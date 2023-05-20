You are here

Manchester City win Premier League title as Arsenal falter at Forest

Arsenal, who enjoyed an eight-point lead over City as recently as mid-March, needed at least a point to stay mathematically in the hunt, but went down 1-0.
Arsenal, who enjoyed an eight-point lead over City as recently as mid-March, needed at least a point to stay mathematically in the hunt, but went down 1-0. (AFP)
Arsenal, who enjoyed an eight-point lead over City as recently as mid-March, needed at least a point to stay mathematically in the hunt, but went down 1-0.
Arsenal, who enjoyed an eight-point lead over City as recently as mid-March, needed at least a point to stay mathematically in the hunt, but went down 1-0. (Reuters
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts as Arsenal lose at Forest.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts as Arsenal lose at Forest. (Reuters)
Reuters

Manchester City win Premier League title as Arsenal falter at Forest

Manchester City win Premier League title as Arsenal falter at Forest
  • It is City’s seventh Premier League title since they were bought by Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan
LONDON: Manchester City were confirmed as Premier League champions for the fifth time in six seasons on Saturday without even having to kick a ball after second-placed Arsenal’s challenge ended in defeat away at Nottingham Forest.
Arsenal, who enjoyed an eight-point lead over City as recently as mid-March, needed at least a point to stay mathematically in the hunt, but went down 1-0.
City, who host Chelsea on Sunday, have 85 points with three games to play, while Arsenal are on 81 with one game left.
It is City’s seventh Premier League title since they were bought by Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan in 2008 and they are now just two wins away from completing a treble only previously achieve by Manchester United in 1999.
City face Manchester United in the FA Cup final on June 3 and a week later take on Inter Milan in the Champions League final — starting big favorites in both games.
While Arsenal have threatened to knock City off their perch this season, it all proved an illusion in the end as Pep Guardiola’s side again proved relentless in the run-in.
Since losing to Tottenham Hotspur on Feb. 5 they have taken 40 points from the next 42 on offer and have won their last 11 matches. They have also comprehensively beaten Arsenal home and away.
If City win their last three games they will reach 94 points, not as many as the totals they achieved in 2017-18 and 2018-19, Guardiola’s first two league titles.
But the way they have finished the season suggests the gap between them and the rest is widening.
Arsenal will have to be content with the runners-up spot and a return to the Champions League after a five-year absence.
But manager Mikel Arteta will have much to ponder as he analyzes how the Gunners buckled under City’s relentless pressure. Defeat at Forest means Arsenal have won only two of their last eight matches in the league.

Al-Rajhi claims victory, Al-Saif takes 2nd in Tabuk-NEOM Rally

Al-Rajhi claims victory, Al-Saif takes 2nd in Tabuk-NEOM Rally
Al-Rajhi claims victory, Al-Saif takes 2nd in Tabuk-NEOM Rally

Al-Rajhi claims victory, Al-Saif takes 2nd in Tabuk-NEOM Rally
  • Mohammed Al-Balooshi, Hani Al-Noumesi win bike and quad categories, respectively
TABUK, Saudi Arabia: Yazeed Al-Rajhi teamed up with German co-driver Timo Gottschalk to get the defense of his Saudi Toyota Rally Championship title underway with a comfortable victory at the new Tabuk-NEOM Rally in northern Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

The Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux driver began the second 136 km desert selective section with a lead of 19 minutes, 28 seconds, and was able to extend that to a winning margin of 34 minutes, 43 seconds. After missing the opening round following an injury sustained in a skiing accident, the result enabled the Saudi to close in on his local title rivals before the final two rounds of the series in Al-Qassim and Jeddah later in the year.

Al-Rajhi said: “Everything is going well. It was a nice race — very technical with good navigation. Sure, we are happy we came to this race in this area that we came to on Dakar and it is now in the Saudi Championship. We lead every stage. Now I look ahead to bajas in Italy and Spain.”

Emirati KTM rider Mohammed Al-Balooshi romped away from his brother Sultan and leading Saudi rider Mishal Al-Ghuneim to win the motorcycle category by 30 minutes, 11 seconds, on his KTM 450.

The three had ridden together over the closing kilometers on Friday but Mohammed led from the front through a tricky closing stage and chose his tracks wisely to seal a comfortable win.

With Al-Ghuneim slipping down to an eventual fourth place on his Beta 430RR after overcoming a very heavy crash, Kiwi rider Philip Wilson finished second on the day and climbed into third, securing the final podium place. Sultan Al-Balooshi stayed with Al-Ghuneim after his accident and sportingly rode with the Saudi to the stage finish. Abdulhaleem Al-Mogheera rounded off the top five.

Mohammed Al-Balooshi said: “It was an awesome day for me. It was attack from the very beginning. Our aim was to push while navigating. Winning is just icing on the cake. I am really happy.”

Al-Ghuneim added: “It started off really good. I caught up to Sultan in the first 20 km, rose really well and then, at 40 km, I was crossing a wadi and I think I was on the wrong track and I realized I needed to correct. While I was correcting on a flat track, my eyes went off the road book for a few seconds and I hit a massive rock at maybe 120 km per hour.

“I was launched into the air and cartwheeled and I thought it was game over. I stayed there to gain my sense of orientation and it took me about 15 or 20 minutes to decide whether I needed to be evacuated or not. I realized I could get up and I could finish the rally. The bike was damaged with the road book and I worked as a team with Sultan and we rode together to the finish of the stage.”

Saleh Al-Saif managed to squeeze past Danial Akeel on the final morning to snatch second place and victory in the T3 category for lightweight prototype cross-country vehicles in his Can-Am Maverick X3.

Akeel finished second in T3, but missed out on third overall in the general classification after falling behind Khalid Al-Feraihi on the final sprint to the finish.

“I had a great time; it was really fun,” added Akeel. “I was a bit disappointed when I saw that we had lost second place overall but I still enjoyed the drive. We learned a lot and, honestly, it was very enjoyable. For T3, it was a good performance but it is nice to compete for the overall. It’s so difficult to compete with the T1s when it is flat and fast. We don’t usually look at the T1s as competition to be honest. It was a nice surprise on day one and we had a good drive on the final stage.”

The event was organized by the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation in conjunction with the Ministry of Sport, and in partnership with official sponsor Abdul Latif Jameel Motors and strategic sponsor Saudi Investment Bank.

‘A day of joy’: Brittney Griner makes WNBA season debut after being jailed in Russia

‘A day of joy’: Brittney Griner makes WNBA season debut after being jailed in Russia
‘A day of joy’: Brittney Griner makes WNBA season debut after being jailed in Russia

‘A day of joy’: Brittney Griner makes WNBA season debut after being jailed in Russia
  • Griner was outspoken for social justice in 2020 and didn’t take the court during the pregame anthem
  • But nearly a year behind bars in Russia changed her
LOS ANGELES, USA: Brittney Griner stood for the national anthem before her first regular-season WNBA game since being jailed in Russia.
Griner was outspoken for social justice in 2020 and didn’t take the court during the pregame anthem. But nearly a year behind bars in Russia changed her.
“I was literally in a cage and could not stand the way I wanted to,” she said. “Just being able to hear my national anthem and see my flag, I definitely want to stand.”
Griner had 18 points, six rebounds and four blocked shots Friday night for the Phoenix Mercury in a 94-71 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks.
“Not good enough, didn’t get the dub,” said Griner, who nevertheless couldn’t be down in defeat.
“I appreciate everything a little bit more, all of the small moments, like, ‘Oh, I’m so tired I don’t want to go to practice today,’ that has changed, honestly,” she said. “Tomorrow is not guaranteed, you don’t know what it’s going to look like. I feel a lot older somehow, too.”
The 32-year-old center’s immediate goal is to play an entire game by the All-Star break in mid-July. She played 25 minutes Friday.
“I hope to be exactly where I want to be,” Griner said. “Just getting back to how I was before all this happened.”
Griner made an immediate impact against the Sparks. She fired a pass to Moriah Jefferson, who hit a 3-pointer for Phoenix’s first basket. Griner grabbed a couple of rebounds and scored twice in helping the Mercury to an early lead.
“How good did she just look? Unbelievable,” WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert told reporters at halftime.
For the first time since last season, Phoenix coach Vanessa Nygaard opened her pregame comments without announcing how many days Griner had been jailed. Griner has been free since December when she was part of a high-profile prisoner swap.
“Until the day we got the news in the morning that she was on her way home, no one thought that it was going to happen,” Nygaard said. “We did our jobs probably with less joy than professional athletes do. It was heavy every day.”
Not anymore.
“Today is a day of joy,” Nygaard said. “An amazing, amazing thing has happened.”
Griner and the Mercury were greeted with a standing ovation when they came on court for pregame warmups, although the biggest cheers were reserved for the Sparks.
“Just taking it in but staying focused because at the end of the day I’m at work,” Griner said. “Can’t get caught up in the moment. Kind of feel it, but put it to the side and feel it a little bit later.”
Griner hugged Vice President Kamala Harris and first gentleman Doug Emhoff as they left the court after Harris was presented with a No. 49 Sparks jersey. Earlier, Harris posed for photos in the Mercury’s locker room.
“It was nice to be able to see her face-to-face and thank her for everything,” Griner said.
She patted her heart and applauded in return during a brief video welcoming her back to the WNBA.
“It was nice to be back on the court for a real game,” she said. “The love from the fans when we came out was amazing. I definitely feel it.”
Griner scored 10 points in 17 minutes in an exhibition loss to the Sparks last week. It was her first game action since she was arrested at a Moscow airport in February 2022 after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges containing cannabis oil.
“We brought back this Black, gay woman from a Russian jail and America did that because they valued her and she’s a female athlete and they valued her,” Nygaard said.
“Just to be part of a group that values people at that level, it makes me very proud to be an American. Maybe there’s other people that that doesn’t make them proud, but for me, I see BG and I see hope and I see the future and I have young children and it makes me really hopeful about our country,” the coach said.
Fans arriving early to Crypto.com Arena wore T-shirts with Griner’s name and jersey number on them. The 6-foot-9 Griner stopped to photo-bomb a group of young girls posing courtside before the game.
Billie Jean King and wife Ilana Kloss, who are part-owners of the Sparks, were on hand for the opener, as was Magic Johnson, Pau Gasol, Byron Scott, Robert Horry, Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham and South Carolina women’s coach Dawn Staley.
Since her release, Griner has used her platform to advocate for other Americans being detained abroad. She was already an LGBTQ+ activist since publicly coming out in 2013.
“She stands for so many people, so many different kind of people who can be undervalued in our society,” Nygaard said. “She stands with pride and confidence and has never once has shied away from who she is.”
Griner announced in April that she is working with Bring Our Families Home, a campaign formed last year by the family members of American hostages and wrongful detainees held overseas. She said her team has been in contact with the family of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who is being detained in Russia on espionage charges.
“She’s an amazing person on and off the court,” Phoenix teammate Jefferson said. “I think her energy just inspires everybody every single day to show up and be the best version of themselves.”

Al-Hilal overcome Damac as exhausting season nears a disappointing end

Al-Hilal overcome Damac as exhausting season nears a disappointing end
Al-Hilal overcome Damac as exhausting season nears a disappointing end

Al-Hilal overcome Damac as exhausting season nears a disappointing end
  • A big summer shake-up is expected at the Riyadh club with a new coach and string of foreign signings coming in
To the end, Al-Hilal’s fans remain defiant, despite what will be seen as a hugely disappointing season.

After losing 1-0 to the now reigning champions on Friday, Damac defender Farouk Chafai noted that despite playing at home in the far southwest of the country, there were a lot of Al-Hilal fans in the stadium.

“Al-Hilal have a lot of history and popularity,” said the Algerian, “with fans all over the country.”

It was a fine, if unspectacular, win for the visitors against a committed opponent. It would be understandable if the Blues were, as they say in England, “on the beach” as their season draws to a close.

The Asian Champions League was lost in the final to the Urawa Reds in May, which means that the King’s Cup is the only silverware this season, one that promised so much. The only prize left on offer – a place in the next Champions League is already sorted – is taking third place from Al-Shabab.

The league title is gone; it is mathematically impossible for them to defend their championship. Yet they fought back earlier in the week from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Al-Ittihad and put a dent in their rivals’ chances, and now they have defeated Damac.

For a team with nothing to play for, Al-Hilal are still playing hard. As Chafai mentioned, this is history, the history of the most successful club in Saudi Arabia and Asia. With so many fans around the country, Al-Hilal are not a club that can take their feet off the gas, and this is one reason why they are a winning machine. Al-Hilal always bounce back.

Especially now. The league title has long gone with Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr, their two biggest rivals, fighting it out. That is going to hurt, though the top two have benefitted from the fact that they have not, like Al-Hilal, been burdened by the demands of international competitions such as the Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup. 

Even without the King’s Cup, Al-Hilal had to play 14 more games against tough international opposition. This took its toll in terms of injuries and fatigue.

Still, Al-Ittihad have been almost Hilal-like in their relentlessness this year. Nuno Santo has brought an extra edge to an already talented team, with winning mentality under the Portuguese coach reminiscent of their great rivals from Riyadh.

Meanwhile, Al-Nassr have Cristiano Ronaldo and the eyes of the world upon them. The spotlight is not shining on Al-Hilal, and this is an unusual position that they will not enjoy. 

Expect a big summer shake-up at Al-Hilal. They have been planning for this for a long time. This is due to a combination of missing out on the big prizes but more because they have been unable to sign a player for the past two transfer windows. A need for new blood has been growing.

Moussa Marega scored the winning goal against Damac, but the Malian is likely to be heading back to Europe and most of the other foreigners will follow him out of Riyadh. Jang Hyun-soo was ready to head back to South Korea a year ago but was persuaded by the club as they were unable to sign replacements. Even star striker Odion Ighalo may well be on his way.

Over the past two transfer windows, Al-Hilal have sat back and watched their rivals improve their squads. They would have loved to have signed Ronaldo but had to watch the five-time Ballon d’Or winner end up elsewhere in Riyadh. Now Al-Hilal are going to be bringing in some serious foreign talent and, whether Lionel Messi ends up at the club or not, the links with the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner show Al-Hilal’s ambitions.

They are not just looking to rebuild a team that needs some new blood, nor just looking to bring in world-class players, but they are also looking to make a statement to the other big teams in Saudi Arabia and rivals across Asia.

And then there is the coach. Ramon Diaz has already left to return to Argentina – and it is another testament to the professionalism of the club that even without a coach and without anything to play for, they are still winning tough games – and he is not coming back.

Diaz will never be forgotten for arriving in February 2022 with the team 16 points behind Al-Ittihad and then, somehow, delivering the title. But now Al-Hilal are on the hunt for a new boss and it is going to be a big name. This is just the way it is. Other teams have thrown down the challenge to Al-Hilal and the 18-time champions are going to move up to the next level.

Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad should enjoy the remaining weeks of the season as they fight it out for the title because next season, Al-Hilal are going to be back in the mix. 

Spain’s Nuria Iturrioz, Team Roussin lead after Day 1 of rain-delayed Aramco Team Series in Florida

Spain’s Nuria Iturrioz, Team Roussin lead after Day 1 of rain-delayed Aramco Team Series in Florida
Spain’s Nuria Iturrioz, Team Roussin lead after Day 1 of rain-delayed Aramco Team Series in Florida

Spain’s Nuria Iturrioz, Team Roussin lead after Day 1 of rain-delayed Aramco Team Series in Florida
  • Iturrioz takes a two-shot lead over Johanna Gustavsson; Team Roussin lead by three in the team competition
  • Home favorite and world No. 7 Lexi Thompson steady in seventh on Day 1
FLORIDA: Spain’s Nuria Iturrioz leads by one shot over Sweden’s Johanna Gustavsson after Day 1 of the Aramco Team Series presented by the Public Investment Fund at Trump International, West Palm Beach, Florida.

Round 1 remains incomplete following a storm delay interrupting this afternoon’s play. Thirteen teams and 39 players will complete their first round at 7:15 a.m. tomorrow morning before Round 2 begins.

Iturrioz rounded out her round in spectacular fashion with an eagle, birdie finish on her 17th and 18th holes. It was a rollercoaster round for the Spaniard, carding an impressive six birdies and one eagle to sit atop the leaderboard. Iturrioz, a three-time Ladies European Tour winner, said after the round: “The environment with Pauline (Roussin) and the team was very nice. I loved it. I played with her in Singapore, so good memories. I’m trying to do the same as her.”

The 27-year-old Spaniard was referring to her teammate’s success in winning the first Aramco Team Series event in Singapore earlier this year. Roussin won the individual event in Singapore, at just 22 years old, by four shots over Danielle Kang and two-time major winner Lydia Ko. This week, the duo teamed up alongside Englishwoman Trish Johnson and amateur Michael Bickford and produced a dominant Round 1 to take a three-shot lead over Team Ko and Team Alexander.

In the individual standings, Gustavsson sits alone in second place but still has five holes to complete her first round after darkness suspended play for the day. After 13 holes, the Swede is bogey-free and will restart Round 1 on the fourth hole on Saturday.

Alison Lee and Lexi Thompson lead the way for America on Day 1. Lee sits in a tie for fifth, three shots back after carding an opening round 70, and Florida native and world No. 7 Thompson carded a one-under-par 71 on Day 1 with a steady 16 pars, two birdies and one bogey to sit in a tie for eighth.

“Overall, a very good day. Pretty steady one. We had beautiful weather teeing off at 7:27 a.m. We didn’t have too much wind, thankfully, and kind of beat the heat,” the major winner said after the round. “But overall, had a very steady day and enjoyed playing alongside my teammates.”

Team Thompson sit in sixth place and six shots back of first going into Day 2.

Czech Republic’s Klara Davidson Spilkova and Scotland’s Louise Duncan sit two back of Iturrioz in second after rounds of 70. They enjoyed similar rounds with four birdies and just one blemish each.

The 23-year-old Duncan, who is seeking her first professional victory after turning pro last July, said after the opening round: “It’s a tough golf course, so three-under. I’m exceptionally happy…I hit the ball all right, drove the ball really well, and you need to drive the ball around here or you’ll shoot millions.

“Then also I just kind of stayed calm, which I find quite difficult to do sometimes. But yeah, I’m really happy considering I haven’t really played here in the (US) that much.”

NBA: Jimmy Butler leads late surge as Miami Heat stun Boston Celtics

NBA: Jimmy Butler leads late surge as Miami Heat stun Boston Celtics
NBA: Jimmy Butler leads late surge as Miami Heat stun Boston Celtics

NBA: Jimmy Butler leads late surge as Miami Heat stun Boston Celtics
  • Jimmy Butler finishes with 27 points as the eighth seeds grab a second straight victory
  • Boston coach Joe Mazzulla blames indiscipline and mental frailty for his team’s defeat
LOS ANGELES: Jimmy Butler led a fourth-quarter fightback as the Miami Heat stunned the Boston Celtics 111-105 to take a 2-0 lead in their NBA Eastern Conference finals series on Friday.
Miami talisman Butler finished with 27 points as the eighth seeds grabbed a second straight victory at Boston’s TD Garden to leave the Celtics with a mountain to climb if they are to reach the NBA finals.
Miami had trailed by 11 points early in the fourth quarter and the Celtics led by as much as nine with under seven minutes of the final frame remaining.
But Butler led a sensational 20-9 Miami run in the final minutes of the fourth quarter that turned the game on its head and left his team just two wins away from returning to the NBA finals as the best-of-seven series heads to Miami for games three and four.
“We got some dogs, and I love it, I love every bit of it,” an elated Butler said during an on-court interview after the Miami win.
“Guys never quit, guys never give up, we love playing with one another — we got so much faith and trust in one another.”
Nine of Butler’s 27 points came during the fourth-quarter rally, with the Miami star seemingly fired up after an angry nose-to-nose exchange with Boston’s Grant Williams midway through the fourth quarter.
At that stage in the game, Boston led 96-89, but Miami launched a devastating late run that turned the contest decisively in favor of the Heat.
“Just healthy competition, and I love it,” Butler said afterwards of his exchange with Williams.
“I’m always here to compete, I like to talk at times, as long as we get the win, I’m good with it though.”
Butler received offensive support from Caleb Martin, with 25 points off the bench, while Bam Adebayo delivered another all-round effort with 22 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists.
Duncan Robinson added 15 points from the bench, including three three-pointers.
A shellshocked Boston, meanwhile, were left reflecting on another shattering defeat at home despite 34 points from Jayson Tatum.
Jaylen Brown finished with 16 points but had a wayward shooting night, making only seven of 23 from the field, while Robert Williams III and Malcolm Brogdon had 13 points apiece.
Boston coach Joe Mazzulla blamed indiscipline and mental frailty for his team’s defeat.
“It comes down to the details and the margins,” Mazzulla said.
“This is a series of discipline and mindset. And there were times throughout the game where we weren’t the more disciplined team.”
Asked if he believed Boston’s late collapse was “mental,” Mazzulla agreed.
“It’s mental from the standpoint of who can make the right plays at the right times, who can make the simple plays, who can win those details and those margins,” Mazzulla said. “So, yeah, it’s definitely mental.”
Game three takes place in Miami on Sunday.

