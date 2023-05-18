Leaders including Assad arrive in Jeddah for Arab League Summit

RIYADH: Arab leaders including Syrian President Bashar Assad have started to arrive in Jeddah ahead of the Arab League Summit that will be hosted by the Kingdom on Friday.
First to arrive was Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, followed by Lebanon’s Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Bahrain’s King Hamad, the President of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council Rashad Al-Alimi, Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs Sayyid Asaad bin Tarik Al-Said, Tunisian President Kais Saied, and President Assad.
After arriving in the port city, Bahrain’s king said the summit is a “good occasion” for leaders to consult, exchange opinions, and enhance joint coordination in order to support Arab action.
King Hamad expressed his appreciation to King Salman for inviting Bahrain to participate in the summit and praised the bonds between their countries.
The leaders were received on arrival by the deputy governor of Makkah region Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz.
Friday’s Arab League summit will be attended by Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad whose country has been welcomed back into the 22-member league after a 12-year suspension.