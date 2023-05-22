You are here

Film AlUla's Charlene Deleon-Jones talks filming in Saudi Arabia at Cannes Film Fest

Film AlUla’s Charlene Deleon-Jones talks filming in Saudi Arabia at Cannes Film Fest
Executive Director of Film AlUla Charlene Deleon-Jones shared the organization’s initiatives to create a sustainable film ecosystem during a Variety Fireside Chat session. (Supplied)
Nada Alturki

CANNES: In a serene desert area speckled with giant rock formations that frame an ancient city, a UNESCO World Heritage site has become the latest film destination being sought after by international filmmakers. 

“We’ve seen massive changes from somewhere where previously you wouldn’t necessarily have been going to the cinema, to somewhere that is ready and open to support filming from around the world. Not just domestic film, but international film,” she said. 

Film AlUla has invested in the local film infrastructure — the facilities currently include 150 self-contained villas to accommodate visiting crew, set to be 300 by October, with two state-of-the-art soundstages set to launch in October.

Deleon-Jones Said: “We’ve been gifted the land around the studios as far as the eye can see. It’s prime for backlot and development as well.

In order make the process as smooth as possible, Film AlUla established a dedicated team of specialists to help with pre-production stages, scouting for locations and providing images according to script treatments and storyboards, and they also help with any required visas and paperwork. 

Upcoming blockbuster “Kandahar,” starring Gerard Butler, was shot predominantly in AlUla and was the first Hollywood production to film entirely in Saudi Arabia. 

Film AlUla is facilitating a community screening, dedicated to Saudi Arabia-based cast and crew members, including those who supported the production with transportation and catering services. 

AlUla will soon serve as a backdrop for various local and international productions, including films from the US, Bollywood, and Korean film industry. 

Deleon-Jones said: “The challenge is getting that right balance between watering grounds for domestic and regional productions, and also being available for international productions. 

“We have a very strong connection in association with the Red Sea Film Foundation and Festival. And I think what’s really fantastic about the work they do is it’s very open. They look at developing homegrown talent from a Middle Eastern and African perspective as well. 

“From a creativity perspective, we’ve hosted Middle East and African filmmakers in various different labs, and that’s something we intend to continue to invest time and energy in,” she added.

Topics: Cannes Film Festival 2023

