Nepali climber ties record with 27th Everest summit

Spotify removes Palestinian singer Mohammed Assaf’s song ‘Dammi Falastini’

AMMAN: “Dammi Falastini,” Palestinian singer Mohammed Assaf’s famous hit song, has been removed from Spotify.

Translating into “My Blood is Palestinian,” the song’s singer received an official email citing accusations of antisemitism as the reason for the song’s deletion, Roya News reported on Sunday.

The move by the music-streaming giant sparked a backlash on social media.

Twitter user @imanabid posted: “Spotify removing ‘Dammi Falastini’ is insane. The absolute ridiculousness it takes to silence everything about us. Our words, our food, our music. Reinstate his song now.”

Spotify removing Dammi Falastini is insane. The absolute ridiculousness it takes to silence everything about us. Our words, our food, our music.



Reinstate his song now. — Iman (@imanabid_) May 20, 2023

A tweet from @hourlykorra read: “‘Dammi Falastini’ being removed from Spotify and Apple Music. Why are we being silenced?”

User @jennineak said the move was “outrageous” and that other streaming platforms had also removed the song.

okay this is outrageous, @spotify actually did remove Dammi Falastini (My Blood is Palestinian) by singer Mohammed Assaf from their platform and so have several other music platforms — all at the same time pic.twitter.com/oLUHzqPjd0 — Jennine (@jennineak) May 20, 2023

Assaf took to Instagram and said: “That’s fine. It’s preserved in the hearts of all of those who are free and noble.”

Assaf, who lived in Gaza from the age of 4, achieved stardom in 2013 when he won “Arab Idol.” His “Dammi Falastini,” which was released eight years ago, has become an important symbol of national identity within the Palestinian community.

Spotify clarified on Monday that the removal of Mohammed Assaf’s content from its platform was not a decision made by the company itself, but rather by the content’s distributor.

“Spotify aims to offer a wide range of music on our platform, but availability may vary over time and by country,” a Spotify spokesperson told Arab News.

“The removal of some of Mohammed Assaf’s content was not determined by Spotify, but rather by the distributor. We anticipate its return in the near future and apologize for any inconvenience caused.”