NEOM to host Hollywood film thriller ‘Riverman’

Over recent years, NEOM has become the primary production destination and industry hub for the Middle East and North Africa region. (NEOM/File)
Over recent years, NEOM has become the primary production destination and industry hub for the Middle East and North Africa region. (NEOM/File)
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

  • Shooting of action feature inspired by Afghanistan events, directed by Oscar-winner Terry George will start January
LONDON: NEOM is to host the filming of the upcoming Hollywood thriller “Riverman,” it was announced on Thursday.

The high-impact action feature, written and directed by Academy Award-winning screenwriter and director Terry George, will be shot between the epic landscape of the Saudi futuristic mega project and the UK.

Wayne Borg, managing director of media, entertainment, and culture at NEOM, said: “We are thrilled to welcome acclaimed writer and director Terry George to NEOM to shoot his upcoming action feature ‘Riverman.’

“The production team’s confidence in NEOM is a real testament to our world-class offering of state-of-the-art facilities, great crews, the sheer breadth of diverse locations, and our globally competitive 40 percent plus-plus production cash rebate incentive,” he added.

The movie, inspired by the war diaries and true events of the Afghanistan war from 2001 to 2008, will tell the story of Max, a Royal Marine who is tempted into the corrupt forces behind warfare.

“‘Riverman’ is a powerful, highly dramatic war story. I am excited to be directing this great project in NEOM,” George said.

Future Artists Entertainment, in partnership with TMS Productions, and Limelight CTL, will produce the new feature with the support of NEOM’s world-class facilities.

Casting has begun with the principal photography scheduled to start in January.

Over recent years, NEOM has become the primary production destination and industry hub for the Middle East and North Africa region, supporting the production of critically acclaimed titles including Rupert Wyatt’s “Desert Warrior,” “Dunki” directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the region’s biggest-ever budget TV show “Million Dollar Island,” and “Rise of The Witches.”

Borg said: “These are exciting times as high-end TV and film productions head to shoot in NEOM for the big studios and streamers to meet the unprecedented demand for high-quality content.

“NEOM’s offering is compelling and securing productions like ‘Riverman’ reinforces our position as the region’s leading full-service production hub.”

China shuts 100,000 fake news social media accounts, ramps up content cleanup

Updated 18 May 2023
Reuters

  • Cleanup in the last month targeted misrepresentations of news anchors and media agencies
  • The campaign by Cyberspace Administration of China focuses on social media handles sharing 'fake news'
LONDON: China has intensified efforts to clean up the internet from false news and rumors, closing more than 100,000 online accounts over the past month that misrepresented news anchors and media agencies, its cyberspace regulator said.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) launched a special campaign to clean up online information, focusing on social media accounts that disseminate "fake news" and impersonate state-controlled media.

The regulator said it had wiped 107,000 accounts of counterfeit news units and news anchors and 835,000 pieces of fake news information since April 6.

The cleanup comes as China and countries across the globe grapple with an onslaught of fake news coverage online, with many implementing laws to punish culprits.

News dissemination on Chinese social media, however, is already heavily controlled, with platforms like the Twitter-like Weibo favoring topic hashtags produced by state media, while censoring hashtags on issues or incidents considered sensitive by Beijing, even if they go viral.

The CAC said its review found accounts that had disguised themselves as authoritative news media by falsifying news studio scenes and imitating professional news presenters, using artificial intelligence (AI) to create anchors to mislead the public.

Fake news identified covered hot topics such as social incidents and international current affairs, according to a statement the CAC posted on Monday on its website.

China's government has regularly ordered sweeping measures to scrub the internet of material and language it deemed inappropriate, offensive and a threat to the public and businesses.

Recently, the CAC vowed to crack down on malicious online comments that damage the reputation of businesses and entrepreneurs.

Nascent generative AI technology like ChatGPT has introduced another layer of caution. China recently arrested a man in Gansu province for allegedly using ChatGPT to generate a fake story about a train crash.

Montana says 1st-in-nation TikTok ban protects people. TikTok says it violates their rights

Updated 18 May 2023
AP

  • Measure due to take effect on Jan. 1, 2024 is expected to be challenged in court
  • Governor also announced ban of all social media applications tied to foreign adversaries on state devices
HELENA: Montana became the first state in the US to enact a complete ban on TikTok on Wednesday when Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a measure that’s more sweeping than any other state’s attempts to curtail the social media app, which is owned by a Chinese tech company.
The measure, scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1, 2024, is expected to be challenged legally and will serve as a testing ground for the TikTok-free America that many national lawmakers have envisioned. Cybersecurity experts say it could be difficult to enforce the ban.
“Today, Montana takes the most decisive action of any state to protect Montanans’ private data and sensitive personal information from being harvested by the Chinese Communist Party,” Gianforte said in a statement.
TikTok spokesperson Brooke Oberwetter argued that the law infringes on people’s First Amendment rights and is unlawful. She declined to say whether the company will file a lawsuit.
“We want to reassure Montanans that they can continue using TikTok to express themselves, earn a living, and find community as we continue working to defend the rights of our users inside and outside of Montana,” Oberwetter said in a statement.
The American Civil Liberties of Montana and NetChoice, a trade group that counts Google and TikTok as its members, also called the law unconstitutional. Keegan Medrano, policy director for the ACLU of Montana, said the Legislature “trampled on the free speech of hundreds of thousands of Montanans who use the app to express themselves, gather information and run their small business, in the name of anti-Chinese sentiment.”
Some lawmakers, the FBI and officials at other agencies are concerned the video-sharing app, owned by ByteDance, could be used to allow the Chinese government to access information on US citizens or push pro-Beijing misinformation that could influence the public. TikTok says none of this has ever happened.
A former executive at ByteDance alleges the tech giant has served as a “propaganda tool” for the Chinese government, a claim ByteDance says is baseless.
When Montana banned the app on government-owned devices in late December, Gianforte said TikTok posed a “significant risk” to sensitive state data. More than half of US states and the federal government have a similar ban.
On Wednesday, Gianforte also announced he was prohibiting the use of all social media applications tied to foreign adversaries on state equipment and for state businesses in Montana effective on June 1. Among the apps he listed are WeChat, whose parent company is headquartered in China; and Telegram Messenger, which was founded in Russia.
The legislation, drafted by the attorney general’s office, easily passed through Montana’s GOP-controlled Legislature.
Gianforte had wanted to expand the TikTok bill to include apps tied to foreign adversaries, but lawmakers did not send him the bill until after the session ended this month, preventing him from offering any amendments.
Montana’s new law prohibits downloads of TikTok in the state and would fine any “entity” — an app store or TikTok — $10,000 per day for each time someone “is offered the ability” to access the social media platform or download the app. The penalties would not apply to users.
Opponents say Montana residents could easily circumvent the ban by using a virtual private network, a service that shields Internet users by encrypting their data traffic, preventing others from observing their web browsing. Montana state officials say geofencing technology is used with online sports gambling apps, which are deactivated in states where online gambling is illegal.
Though many lawmakers in Montana have been enthusiastic about a ban, experts who followed the bill closely said the state will likely have to defend the legislation in court.
Officials are also bound to receive criticism from advocacy groups and TikTok users who don’t want their favorite app to be taken away. The app’s fun, goofy videos and ease of use has made it immensely popular, and US tech giants like Snapchat and Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, see it as a competitive threat.
TikTok has been recruiting so-called influencers and small businesses who use the platform to push back on a ban. But others who haven’t been part of an official campaign coordinated by the company are also worried about what lawmakers are doing.
Adam Botkin, a former football player and recent graduate at the University of Montana, said it was a scary time for him as a content creator in Montana. The 22-year-old has nearly 170,000 followers on TikTok, where he mostly posts short videos of himself performing football kicks.
He says he sometimes makes “tens of thousands” of dollars per month from brands looking to market their products on his social media accounts, including Instagram, where he has roughly 44,000 followers.
Botkin says most of his income comes from Instagram, which is believed to be more lucrative for content creators. But he has to grow his following on that platform — and others — to have the same level of popularity that he does on TikTok. He says he’s trying to do that and won’t try to circumvent the TikTok ban by using a VPN.
“You got to adapt and evolve with how things move,” Botkin said. “So, if I have to adapt and move, I’ll adapt.”
Chatter about a TikTok ban has been around since 2020, when then-President Donald Trump attempted to bar the company from operating in the US through an executive order that was halted in federal courts. President Joe Biden’s administration initially shelved those plans, but more recently threatened to ban the app if the company’s Chinese owners don’t sell their stakes.
TikTok doesn’t want either option and has been clamoring to prove it’s free of any Chinese government interference. It’s also touting a data safety plan it calls “Project Texas” to assuage bipartisan concerns in Washington.
At the same time, some lawmakers have emerged as allies, arguing efforts to restrict data harvesting practices need to include all social media companies, not just one. Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky blocked a bill in March that would ban TikTok nationally, saying such a move would violate the Constitution and anger the millions of voters who use the app.
Montana’s TikTok ban also comes amid a growing movement to limit social media use among kids and teens and, in some cases, impose bans. Several bills circulating in Congress aim to get at the issue, including one that would prohibit all children under the age of 13 from using social media and require permission from a guardian for users under 18 to create an account.
Some states, including Utah and Arkansas, have already enacted laws that would hinge social media use on parental consent. Similar bills are in the works in other states. Last year, California enacted a law requiring companies to beef up data protection practices for children and offer them the highest privacy settings.

Report: Metaverse could contribute up to $38 billion to Saudi economy

Updated 18 May 2023
Arab News

  • Deloitte study examines potential of cyberspace for MENA region
The metaverse could contribute more than $80 billion to the MENA region in additional GDP a year by 2035, according to Deloitte’s new report, “The Metaverse and its potential for MENA.” 

Part of a series of reports commissioned by Meta, the study examines how the metaverse and technologies such as augmented reality and virtual reality are being applied in innovative ways and what is required to maximize potential economic opportunities. 

“The metaverse will be a constellation of technologies, platforms and products built by a range of companies, opening up incredible new creative and commercial opportunities in the Middle East and North Africa and around the world,” said Fares Akkad, regional director for the Middle East and Africa at Meta. 

Saudi Arabia and the UAE, with their “Vision 2030” and “We the UAE 2031” plans, are taking the lead, reflecting the region’s varied growth plan with digitization at its core. 

The government of Saudi Arabia’s spending on technology is the highest in the world, with 21.7 percent of the total technical spending, said Ahmed Mohammed Al-Suwaiyan, governor of the Digital Government Authority, during the Global Entrepreneurship Congress in Riyadh last year.

Similarly, Egypt’s Vision 2030, Jordan’s Vision 2025 and Morocco’s Horizon 2025 plans are all aimed at boosting growth in the country driven by digital transformation.

The study suggests that the emergence of the metaverse could well support MENA countries’ digital innovation and technology objectives. 

The two leading countries in the region have already made significant investments in this area: Saudi Arabia is investing $1 billion in cyberspace-related projects and Dubai has launched a metaverse strategy, aiming to “turn Dubai into one of the world’s top 10 metaverse economies.”

As interest in and adoption of the metaverse increases across the region, commercial-use cases have already begun to emerge — such as for virtual concerts and tourism — showcasing how consumers could benefit from the technology.

The full potential for the region will develop as cyberspace evolves, but currently there are four key areas highlighted in the report where the metaverse has and will continue to have an impact: gaming, tourism, retail and real estate. 

MENA has one of the fastest-growing gaming industries in the world and Saudi Arabia is investing nearly $40 billion in the sector, according to the study. The metaverse is expected to accelerate this growth through new forms of augmented reality and virtual reality gaming and e-sports.

Tourism, which represents 19 percent of GDP in Jordan, 12 percent in Egypt and 11 percent in Morocco, is a sector that could benefit from the metaverse’s power to provide a virtual experience to potential tourists, piquing their interest in the physical experience.  

For example, the Royal Commission for AlUla has created a metaverse experience that allows users to virtually visit and experience the Hegra World Heritage site, the Tomb of Lihyan.

The MENA’s retail industry is worth 1 trillion, and since the pandemic a massive 73 percent of consumers are shopping more online. The growth of e-commerce presents opportunities for retailers to enhance the online shopping experience through augmented reality and virtual reality that can make the challenges of shopping online — such as try-ons — easier.

IKEA, for example, created a virtual reality experience in Kuwait, Jordan and Morocco that led to a 20 percent increase in footfall and sales, according to the company.

The real-estate sector, which is critical for hubs such as Dubai, could see further growth by implementing virtual viewings and creating new marketplaces for virtual land.

UAE-based real estate developer DAMAC, for example, offers augmented reality and virtual reality tours and is planning to invest $100 million in digital cities.

The cyberspace ecosystem is still in its nascent stages and its full potential will depend on “an enabling environment beyond Internet service providers, including adequate digital infrastructure, digital skills and regulations to attract investment, foster innovation and facilitate access to metaverse applications,” according to the report.

More advanced countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE are likely to see widespread adoption sooner; however, further diversification will be needed to create “a dynamic private-sector business environment with incentives for innovation and investment,” the study said.

Countries such as Egypt, Jordan and Morocco are likely to see a slower rate of adoption due to disparities in digital infrastructure, skills and affordability, which hinder the implementation of advanced technologies and the emergence of innovative-use cases. 

Based on projections of metaverse‑related information and communications technology investments globally, the study estimated that metaverse technologies could eventually support an annual economic contribution ranging from $20.2 to $38.1 billion in Saudi Arabia, $11.6 to $22 billion in Egypt, $8.8 to $16.6 billion in the UAE, $2.6 to $5 billion in Morocco, and $0.9 to $ 1.7 billion in Jordan, by 2035.

Meta’s Akkad said: “As this research shows, while these technologies may be virtual, their economic impact will be very real.” 

“Unlocking this potential is critically important and will only be achieved collaboratively, through effort and cooperation between technology companies, policymakers, civil society and others.”
 

French army in spotlight over journalist’s kidnapping in Mali

Updated 18 May 2023
AFP

  • The report comes amid an investigation into what happened to journalist Olivier Dubois, 48, who was abducted in the northern Malian town of Gao in April 2021
  • The report was published by newspapers Le Monde and Liberation as well as broadcasters RFI and TV5Monde
PARIS: French forces tried to use a journalist’s visit to northern Mali to track a militant leader but failed to prevent the reporter from being kidnapped by the militants, French media reported Wednesday.
The report comes amid an investigation into what happened to journalist Olivier Dubois, 48, who was abducted in the northern Malian town of Gao in April 2021.
He flew home to France in March, nearly two years after he was kidnapped by the Al-Qaeda-linked Group to Support Islam and Muslims (JNIM).
Based on French and Malian judicial documents from the probe, the report said a fixer working with Dubois had informed France’s anti-militant Barkhane force of his plans to interview a militant leader.
Barkhane planned to track the leader back to his base but then abandoned the operation because it was deemed “too dangerous for the journalist,” it said.
But they did not deploy the necessary means to prevent the journalist from being kidnapped, it added.
The report was published by newspapers Le Monde and Liberation as well as broadcasters RFI and TV5Monde.
A diplomatic source told AFP a letter was sent to Dubois the day he was kidnapped, formally urging him not to make the trip, after “a meeting the previous day with the embassy during which he had already been given the same advice.”
In addition, Liberation — for whom Dubois was writing at the time — had refused to back his plan to interview the militant in view of the risks.
Contacted by AFP, the French foreign ministry declined to comment due to the ongoing investigation.
The military general staff also declined to comment.
An internal army probe found in late 2021 that there had been “no personal fault within the Barkhane force” over the kidnapping.
But “the sensitivity of the topic was not sufficiently taken into account so as to allow... a dissuasive action with regards to the journalist,” it said.
Arnaud Froger, in charges of investigations at Reporters Without Borders, told AFP the French army’s plan had posed “a grave ethical problem.”
“They were going to endanger the life of a French journalist and citizen to reach a medium-level intelligence target, without planning any measures in case things took a bad turn, and also without passing on the information about the risk he was taking,” he said.
French forces withdrew from Mali last year following a fallout with the ruling junta.

Broadband providers warned of potential backlash as Netflix tightens grip on password sharing

Updated 17 May 2023
Arab News

  • Streaming giant reported to have told providers to prepare for wave of complaints
  • Netflix crackdown on password sharing is imminent, sources say
LONDON: Netflix warned broadband and telecom companies that its crackdown on password sharing could lead to backlash from customers.

The streaming giant held talks with some of the UK’s leading telecom companies and other media groups that use Netflix as part of bundled TV content to alert them of potential consequences as it prepares to enforce rules limiting how subscribers can share their accounts with others.

The talks are designed to help operators prepare for a potential wave of complaints from customers who may be unhappy with Netflix’s plans to crack down on password sharing.

According to multiple sources, the Californian SVOD is expected to tighten its grip on password sharing within the new few weeks as it hopes to increase profitability amid slowing rates of new subscriber growth.

Netflix in April estimated that more than 100 million households around the world shared accounts with other users.

The Financial Times reported on Tuesday that Netflix “had sought to ensure its partners were kept informed about its plans as they progressed over the past few months,” as it expects heaps of customers who have grown accustomed to sharing passwords to complain to their providers.

Although exact details have yet to be made public, people close to the matter anticipate that once the account-sharing crackdown begins, customers will be encouraged to set a primary location.

Netflix account holders will be able to share their accounts with anyone in their household, but if someone tries to use the account from outside the primary location, the account holder will be notified about additional charges.

When traveling, users can request a temporary code from the service when signing in, which will grant access to their account for seven days.

Netflix expanded its crackdown on password sharing to primary markets in the first quarter of 2023.

The policy, which had been tested in selected South American markets in 2022, was rolled out in Canada, New Zealand, Spain, and Portugal, with mixed results, leading the streaming giant to postpone the wider deployment after noticing a “cancel reaction.”

In Spain, the streaming giant lost 1 million members, while in Canada, Netflix said in April that it was “taking the right approach” after the number of paying users was higher than before the launch.

