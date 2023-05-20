You are here

Arab parents in US turning to homeschooling as a way to preserve culture 

Arab parents in US turning to homeschooling as a way to preserve culture 
Arab parents in US turning to homeschooling as a way to preserve culture 

Arab parents in US turning to homeschooling as a way to preserve culture 
  • Homeschooling serves as a way to cultivate a closer family bond and foster a confident and distinct identity, parents say
LOS ANGELES: Arab families in the US are turning to homeschooling to help their children develop a stronger connection to their family’s culture, parents have told Arab News.

Homeschooling serves as a way to cultivate a closer family bond and foster a confident and distinct identity, they said.

“My daughter is 4 years old and she can already read (a few) Arabic words, and my son is in second grade, but he is doing the Arabic curriculum for third grade,” Seera Akra, a homeschooling mother, said.

“He can speak Arabic like, and sometimes even better than, Arabs living in the Arab world,” she added.

Akra admitted it was not easy to educate her children given her work schedule, but said she split the teaching duties between herself, the children’s father and their grandmother, adding that she sometimes needs the assistance of a private teacher “to be able to give them the right education.” 

Homeschooling can also encompass the option of enrolling in tuition-free private schools that offer a comprehensive American curriculum alongside the Arabic language, Islamic studies, and Quranic studies.

These schools actively seek to foster a sense of community that embraces Arab values and traditions, an educator told Arab News.

“We use a curriculum made here in the US because this is easy for the kids living here and it teaches them the vocabulary they need in their daily life,” Salwa Zeyada, director of Arabic Departments and Religious Studies at Core Academy, said.

The reason Arabic is taught, she explained, is to help kids better connect to their Arab roots and communicate in the language their families speak. 

Both Arabic-teaching schools and homeschooling parents said the Arabic language is at the core of their efforts, serving as the primary conduit for establishing a genuine connection to all the elements that constitute the Arab world.

“Teaching my kids at home does not mean they do not get to mingle with other cultures as well. They get more time to do extracurricular activities, which helps them understand other cultures, other languages, and that’s something I definitely do care about,” Akra said.

China expresses 'strong dissatisfaction' with G7 communique

China expresses ‘strong dissatisfaction’ with G7 communique
China expresses 'strong dissatisfaction' with G7 communique

China expresses ‘strong dissatisfaction’ with G7 communique
  • The bloc issued a statement calling on China "not to conduct interference activities" and expressed concerns about alleged human rights abuses in China
  • China's foreign ministry hit back on Saturday evening, saying the G7's "approach has no international credibility whatsoever"
BEIJING: China on Saturday expressed “strong dissatisfaction” with a communique issued by G7 leaders that took aim at Beijing on issues including the South China Sea, human rights and alleged interference in their democracies.
Leaders from the seven wealthy nations including US President Joe Biden have been attending a summit since Friday in the Japanese city of Hiroshima.
The bloc issued a statement calling on China “not to conduct interference activities” and expressed concerns about alleged human rights abuses in China, particularly in the far-western regions of Tibet and Xinjiang.
They also said G7 countries were “gravely concerned” about territorial disputes in the South China Sea, indirectly accusing China of “coercion.”
Beijing was also urged by the G7 to use its influence to put pressure on Russia to end its invasion of Ukraine.
But China’s foreign ministry hit back on Saturday evening, saying the G7’s “approach has no international credibility whatsoever.”
“The G7 insisted on manipulating China-related issues, smearing and attacking China,” a spokesman for the foreign ministry said in a statement.
“China expresses its strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition and has lodged an official protest with Japan, the host country of the summit, as well as other relevant parties.”
The G7 statement stressed “the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” but Beijing responded by criticizing the bloc for not showing clear opposition to Taiwan independence.
“The G7 trumpets that it wants to move toward a peaceful, stable and prosperous world. But in fact it is hindering world peace, undermining regional stability and inhibiting the development of other countries,” the spokesman said.
The Hiroshima communique is a result of negotiations between the countries of the G7, which hold differing approaches on how to deal with China.
Some nations including the United States favor a stronger line while others in Europe want to avoid further confrontation.

Russia's Wagner claims Bakhmut, Kyiv says situation critical

Russia’s Wagner claims Bakhmut, Kyiv says situation critical
Russia's Wagner claims Bakhmut, Kyiv says situation critical

Russia’s Wagner claims Bakhmut, Kyiv says situation critical
  • Russia’s Wagner says it will pull out of Bakhmut in five days
  • Kyiv denies city has fallen, says situation critical
BAKHMUT: Russia’s Wagner private army claimed on Saturday to have finally captured the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut after the longest and bloodiest battle of the war, while Kyiv denied the city had fallen though it called the situation there critical.
If confirmed, the announcement by Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin that his troops had finally pushed the Ukrainians out of the last built-up area inside the city would amount to claiming Moscow’s first big prize for more than 10 months.
But any sense of victory for Russia appears likely to be fleeting. The announcement comes after a week in which Ukrainian forces have made their most rapid gains for six months on Bakhmut’s northern and southern flanks, which Prigozhin has said put his troops inside the city at risk of encirclement.
Prigozhin, who has repeatedly denounced Russia’s regular military for abandoning ground captured earlier by his men, said his own forces would now pull out of Bakhmut in five days to rest, handing the ruins of the city over to the regular military.
“Today, at 12 noon, Bakhmut was completely taken,” Prigozhin said in a video in which he appeared in combat fatigues in front of a line of fighters holding Russian flags and Wagner banners. “We completely took the whole city, from house to house.”
Ukrainian military spokesperson Serhiy Cherevatyi told Reuters: “This is not true. Our units are fighting in Bakhmut.”
Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported “heavy fighting in Bakhmut. The situation is critical,” she said on the Telegram messaging service.
“As of now, our defenders control some industrial and infrastructure facilities in the area and the private sector.”

‘RATS INTO A MOUSETRAP’
Whether the Ukrainian forces have left Bakhmut or not, they have been slowly pulling back inside it, to clusters of buildings on the city’s western edge.
But meanwhile, to the north and south, they have made their most rapid gains for six months in the surrounding area, seizing swathes of territory from Russian troops.
Russia has acknowledged losing some ground around Bakhmut in the past week, while denying assertions by Prigozhin that the flanks around the city guarded by regular troops have collapsed.
Kyiv says its aim in Bakhmut has been to draw Russian forces from elsewhere on the front into the city, to inflict high casualties there and weaken Moscow’s defensive line elsewhere ahead of a planned major counteroffensive.
“Wagner troops climbed into Bakhmut like rats into a mousetrap,” Oleksander Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine’s ground forces, told troops at the Bakhmut front this week.
British defense intelligence said on Saturday Moscow appeared to be doubling down on the battle around Bakhmut, moving more troops there even though they were in short supply elsewhere. It was highly likely that Russia had deployed up to several battalions of scarce reserves to reinforce the Bakhmut sector, it said on Twitter.
The battle for Bakhmut has revealed a deepening split between Wagner, a mercenary force that has recruited thousands of convicts from Russian prisons, and the regular Russian military. For two weeks, Prigozhin has been issuing daily video and audio messages denouncing Russia’s military leadership, often in expletive-laden rants.
In Saturday’s video he said that because of the “whims” of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov, “five times more guys died than they should have.” He thanked President Vladimir Putin “that he gave us this chance and great honor to defend our motherland.”
Moscow has long claimed that capturing Bakhmut would be a stepping stone toward advancing deeper into the Donbas region it claims to have annexed from Ukraine. It has made it the principal target of a massive winter and spring offensive that failed to capture any significant ground elsewhere.
But Prigozhin has acknowledged that Bakhmut, a city of 70,000 people before the war, has little strategic significance, despite its huge symbolic importance because of the scale of losses in Europe’s bloodiest ground battle since World War Two.
The grinding battle is reaching a climax just as Kyiv is preparing its counteroffensive, the next major phase in the war after six months during which it had kept its forces back on the defensive while weathering Russia’s big offensive.
President Volodymyr Zelensky attended the G7 summit of major industrial powers in Japan on Saturday, winning pledges of support including a signal from Washington that it would now back the training of Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 warplanes. Previously, sending combat aircraft had been a taboo.
For Zelensky, who left Ukraine for the first time following the invasion only last December, the summit demonstrated a new-found confidence in traveling the world to make his case in person. On his way to Japan he stopped at an Arab summit in Saudi Arabia, just a week after a European tour to Rome, Berlin, Paris and London.
It provided a marked contrast with Putin, who has traveled outside the former Soviet Union only once since ordering the invasion — a day trip to Tehran last July.
Putin’s standing invitation to G7 summits once made it the G8 until he was kicked out after an earlier smaller-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2014. He is now wanted by the International Criminal Court in The Hague for suspected war crimes, and was notably absent at a summit of former Soviet Central Asian states in China this week.

India will do 'whatever we can' on Ukraine crisis: Modi

India will do ‘whatever we can’ on Ukraine crisis: Modi
India will do 'whatever we can' on Ukraine crisis: Modi

India will do ‘whatever we can’ on Ukraine crisis: Modi
  • "I understand your pain and the pain of Ukrainian citizens very well," Modi said, as the pair met on the sidelines of the Group of 7 summit
  • It was the pair's first in-person meeting since Russia's invasion began 15 months ago, which New Delhi has pointedly resisted criticising
HIROSHIMA, Japan: India will do “whatever we can” to resolve the Ukraine crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged Saturday as he met President Volodymyr Zelensky for the first time since Russia’s invasion.
“I understand your pain and the pain of Ukrainian citizens very well,” Modi said, as the pair met on the sidelines of the Group of 7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan.
“I can assure you that to resolve this India and, me personally, will do whatever we can do,” Modi said.
It was the pair’s first in-person meeting since Russia’s invasion began 15 months ago, which New Delhi has pointedly resisted criticizing.
A post on Zelensky’s Telegram account said he had “thanked India for supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country, in particular at the sites of international organizations.”
Zelensky also thanked Modi for providing humanitarian aid to the war-torn country, and invited India to join the implementation of the “peace formula” initiative devised by Ukraine.
Zelensky arrived in Hiroshima on Saturday afternoon for a surprise in-person appearance after winning US approval for Ukraine to obtain advanced fighter jets.
He quickly embarked on a whirlwind of diplomatic pitstops with leaders from the major developed democracies in the G7, as well as invited developing nations, including India.
Modi also thanked Zelensky for the help provided to Indian students after Russia’s invasion, the Telegram post added.
The Ukrainian leader earlier held talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Britain’s Rishi Sunak, who he also met days ago on a tour of European allies to drum up support for a planned spring offensive.
On Telegram, Zelensky said he had thanked Sunak “for the UK’s leadership in the international fighter jet coalition.”
And in discussions with European Council President Charles Michel, Zelensky raised export restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural products and the “inadmissibility” of the measures being extended after June 5, he said on his Telegram account.
The EU has approved restrictions through June 5 on the imports of several Ukrainian products to help ease excess supplies in neighboring countries.
French President Emmanuel Macron praised Zelensky’s decision to make the in-person visit, telling him in talks that the chance to engage developing countries “can be a game changer.”

Italy's Meloni to leave Japan G7 a day early to tackle floods crisis at home — sources

Italy’s Meloni to leave Japan G7 a day early to tackle floods crisis at home — sources
Italy's Meloni to leave Japan G7 a day early to tackle floods crisis at home — sources

Italy’s Meloni to leave Japan G7 a day early to tackle floods crisis at home — sources
  • Earlier in the day, Meloni thanked the G7 leaders and everyone from other countries who had expressed solidarity with Italy and those affected by the flooding
HIROSHIMA/ROME: Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is set to leave the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima a day earlier than scheduled to lead the response to flooding which hit the north of her country this week, two sources said on Saturday.
Torrential rains devastated the eastern side of the Italian region of Emilia-Romagna, killing 14 people, causing billions of euros worth of damage and hitting agriculture particularly hard.
Italy’s government will hold a cabinet meeting on Tuesday to decide on measures to help people to cope with the emergency.
Earlier in the day, Meloni thanked the G7 leaders and everyone from other countries who had expressed solidarity with Italy and those affected by the flooding.
“Your closeness is a tangible sign of our cohesion in difficult times. Thank you,” she said in a tweet.

Zelensky meets with G7 leaders as Ukraine wins access to F-16s

Zelensky meets with G7 leaders as Ukraine wins access to F-16s
Zelensky meets with G7 leaders as Ukraine wins access to F-16s

Zelensky meets with G7 leaders as Ukraine wins access to F-16s
  • The Hiroshima summit comes as G7 members are faced with the immense challenges
  • Zelensky is due to hold a session on Sunday with the G7 before a broader session with the Global South attendees
HIROSHIMA: President Volodymyr Zelensky made a landmark visit to Hiroshima for talks with G7 leaders Saturday, after securing long-sought access to advanced US fighter jets for Ukraine’s war effort.
Zelensky’s surprise summit appearance — he had been expected to appear by video call — is his furthest foray from Kyiv since Russia’s invasion began 15 months ago.
He arrived significantly buoyed by what he called a “historic” White House decision to allow Ukraine access to F-16 jets, among the most sophisticated materiel yet supplied by the West.
The group of seven rich democracies were huddled in Japan to discuss issues including the need for “constructive and stable” relations with China, which the bloc accused Saturday of “economic coercion.”
But it was Zelensky’s arrival, and debate about the future of the war in Ukraine, that has dominated the summit.
On landing, Zelensky said the summit would bring “increased cooperation for our victory,” and he declared that “today, peace will be closer.”
After a bloody winter of fighting that saw Russian gains in the eastern city of Bakhmut, Ukraine’s forces have regrouped for a counteroffensive but they remain dependent on the flow of Western weaponry.
Military experts say the aircraft would be a significant upgrade from Ukraine’s aging Soviet-era fleet, offering greater ability to eventually strike targets in the air or on the ground.
They are also a potent symbol of Western support for Ukraine, forestalling any talk of waning interest as the conflict grinds on.
Mick Ryan, a strategist and retired Australian major general, called the decision “very significant.”
“F-16s have the sensors and weapon systems that are either equal to, or overmatch, Russian fighters,” he told AFP, saying the jets would make life “more difficult” for Russian missile-launching aircraft operating in and around Ukraine.
Until now, US President Joe Biden had effectively vetoed the transfer of US-made F-16s, with officials citing long pilot training times and the risk of escalating the conflict with Russia.
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan insisted there had been no about-turn in US policy, and the decision was based on the “exigencies of the conflict.”
“We’ve reached a moment where it’s time to look down the road and to say, ‘What is Ukraine going to need... to be able to deter and defend against Russian aggression?’“
He added that Ukraine had committed to not using US military equipment to hit targets inside Russia.
“We are going to do everything we can to support Ukraine in its defense of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and we are also going to proceed in a way that avoids World War III,” he said.
With the US veto lifted, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak quickly announced that Britain would “work together with the USA and the Netherlands, Belgium and Denmark to get Ukraine the combat air capability it needs.”
Zelensky’s trip offers a chance to confer with allies, but perhaps more importantly to woo key unaligned powers also joining the summit, including India and Brazil.
Photos posted online by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s staff showed the pair shaking hands and holding their first meeting since the invasion, which India has declined to condemn.
“There is an opportunity for Zelensky to engage with these non-Western actors, to try to bolster support, or at least weaken what may be seen as ambivalence toward the conflict,” Ian Lesser, vice president of the German Marshall Fund think-tank, told AFP.
“And they do matter. They matter especially in terms of sanctions, of course,” he added.
Zelensky also met separately with the Italian and British prime ministers, and talks with the French and US presidents are expected.
Ahead of Zelensky’s arrival, G7 leaders issued a joint statement Saturday denouncing efforts to “weaponize” trade and supply chains, saying they would “fail and face consequences” — a thinly veiled warning to China.
The bloc said it would also address vulnerabilities in supply chains for “critical goods” like minerals, semiconductors and batteries.
“What we have done over 20 years with China, encouraging development, was right, but maybe we should have been more careful on critical material, supply chains and those elements,” an EU official said.
The grouping also warned China against its “militarization” in the South China Sea and urged Beijing to press Russia to end its invasion of Ukraine.
The bloc insisted however it still seeks “constructive and stable relations” with China.

