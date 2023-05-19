You are here

Lebanon receives Interpol notice for its central bank governor who was no-show at Paris questioning
Salameh did not appear before French prosecutors for questioning in Paris (AP)
  • The Lebanese Interior Ministry confirmed receiving the Interpol Red Notice, but did not comment on possible actions against Salameh
BEIRUT: Lebanon on Friday received an Interpol notice for the country’s embattled central bank governor who failed to show up in Paris earlier in the week for questioning in a key corruption case, officials said.
France, Germany, and Luxembourg are investigating the governor, Riad Salameh, and his associates over myriad financial crimes, including illicit enrichment and the laundering of $330 million. A French investigative judge on Tuesday issued an international arrest warrant for Salameh after he did not answer summons for questioning in Paris.
However, Lebanon is unlikely to comply with the Interpol notice and arrest and hand over Salameh to French authorities. Under the country’s laws, Lebanon does not extradite its own citizens. In 2020, it received two Interpol red notices for tycoon Carlos Ghosn, who faced financial misconduct charges in Japan. Ghosn remains in Lebanon.
The Lebanese Interior Ministry confirmed receiving the Interpol Red Notice, but did not comment on possible actions against Salameh, while a central bank spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The officials who spoke to The Associated Press about the notice did so on condition of anonymity to discuss the case.
Salameh denies allegations of corruption, and maintains that he amassed his wealth through his previous job as an investment banker at Merrill Lynch, inherited properties, and investments. He said he would only resign if convicted of a crime.
The 72-year-old governor has held his post for almost 30 years, but says he intends to step down after his current term ends in July.
The three European governments in March 2022 froze over $130 million in assets linked to the probe. During a visit to Lebanon in March, the European delegation questioned Salameh about the Lebanese central bank’s assets and investments outside the country, a Paris apartment — which the governor owns — and his brother Raja Salameh’s brokerage firm Forry Associates Ltd.
Once hailed as the guardian of Lebanon’s financial stability, Salameh since late 2019 has been heavily blamed for Lebanon’s financial meltdown. Many say he precipitated the economic crisis, which has plunged three-quarters of Lebanon’s population of 6 million into poverty.

Iran executes three men over recent protests, judiciary says
  • US State Department on Thursday called on Iran not to carry out the executions of the three men
DUBAI: Iran on Friday executed three men accused of deadly violence during last year’s anti-government protests despite objections from human rights groups.
Mizan, the judiciary’s website, announced the executions of Majid Kazemi, Saleh Mirhashemi and Saeed Yaghoubi, without saying how they were carried out. Authorities say they killed a police officer and two members of the paramilitary Basij group in Isfahan in November during nationwide protests.
Rights groups say the three were subjected to torture, forced into televised confessions and denied due process.
The protests erupted last September after the death of a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, who had been detained by the country’s morality police for allegedly violating its strict Islamic dress code. The demonstrations rapidly escalated into calls for the overthrow of the theocracy that has ruled Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
The demonstrations have largely subsided in recent months, though there are still sporadic acts of defiance, including the refusal of a growing number of women to wear the mandatory Islamic headscarf, known as the hijab.
Iran has executed a total of seven people in connection with the protests. Rights groups say they and several others who have been sentenced to death were convicted by secretive state security courts and denied the right to defend themselves.
“The prosecution relied on forced ‘confessions,’ and the indictment was riddled with irregularities that reveal this was a politically motivated case,” Hadi Ghaemi, the executive director of the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran, said of the three executed on Friday.
The group said Kazemi had called a relative and accused authorities of torturing him by flogging his feet, using a stun gun and threatening him with sexual assault.
London-based Amnesty International also criticized the cases.
“The shocking manner in which the trial and sentencing of these protesters was fast-tracked through Iran’s judicial system amid the use of torture-tainted ‘confessions’, serious procedural flaws and a lack of evidence is another example of the Iranian authorities’ brazen disregard for the rights to life and fair trial,” said Diana Eltahawy, Amnesty’s deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa.
Iran launched a heavy crackdown on the protests, portraying them — without evidence — as a foreign-backed conspiracy. The protesters said they were fed up after decades of repression and poor governance. Iran’s economy has been in a tailspin since the US unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement and restored crippling sanctions.
More than 500 people were killed during months of protests, including dozens of members of the security forces. Some 19,000 people were arrested, though many have since been released.
Iran is one of the world’s leading executioners. At least 582 people were executed in 2022, up from 333 the previous year. The surge in executions, including for drug violations and vague charges of “enmity against God” and “spreading corruption on earth,” has drawn criticism from UN officials and human rights activists.

US condemns Israeli extremists’ ‘hateful chants’ against Arabs

US condemns Israeli extremists' 'hateful chants' against Arabs
  • Tensions high as Israel nationalists led by national security minister Ben-Gvir, a terrorism ex-convict, march into east Jerusalem
  • Palestinians in annexed east Jerusalem closed their shops to make way for the marchers, some of whom attacked journalists
JERUSALEM  The United States on Thursday condemned Israeli demonstrators’ “racist” chants against Arabs, with AFP reporters saying that many of the marchers had shouted anti-Arab slogans.

“The United States unequivocally opposes racist language of any form. We condemn the hateful chants such as ‘Death to Arabs’ during today’s marches in Jerusalem,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller wrote on Twitter.

 

 

Tens of thousands of Israeli nationalists marched to Jerusalem’s Old City on Thursday in an annual flag-waving march commemorating Israel’s capture of it, as tensions on the Gaza border remained high.
Palestinians in annexed east Jerusalem closed their shops and were banned from the Damascus Gate entrance to the Old City, a social hub, to make way for the marchers, some of whom attacked journalists with rocks and bottles.
Police said they had made two arrests over the attack, one of an adult and one of a minor.
In Gaza, thousands gathered for a rival flag day on the Israeli border, many of them holding Palestinian flags. Israeli troops fired tear gas toward anyone approaching the border fence.
A Palestinian security source in Gaza said the territory’s Islamist rulers, Hamas, fired a “warning rocket” into the sea, without elaborating.
Ahead of the Israeli march, the militant group said it “condemns the campaign of the Zionist occupation (Israel) against our Palestinian people in occupied Jerusalem.”
Two years ago, after weeks of violence in Jerusalem in which scores of Palestinians were wounded, a war between Hamas and Israel erupted during the march.
Speaking late Thursday morning, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the celebrations were being held in Jerusalem “75 years after it was re-established as the capital of the reborn state of Israel, and 56 years after being reunited.”
Two of his extreme-right cabinet members, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, attended Thursday’s march, one of the events marking what Israelis refer to as Jerusalem Day.
“Today, we say to Hamas who threatened us: ‘Jerusalem is ours,’” Ben-Gvir said in a statement.

Following the Six-Day War of 1967, Israel annexed east Jerusalem and its Old City in a move never recognized by the international community.
Thursday’s rally took place days into a cease-fire that ended deadly cross-border fighting with Islamic Jihad militants in Gaza.
Thirty-three people, including multiple civilians, were killed in the blockaded Palestinian enclave and two in Israel, a citizen and a Gazan laborer.
Some 2,500 police officers secured the march, which began in the western part of the city before passing into east Jerusalem and through the Old City to the Western Wall, where it wrapped up.
Before the march began, Palestinians with shops in the Old City closed up for the day.
Resident Abu Al-Abed, 72, said he wanted “to go home.” The marchers “are harmful, they’re walking and start to hit the doors of the shops and the doors of our houses,” he told AFP.
Scuffles between Jewish and Palestinian youths took place as early marchers arrived in the Old City, with police saying that in some cases forces “were required to act to prevent friction and provocations.”
But the violence was greatly reduced from last year, when at least 79 people were wounded as police clashed with Palestinian counter-protesters outside Damascus Gate.
Officials who manage the holy site estimated that 50,000 people took part in Jewish prayers at the Western Wall in the evening.
Prior to the march, dozens of Jews — including at least three lawmakers from Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party and a minister from Ben-Gvir’s Jewish Power faction — visited Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque compound, Islam’s third holiest site.

Jews, who call it the Temple Mount and revere it as their religion’s holiest site, are allowed to visit but not pray.
One of them, Tom Nissani, was sitting at Jaffa Gate with an Israeli flag, awaiting the march.
“It’s our capital city, we have to show it, to enjoy it, to fight for it,” the 34-year-old West Bank settler who works for an organization promoting Jewish presence on the flashpoint site told AFP.
Transport Minister Miri Regev, from Netanyahu’s Likud, was among Israelis waving flags at Damascus Gate hours before the official rally.
A spokesman for Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas warned Israel “against insisting on organizing the provocative flag march.”
Pushing ahead with the parade “confirms the acquiescence of the Israeli government to Jewish extremists,” spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said Wednesday.
Since last year’s rally, Israel’s leadership has taken a marked shift to the far-right.
Ben-Gvir, the country’s national security minister, was convicted in 2007 of supporting a terrorist group and inciting racism.
Far-right ally Smotrich holds the finance portfolio along with some powers in the occupied West Bank, and also has a history of inflammatory remarks about Palestinians.
 

UN officials urge Iraq to push on with reforms and preserve women’s rights

UN officials urge Iraq to push on with reforms and preserve women's rights
  • The Security Council also heard calls for talks to continue between Iraq and Kuwait about Kuwaitis who disappeared during the Iraqi invasion in 1990
  • The head of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq said Iraqi authorities have made some progress with reforms but face serious political and economic challenges
NEW YORK CITY: UN officials on Thursday urged the Iraqi government to push ahead with political and economic reforms, and to continue talks with Kuwait about reparations for the disappearance of Kuwaitis during the Iraqi invasion in 1990.

They also discussed the human rights situation in the country, in particular as it relates to the rights of Iraqi women, and called on other nations in the region to refrain from violating Iraq’s territory and sovereignty.

Speaking during a meeting of the Security Council to discuss Iraq, Jeanine Antoinette Plasschaert, the special representative of the secretary-general for Iraq and head of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq, spoke about the findings of her UN report on the implementation of Resolution 2631. Adopted by the council in 2022, it states the need to “prioritize the provision of advice, support and assistance to the government and people of Iraq on advancing inclusive, political dialogue and national and community-level reconciliation, considering civil society input, with the full, equal and meaningful participation of women.”

Plasschaert said Iraqi authorities have made some progress with reforms but still face serious political and economic challenges. Noting that the country has in the past 20 years gone through wars and other destabilizing events and forces, she said the factors contributing to its instability remain essentially the same.

It continues to be the case, she added, that some of the challenges are related to corruption, the influence of non-state actors, factional politics, inequality, unemployment, and an overreliance on oil.

The fact that a new government was formed in the parliament last October is a “positive” step, Plasschaert said, adding that “Iraq had turned a corner” amid hopes that all factions remain committed to reform and working together.

Pascale Baeriswyl, the Swiss ambassador to the UN, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the Security Council this month, urged the Iraqi government to introduce reforms to help fight corruption, improve basic services, protect human rights and combat climate change.

Khanim Latif, founder and director of Asuda, a women’s rights organization in Iraqi Kurdistan, told council members that gender-based violence is widespread in Iraq, and that those who work to protect and preserve women’s rights are often targeted.

“In recent months we have witnessed a campaign against women’s rights defenders in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, simply for using the term ‘gender,’” she said.

The prevalence of violence against women, committed by family members or others in the community, must be addressed on a national level, she added, with the assistance of the international community, including pressure on Iraqi authorities when required.

There are few Iraqi women in government or other decision-making positions, Latif said, and so the ability to take action to secure women’s rights and combat violations against them remains “highly restricted” 

She called on the Security Council and the wider international community to encourage the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq to make it part of its mission to monitor the situation of women in the country and more actively support their rights.

Iraq’s representative at the meeting said that his government is working to address all of the issues speakers had raised.

“The government of Iraq perseveres within the framework of national partnership to achieve its ambitious governmental reform program,” he said.

He said the program includes a wide range of measures designed to strengthen the Iraqi state and society. They include “the diversification of the economy, building more robust democratic and security institutions, combating unchecked weapons, strengthening accountability, and consolidating the stability of Iraq,” he added.

He also pledged that Iraq is committed to “promoting human rights and empowerment of women.”

A number of speakers encouraged authorities in Iraq and Kuwait to continue their discussions about the issue of Kuwaiti citizens who disappeared after the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait in 1990, and possible reparations.

France’s representative at the meeting condemned violations of Iraq’s sovereignty by some other countries in the region and called for an end to such interference.

Baeriswyl, the Swiss ambassador, concluded the meeting by saying: “I would like to reiterate our commitment to Iraq’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and to thank Iraq for bringing greater stability to the region by facilitating dialogue.

Egypt ends curbs on foreign property ownership

Egypt ends curbs on foreign property ownership
  • Aside from removing restrictions, the government seeks to speed up land registration for investors
  • PM Mostafa Madbouly said investments would help reduce inflation and ease pressure on commodity prices
CAIRO: Egypt is to remove limits on foreign ownership of property in an effort to attract more hard currency to the country.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said in a news conference on Wednesday that the government would remove restrictions that allow foreigners to own no more than two properties, both of which currently need to be in different cities.

He also said that the state would work to speed up land registration for investors, following complaints of processing difficulties at the Supreme Council for Investments.

Madbouly also said that the council was seeking to increase private sector investments to be equal to or more than state investments. The target after three years is for the private sector to account for between 60 percent or 65 percent of all investment.

The prime minister said that the total volume of investments allocated for 2023-24, both private and state, was about 1.64 trillion Egyptian pounds, he said. That compares to about 115.7 billion Egyptian pounds ($3.74 billion) in 2005-26.

Madbouly said that investment by locals and foreigners would help reduce inflation and ease pressure on commodity prices.

Palestinians attacked as Israeli settlers stage ‘flag march’ through East Jerusalem

Palestinians attacked as Israeli settlers stage 'flag march' through East Jerusalem
  • More than 1,200 storm Al-Aqsa, raise Israeli flags
  • Politicians among marchers on 56th anniversary of city’s occupation
RAMALLAH: Thousands of Israeli settlers stormed Jerusalem on Thursday, on the anniversary of the occupation of the eastern part of the city according to the Hebrew calendar.

The “Jerusalem Day” marches began at 2:30 p.m. and reached the Damascus Gate area. The marchers raised Israeli flags, danced, beat drums and sang songs.

Several senior Israeli politicians, including Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir, Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich, Minister of Transportation Miri Regev and the chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Security Committee in the Knesset, Yuli Edelstein, took part in the so-called flag march.

Protected by Israeli police, the marchers assaulted and hurled insults at Palestinian citizens in the Old City and threw stones and waved sticks at press crews near Damascus Gate. They also called for imposing effective Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

More than 1,200 settlers stormed Al-Aqsa and raised Israeli flags, while police prevented people under the age of 50 from entering the mosque from the predawn prayer until after 3 p.m.

Palestinians said the march was designed to provoke them and wrest control of the eastern part of the city, something the Israelis have been unable to do for the past 56 years.

Israeli authorities regard the more than 350,000 Palestinians who live in the east of the city as residents rather than citizens. About 20,000 Palestinians live in the Old City, alongside 1,100 Israeli settlers.

About 3,200 police imposed a tight siege on Jerusalem, especially in the Damascus Gate area, forcibly removing Palestinian men and women from the street and detaining some. They also restricted movement in the streets around Sultan Suleiman, Nablus and Al-Musrara.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh condemned the march, describing it as “absurd” and “provocative.”

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesperson for the Palestinian presidency, said the Palestinian people had legitimacy in Jerusalem, not Israelis or Americans, adding that the flag march was Israeli provocation “that is condemned and rejected.”

He said the US administration “does not give legitimacy to anyone,” and its silence over the Israeli attacks encouraged the occupation forces to persist in their violence against Palestinian people.

Hamas spokesperson Abd Al-Latif Al-Qanua said the extremist Israeli government’s granting permission for settlers to storm Al-Aqsa Mosque and the flag march constituted provocation of Palestinians.

But the march and repeated incursions “cannot change the reality,” he added.

Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza said the march was a failed attempt by Israel to impose its control and sovereignty over Jerusalem.

The march coincided with the 56th anniversary of the occupation of East Jerusalem in 1967.

Imad Muna, one of the most prominent leaders of the Palestinian East Jerusalem community, told Arab News that East Jerusalem and the Old City were almost empty of merchants and shoppers on Thursday.

Even foreigners did not go to the area for fear of violence and clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police who were deployed in great numbers, he said.

About 1,500 shops inside the Old City were forced to close their doors on Thursday to avoid being attacked by the settlers.

“The intensive Israeli security measures and the fear of attacks by extremist settlers paralyzed commerce,” Muna said.

He warned that if the Palestinians tolerated the march this year, then next year, instead of entering the Old City through two gates, the settlers would enter through seven gates.

After 56 years of occupying East Jerusalem, Israel had “failed miserably” in its efforts to Judaize it and tame the Palestinians, Muna said.

“What is the goal of this march, and what do they want to achieve through it? They are trying to prove something they are not convinced of.”

