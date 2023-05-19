You are here

  • Home
  • Arab stars celebrate women at Red Sea Film Festival and Vanity Fair’s Cannes gala
Red Sea International Film Festival
Red Sea International Film Festival

Arab stars celebrate women at Red Sea Film Festival and Vanity Fair’s Cannes gala

Arab stars celebrate women at Red Sea Film Festival and Vanity Fair’s Cannes gala
(L-R) Razane Jammal, Fatima Al-Banawi, Sara Ali Khan, Mohammed Al-Turki, Simone Marchetti, Tara Emad, Mila Al-Zahrani and Jade Osiberu attend the Red Sea International Film Festival’s ‘Women’s Stories Gala’ in partnership with Vanity Fair Europe . (Getty Images)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mw7g8

Updated 16 sec ago
Nada Al-Turki and Hams Saleh

Arab stars celebrate women at Red Sea Film Festival and Vanity Fair’s Cannes gala

Arab stars celebrate women at Red Sea Film Festival and Vanity Fair’s Cannes gala
Updated 16 sec ago
Nada Al-Turki and Hams Saleh

CANNES: Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival and Vanity Fair on Thursday hosted a “women’s stories gala after party” during the Cannes Film Festival to celebrate female talent in the region. 

The star-studded event was attended by Leonardo DiCaprio, Katie Holmes, Maiwenn, The Weeknd, Gaspar Noe, Storm Reid, Tobey Maguire, Gurinder Chadha, Fan Bingbing, Freida Pinto, Simone Marchetti, Eva Herzigova, Naomi Campbell and more. 

The event, held at the famed Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d’Antibes, honored six stars from the region: Saudi actresses Mila Al-Zahrani and Fatima Al-Banawi, Lebanese actress Razane Jammal, Indian star Sarah Ali Khan, Egyptian-Montenegrin actress and model Tara Emad and Nigerian filmmaker Jade Osiberu. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dr Naomi Campbell (@naomi)

In an interview with Arab News, Emad said: “I am very proud of myself, of each and every women here that is an honoree. I am proud of our industry, of Egypt (and) of the Arab world. I am glad to be able to represent Egypt and the Arab word in general. 

“I am happy to be able to see the representation that I always sought to see as a young girl,” she said. “I hope that the six of us can be that representation to all the girls and all the women in the Arab region that seek to see themselves in the spotlight in any career that they choose.”

Khan believes it was a “privilege” to be part of the event. “I think if I had to identify myself in three words it would probably be: Indian, woman (and) actor. And I am here to celebrate all three today,” she said. 

To Al-Banawi, moments like these are no longer a surprise. 

“I reached to a point where I am really not surprised because Saudi Arabia is trying to prove that we are creating stories that are inspiring, magical and that push for change and development,” she said. “I am very happy that we are here in Cannes Film Festival, celebrating each other and  celebrating with each other.

“I feel like the narrative we represented in the light that was always on us was a very specific one and I don’t think women were part of it. I think it was written by others,” she said. “Today, I am celebrating women that are writing, that are creating and challenging and honoring themselves and other fellow women.

“I think it takes so much courage to tell one story, let alone if there was so many stories that were shaping you in a specific discourse or a specific channel or a specific light. It takes more courage to unleash, to unfold new possibilities and new opportunities. I always remind myself to be OK with taking up space, with speaking my opinion, with addressing what I feel could be wrong or should be changed,” Al-Banawi said. 

Jammal said that she never differentiated between a man and a woman. 

“Maybe because I lived in a little bubble because I was raised by a man that empowered me and told me that there was no difference between me and my brother. So maybe I never grew up feeling that being a woman is a challenge. If anything, I felt like it was a superpower,” she said. 

But when she joined the workforce, she realized that women faced challenges. 

“I am learning now as I am more exposed to a wider audience, and depending on their reactions I can learn about them more,” she said. “As a woman, I am really happy to be representing a person who chased her dreams, who is self-made, who is independent, and I am just trying to do my best and I am just really happy that the best is just working for me right now.”

Portugese model Sara Sampaio, who also attended, said that being part of the women’s stories gala was “so special.” 

“Women are amazing, and for the longest time we didn’t have stories told by our point of views. It’s very important,” she said. 

Mohammed Al-Turki, CEO of the Red Sea Film Festival, told Arab News: “We are very happy to be celebrating women. We are very proud that we can share stories from our region. Today, we are highlighting six females from our region: two from Saudi — Mila Zahran and Fatima Al-Banawi — from Egypt Tara Emad, from Lebanon Razane Jammal, from Nigeria Jade and from India Sara Ali Khan.

“It is quite an interesting mix and for us to be able to showcase these talents to the world, to be in a room tonight with the likes of Katie Holmes and more, is a big incredible moment for us,” he said. 

“I think the dream has come true. I never thought a Saudi co-production would open Cannes with a female director of Algerian descent,” he said. “So it is an indicator that we are going. And if this is just three years of Red Sea, I think we should just fasten our seatbelt and go for a ride because we are going to see incredible things moving forward.”

This year, Cannes Film Festival opened with the screening of Johnny Depp’s “Jeanne du Barry,” which was backed by the Red Sea International Film Festival. 

Topics: Red Sea International Film Festival Cannes Film Festival Vanity Fair women’s stories gala

Emirati artist Almaha Jaralla’s latest exhibition heads back in time 

Emirati artist Almaha Jaralla’s latest exhibition heads back in time 
Updated 27 min 8 sec ago
Rawaa Talass

Emirati artist Almaha Jaralla’s latest exhibition heads back in time 

Emirati artist Almaha Jaralla’s latest exhibition heads back in time 
  • The Emirati artist’s latest exhibition was inspired by photographs her great-aunt took in Abu Dhabi in the Eighties 
Updated 27 min 8 sec ago
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: “Make yourself at home” isn’t an invitation you’d normally associate with an art gallery. But that’s exactly the atmosphere Emirati painter Almaha Jaralla wanted to evoke with her latest exhibition, “Seham,” which runs until Sept. 1 at Dubai’s Tabari Art Space. The exhibition hosts an old-fashioned majlis, decorated with floral wallpaper, and visitors are welcome to take a seat.  

“When you go to a gallery show, you feel a bit tense. (It’s often) very cold, like a white cube space,” Jaralla tells Arab News. “We wanted to break that and make it an actual majlis. On opening night, it felt like a family gathering. Everyone was sitting on the chairs, and it did make it feel more home-y and relaxed.”   

Almaha Jaralla, Old Corniche 1 Seham, 2023. (Supplied)

Surrounding the majlis is a group of Jaralla’s figurative paintings, based on snapshots taken in the Eighties by a special family member, the eponymous Seham, who is the aunt of Jaralla’s father. Her name means ‘arrows’ in Arabic, and that gives a hint about her character. “She’s resilient and always there for everyone,” explains Jaralla. “We all love her, but we’re scared of her at the same time because she’s very serious.” 

Using a Fuji camera, Seham captured and archived various shots of life in Abu Dhabi, where Jaralla was raised, as well as close family moments, from beach trips to birthday parties. Going through the images with Seham got Jaralla thinking. “I wanted to understand my dad’s generation — but from the women’s side,” she says. 

She spoke with female family members, including her great-grandmother, whose experiences were about simpler times — with more face-to-face interaction — that required a dose of creativity.  

Almaha Jaralla, BTB. (Supplied)

“They used to go out as a group a lot. Because of the limited number of places to go, they would create their own places. They would just take their Land Cruiser and drive around,” says Jaralla. “It’s changed now. Now, we know all about what my cousins are doing through Instagram.”    

One of the places that Jaralla’s family ‘created’ through their outings is a remote area called Al-Shelaylah, today a beach, between Dubai and Abu Dhabi. “They just saw it and set up tents there,” she says. “They were trying to discover the (country).”  

Jaralla also depicts children playing at the sea, uncles barbecuing, and aunties strolling along the now-demolished old corniche of Abu Dhabi. Her paintings, she explains, are “a study of family dynamics of the Eighties, and the change of landscape and environment.”  

Jaralla's “Seham” exhibition runs until Sept. 1 at Dubai’s Tabari Art Space. (Supplied)

Jaralla was born in the Nineties and remembers how busy Abu Dhabi was — the traffic, the noise, and the construction. In 2006, when she was around 10 years old, she had a sudden realization when crossing Al-Maqta Bridge. It was built in 1968, three years prior to the unification of the UAE. To put that in historical context, 1968 was the year that civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, NASA’s Apollo 8 space mission was launched, anti-Vietnam war protests escalated in the Western world, and violent riots (a ‘cultural revolution’) swept across France.  

In one of her paintings, she portrays the bridge in an isolated, purple-colored mode from a bird’s eye view. “In 2006, we moved out of the suburbs. That was the first time we crossed Al-Maqta Bridge and I remember it very clearly: I saw the water and was like, ‘Woah, we live on an island,’“ she recalls. “We moved to the desert and it was a huge shift. That’s why the bridge is very important, historically, to a lot of people. It started the construction of the city itself and connected the mainland to the islands.” 

Most of Jaralla’s evocative images are painted in light colors with faded faces. At times, the color scheme emulates the reddish and blueish filter of Seham’s old snapshots. While Jaralla didn’t feel nostalgic when creating the work, she admits it was a cathartic experience.  

“It was really emotional,” she says. “There are a lot of lost ones. Seeing these kids being moms now. . . I wanted to understand what happened and I would sit with my family and talk. It can get very emotional, seeing people change.”  

Topics: Almaha Jaralla

Filmmaker Daniele Rugo delves into the secrecy around mass graves in Lebanon 

Filmmaker Daniele Rugo delves into the secrecy around mass graves in Lebanon 
Updated 39 min 34 sec ago
Adam Grundey

Filmmaker Daniele Rugo delves into the secrecy around mass graves in Lebanon 

Filmmaker Daniele Rugo delves into the secrecy around mass graves in Lebanon 
Updated 39 min 34 sec ago
Adam Grundey

DUBAI: The new documentary from filmmaker Daniele Rugo, “The Soil and The Sea” could be taken as a companion piece to his last — “About A War” — in that both deal with the legacy and trauma of Lebanon’s Civil War.  

While “About A War” featured conversations with fighters from all sides of that conflict, “The Soil and The Sea” examines the issue of the many (more than 100) mass graves that litter the country and, according to the synopsis, “unveils the violence lying beneath a garden, a school, a café, a hotel, and other unremarkable landscapes.” 

 A still from “The Soil and The Sea.” (Supplied)

“The film started as an attempt to make something that could trigger conversations around the many unmarked burial sites from the Civil War,” Rugo tells Arab News. “The problem of mass graves is one that is common to nearly every modern conflict and the same goes for enforced disappearances, so we hope the film will resonate with audiences globally. Each person in the film is remembering a loved one who is still missing and each testimony is an act of love as well as an attempt to keep their memory alive.” 

Visually, the film tracks these burial sites as they are now — with no sign of graves or bodies. Voiceovers tell the stories of some of the people who are likely buried beneath them. On screen, we do not see the speakers. 

“There is a long tradition in documentaries that deals with victims of atrocities and trauma by focusing on their faces — by making an icon of the victimized face,” Rugo says. “We were clear from the start that we wanted to move away from that and make a film of places. It is through these places that we can register how much has been forgotten and how the country has moved on — but without dealing with what it has moved on from. The places are completely ordinary and, by and large, show no sign of violence. But the voices force us to read them differently, open up a different kind of register — you have to try to put the voice and the image together and that’s difficult, which probably makes you feel the violence in the voices even more. 

“A mass grave is a site of invisibility, it is a place that hides its true nature,” he continues. “It was therefore important that this invisibility — this hiding away, this absence — was somehow at the very core of the film.” 

Topics: Daniele Rugo The Soil and The Sea

Related

The damage done: New film examines impact of Lebanon’s civil war
Art & Culture
The damage done: New film examines impact of Lebanon’s civil war

Actress Katie Holmes to spearhead second phase of AlUla Creates film program 

Actress Katie Holmes to spearhead second phase of AlUla Creates film program 
Updated 1 min 23 sec ago
Nada Alturki

Actress Katie Holmes to spearhead second phase of AlUla Creates film program 

Actress Katie Holmes to spearhead second phase of AlUla Creates film program 
Updated 1 min 23 sec ago
Nada Alturki

CANNES: Film AlUla has announced the second phase of the AlUla Creates program, featuring mentorship from renowned Hollywood actress Katie Holmes during an intimate discussion at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. 

A panel on May 18 brought together the actress, Film AlUla’s Charlene Deleon-Jones, program ambassador and model Eva Herzigova, and acclaimed Saudi actress and ambassador Mila Al-Zahrani to dig deeper into the nuances of the program in promoting and nurturing rising female talent in the Kingdom. 

Deleon-Jones told Arab News: “I think Katie Holmes was a good choice because she’s an actor, but also someone who is directing and producing. 

(L to R) Lebanese media personality Raya Abi Rached, Saudi actress Mila Al-Zahrani, American actress Katie Holmes, Czech model and actress Eva Herzigova and Film AlUla Executive Director Charlene Deleon-Jones, pose for a picture during the 76th Cannes Film Festival. (Ammar Abd Rabbo/Arab News)

“She’s bringing in a range of skill sets and also had expressed interest in working with young women from Saudi, and it was important for us to have someone who’s really established and understood the screen sector of the film community and she was perfect for that.”

AlUla Creates is a platform designed to create an ecosystem around film, arts and fashion by nurturing creativity and empowering Saudi’s future generations. 

Following the second phase of the program, which championed the fashion aspect of the film industry, the filmmaking mentor program will aim to elevate and support rising female Saudi talent by equipping them with the right tools and guidance. 

Raya Abi Rached and Mila al-Zahrani. (Ammar Abd Rabbo/Arab News)

Three filmmakers will be identified and mentored by Holmes and the AlUla Creates team, working to scout locations across AlUla’s desert landscape and develop a short film concept. The selected idea will continue to production early next year. 

Holmes said during the panel: “I feel inspired because 70 percent of the population is under 30, so to hear the ideas that are coming from these women and to help in any way that I can to shape and give my thoughts — but it’s really about listening. I’m sure there’s so many stories that need to be told. I’m really excited, as an outsider, to really understand the experience.”

Launched in March earlier this year, the program’s first phase included a partnership with the British Fashion Council, Saudi actor Mila Al-Zahrani, Kloss Films founder Alec Maxwell, and fashion icons Helena Christensen and Eva Herzigova as ambassadors to support the long-term mission of the platform.

The initiative comes under Film AlUla’s strategy to further the film sector in Saudi through homegrown talent, while also supporting the AlUla region’s socio-economic development.

Al-Zahrani told Arab News: “AlUla is an artistic and inspiring region that’s truly influencing us as actors, artists, writers, fashion designers. 

“Film AlUla has presented us with the AlUla Creates program to bring together all these crafts. As an actress, I need fashion designers. When they’re inspired, they’ll design for the characters themselves in a different way that represents us and our identity.”

Topics: AlUla Creates Cannes Film Festival Katie Holmes

What We Are Reading Today: Sleeping Giants

What We Are Reading Today: Sleeping Giants
Updated 19 May 2023
Ghadi Joudah

What We Are Reading Today: Sleeping Giants

What We Are Reading Today: Sleeping Giants
  • Sylvain Neuvel has won the Aurora Award for Best Novel in 2017 for the book
Updated 19 May 2023
Ghadi Joudah

RIYADH: “Sleeping Giants” is the first book in a science fiction fantasy trilogy by Sylvain Neuvel, published in 2016.

The book follows Dr. Rose Franklin who was a little girl when she fell into a giant hole that turned out to be a large metallic hand. As an adult, Franklin, a highly trained physicist, leads a team of scientists to crack the hand’s code in order to investigate its origins.
The scientists realize that the hand is just one piece of a larger, ancient artifact that has been scattered around the world.
What makes the novel compelling is its structure; the story is told through a series of interviews, journal entries, and transcripts of conversations between the characters. The readers get to see the story unfold through multiple perspectives.
As the team digs deeper into the mystery of the artifact, they uncover a vast conspiracy involving governments, secret organizations and alien technology. The story explores themes of power, ambition and the ethics of scientific discovery.
The “Themis Files” trilogy has been praised for its inventive storytelling, strong characters, and thought-provoking themes. “Waking Gods” and “Only Human” follow the first novel.
Neuvel has won several awards for his work, including the Aurora Award for Best Novel in 2017 for “Sleeping Giants.”
Neuvel’s work explores the impact of technology on society. His novels are inspired by his educational background in linguistics and his experience in the field of software development.

Topics: Books Book Review

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Unsettling of Europe
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Unsettling of Europe
What We Are Reading Today: Ethics in the Real World
books
What We Are Reading Today: Ethics in the Real World

Review: All-star cast steal the show in 'Air' on Amazon

Review: All-star cast steal the show in 'Air' on Amazon
Updated 18 May 2023
Cormac O’Donnell

Review: All-star cast steal the show in 'Air' on Amazon

Review: All-star cast steal the show in 'Air' on Amazon
  • 'Air' stars Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Viola Davis among others
  • Nike is under pressure to increase limited share of the basketball trainer market
Updated 18 May 2023
Cormac O’Donnell

DUBAI: Ben Affleck’s fifth film as a director chronicles sportswear giant Nike’s efforts to land Michael Jordan as a sponsored athlete in the eighties.       

The film takes place in 1984 – and don’t we know it. The opening montage packs in almost every pop culture reference synonymous with the eighties as the opening chords of Dire Straits’ “Money for Nothing” (an apt metaphor) perfectly positions us. 

Matt Damon stars as the slightly washed up basketball guru Sonny Vaccaro, who’s not quite ready to resign himself to spending what’s left of his life in mediocrity. 

Nike has recently gone public, and under pressure to increase the company’s limited share of the basketball trainer market. 

Sonny isn’t content with merely fending off competition from Converse and Adidas; he wants to find a star to be the spokesperson for the company and propel it into the public consciousness. 

Enter Michael Jordan, a fresh-faced 18-year-old who hasn’t even stepped inside the NBA – never mind his own personalized line in trainers. 

Sonny assembles a rag-tag band of middle-aged misfits to get the deal over the line. Damon leads the team, followed by senior Nike executives Rob Strasser (Jason Bateman) and Howard White (Chris Tucker). 

Matthew Mahar has a terrific comedic turn as Peter Moore, a Doctor Frankenstein of trainer design complete with an evil genius laboratory. 

Affleck plays Phil Knight for straight laughs; an omnipresent, pink spandex-wearing, purple Porsche-driving Zen master who imposes his self-importance at every turn. 

The real standout performance here, however, is Viola Davis who plays Jordan’s mother Deloris. As the executives chase blindly after her son, she maintains a cool assurance throughout. 

It’s easy to see why. This is a mother who knew exactly who her son was going to be from day one. 

The film moves along with the briskness of the Nike “swoosh” symbol itself. Pick your favorite song from the early eighties, and you’ll more than likely find it featured here.

“Air” is an exercise in exuberance and excitement. Even the most ardent cynic will have a hard time resisting the themes of hard-fought grit and inspiration. 

Affleck and company have crafted that rare thing. Go see it. Just do it.  

* Air is available on Amazon Prime.

Topics: Air movie movie review

Related

Review: Sonallah Ibrahim’s ‘Warda’ explores an era of war and resistance 
Lifestyle
Review: Sonallah Ibrahim’s ‘Warda’ explores an era of war and resistance 
REVIEW: ‘Silo’ is glorious, gritty and compelling 
Lifestyle
REVIEW: ‘Silo’ is glorious, gritty and compelling 

Latest updates

Arab stars celebrate women at Red Sea Film Festival and Vanity Fair’s Cannes gala
Arab stars celebrate women at Red Sea Film Festival and Vanity Fair’s Cannes gala
Saudi conceptual artist Muhannad Shono breaks down some of his most significant works 
Saudi conceptual artist Muhannad Shono breaks down some of his most significant works 
Lexi Thompson and Lydia Ko headline the Aramco Team Series Florida
Lexi Thompson and Lydia Ko headline the Aramco Team Series Florida
Pakistan police to search Imran Khan’s home – official
Pakistan police to search Imran Khan’s home – official
Actress Katie Holmes to spearhead second phase of AlUla Creates film program 
Actress Katie Holmes to spearhead second phase of AlUla Creates film program 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.