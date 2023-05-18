You are here

  • Home
  • Demands grow for dismissal of Lebanese central bank governor amid economic crisis

Demands grow for dismissal of Lebanese central bank governor amid economic crisis

Demands grow for dismissal of Lebanese central bank governor amid economic crisis
Ten reformist MPs issued a joint statement on Thursday demanding the immediate removal of Riad Salameh from his position as central bank governor. (Reuters/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4nvtp

Updated 25 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Demands grow for dismissal of Lebanese central bank governor amid economic crisis

Demands grow for dismissal of Lebanese central bank governor amid economic crisis
  • Lebanese judiciary ‘will not hand over Salameh to France,’ a key source tells Arab News
  • Lebanese newspaper Al-Nahar reported on Thursday that Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati requested Salameh’s resignation in a letter
Updated 25 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Ten reformist MPs issued a joint statement on Thursday demanding the immediate removal of Riad Salameh from his position as central bank governor.
The MPs condemned Salameh’s approach of “financing the policies of successive governments without accountability” and pledged to form a parliamentary investigation committee.
Lebanese newspaper Al-Nahar reported on Thursday that Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati requested Salameh’s resignation in a letter.
It said, however, that the governor categorically refused to step down before the end of his term in July as that would be an “admission of (guilt regarding) the accusations against him, which is unacceptable.”
A judicial source said the Lebanese Public Prosecution had not yet received any memorandum from France over 48 hours after the issuance of the French judicial decision to prosecute and arrest Salameh.
“If the memo arrives, the Lebanese judiciary will request Salameh’s case, which is with the French judiciary, to know the charges against him,” the source said.
Consequently, Salameh would be tried in Lebanon and before the Lebanese judiciary, the source added, and would not be handed over to the French authorities, as happened with Lebanese businessman Carlos Ghosn.
The French judge responsible for investigating Salameh’s funds and assets in Europe, Aude Buresi, issued an international arrest warrant against Salameh after he failed to attend his questioning session before a Paris court, which was scheduled for May 16.
The European investigation — involving France, Germany, and Luxembourg — focuses on the relationship between Banque du Liban and Forry Associates, owned by the governor’s brother, Raja Salameh.
The company is registered in the British Virgin Islands, with an office in Beirut, and is alleged to be a shell company used to transfer money out of Lebanon to European banks.
It is suspected that more than $330 million were embezzled from the central bank through a grant contract with the company, in addition to illegal commissions from local Lebanese banks.
Salameh did not appear before the first investigating judge, Charbel Abou Samra, in Beirut on Thursday as part of the Lebanese investigations.
He — along with his brother Raja and his assistant Marianne Hoayek — has been indicted for crimes including embezzlement of public funds, money laundering, forgery, use of counterfeits, illicit enrichment, and tax evasion.
The legal representatives of the accused appeared before Judge Abou Samra to inquire about the court’s response to the formal objections raised by them.
They had demanded the removal of the Cases Authority at the Ministry of Justice from the case due to lack of jurisdiction.
Judge Abou Samra, however, rejected the objections, saying that the involvement of the Cases Authority in the lawsuit was legally justified.
He also scheduled June 15 for Raja Salameh’s interrogation.
The date for the interrogation of Riad Salameh and Hoayek will be determined later.
Salameh’s defense attorneys did not appeal Judge Abou Samra’s decision.
Despite the charges against him, Salameh is still considered a suspect in the Lebanese investigations.
The judicial source said that the issuance of the indictment made him an accused person, and the judgment made him a convicted person.
The demands for Salameh’s dismissal from his position grew on Thursday because of the judicial developments.
This step requires a Cabinet session, but there are differences of opinion regarding the legitimacy of holding such a meeting in light of the caretaker government and the presidential vacuum.
Samir Hammoud, former head of the Banking Control Commission, said: “The decision to circulate Salameh’s name to Interpol seems to have been made in advance, and what is happening in the judiciary is still within the preliminary procedures.”
Hammoud said Lebanon was experiencing an unprecedented financial crisis, ongoing in the context of the presidential vacuum, the presence of a caretaker government and the controversy over its powers to appoint a new central bank governor.
Ten reformist MPs issued a joint statement on Thursday demanding “the immediate removal of the accused, Riad Salameh, from his position.”
The MPs questioned: “Is it acceptable for the person pursued in these heinous and dangerous crimes to remain at the helm of governance, given the powers granted to him to oversee the safety of the national currency and the financial system?
“Is it acceptable for the Lebanese judiciary to engage in unpredictable adventures aimed at covering up the governor’s reluctance to attend investigation sessions in France?”
In the joint statement, opposition parties and groups emphasized that “the issuance of an international arrest warrant against Salameh is a crucial milestone in holding the ruling political and financial class accountable, which has become accustomed to general amnesty and impunity despite their numerous crimes against the Lebanese people.”
They stressed that “the extremely serious and unprecedented charges against the governor of the central bank necessitate his immediate removal from his position.”
The arrest warrant, they said, “represents a historic and very dangerous precedent for Lebanon’s financial reputation and evidence of the state’s decay due to the absence of accountability and supervision under the rule of the mafia and militia.”
They added: “The governor must resign immediately, in compliance with the principle of responsibility and the relevant provisions of the Code of Money and Credit, which hold the pursued governor accountable for his dereliction of duty and gross mismanagement of affairs.”
The opposition parties and groups hold the parliament responsible for the vacancy in the governorship of the central bank, as it has thus far failed to elect a president.
A president can serve as a gateway to reconstitute an executive authority with full powers to appoint a governor, they added.

Topics: Lebanon Riad Salameh Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri Prime Minister Najib Mikati

Related

Lebanese cental bank chief Salameh says he will not seek new term
Middle-East
Lebanese cental bank chief Salameh says he will not seek new term
Lebanese judge issues subpoena for cenbank governor Riad Salameh
Business & Economy
Lebanese judge issues subpoena for cenbank governor Riad Salameh

Kuwait Red Crescent Society sends another 10 tons of relief aid to Sudan

Kuwait Red Crescent Society sends another 10 tons of relief aid to Sudan
Updated 11 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwait Red Crescent Society sends another 10 tons of relief aid to Sudan

Kuwait Red Crescent Society sends another 10 tons of relief aid to Sudan
  • Country has dispatched 90 tons of supplies since fighting began
Updated 11 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

KUWAIT CITY: The Kuwait Red Crescent Society on Thursday dispatched its ninth aid plane, carrying 10 tons of materials, to war-hit Sudan, Kuwait News Agency reported.
The latest shipment took the total amount of food and medical supplies sent by Kuwait to the African nation to 90 tons since fighting began last month.
KRCS’s head of public relations and media Khaled Al-Zaid said the aid campaign, staged in cooperation with the Kuwaiti government, would maintain an air bridge between Kuwait and Sudan.
“The campaign will continue to ensure the arrival of much needed materials,” he said, adding that he hoped it would help to lessen the suffering of the Sudanese people.

Topics: Sudan Unrest Kuwait relief aid

Related

Kuwait dispatches 6th aid plane to Sudan
Middle-East
Kuwait dispatches 6th aid plane to Sudan
More than $3bn needed for aid in Sudan, Sudanese refugees: UN
Middle-East
More than $3bn needed for aid in Sudan, Sudanese refugees: UN

OIC strongly condemns Israel’s storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

OIC strongly condemns Israel’s storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque
Updated 18 May 2023
Arab News

OIC strongly condemns Israel’s storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

OIC strongly condemns Israel’s storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque
  • OIC said Israeli violations against the sanctity of holy sites and freedom of worship is in breach of the Geneva Conventions and international law
Updated 18 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation strongly condemned on Thursday the storming and desecrating of Al-Aqsa Mosque by extremist settler groups, Israeli ministers, and Knesset members, who performed “racist Talmudic rituals in its courtyards” under the protection of Israeli forces.

The OIC considered it a continuation of Israel’s violations of the sanctity of holy sites and freedom of worship, in breach of the Geneva Convention and international law.

The OIC also denounced the flag march staged by settlement associations within occupied Jerusalem, emphasizing that the city is an integral part of the Palestinian territory occupied in 1967. It also reaffirmed Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine, and all measures taken by Israel to alter the character and makeup of the city as null and void under international law and resolutions of international legitimacy.

Furthermore, the OIC held the Israeli government fully responsible for the continuance of systematic attacks, which provoked the feelings of Muslims all over the world and promote religious conflict, extremism, and instability in the region.

The OIC further called on the international community to take responsibility and intervene to put an end to these serious Israeli transgressions, as well as to maintain the historical and legal status of Islamic and Christian sites in Jerusalem.

 
 

Topics: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Al Aqsa Mosque

Related

Special Israeli raids on Al-Aqsa continue as end of Ramadan nears
Middle-East
Israeli raids on Al-Aqsa continue as end of Ramadan nears
Non-Muslims banned from Al-Aqsa for rest of Ramadan
Middle-East
Non-Muslims banned from Al-Aqsa for rest of Ramadan

Jordanian crown prince celebrates upcoming wedding with army colleagues

Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah has celebrated his upcoming wedding at an event with his military colleagues.
Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah has celebrated his upcoming wedding at an event with his military colleagues.
Updated 18 May 2023
Arab News

Jordanian crown prince celebrates upcoming wedding with army colleagues

Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah has celebrated his upcoming wedding at an event with his military colleagues.
  • The prince joined his fellow members of the 40th King Hussein bin Talal Royal Armored Brigade
Updated 18 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah has celebrated his upcoming wedding at an event with his military colleagues, the Royal Hashemite Court announced on Wednesday.

The prince joined his fellow members of the 40th King Hussein bin Talal Royal Armored Brigade for a “celebratory evening ahead of his wedding,” it said.

He was photographed at the event with his brother, Prince Hashem bin Abdullah.

The prince is set to marry Saudi national Rajwa Al-Saif on June 1. It was revealed earlier this month that the religious ceremony will take place at Zahran Palace in Amman, while the reception, to be attended by international heads of state and the Jordanian royal family, will be held at Al-Husseiniya Palace.

Topics: Middle East Jordan Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah Rajwa Al-Saif

Related

Official logo released ahead of Jordan's royal wedding 
Lifestyle
Official logo released ahead of Jordan's royal wedding 
Jordan’s crown prince shares heartfelt birthday message for his Saudi fiance
Lifestyle
Jordan’s crown prince shares heartfelt birthday message for his Saudi fiance

Qatar, Germany discuss bilateral cooperation

Qatar, Germany discuss bilateral cooperation
Updated 18 May 2023
Arab News

Qatar, Germany discuss bilateral cooperation

Qatar, Germany discuss bilateral cooperation
  • Talks between foreign ministers included cooperation on energy and regional security 
Updated 18 May 2023
Arab News

DOHA: Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, Qatar’s prime minister and minister of foreign affairs, met with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Thursday to talk bilateral cooperation, Qatar News Agency reported.  

The two sides discussed boosting relations in various fields, including energy, the environment and education, as well as a number of regional security issues.

They reviewed the stabilization of the ceasefire in Gaza and the provision of aid to the Palestinian people, with Sheikh Mohammed reiterating Qatar’s condemnation of the bombing of civilians in the Gaza Strip.

He also welcomed the agreement reached in Jeddah between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, while affirming Qatar’s respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity.

The prime minister said Qatar does not wish to break from the Arab consensus on Syria’s readmission to the Arab League, as long as each country maintains its sovereign decision on restoring relations with the government in Damascus. He said Doha believes the only way to normalize relations with the Syrian regime will be through finding fair and comprehensive solutions to Syria’s issues, including the safe return of refugees, and a political outcome based on UN resolution no. 2254.

Sheikh Mohammed also touched on coordination between Gulf Cooperation Council countries, in addition to Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq on Syria. He emphasized that the difference was in the stances rather than goals, stressing that differing perspectives on how to attain those goals was common.

Highlighting QatarEnergy’s recent agreement with a group of German companies to provide energy, Sheikh Mohammed said Qatar looks forward to further progress in the energy field and energy transition policies. He said that energy transition is a global priority, but that standards may be different from one country to the other. 

Baerbock praised bilateral relations between the two countries and said that both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation by forming a new strategic dialogue.

The discussions covered a wide range of political and economic topics, as well as peace, stability, and the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. 

Baerbock said that Doha and Berlin will cooperate to secure energy supplies, adding that the two countries are keen for this economic partnership to succeed. She also called for expanding global cooperation in the renewable energy sector.

The German foreign minister thanked Qatar for its repatriation operation in Afghanistan, lauding the country’s developments in the field of human rights.

Baerbock also indicated that Germany seeks to organize and strengthen European relations with the GCC, as well as its need for new foreign investments based on fair rules, the rule of law, the rules of the World Trade Organization and the UN, in order for those investments to be reliable and sustainable.

Topics: Qatar Germany

Related

Doha will make no further investments in Russia, Qatari foreign minister tells CNN
Media
Doha will make no further investments in Russia, Qatari foreign minister tells CNN

Erdogan rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu pledges to repatriate all refugees before Turkiye runoff

Erdogan rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu pledges to repatriate all refugees before Turkiye runoff
Updated 18 May 2023
Reuters

Erdogan rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu pledges to repatriate all refugees before Turkiye runoff

Erdogan rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu pledges to repatriate all refugees before Turkiye runoff
  • Kemal Kilicdaroglu: I will send all refugees back home once I am elected as president, period
  • Opposition candidate maintains his defiant tone against Erdogan’s policies on migration
Updated 18 May 2023
Reuters

ANKARA: Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s challenger in Turkiye’s presidential race has sharpened his tone on migrants on Thursday, vowing to send all migrants back to their countries once elected in a May 28 runoff vote.
Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the candidate of a six-party opposition alliance, won 45 percent support in Sunday’s vote while Erdogan got 49.5 percent, falling just short of the majority needed to avoid a runoff vote.
Kilicdaroglu’s latest comments came amid expectations that a third candidate in the presidential race would announce his decision for the runoff.
Sinan Ogan, a nationalist politician endorsed by an anti-refugee party obtained 5.2 percent, which made him a kingmaker in the runoff vote.
Addressing his party members at his Republican People’s Party (CHP) headquarters, Kilicdaroglu maintained his defiant tone against Erdogan’s policies on migration.
“Erdogan, you have deliberately allowed 10 million refugees to Turkiye. You even put Turkish citizenship on sale to get imported votes,” Kilicdaroglu said, without providing evidence.
Turkiye hosts the world’s largest refugee population of around 4 million, according to official figures.
“I am announcing here: I will send all refugees back home once I am elected as president, period,” he added.
In his election campaign, Kilicdaroglu had said they had plans to send Syrians in Turkiye back home within two years after making a deal with Syrian President Bashar al Assad for their safety and coordinating with the UN.

Topics: Turkiye Kemal Kilicdaroglu Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Related

Turkey introduces new restrictions on refugees
Middle-East
Turkey introduces new restrictions on refugees
Migrants walk to Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing with Greece's Kastanies, in Pazarkule, Turkey, February 28. (Reuters)
Middle-East
Turkey’s refugee problem at the center of heated debates

Latest updates

Demands grow for dismissal of Lebanese central bank governor amid economic crisis
Demands grow for dismissal of Lebanese central bank governor amid economic crisis
Saudi foreign minister meets counterparts before Arab League summit
Saudi foreign minister meets counterparts before Arab League summit
Kuwait Red Crescent Society sends another 10 tons of relief aid to Sudan
Kuwait Red Crescent Society sends another 10 tons of relief aid to Sudan
Etihad Rail partners with Italian firm Arsenale to launch luxury train service in the UAE
Etihad Rail partners with Italian firm Arsenale to launch luxury train service in the UAE
Dallas legend J.J. Barea talks Kyrie Irving, Mavericks’ woes and NBA Abu Dhabi Games
Dallas legend J.J. Barea talks Kyrie Irving, Mavericks’ woes and NBA Abu Dhabi Games

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.