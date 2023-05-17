Saudi ambassador to UK discusses Vision 2030 with Oxford university students

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the UK Prince Khalid bin Bandar on Tuesday received a number of students from the University of Oxford to discuss the Kingdom’s transformation under its Vision 2030.
Prince Khalid welcomed the university delegation at the embassy in the capital, London, which included a number of students majoring in international relations, political science and international security.
Updated 17 May 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Imam Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Royal Reserve Development Authority has completed a research and documentation project designed to help protect and restore historical and archaeological sites and develop the Kingdom’s heritage, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
During the month-long project at King Khalid Royal Reserve and parts of Imam Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Royal Reserve, 58 historical and archaeological sites were discovered and documented.
The research at the sites was part of the work the authority carries out to protect, preserve, develop and raise awareness of national heritage, in cooperation with the Heritage Commission.
The joint efforts of the organizations, which have signed a memorandum of understanding for cooperation, included the monitoring of archaeological sites in the royal reserves by satellite and the use of other technologies, which revealed 58 archaeological sites, including the remains of stone settlements that had been covered by sand, workshops in which stone tools were made, water installations, ancient inscriptions dating back to the late Thamudic era more than 1,500 years ago, and rock art.
The teams also visited King Khalid Palace, which is considered one of the jewels of contemporary Saudi architectural heritage. Built during the reign of King Khalid between 1936 and 1938 outside of Riyadh, the two-story palace is made of reinforced concrete, covers an area of 2,700 square meters, stands 12.58 meters tall, and has a 180-square-meter swimming pool.
The palace is included in the National Architectural Heritage Register, and most of the available information about its history and architecture has been collected and preserved. The Heritage Commission and the reserve are working together on the restoration and development of the site.
Updated 17 May 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet on Tuesday welcomed the leaders of Arab League member states participating in the 32nd summit, which will be held in the Kingdom on Friday.
During the weekly cabinet meeting, headed by King Salman in Jeddah, the government said the Kingdom’s hosting of the summit emanates from its keenness to sustain joint cooperation at all levels.
Reviewing the initiative to resolve the crisis in Sudan, the ministers reiterated Saudi Arabia’s commitment to continue its efforts until security and stability are restored in Sudan and its people, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
In a separate agenda item, the Cabinet reviewed the outcomes of the Islamic Development Bank Group annual meetings held in Jeddah, and highlighted the Kingdom’s contribution to launching many regional and international initiatives aimed at supporting economic recovery and facing development challenges.
Ministers also praised the achievements of anti-narcotic initiatives which have thwarted smuggling attempts by criminal networks in recent weeks.
Separately, the government approved the application of health insurance for domestic workers exceeding 4 persons, in accordance to rules to be set by a committee formed under the chairmanship of the Council of Health Insurance.
Updated 17 May 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: King Mswati III of Eswatini received Saudi Royal Court adviser Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Kattan and his accompanying delegation during their official visit to the African nation, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
During the meeting, Kattan conveyed greetings from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the Eswatini government and people for further progress and prosperity, while the king reciprocated the greetings, stressing his country’s keenness to develop bilateral relations in various fields.
The two sides discussed relations between them and ways to support and enhance them in all fields, and reviewed regional and international events of common interest.
Following the meeting, King Mswati held a lunch banquet in honor of Kattan and the delegation, during which he expressed his country’s support for the Kingdom’s request to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh.
Kattan thanked him on behalf of the Saudi government for this support that comes based on the distinguished relations between the two countries.
Meanwhile, Kattan also met with Eswatini Foreign Minister Thulisile Dladla to discuss ties and prospects for joint cooperation.
Updated 16 May 2023
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: Meet Capt. Afrah Al-Harbi, a 22-year-old AlUla native, who has piloted hot-air balloons 55 times in Saudi Arabia, after becoming the first Saudi woman to obtain a license to navigate these aircraft.
Al-Harbi was trained by the Saudi Arabian Hot-Air Ballooning Federation while pursuing an education in Hotels and Tourism at Taibah University in AlUla.
The federation officially opened its headquarters in AlUla in May 2019, a few months after the success of the inaugural Hot-Air Balloon Festival during the Winter at Tantora Festival earlier that year, when 100 balloons lit up the skies on several nights. The festival presented a blueprint for adventure tourism in Saudi Arabia.
Al-Harbi’s story began at this festival.
There is no better way to experience, enjoy and appreciate AlUla’s majestic landscape and natural beauty than from the air.
Afrah Al-Harbi, Hot-air balloon pilot
“When hot-air ballooning started in AlUla, I saw the balloons but I never thought I would be able to fly one of them,” Al-Harbi told Arab News recently.
When the opportunity to learn arose, Al-Harbi asked herself: “Why not me?” After an initial interview, she was accepted into the training program.
Al-Harbi, one of eight children, said her family has been supportive throughout her journey to make history and become the first Saudi woman to be granted a pilot’s license.
“I have no fear inside me,” she added.
With more than 55 flights to date, Al-Harbi said she would not mind pursuing it as a fulltime career but for now ballooning is a hobby.
Fellow captains Abdulrahman Al-Wohaibi and Hussain Makkawi, who trained at the federation with Al-Harbi, are also amongst the first licensed Saudi hot-air balloon pilots.
Al-Harbi is one of the Saudi pilots designated to fly guests at the AlUla Skies Festival. This is an annual celebration that includes hot-air balloon rides, helicopter tours and other outdoor adventures and attractions near the historic Hegra monument.
“There is no better way to experience, enjoy and appreciate AlUla’s majestic landscape and natural beauty than from the air,” she said.
Updated 16 May 2023
Haifa Alshammari
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is setting guidance plans for sustainability with mega projects in NEOM, Riyadh and other cities across the Kingdom.
The term “sustainability” includes all efforts that humans take, either directly or indirectly, to protect the environment and ensure their survival in the future, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency. This concept is important as humans are dependent on the environment and its natural resources for their existence.
Sustainable development as a concept became well known after 1972 when the UN highlighted it at a conference in Stockholm on the human environment, according to the Sustainable Development Commission.
In the corporate world, for example, although the majority of executives believe in sustainable importance, a little over half of them incorporate strategies that include sustainable goals, said Talal Rafi, an economist and management consultant, in his article on the World Economic Forum website.
Unlike the corporate world, many nations are broadcasting their plans for maintaining sustainability, and Saudi Arabia is one of the countries that is making efforts toward a more flourishing society.
Due to the harsh climate in Saudi Arabia, people previously weren’t as aware as they are now about sustainability. The climate is generally dry and warm in Saudi Arabia, making it challenging to form sustainable projects.
It takes into account financial sustainability and the diversity of non-oil sources of income, which sets out to achieve economic, social, environmental and political goals that make the Kingdom a role model for responsible and comprehensive development that is based on the pillars of true sustainability.
Dr. Sultan Alshareef, Sustainable development expert
However, with the Vision 2030 of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, the Kingdom has taken a new approach to promoting sustainability, which in return enhances the quality of living in the country.
“Saudi Arabia is not only focusing on sustainability, but it has also embraced the concept of ‘Race to Zero’ as part of its Vision 2030 plan, aiming to reduce its carbon emissions and promote investment in renewable energy and green economy,” said Dr. Mohammad Al-Surf, a senior adviser for sustainability and climate action at Jacobs.
Al-Surf said that such an ambitious goal would lead the country to focus on building resilience to climate change and investing in green infrastructure, renewable energy and sustainability.
“With a plan to become a global leader in sustainability, Saudi Arabia’s ‘Race to Zero’ is an important step toward a greener future.”
“The National Program to Maximize the Utilization of Renewable Water Resources” is an idea and methodology proposed by the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture.
Through this program, the ministry aims to ensure sustainability in water use for agriculture and for national afforestation, Dr. Abdulaziz Alshaibani, deputy minister for water at the Ministry for Environment, Water and Agriculture, said in an article for SPA.
Dr. Faisal Alfadl, an architect and founder of the Saudi Green Building Forum, said in an interview with Rotana on Green Economy that more than 30 million trees have been produced in Saudi Arabia. There is also the 10 million trees project in Al-Ula, the biggest oasis in the world, and the Green Riyadh project, where 59,000 trees have been planted so far.
Saudi Arabia is expanding its ambitions through even bigger projects such as The Line in NEOM, a zero-car environment that is part of a 100 percent sustainable transport system.
Dr. Sultan Alshareef, an expert in sustainable development, told Arab News how sustainability benefits several sectors, resulting in overall development.
“It takes into account financial sustainability and the diversity of non-oil sources of income, which sets out to achieve economic, social, environmental and political goals that make the Kingdom a role model for responsible and comprehensive development that is based on the pillars of true sustainability,” he said.
With such promising projects, sustainable development is thriving in the Kingdom.