a lot of things are happening in the world so we need Saudi Arabia as a very important regional player to talk about situations in Yemen and Syria or the Middle East peace process.”

Alberda was ambassador to South Sudan prior to serving in the Kingdom, and said that at that time “no one really cared about Sudan.”

She urged delegations to travel and visit Sudan, and added: “That is the same thing I do here in Saudi — to invite people to travel, and I am really happy that there are Saudi delegations visiting the Netherlands.”

She said that of those countries on the global list of embassies that provide visas to visit the Netherlands, the Saudi Embassy is ranked 10th.

Saudi Arabia ‘will remain resolute’ in anti-drugs campaign, minister warns

Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif visits Central Operations Room at the ministry’s Riyadh headquarters.
Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif visits Central Operations Room at the ministry’s Riyadh headquarters.
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia ‘will remain resolute’ in anti-drugs campaign, minister warns

Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif visits Central Operations Room at the ministry’s Riyadh headquarters.
  • The minister praised the efforts of security personnel in protecting the nation from the dangers of illicit drugs, and urged citizens to play their role by reporting traffickers and smugglers, saying that all reports will be dealt with confidentially
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s campaign against illegal drugs is achieving dramatic results, with major strikes against traffickers and smuggling operations, the Kingdom’s Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif said.

Speaking during a visit to the Central Operations Room at the ministry’s Riyadh headquarters, Prince Abdulaziz said that although the campaign is still in its early stages, the Kingdom “will remain resolute and not leave room for smugglers or dealers to target our youth or tamper with security in any way.”

The minister praised the efforts of security personnel in protecting the nation from the dangers of illicit drugs, and urged citizens to play their role by reporting traffickers and smugglers, saying that all reports will be dealt with confidentially.

He received a briefing from Maj. Gen. Mohammed Al-Bassami, director of general security, on the results of recent anti-drug operations.

The meeting was attended by Nasser Al-Dawood, deputy interior minister; Lt. Gen. Saeed Al-Qahtani, assistant minister of interior for operations affairs; Hisham Al-Faleh, ministry undersecretary; and Mohammed Al-Muhanna, the ministry’s undersecretary for security affairs.

 

 

Meet Capt. Afrah, the first Saudi woman to pilot a hot-air balloon

Hot-air balloon pilot Afrah Al-Harbi is inspiring young women to reach for the skies in their career and hobby. (Supplied)
Hot-air balloon pilot Afrah Al-Harbi is inspiring young women to reach for the skies in their career and hobby. (Supplied)
Updated 37 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Meet Capt. Afrah, the first Saudi woman to pilot a hot-air balloon

Hot-air balloon pilot Afrah Al-Harbi is inspiring young women to reach for the skies in their career and hobby. (Supplied)
  • Flown 55 times including at AlUla’s Skies Festival
  • 22-year-old hopes to make it a full time profession
Updated 37 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Meet Capt. Afrah, the first Saudi woman to pilot a hot-air balloonRIYADH: Meet Capt. Afrah Al-Harbi, a 22-year-old AlUla native, who has piloted hot-air balloons 55 times in Saudi Arabia, after becoming the first Saudi woman to obtain a license to navigate these aircraft.

Al-Harbi was trained by the Saudi Arabian Hot-Air Ballooning Federation while pursuing an education in Hotels and Tourism at Taibah University in AlUla.

Hot-air balloon pilot Afrah Al-Harbi is inspiring young women to reach for the skies in their career and hobby. (Supplied)

The federation officially opened its headquarters in AlUla in May 2019, a few months after the success of the inaugural Hot-Air Balloon Festival during the Winter at Tantora Festival earlier that year, when 100 balloons lit up the skies on several nights. The festival presented a blueprint for adventure tourism in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Harbi’s story began at this festival.

There is no better way to experience, enjoy and appreciate AlUla’s majestic landscape and natural beauty than from the air.

Afrah Al-Harbi, Hot-air balloon pilot

“When hot-air ballooning started in AlUla, I saw the balloons but I never thought I would be able to fly one of them,” Al-Harbi told Arab News recently.

When the opportunity to learn arose, Al-Harbi asked herself: “Why not me?” After an initial interview, she was accepted into the training program.

Hot-air balloon pilot Afrah Al-Harbi is inspiring young women to reach for the skies in their career and hobby. (Supplied)

Al-Harbi, one of eight children, said her family has been supportive throughout her journey to make history and become the first Saudi woman to be granted a pilot’s license.

“I have no fear inside me,” she added.

FASTFACT

Afrah Al-Harbi is the first Saudi woman to gain a license to fly hot-air balloons from the Saudi Arabian Hot Air Ballooning Federation in AlUla.

With more than 55 flights to date, Al-Harbi said she would not mind pursuing it as a fulltime career but for now ballooning is a hobby.

Hot-air balloon pilot Afrah Al-Harbi is inspiring young women to reach for the skies in their career and hobby. (Supplied)

Fellow captains Abdulrahman Al-Wohaibi and Hussain Makkawi, who trained at the federation with Al-Harbi, are also amongst the first licensed Saudi hot-air balloon pilots.

Al-Harbi is one of the Saudi pilots designated to fly guests at the AlUla Skies Festival. This is an annual celebration that includes hot-air balloon rides, helicopter tours and other outdoor adventures and attractions near the historic Hegra monument.

“There is no better way to experience, enjoy and appreciate AlUla’s majestic landscape and natural beauty than from the air,” she said.

 

Saudi Arabia sets example for green living in the region

Dr. Sultan Alshareef, Sustainable development expert
Dr. Sultan Alshareef, Sustainable development expert
Updated 47 sec ago
Haifa Alshammari

Saudi Arabia sets example for green living in the region

Dr. Sultan Alshareef, Sustainable development expert
  • Dr. Sultan Alshareef, an expert in sustainable development, told Arab News how sustainability benefits several sectors, resulting in overall development
Updated 47 sec ago
Haifa Alshammari

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is setting guidance plans for sustainability with mega projects in NEOM, Riyadh and other cities across the Kingdom.

The term “sustainability” includes all efforts that humans take, either directly or indirectly, to protect the environment and ensure their survival in the future, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency. This concept is important as humans are dependent on the environment and its natural resources for their existence.

Sustainable development as a concept became well known after 1972 when the UN highlighted it at a conference in Stockholm on the human environment, according to the Sustainable Development Commission.

With a plan to become a global leader in sustainability, Saudi Arabia’s ‘Race to Zero’ is an important step toward a greener future, says Dr. Mohammed Al-Surf, Senior adviser at Jacobs

In the corporate world, for example, although the majority of executives believe in sustainable importance, a little over half of them incorporate strategies that include sustainable goals, said Talal Rafi, an economist and management consultant, in his article on the World Economic Forum website.

Unlike the corporate world, many nations are broadcasting their plans for maintaining sustainability, and Saudi Arabia is one of the countries that is making efforts toward a more flourishing society.

Due to the harsh climate in Saudi Arabia, people previously weren’t as aware as they are now about sustainability. The climate is generally dry and warm in Saudi Arabia, making it challenging to form sustainable projects.  

It takes into account financial sustainability and the diversity of non-oil sources of income, which sets out to achieve economic, social, environmental and political goals that make the Kingdom a role model for responsible and comprehensive development that is based on the pillars of true sustainability.

Dr. Sultan Alshareef, Sustainable development expert

However, with the Vision 2030 of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, the Kingdom has taken a new approach to promoting sustainability, which in return enhances the quality of living in the country.

“Saudi Arabia is not only focusing on sustainability, but it has also embraced the concept of ‘Race to Zero’ as part of its Vision 2030 plan, aiming to reduce its carbon emissions and promote investment in renewable energy and green economy,” said Dr. Mohammad Al-Surf, a senior adviser for sustainability and climate action at Jacobs.

Al-Surf said that such an ambitious goal would lead the country to focus on building resilience to climate change and investing in green infrastructure, renewable energy and sustainability.

“With a plan to become a global leader in sustainability, Saudi Arabia’s ‘Race to Zero’ is an important step toward a greener future.”

“The National Program to Maximize the Utilization of Renewable Water Resources” is an idea and methodology proposed by the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture.  

HIGHLIGHT

The term ‘sustainability’ includes all efforts that humans take, either directly or indirectly, to protect the environment and ensure their survival in the future, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency.

Through this program, the ministry aims to ensure sustainability in water use for agriculture and for national afforestation, Dr. Abdulaziz Alshaibani, deputy minister for water at the Ministry for Environment, Water and Agriculture, said in an article for SPA.

Dr. Faisal Alfadl, an architect and founder of the Saudi Green Building Forum, said in an interview with Rotana on Green Economy that more than 30 million trees have been produced in Saudi Arabia. There is also the 10 million trees project in Al-Ula, the biggest oasis in the world, and the Green Riyadh project, where 59,000 trees have been planted so far.

Saudi Arabia is expanding its ambitions through even bigger projects such as The Line in NEOM, a zero-car environment that is part of a 100 percent sustainable transport system.

Dr. Sultan Alshareef, an expert in sustainable development, told Arab News how sustainability benefits several sectors, resulting in  overall development.

“It takes into account financial sustainability and the diversity of non-oil sources of income, which sets out to achieve economic, social, environmental and political goals that make the Kingdom a role model for responsible and comprehensive development that is based on the pillars of true sustainability,” he said.

With such promising projects, sustainable development is thriving in the Kingdom.

 

Foreign ministers sign agreement to establish Saudi-Algerian supreme coordination council

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Algerian counterpart Ahmed Attaf sign an agreement in Jeddah.
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Algerian counterpart Ahmed Attaf sign an agreement in Jeddah.
Updated 16 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Foreign ministers sign agreement to establish Saudi-Algerian supreme coordination council

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Algerian counterpart Ahmed Attaf sign an agreement in Jeddah.
  • Prince Faisal and Ahmed Attaf chaired a Saudi-Algerian political consultations committee meeting in Jeddah
Updated 16 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Algerian counterpart signed an agreement on Tuesday to establish a Saudi-Algerian supreme coordination council.

Prince Faisal and Ahmed Attaf also chaired a Saudi-Algerian political consultations committee meeting in Jeddah during which they discussed intensifying bilateral and multilateral coordination, and consolidating joint action on various regional and international issues in a way that enhances stability and prosperity for their countries.

The two officials also reviewed relations between their countries and ways to enhance and develop them in order to achieve common interests.

Regional and international developments and joint efforts to achieve international peace and security were also discussed.

Saudi doctor hailed a hero for treating unconscious man on Air Canada flight

Dr. Awrad Mohammed Nasrallah
Dr. Awrad Mohammed Nasrallah
Updated 16 May 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Saudi doctor hailed a hero for treating unconscious man on Air Canada flight

Dr. Awrad Mohammed Nasrallah
  • Awrad Mohammed Nasrallah delivered IV fluid onboard
  • Given award of appreciation by Kingdom’s cultural attache
Updated 16 May 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: A Saudi doctor is being hailed a hero and has received an award after helping a man who fainted on an Air Canada flight.

Dr. Awrad Mohammed Nasrallah, a scholarship student, told Arab News recently that she made herself known to members of the cabin crew after a flight attendant asked if there was a doctor onboard.

“I was able to immediately intervene and provide him with first aid until he fully regained consciousness,” Nasrallah said.

She added: “The patient was suffering hypotension so I administrated an IV fluid until he began to gradually regain consciousness.

“We did not need to make an urgent landing and the Canadian aircrew in the plane was in direct contact with the medical staff on Canadian soil who approved my treatment plan.”

Nasrallah said it was her duty as a medical professional to treat anyone who needs help. “I spent more than five years in Canada, and our message as doctors is clear: to serve all humans.”

“The cabin crew was grateful and thankful for the help I was able to provide. My studies in general surgery at the University of Alberta allowed me to deal with emergency cases.”

She received a certificate of appreciation from the Saudi cultural attache in Canada on Sunday for her efforts to save the passenger, in addition to her scientific excellence.

Nasrallah has distinguished herself in many medical fields and was recognized as one of the top 20 doctors in the Canadian province of Alberta for her work treating the lung condition empyema.

She was also named among the top 10 resident doctors in the University of Alberta’s surgery department for scientific and practical supervision of medical students and recently graduated doctors.

Nasrallah also received the Sr. Mark’s Award from the University of Alberta in recognition of her outstanding performance as a member of the general surgery team during the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

