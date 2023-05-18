You are here

  • Home
  • Leaders including Assad arrive in Jeddah for Arab League Summit
Arab League 2023
Arab League 2023

Leaders including Assad arrive in Jeddah for Arab League Summit

Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad arrives in Jeddah on Thursday. (SPA)
1 / 2
Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad arrives in Jeddah on Thursday. (SPA)
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Lebanon’s PM Najib Mikati, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrive in Jeddah ahead of the Arab summit. (SPA)
2 / 2
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Lebanon’s PM Najib Mikati, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrive in Jeddah ahead of the Arab summit. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2vvke

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Leaders including Assad arrive in Jeddah for Arab League Summit

Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad arrives in Jeddah on Thursday. (SPA)
  • Syrian President Bashar Assad, whose country welcomed back into 22-member league, to attend
  • Bahrain’s King Hamad said summit “good occasion” for leaders to consult and enhance joint coordination
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Arab leaders including Syrian President Bashar Assad have started to arrive in Jeddah ahead of the Arab League Summit that will be hosted by the Kingdom on Friday.

First to arrive was Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, followed by Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Bahrain’s King Hamad, the President of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Al-Alimi, Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs Sayyid Asaad bin Tarik Al-Said, Tunisian President Kais Saied, and President Assad. 

After arriving in the port city, Bahrain’s king said the summit is a “good occasion” for leaders to consult, exchange opinions, and enhance joint coordination in order to support Arab action.

King Hamad expressed his appreciation to King Salman for inviting Bahrain to participate in the summit and praised the bonds between their countries.




Bahrain’s King Hamad lands in Jeddah on Thursday. (SPA)

The leaders were received on arrival by the deputy governor of Makkah region Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz.




The President of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Al-Alimi arrives in Jeddah. (SPA)

Friday’s Arab League summit will be attended by Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad whose country has been welcomed back into the 22-member league after a 12-year suspension.

Topics: Arab League 2023 Syria Saudi Arabia Jeddah

Related

Special Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah readies itself to welcome Arab League summit delegates photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah readies itself to welcome Arab League summit delegates
Mahamoud Ali Youssouf (L), the foreign minister of Djibouti, spoke to Arab News en Francais about the conflict in Sudan.
Middle-East
Arab League summit offers unique opportunity to end Sudan conflict, says Djibouti FM 

Saudi Tourism Development Fund signs deal with Hyatt Hotels 

Saudi Tourism Development Fund signs deal with Hyatt Hotels 
Updated 18 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi Tourism Development Fund signs deal with Hyatt Hotels 

Saudi Tourism Development Fund signs deal with Hyatt Hotels 
  • Luxury chain will establish hotels across Kingdom’s top tourist destinations 
Updated 18 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Tourism Development Fund has signed an agreement with Hyatt Hotels to establish luxury hotels throughout the Kingdom, Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday  

“We are proud to expand our strategic partner base, which includes many prestigious international names and brands in the tourism and hospitality sectors,” Qusai Al-Fakhri, CEO of the Tourism Development Fund, said. 

“Our partnership with the Hyatt Group will reinforce our efforts to diversify the Kingdom’s tourism and hospitality sectors, as well as attract more visitors by providing them with unique world-class experiences in Saudi Arabia’s top tourist destinations.”

Ludwig Bouldoukian, regional vice president of development for the Middle East and Africa at Hyatt Hotels, said: “Saudi Arabia is the largest emerging market in the Middle East and has made great progress in various sectors, including tourism and hospitality. 

“We welcome this partnership and consider it a great opportunity  for expanding Hyatt’s distinctive services to local and international visitors and tourists in the Kingdom.”

The Saudi Tourism Development Fund supports tourism investment in the Kingdom, with the goal of attracting 100 million visitors by 2030. It aims to provide financial resources and expertise to global business leaders looking to invest in Saudi Arabia’s top 10 tourist destinations.

 
 

Topics: Saudi Tourism Development Fund hyatt

Related

Saudi Tourism Development Fund partners with Minor Hotels to bring top brands 
Business & Economy
Saudi Tourism Development Fund partners with Minor Hotels to bring top brands 
Saudi tourism sector to benefit from new deal with Radisson Hotel Group  
Business & Economy
Saudi tourism sector to benefit from new deal with Radisson Hotel Group  

Saudi FM meets with Tunisian counterpart

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with his Tunisian counterpart Nabil Ammar in Jeddah on Thursday.
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with his Tunisian counterpart Nabil Ammar in Jeddah on Thursday.
Updated 18 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi FM meets with Tunisian counterpart

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with his Tunisian counterpart Nabil Ammar in Jeddah on Thursday.
Updated 18 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with his Tunisian counterpart Nabil Ammar in Jeddah on Thursday.

During the meeting, the officials reviewed aspects of Saudi-Tunisian relations and areas of bilateral cooperation.

They also discussed regional and international developments and efforts exerted to enhance security and stability. Issues of common concern were also discussed.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tunisia

Related

9 migrants found dead in Tunisia near Algerian border
Middle-East
9 migrants found dead in Tunisia near Algerian border
Tunisia president pledges safety for Jewish citizens after synagogue attack
Middle-East
Tunisia president pledges safety for Jewish citizens after synagogue attack

Saudi surgeons complete penultimate stage of operation to separate Nigerian conjoined twins

Saudi surgeons complete penultimate stage of operation to separate Nigerian conjoined twins
Updated 57 min 50 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Saudi surgeons complete penultimate stage of operation to separate Nigerian conjoined twins

Saudi surgeons complete penultimate stage of operation to separate Nigerian conjoined twins
  • 85-member specialist medical team has successfully completed 7 of 8 stages of surgery that were expected to take at least 14 hours in total
  • Saudi specialists have supervised 130 cases of conjoined twins from 23 countries in the past 33 years, and the Nigerian twins will be the 56th set to separated
Updated 57 min 50 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: A team of Saudi surgeons on Thursday successfully completed the seventh stage of an eight-stage operation to separate Nigerian conjoined twins Hassana and Hassina.

The specialist surgical team had progressed to the final stage of the lengthy operation at King Abdullah Specialist Hospital for Children in King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh, a spokesperson for the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, also known as KSrelief, told Arab News.

The twins were said to be in a stable condition.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah is pictured with Nigerian conjoined twins Hassana and Hassina. (KSrelief)

The 85-member multidisciplinary team, which includes 35 medical and surgical specialists as well as nursing and technical staff, is led by Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, an advisor to the Saudi Royal Court and supervisor-general of KSrelief. Before the operation began, he said it was expected to include eight stages and take about 14 hours to complete. The surgery was undertaken on the directives of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman.

Hassana and Hassina, who were born in Kaduna, Nigeria, on Jan. 12 last year, shared an abdomen, pelvis, liver, intestines, and urinary and reproductive systems.

Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian initiatives have previously assisted with 130 cases of conjoined twins from 23 countries over a period of 33 years, and Hassana and Hassina will be the 56th set of twins to be separated as a result.

Nigeria’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Yahaya Lawal, said: “I take this opportunity to once again thank the custodian of the two holy mosques, the crown prince, and the entire leadership of the Kingdom for this kind humanitarian gesture extended to these conjoined Nigerian twins, Hassana and Hassina.

“Nigeria is so delighted to see this day, the operation to separate these conjoined twins which is ongoing, and I am so pleased also on behalf of the federal government of Nigeria to state that we look forward to a very successful operation.

“We thank the medical team led by Dr. Al-Rabeeah and all the team who are involved in this very delicate operation. May Allah bless them, bless the efforts, bless the Kingdom, and bless the entire people of Saudi Arabia. Nigeria shall ever remain grateful for this kind humanitarian act.”

The ambassador added: “We understand a number of stages have been successfully carried out and look forward to successfully finishing the remaining stages.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief)

Related

Surgeons in Riyadh successfully separate Yemeni conjoined twins
Saudi Arabia
Surgeons in Riyadh successfully separate Yemeni conjoined twins
Separated Iraqi conjoined twins in stable condition at King Abdullah Specialized Children’s Hospital
Saudi Arabia
Separated Iraqi conjoined twins in stable condition at King Abdullah Specialized Children’s Hospital

Princess Haifa speaks on uniting efforts to achieve the United Nations 2030 Agenda 

Princess Haifa speaks on uniting efforts to achieve the United Nations 2030 Agenda 
Princess Haifa discussed the value of uniting efforts and strengthening common goals (ALARABIYA))
Updated 18 May 2023
Arab News

Princess Haifa speaks on uniting efforts to achieve the United Nations 2030 Agenda 

Princess Haifa speaks on uniting efforts to achieve the United Nations 2030 Agenda 
  • The responsibility of member states in achieving the mission of UNESCO was highlighted
Updated 18 May 2023
Arab News

PARIS: The world needs to take collective action to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations 2030 Agenda which include combating poverty, the provision of clean water and ending famine, said Princess Haifa bint Abdulaziz bin Muhammad bin Ayyaf state news agency SPA reported on Thursday. 

Princess Haifa, who is the permanent representative of Saudi Arabia to UNESCO and Chair of the World Heritage Committee, discussed the value of uniting efforts and strengthening common goals in times of crises such as wars and pandemics. 

She added that the provision of support for countries most in need was essential and praised the agenda of the Executive Council during the 216th session of the UNESCO Program. 

The responsibility of member states in achieving the mission of UNESCO through the Program and External Relations Commission was also highlighted.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UNESCO

Related

Kuwait urges UNESCO to fulfill its commitment to institutions in Palestine, Sudan
Middle-East
Kuwait urges UNESCO to fulfill its commitment to institutions in Palestine, Sudan
Princess Haifa Al-Mogrin speaks at the opening of the 216th session of UNESCO’s Executive Council in Paris. (UNESCO)
Saudi Arabia
Princess Haifa Al-Mogrin highlights Saudi Arabia’s involvement in UNESCO activities

World must ensure chemical weapons do not reemerge and spread, says Saudi envoy

World must ensure chemical weapons do not reemerge and spread, says Saudi envoy
Updated 18 May 2023
Arab News

World must ensure chemical weapons do not reemerge and spread, says Saudi envoy

World must ensure chemical weapons do not reemerge and spread, says Saudi envoy
  • Ambassador Ziad Al-Atiyah described the Chemical Weapons Convention as the most successful international disarmament agreement in history
  • He was speaking at the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons’ Fifth Review Conference in the Hague
Updated 18 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Chemical Weapons Convention is undoubtedly the most successful international disarmament agreement in history and it is important that the world ensures such weapons of mass destruction do not reemerge and spread.

This was the view of Ziad Al-Atiyah, the Kingdom’s ambassador to the Netherlands, who was speaking at the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons’ Fifth Review Conference in the Hague on Wednesday.

The envoy, who led the Saudi delegation at the event, said it was taking place at an important time in the history of the OPCW, as the destruction of all declared stockpiles of chemical weapons has been completed as planned, thus achieving an important objective of the convention.

Al-Atiyah, who is also the Kingdom’s permanent representative to the chemical weapons watchdog, said his country looks forward to the success of the Review Conference as it offers a chance to reflect on the progress that has been made and consider what can be done in the coming years to ensure the convention’s continuing role in maintaining international peace and security.

He called on states that have signed up to the convention to heed the lessons learned from the practical experience and practices of the OPCW, and develop a road map so that the organization can continue to achieve the objectives of the convention as effectively and efficiently as possible.

He said development of the organization’s verification system is an essential element in efforts to prevent the reemergence of chemical weapons and any possible threat they might be used.

Al-Atiyah said the Kingdom appreciates the initiatives that have been developed to help the most needy countries meet the challenges they face in fulfilling their obligations under the convention.

He stressed the importance of the economic and technological development of states that are party to the convention, and of international cooperation in the use of chemicals for purposes not prohibited under the convention, in ways that can promote development and boost the global economy.

He also welcomed the inauguration of the OPCW’s Center for Chemistry and Technology last Friday, which is considered one of the advanced facilities of its kind. Al-Atiyah said the Kingdom donated &euro;50,000 euros ($54,207) to help establish the center and support international cooperation to ban chemical weapons and prevent their proliferation, in keeping Chemical Weapons Convention and its role in promoting international peace and security.

The Review Conference began on Monday and continues until Thursday.
 

Latest updates

Kuwait Red Crescent Society sends another 10 tons of relief aid to Sudan
Kuwait Red Crescent Society sends another 10 tons of relief aid to Sudan
Etihad Rail partners with Italian firm Arsenale to launch luxury train service in the UAE
Etihad Rail partners with Italian firm Arsenale to launch luxury train service in the UAE
Saudi Arabia’s M3 money supply surges 4.74% since end of December
Saudi Arabia’s M3 money supply surges 4.74% since end of December
Closing bell: TASI rises 66.80 points as healthcare stocks dominate
Closing bell: TASI rises 66.80 points as healthcare stocks dominate
IHG Hotels & Resorts to open 12 Holiday Inn Express hotels in Saudi Arabia  
IHG Hotels & Resorts to open 12 Holiday Inn Express hotels in Saudi Arabia  

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.