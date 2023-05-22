You are here

Vinicius Junior says Spanish league 'now belongs to racists' after enduring more abuse

Updated 22 May 2023
Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior reacts to being insulted pointing at the stands during the Spanish league football match between Valencia CF and Real Madrid CF at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on May 21, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 22 May 2023
AP

  • The 22-year-old Vinícius, who is Black, has been subjected to racist abuse since moving to Spain five years ago
MADRID: Vinícius Júnior was subjected to racist abuse yet again on Sunday with the Brazil star saying the Spanish league “now belongs to racists.”
The latest abuse against Vinícius came in Real Madrid’s 1-0 loss at Valencia, a match that had to be temporarily stopped after the Brazil forward said he was insulted by a fan behind one of the goals at Mestalla Stadium.
“It wasn’t the first time, or the second or the third. Racism is normal in LaLiga. The competition thinks it’s normal, as does the federation, and the opponents encourage it,” Vinícius said on Instagram and Twitter. “The league that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano (Ronaldo) and (Lionel) Messi now belongs to racists ... But I’m strong and I will fight until the end against the racists. Even if far from here.”
The 22-year-old Vinícius, who is Black, has been subjected to racist abuse since moving to Spain five years ago.
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti considered replacing the star forward after Vinícius said fans at Mestalla chanted “monkey” toward him. He said Vinícius initially didn’t want to continue playing.
“What happened today shouldn’t happen,” Ancelotti said. “When a stadium yells ‘monkey’ to a player, and the coach considers taking him out of the field because of that, it means that there is something bad in this league.”
The veteran coach refused to talk about the game after what happened, saying his team’s loss meant nothing.
“The game should have been stopped,” Ancelotti said. “This shouldn’t happen. It wasn’t only one person, as it has happened in several stadiums. Here, it was a stadium racially insulting a player, the game had to stop. I would have said the same thing if it was 3-0 for us. You have to stop the game, there was no way around it.”
Ancelotti said he asked the referee to stop the match, but was told that the protocol was to first make an announcement to fans, then take other action if the problem continued.
Ancelotti said Vinícius didn’t want to keep playing but he told the player that he wasn’t guilty of anything and that he was the victim. Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said he would have left the field with Vinicius if his teammate had decided to stop playing.
“Vinícius is upset, obviously, but more than upset, he is sad,” Ancelotti said.
According to Spanish media reports, Valencia has identified two fans who allegedly insulted Vinícius behind one of the goals.
Some comments on social media claimed fans were saying the Spanish word “tonto” (silly) instead of “mono” (monkey).
Valencia later said it expected Ancelotti to apologize to Valencia fans for accusing them of racism after misunderstanding what was said. The coach told a news conference that the referee wouldn’t have started the racism protocol if he didn’t think there was racism in the stadium.
Vinícius was later sent off after an altercation with Valencia players, and gestured to home fans about their team’s fight against relegation as he left the field. Valencia took a huge step toward avoiding the drop with the 1-0 victory opening a five-point gap to the bottom three teams entering the final three rounds.
“The reward for the racists was my ejection!” Vinícius said on Instagram, along with the Spanish league’s slogan “It’s not soccer, it’s LaLiga.”
Vinícius had called the referee around the 70th minute and started pointing to a person sitting among the Valencia supporters. The player went near the stands and confronted the fans while players from both teams tried to restore calm.
Police eventually arrived in the stands to deal with the supporters. An announcement was made asking fans to behave.
The match at Mestalla was stopped for about seven minutes, and not long after it resumed Vinícius clashed with Valencia players and was sent off for pushing one of his opponents away with a hand to his face.
After the decision of his ejection was made following a video review, Vinícius started applauding ironically. As he was leaving the field, he made a “going down” gesture over relegation. That upset players on the Valencia bench and some charged toward Vinícius as he left the field, causing the game to be temporarily stopped again.
Valencia coach Rubén Baraja condemned the behavior of Valencia fans but also criticized Vinícius, saying he should have respected the club and its supporters.
Vinícius’ teammate Dani Ceballos criticized the fans but said he also expected Vinícius to apologize for his gestures after being sent off.
Ancelotti said Vinícius’ reaction was normal considering what he had gone through moments earlier.
The Spanish league said it has requested images from the game to investigate what happened. It will also probe possible insults against Vinícius outside Mestalla, when a large group of fans also allegedly called the player a monkey as the Madrid bus arrived.
League president Javier Tebas criticized Vinícius for attacking the league without fully understanding what it has done recently to combat racism, and saying the player didn’t show up for talks on the subject that he had requested himself.
The league has made nine formal complaints over racist abuse against Vinícius over the last two seasons, with many of the cases being shelved. A Mallorca fan may end up going on trial after allegedly racially insulting the Brazilian during a game.
The first trial against a fan accused of racial abuse in Spanish professional soccer is expected to happen at some point this year in a case involving Athletic Bilbao forward Iñaki Williams, who was insulted by an Espanyol supporter in a match in 2020.

Newcastle United could be without key trio for season-defining Leicester City bout

Newcastle United could be without key trio for season-defining Leicester City bout
Updated 21 May 2023
Arab News

  • Magpies will be without Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff and Jacob Murphy
NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe is hoping ‘machine’ Joelinton is fit to face Leicester City with his Champions League-chasing Magpies suffering an end-of-season injury crisis.

Newcastle United will be without Joe Willock, injured in the win over Brighton last Thursday, for the final two games of the campaign — and news is no better on Sean Longstaff and Jacob Murphy, with the key duo having yet to return to training at the club’s Benton base.

But with only one point needed to secure Champions League qualification, following Aston Villa’s point at fifth-placed Liverpool, Newcastle boss Howe is hoping he’ll be able to patch up talisman Joelinton for the Monday night visit of the 19th-placed Foxes.

“We’ll want the same again, I’ve got no doubt the crowd will be there for us. We really have to take the good feeling from Brighton and the confidence that game should give us but then forget it and focus purely on a totally different game,” said Howe.

“Tactically, it will be totally different, but we have to be ready for a tough match.

“We’ve got a few concerns. The lads gave so much to the game against Brighton, and they’ve given a lot to the season. I just hope there is nothing serious.

“It looks like Joe Willock may be in trouble with his hamstring injury, we might lose him for the season but that’s unclear as I sit here now. Fingers crossed our team will still be strong.”

Joelinton limped out of St. James’ Park clash, but no matter what happens in games, the big Brazilian always seems to patch himself up ready to play the next.

Howe hopes his midfield ‘machine’ will come to the rescue again. 

“He’d literally – it’s a well-used phrase in football – run through a brick wall for the team, the club and I think he does every game.

“He succumbed to that brick wall against Brighton, it seemed to hurt him, but we hope he’s okay. He’s just been incredible for us this year.”

On Longstaff, who has been unavailable since the midweek win at Everton at the end of April, and Murphy, who has missed the last two games, Howe has revealed it remains to be seen whether either will strengthen the Magpies’ hand.

“At this moment, being honest, he’s doubtful,” Howe said on Longstaff. “He hasn’t trained. He’s improving but we’ll wait and see. Again, Jacob hasn’t trained so we’ll wait and see.”

Attentions turn to who will replace Willock in the side, whose hamstring has failed him prior to the penultimate Premier League hurdle.

And Howe has made it clear he has every faith, if selected, young Geordie Elliot Anderson will make up for lost time against both the Foxes and on the final day at Chelsea.

He said: “When you look back to the start of the season, I’d say he himself would consider himself a first-team player now as in a fully integrated member of the first-team’s squad.

“He’s trained consistently throughout the season. It’s very difficult for those lads that haven’t played regularly when the team wins consistently and has performed as well as it has to wait for their chance.

“Now, he’s a young player that has been desperate to play, he’s controlled his emotions really well, I do believe he’s added elements to his game and improved certain parts of his game that needed to improve. I’d say he’s ready.

“He’s versatile – he proved that against Brighton, he came on the right side of midfield. He’s predominantly been used by me as a left-side player and he’s very much capable, so we believe in him.”

Manchester City beat Chelsea to celebrate Premier League title triumph

Manchester City beat Chelsea to celebrate Premier League title triumph
Updated 21 May 2023
AFP

  • Pep Guardiola’s men clinched a fifth title in six seasons on Saturday when second-placed Arsenal were beaten 1-0 at Nottingham Forest
MANCHESTER: Manchester City celebrated their third consecutive Premier League title on Sunday as a much-changed side was still good enough to beat Chelsea 1-0 at the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola’s men clinched a fifth title in six seasons on Saturday when second-placed Arsenal were beaten 1-0 at Nottingham Forest.

That gave Guardiola the luxury of resting most of his star names with one eye on the FA Cup and Champions League finals next month as City go for the treble.

The strength of City’s squad was exemplified by Julian Alvarez, who has spent most of the season as Erling Haaland’s understudy, scoring his 17th goal of the campaign to extend the English champions’ unbeaten run in all competitions to 24 games.

But a festive afternoon for City was marred at full-time as thousands of fans spilt onto the pitch despite pleas from the club to remain in the stands.

Guardiola made nine changes in all from the side that thrashed Real Madrid 4-0 in midweek.

The youthful hosts were still too sharp for the beleaguered visitors early on and took the lead on 12 minutes.

Alvarez continued his stunning season for club and country as the Argentine World Cup winner swept home Cole Palmer’s pass.

Palmer made the most of a rare Premier League start and was unlucky not to double City’s lead when his goalbound effort was cleared off the line by Trevoh Chalobah.

Defeat confirmed that Chelsea will end a miserable campaign in the bottom half and a familiar lack of cutting edge in front of goal showed why the Blues have struggled under three different managers this season.

Raheem Sterling should have marked his return to the Etihad with at least one goal but was denied by a fine save by Stefan Ortega when one-on-one with the German goalkeeper.

Moments later Conor Gallagher headed onto the post with just Ortega to beat.

But the lack of jeopardy for both sides shone through as the majority of the game was played out at a snail’s pace under the unusually baking Manchester sun.

Not that the home fans minded as they serenaded their side with cries of “championees” and bounced around doing the Poznan celebration with their backs to the pitch.

Chelsea had the better chances in the second-half to at least avoid a seventh defeat in nine games under caretaker boss Frank Lampard.

Even when the stand-in City goalkeeper Ortega was finally beaten by Sterling, John Stones was on hand to clear off the line.

Mykhailo Mudryk and Cesar Azpilicueta also wasted late chances to grab a point.

At the other end, Kalvin Phillips was inches away from his first City goal as the England midfielder’s header came back off the inside of the post.

Alvarez had a second goal ruled out for handball by Riyad Mahrez 20 minutes from time before Guardiola gave the home crowd what they wanted by unleashing Haaland from the bench.

The Norwegian went for goal with his first touch and nearly teed up Rico Lewis with a shot across goal.

But he was made to wait for his 53 goal of the season as City serenely played out the final stages to open up a seven-point lead at the top of the table with two games remaining to Arsenal’s one.

Iraq and Tunisia carry hopes at 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina

Iraq and Tunisia carry Arab hopes at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina. (FIFA)
Iraq and Tunisia carry Arab hopes at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina. (FIFA)
Updated 21 May 2023
John Duerden

Iraq and Tunisia carry Arab hopes at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina. (FIFA)
  • The Asian and African qualifiers kick off their campaigns on Monday against Uruguay and England respectively
DUBAI: If Harry Kane looks a little frustrated for Tottenham Hotspur at the moment, the same was true 10 years ago as England threw away a 2–0 lead against Iraq at the FIFA U-20 World Cup to draw 2-2.

Kane was there when the young Three Lions finished bottom of their group, and Iraq made it all the way to the semifinals.

At the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup, the two nations have been grouped together again, with Tunisia and Uruguay completing the line-up. It all means that there is a chance of an Arab team in the knockout stage.

It is a tough group, but only to be expected in an elite international competition such as this.

England recovered from that embarrassment a decade ago to win the tournament in 2017, and Uruguay are habitual participants in the knockout stages.

The two Arab teams should not be too downhearted, as the 2022 World Cup in Qatar showed what is possible, and here is no need for fear in Argentina – the tournament was switched from Indonesia in March. 

There would be an even better chance if Iraq had Zidane Iqbal in their ranks. The Manchester United midfielder wanted, according to reports, to make the trip to Argentina but head coach Erik ten Hag has refused to release any of his players, with the club looking to secure its place in the top four of the English Premier League and qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

The president of the Iraqi Football Association, Adnan Darjal, even met with the Dutchman in an attempt to persuade him of the team’s need, but Iqbal, who has not featured in the league this season, will be spending the next few weeks in Europe and not South America.

There is still plenty of talent. Iraq, who have not appeared at the tournament since that stellar performance in 2013, start against Uruguay on Monday, May 22, and as usual when it comes to the Lions of Mesopotamia, anything can happen. 

They qualified by virtue of reaching the final of the AFC U-20 Asian Cup in March, when they pushed hosts Uzbekistan all the way before eventually losing 1-0. 

If the defence looked pretty solid, many of the headlines in Central Asia went the way of Ali Jasim.

The winger scored the goal that clinched the victory over Iran and a place at the World Cup. It was also a strike that showcased his skill. Picking up the ball midway in the Iranian half, he drove into the area and, despite being surrounded by white shirts, fired a perfect low shot into the opposite corner. It was just one of 26 completed dribbles at the tournament, more than any other player. The 19-year-old has the potential to be a breakout star if he can play with the same confidence and flair against Uruguay and the other teams in the group.

Jasim is a veteran compared to Adam Rasheed. The 16-year-old was born in Denmark to a Lithuanian mother and Iraqi father, and has already caught the attention of Danish clubs, joining FC Nordsjaelland in 2019 before moving to Aalborg three years later.

With the choice to represent Denmark or Iraq, the defender last year opted for the Lions of Mesopotamia and, given his performances at the Asian Cup, it seems to have been the right choice.

He could end up playing alongside Alai Ghasem, who was born in Sweden with parents from Iraq and Algeria. The IFK Goteborg defender has also played for the senior side. The same can be said for Alex Aoraha who has made his full international debut and plays for Queens Park Rangers in England’s second tier. Such varied experience should stand Iraq in good stead and they will not mind being underestimated by Uruguay and England.

The Three Lions are Tunisia’s first opponents, also on Monday. The senior team came close to reaching the knockout stage at the World Cup in Qatar thanks to a famous win over France.

Starting with three points this time will not be easy. The young Carthage Eagles squeezed into the U-20 World Cup by squeezing into fourth pace at the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in March. After claiming one point from the first two games, they got out of the group with a 2-1 win over bottom team Zambia. Then, there was a penalty shootout win over Congo in the second round that brought a semifinal against Senegal, which ended in a  3-0 loss.

Much of the focus will be on Lyon midfielder Chaim El-Djebali, a former French youth international who has also represented Tunisia’s senior side in a friendly against Comoros last year. There is Rayan Nasraoui, a left-sided player with Nimes, and Mohamed Dhaoui, the forward who joined Egyptian giants Al-Ahly earlier this year.

The talent is there then but then there is plenty of talent across the tournament. Arab teams had a successful World Cup in Qatar with Morocco reaching the last four. Iraq and Tunisia have a model to follow and the talent to make it happen.

Ancelotti says he will stay at Real Madrid despite City loss and Brazil opening

Ancelotti says he will stay at Real Madrid despite City loss and Brazil opening
Updated 21 May 2023
AP

  • The stinging defeat to Man City fueled speculation that perhaps Ancelotti’s second stint at Madrid was near its end
  • Ancelotti’s contract with Madrid lasts until the end of next season
BARCELONA, Spain: Carlo Ancelotti says he will finish his contract with Real Madrid despite their defeat in the Champions League semifinals and with rumors swirling that Brazil would love the Italian to become its next coach.

“I have a contract until June 2024 and the club has already guaranteed I will see out my contract. Everyone knows that’s exactly what I want to do,” Ancelotti said on Saturday in his first news conference since he spoke immediately after Manchester City routed his Madrid 4-0 this week to reach the final 5-1 on aggregate.

That stinging defeat fueled speculation that perhaps Ancelotti’s second stint at Madrid was near its end. Madrid have won the Copa del Rey, the Club World Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup this season, but it lost the Spanish league title to Barcelona and failed to defend its Champions League crown.

Meanwhile, Brazil are apparently ready to embrace the 63-year-old Ancelotti, the only coach to have won four European Cups after winning it twice with AC Milan and Madrid.

Ancelotti’s contract with Madrid lasts until the end of next season but speculation about his potential departure increased after Brazil said they were interested in hiring him to replace Tite. Brazil have been without a manager since the end of the World Cup, and the Brazilian Football Confederation hinted it was willing to wait until the end of the European season to hire its next coach.

Madrid President Florentino Perez also has no trouble firing coaches who don’t reach the 14-time European champion’s incredibly demanding standard for success. Perez cut Ancelotti’s first stint short in 2015, just a year after he led Madrid to Champions League title No. 10.

Ancelotti said on Friday he has received renewed backing from Perez.

“We spoke yesterday, as we do most weeks. We had a meeting, assessed the match and he showed me his affection and support,” the coach said. “We also spoke about the last couple of seasons and we will continue moving forward with the same or greater hunger to do a good job.”

Ancelotti admitted the lopsided loss to City left its mark on a team that in the previous season proven unbeatable after pulling off comebacks in the Champions League knockout rounds.

“It is a painful elimination, but it’s a semifinal, it wasn’t in the group stages or the round of 16,” he said. “We’re hurting but you can always come up against a team in better shape who deserve to win. We congratulate Manchester City because those are the values of this club. Now we have to look forward and at the next Champions League campaign.”

Regardless of his coach, Perez and his club have some big decisions to make about some players who have been critical to the team for the past decade.

Karim Benzema, Luka Modric — both Ballon d’Or winners — along with Toni Kroos and Marco Asensio all finish their contracts at the end of June.

Ancelotti could say only that the club and his veterans were talking about their futures. He seemed to indicate the players have received offers for new deals from the club.

“They are being dealt with seriously and professionally,” he said. “There are talks ongoing with the club, they will make the decisions they see fit. It’s in the players’ court right now and everything will be cleared up at the end of the season.”

Ancelotti spoke in the capital a day ahead of Madrid’s game at Valencia. Madrid are playing for a second-place finish behind champion Barcelona.

Giroud nets hat trick as AC Milan rout Sampdoria 5-1 to boost Champions League hopes

Giroud nets hat trick as AC Milan rout Sampdoria 5-1 to boost Champions League hopes
Updated 21 May 2023
AP

  • Milan moved to within one point of fourth-placed Lazio and two behind Inter Milan
  • Milan lost at Inter 1-0 on Tuesday in the Champions League semifinals and were eliminated 3-0 on aggregate
MILAN, Italy: AC Milan rebounded from Champions League disappointment by beating already-relegated Sampdoria 5-1 in Serie A on Saturday to boost their bid to qualify for next season’s competition.

Olivier Giroud netted his first Serie A hat trick, Rafael Leão also scored, while Brahim Díaz set up two goals before capping a fine performance with one of his own in the second half. Leão also set up Giroud’s third and won a penalty.

Milan moved to within one point of fourth-placed Lazio and two behind Inter Milan. Lazio visit Udinese on Sunday, shortly after Inter play at Serie A champion Napoli.

There are two more rounds remaining.

Milan lost at Inter 1-0 on Tuesday in the Champions League semifinals and were eliminated 3-0 on aggregate.

Leão missed the first leg with a thigh injury and appeared not to be fully fit in the second leg. But he was back to his best on Saturday. He raced onto a chipped Díaz ball over the top in the ninth minute and controlled it before slotting home. Leão was already smiling broadly before the ball hit the back of the net.

Sampdoria equalized through 40-year-old Fabio Quagliarella, giving him a Serie A goal in 18 straight seasons.

However, Milan restored their lead just three minutes later when Giroud headed in Díaz’s cross from a short corner.

Giroud doubled his tally in the 29th by converting a penalty after Leão was brought down by Sampdoria defender Koray Günter.

Milan didn’t let up after the break and Díaz got on the scoresheet in the 63rd after combining well with Leão and Sandro Tonali.

Giroud completed his hat trick five minutes later, beating Samp defender Bram Nuytinck to bundle in a cross from Leão.

EUROPEAN HOPES

Atalanta kept alive their hopes of qualifying for Europe by rallying to beat relegation-threatened Hellas Verona 3-1.

Atalanta were three points behind Milan. Verona remained level on points with 17th-placed Spezia.

Atalanta lost their past two league matches without scoring and it found itself behind again in the 11th minute when Darko Lazovic ran onto a Filippo Terracciano throughball and fired an angled drive into the bottom left corner.

But Davide Zappacosta levelled 11 minutes later with a powerful strike from outside the area.

Verona gifted the lead early in the second half. Goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipò tried to dribble past Mario Pašalić inside his own penalty area and the Atalanta midfielder stole the ball off him and placed it into an empty net.

Rasmus Højlund all but sealed the match in the 62nd with another ferocious strike from outside the area.

ALL BUT DOWN

Cremonese were all but mathematically relegated after they were humiliated at home by Bologna 5-1.

That left them six points from safety. A point for Spezia at fellow struggler Lecce on Sunday would be enough to condemn Cremonese to Serie B, alongside bottom club Sampdoria.

Riccardo Orsolini scored for Bologna and was sent off in the 73rd following a second yellow card.

