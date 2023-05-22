You are here

Russia targets Ukraine’s Dnipro with drones, missiles

Ukrainian rescuers walk past damaged emergency service trucks next to a damaged fire station after a strike in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)
Updated 29 sec ago
AFP

  • Attacks on troops and infrastructure carried out by various types of missiles and Iranian-made Shahed drones, says Ukraine army
KYIV: Russian forces targeted the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro overnight with 16 missiles and 20 attack drones, Ukraine’s army said Monday.
The attacks on troops and infrastructure were carried out by various types of missiles and Iranian-made Shahed drones, the general staff wrote on Facebook, saying its air defenses had destroyed all the drones and four of the cruise missiles, without giving details.
Dnipro is a large city with almost one million inhabitants before the war. It is around 125 kilometers (78 miles) from the current front line.
Officials said the scale of the attack was unprecedented.
“Today the whole of Dnipro did not sleep. There has not been such shelling since the start of the war,” the city’s mayor Borys Filatov wrote on Telegram messenger.
Regional governor Sergiy Lysak wrote on Telegram that Ukraine forces had withstood an attack by “fascists, terrorists and subhumans.” He said that 15 drones had been shot down.
He said a 25-year-old man was injured by a missile attack in one district and seven were injured in another district including two women in their 50s and 70s.
Ukraine’s emergency service posted footage of fire stations with roofs blown off and fire engines torn apart.
It said one of its rescuers was injured, while three of its buildings and more than 20 pieces of equipment were destroyed.
Russia’s night-time shelling of Ukraine has increased since the start of May, particularly targeting Kyiv.
Ukraine says that its air defenses have been able to destroy most of the attack drones and missiles.

Norway PM: Sweden should be admitted to NATO in July

Norway PM: Sweden should be admitted to NATO in July
Updated 22 May 2023
Reuters

Norway PM: Sweden should be admitted to NATO in July

Norway PM: Sweden should be admitted to NATO in July
Updated 22 May 2023
Reuters

OSLO: NATO’s Vilnius summit in July should give approval for Sweden to become a member of the organization, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told foreign correspondents in Oslo on Monday.

Topics: NATO

El Salvador mourns 12 killed in soccer stadium stampede

El Salvador mourns 12 killed in soccer stadium stampede
Updated 22 May 2023
AFP

El Salvador mourns 12 killed in soccer stadium stampede

El Salvador mourns 12 killed in soccer stadium stampede
  • The match was suspended as emergency personnel evacuated people from the stadium
  • El Salvador’s President said authorities would investigate the incident and those responsible would be punished
Updated 22 May 2023
AFP

SAN SALVADOR: El Salvador soccer fans were mourning Sunday after 12 people died and hundreds were injured in a stampede at a stadium, with the country’s president vowing an investigation.
Authorities said initial reports pointed to a crush of fans who tried to enter the 35,000-seat Cuscatlan Stadium in the Central American country’s capital San Salvador to watch a game between two local teams, Alianza and FAS.
The match was suspended as emergency personnel evacuated people from the stadium, where hundreds of police officers and soldiers gathered as ambulance sirens wailed.
Carlos Fuentes, spokesman for the emergency services group Comandos de Salvamento, said they were treating more than 500 people for various injuries, while civil protection authorities said 88 people in total were hospitalized.
The stampede started after a stadium gate fell, causing people to crowd together, Fuentes said.
Fredy Alexander Ruiz, a 28-year-old survivor, said he was "traumatized from seeing people thrown on the ground, dead, bruised, with their faces stepped on."
The stampede started 10 minutes into the game and after it was suspended even the players joined in the frantic rescue efforts.
"I had five people on top of me that were suffocating me," said Ruiz. "Thank God, I was able to grab the foot of a policeman, and he and a friend of mine pulled me out."
On Sunday night, dozens of Alianza fans set up a memorial to victims, placing a "Rest in peace" banner on the stadium wall, where they also left flowers and 12 candles to represent the dead.
After saying a prayer, the fans left, some of them in tears.
El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele said Saturday that authorities would investigate the incident and those responsible would be punished.
"Everyone will be investigated: teams, managers, stadium, box office, league, federation," Bukele said on Twitter.
He warned that "whoever the culprits are, they will not go unpunished."
Survivor Sandra Guzman described chaos at the stadium in the moments the stampede began.
“A huge crowd of people fell on me. I couldn’t even breathe, they were choking me,” Guzman, 40, told AFP early Sunday as she was leaving the Rosales National Hospital.
When she was in front of the stadium gate that collapsed, she said, “people were pushing me to get in. They did not give me a chance to go back.”
She panicked when people toppled onto her, Guzman said. “I fainted, and when I woke up I was in the hospital.”
The Salvadoran Football Federation (Fesfut) said in a statement it “deeply regrets” the events that occurred at the stadium and “expresses its solidarity” with the families of those “affected and killed.”
“Fesfut will immediately request a report of what happened and will communicate the relevant information as soon as possible,” it said.
Due to the incident, the federation said “all soccer is suspended at the national level” on Sunday.
The chief of world soccer body FIFA offered his condolences after the “tragic” stampede.
The tragedy comes seven months after 135 people, including more than 40 children, were killed in a stampede following a football match in Malang, Indonesia.

Topics: El Salvador Stampede

EU leaders to visit South Korea for talks

EU leaders to visit South Korea for talks
Updated 22 May 2023
AFP

EU leaders to visit South Korea for talks

EU leaders to visit South Korea for talks
  • The European leaders are making their first visit to South Korea for talks on trade agreements, the war in Ukraine, and North Korea’s banned weapons programmes
Updated 22 May 2023
AFP

SEOUL: European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are set to visit Seoul on Monday for a summit with South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol.
The European leaders, who have just attended the G7 summit in Hiroshima, are making their first visit to the East Asian country for talks on issues including trade agreements, the war in Ukraine, and North Korea’s banned weapons programmes.
“The EU and South Korea are expected to express their strong joint support for upholding the rules-based international order,” the European Council said in a statement.
South Korea, the world’s ninth-largest arms exporter, has sent humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and sold tanks and howitzers to Poland - a key ally for Kyiv as it battles Russia’s invasion.
However, it has a long-standing policy of not providing weapons to active conflict zones.
Yoon held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the G7 Sunday, following a meeting with Zelensky’s wife, Olena Zelenska, in Seoul last week.
During his meeting with Zelensky in Hiroshima, Yoon promised additional non-lethal aid to Ukraine, including demining equipment and ambulances, at the request of the Ukrainian president, according to South Korea’s presidential office.
Yoon’s office said the visit by EU leaders will be an “opportunity to strengthen practical cooperation in the fields of economy, health, science and technology and deepen cooperation on regional and global issues.”

Topics: EU South Korea

Fire destroys main post office in Philippine capital, a nearly 100-year-old neo-classical landmark

Fire destroys main post office in Philippine capital, a nearly 100-year-old neo-classical landmark
Updated 22 May 2023
AP

Fire destroys main post office in Philippine capital, a nearly 100-year-old neo-classical landmark

Fire destroys main post office in Philippine capital, a nearly 100-year-old neo-classical landmark
  • A massive fire destroyed the main post office in the Philippine capital
  • One person was slightly injured
Updated 22 May 2023
AP

MANILA: A massive fire tore through Manila’s historic post office building overnight, slightly injuring one person and and razing the nearly 100-year-old landmark in the Philippine capital, police and postal officials said Monday.
The fire started before midnight in the basement of the neo-classical, five-story building and was brought under control Monday morning more than seven hours after it began, firefighters said.
An investigation was underway to determine the cause of the fire and what was damaged, officials said.
The Manila Central Post Office was one of the capital’s busiest office buildings but was closed when the fire started. The building was the country’s main mail-sorting and distribution hub and was the central office for the Philippine Postal Corporation.
Postal service in the Philippines began during the Spanish colonial period with horse-riding mail couriers.
The building now recognized as a national landmark was built in 1926 with high columns in the traditional neo-classical style. It was severely damaged during World War II and was rebuilt in 1946.
It is located along the Pasig River and on a main intersection of the capital’s key roads.

Topics: Phillipines

Modi, Blinken meet Pacific Island leaders amid concern over China influence

Modi, Blinken meet Pacific Island leaders amid concern over China influence
Updated 22 May 2023
Reuters

Modi, Blinken meet Pacific Island leaders amid concern over China influence

Modi, Blinken meet Pacific Island leaders amid concern over China influence
  • Meetings come amid fears of China's increased influence over South Pacific nations
  • Modi assures that India was committed to a free and open Indo Pacific
Updated 22 May 2023
Reuters

SYDNEY: India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a summit with Pacific Island leaders in Papua New Guinea on Monday, with the US Secretary of State scheduled to also meet the leaders later in the day and sign a defense agreement with Papua New Guinea.

In his opening remarks to the summit, PNG Prime Minister James Marape said India was the leader of the Global South, a term used to refer to some low and middle income countries, adding “our people have been left behind.”
Modi told the 14 leaders of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation that India would be a reliable partner to small island states amid difficulties caused by supply chain disruptions and climate change. India was committed to a free and open Indo Pacific, he said.
Earlier, Modi wrote on social media he had discussed “ways to augment cooperation in commerce, technology, health care and in addressing climate change” with PNG in a bilateral meeting with Marape on Monday.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to sign a Defense Cooperation Agreement between the United States and PNG, and also hold a Pacific Island leaders meeting in the afternoon.
Washington would provide $45 million in new funds as it partnered with PNG to strengthen economic and security cooperation, including protective equipment for the PNG defense force, climate change mitigation and tackling transnational crime and HIV/AIDS, the US State Department said.
The United States Commander for the Indo-Pacific Command, Admiral John Aquino, on Monday attended a ceremony at PNG’s Murray Barracks to present personal protective equipment to PNG’s defense force, the PNG Post Courier reported.
Marape told media on Sunday the defense agreement would also see an increase in the US military presence over the next decade.
Police Commissioner David Manning said there was a heavy police and military presence around the capital Port Moresby with roads blocked, and defense patrol boats in the water around the meeting venue, for the biggest assembly of international leaders in the country since a 2018 APEC summit.
Several universities held protests at campuses against the signing of the Defense Cooperation Agreement, amid concern it would upset China. Marape has denied it would stop PNG working with China, an important trade partner.
China, a major provider of infrastructure to the Pacific Islands in recent years, signed a security pact with Solomon Islands last year, prompting concern from the United States and its allies over Beijing’s intentions in a region covering vital sea lanes.
The US defense agreement would boost PNG’s defense infrastructure and capability after decades of neglect, the PNG government said earlier.
New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins told reporters in Port Moresby the defense agreement between the United States and PNG was “an extension of an existing relationship and it isn’t just about military presence but it’s also about development.”
Blinken will also sign a Ship Riders Pact, allowing US Coast Guard vessels with PNG officials aboard to patrol its exclusive economic zone, PNG’s government said in a statement on Monday.

Topics: South Pacific Papua New Guinea India Narendra Modi Antony Blinken

