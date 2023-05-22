You are here

NEOM firm exploring 'uncharted territory' to make world's largest green hydrogen plant a reality: CEO

NEOM firm exploring 'uncharted territory' to make world's largest green hydrogen plant a reality: CEO
David Edmondson, CEO of NEOM Green Hydrogen Co. (Supplied)
Updated 22 May 2023
Reina Takla
Nirmal Narayanan

NEOM firm exploring ‘uncharted territory’ to make world’s largest green hydrogen plant a reality: CEO

NEOM firm exploring ‘uncharted territory’ to make world’s largest green hydrogen plant a reality: CEO
Updated 22 May 2023
Reina Takla Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: In a move to help Saudi Arabia achieve its sustainability goals, NEOM Green Hydrogen Co. is breaking new ground in order to start the full-time operation of the world's largest green hydrogen plant in 2026.

In an interview with Arab News, David Edmondson, CEO of NGHC, said the company is ready to face any challenges that may arise while building this hydrogen plant which could revolutionize the ongoing energy transition journey. 

“We are building the world’s largest plant to produce green hydrogen at scale. As a first-of-its-kind facility, and with key learnings not available to us with no other similar facilities in the world, we are very much navigating uncharted territory in the green hydrogen and sustainable energy space,” said Edmondson. 

He acknowledges that projects of this scale come with challenges but “we have already hired some great talent.” 

With the support of its shareholders and commitment from its technology partners, Edmondson said the company is “prepared for any scenario by leveraging the experience and expertise of everyone supporting us on the project.” 

The firm behind the mega-plant, which will integrate up to 4 gigawatts of solar and wind energy to produce up to 1.2 million tons of green ammonia, achieved the financial closure on the project in NEOM’s industrial city Oxagon at a total investment value of $8.4 billion.

This came after it signed financial documents with 23 local, regional, and international banks and investment firms. 

“Together, these banks and financial institutions have committed to funding our investment and, alongside those from across the region and around the world, we are privileged that the Saudi Industrial Development Fund and National Infrastructure Fund are among those supporting us,” added Edmondson. 

An equal joint venture between ACWA Power, Air Products, and NEOM, NGHC’s mega-plant will produce up to 600 tons per day of carbon-free hydrogen by the end of 2026. 

NGHC has also concluded the engineering, procurement, and construction agreement with Air Products as the nominated contractor and system integrator for the entire facility. 

“This substantial financial backing from the investment community shows the unmatched potential of NGHC’s green hydrogen project. With the financial close announced today, we are taking a massive leap toward opening the plant, in line with NEOM’s vision to accelerate renewable solutions,” said Nadhmi Al-Nasr, chairman of NGHC and CEO of NEOM. 

Mohammed Abunayyan, chairman of ACWA Power, said the company is proud to support and facilitate the successful financial close of the much-anticipated green hydrogen facility in the Kingdom, which will contribute to the goals outlined in Vision 2030. 

“We have a proven track record of leveraging innovative solutions and advanced technology to deliver clean, sustainable power at the lowest cost. This is a significant step forward in our shared purpose to accelerate the shift to clean energy and support the Kingdom’s decarbonization goals,” said Abunayyan. 

Edmondson further noted that shareholders and the investment community are giving sufficient support to make this green hydrogen project a reality in the future. 

“The 23 banks and financial institutions referred to previously are providing $6.1 billion in non-recourse financing as part of the total value. Such substantial backing from the investment community shows the huge potential of our project to lead the world in tomorrow’s hydrogen revolution and we look forward to making this vision a reality with their support,” he added. 

He said that technology is a major enabler as this green hydrogen facility is getting ready for its operation, noting that NGHC’s technology partners were selected early in the project development phase to ensure that “we were able to ensure a seamless integration across the whole facility.” 

NGHC’s CEO pointed out that the Middle East and North Africa region has all the potential to become a global renewable powerhouse, as there are already large areas of land where projects can be developed with abundant access to sunlight and wind. 

“For the MENA region, becoming a global hydrogen powerhouse in the decades ahead is a realistic possibility. Over many decades, the region has gained enormous significance as a global producer and exporter of energy,” Edmondson told Arab News. 

He concluded: “As fossil fuel reliance wanes and demands for cleaner energy increase, the region has an opportunity to assume this position in the field of green hydrogen, green ammonia and low-carbon fuels in general, as well as establish world-class infrastructure and internationally recognized certification systems.” 

Topics: NEOM Green Hydrogen Company NEOM Green hydrogen

Saudi Arabian Industrial Investments Co. acquires a stake in Italian chemical manufacturer

Saudi Arabian Industrial Investments Co. acquires a stake in Italian chemical manufacturer
Updated 22 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabian Industrial Investments Co. acquires a stake in Italian chemical manufacturer

Saudi Arabian Industrial Investments Co. acquires a stake in Italian chemical manufacturer
Updated 22 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Industrial Investments Co., also known as Dussur, has announced the acquisition of a stake in Italmatch Chemical, a global specialty chemical additive manufacturer based in Italy, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The announcement was made at a ceremony held in Riyadh on Monday. It was attended by Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih, and Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef.

According to the report, the Saudi company will also invest SR405 million ($108 million) into Italmatch as a capital increase to set up specialized factories in the Kingdom.

Through this transaction with the Saudi company, Italmatch seeks to re-enforce its presence and existing partnership in the Middle East and Saudi Arabia, contributing to regional economic diversification, growth, and localization of industrial value chains and capabilities to meet regional and global demand.

JV launched

Dussur also launched a joint venture with 3D Systems, an American company. The partnership resulted in the creation of the National Additive Manufacturing and Innovation Co. or NAMI.

The joint venture will provide solutions for 3D printing, engineering consultancy, and reverse engineering services to help boost the industrialization process currently underway in the Kingdom.

Topics: Dussur Italmatch Chemical Acquistion JV 3D printing

UAE, Egypt bid to boost investment partnerships

UAE, Egypt bid to boost investment partnerships
Updated 22 May 2023
Arab News

UAE, Egypt bid to boost investment partnerships

UAE, Egypt bid to boost investment partnerships
  Agreement aims to increase investment opportunities in the new economy, green projects, tech sector
Updated 22 May 2023
Arab News

CAIRO: The UAE International Investors Council has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Egyptian-Emirati Business Council to enhance existing investment partnerships, the Emirates News Agency reported on Monday. 

The memorandum aims to increase investment opportunities in the new economy, green projects, recycling, clean projects, the technology sector, and new digital technologies.

The two sides plan to launch various initiatives to facilitate direct business meetings between companies with the aim of stimulating new investment opportunities in the UAE and Egypt.

The agreement also aims to lay the groundwork for the establishment of a comprehensive system of databases, consultations, and statistical data on the two markets.

UAEIIC Secretary-General Jamal bin Saif Al Jarwan said: “We are honored to cooperate with the Egyptian Business Council headed by Gamal Sadat, in an important step that will open new doors to enhance cooperation. This memorandum serves the interests of members’ aspirations and common visions.

“It will see greater activity in cooperation between the two councils, including joint initiatives, conferences and promotional tours.”

Gamal Sadat, who is EEBC chairman, said that the Egyptian market was currently offering golden opportunities for investors.

He added that the memorandum established a framework for long-term cooperation to benefit the two countries’ economic relations, especially since the council played a key role in enhancing the leadership of UAE investments and contributing to the exploration of high-potential investment areas.

The two councils will organize joint initiatives, conferences and roadshows, as well as sharing experiences in emerging markets and helping to assist the private sector in addressing the most pressing concerns.
 

Topics: UAE Egypt

First meeting of Saudi-Slovak Business Forum seeks to boost trade ties

First meeting of Saudi-Slovak Business Forum seeks to boost trade ties
Updated 22 May 2023
Arab News

First meeting of Saudi-Slovak Business Forum seeks to boost trade ties

First meeting of Saudi-Slovak Business Forum seeks to boost trade ties
Updated 22 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: More than 50 companies from Slovakia are hoping to foster trade and investment partnerships with their Saudi counterparts through a special business forum, according to the Kingdom’s official press agency.

Top delegates from Saudi Arabia and the European country assembled at the first meeting of the group in Riyadh to discuss ways to cultivate their relationship and boost economic ties between both nations.   

Slovak firms are seeking to explore opportunities in the Saudi market that have emerged from ongoing projects under the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program.    

Among the sectors being looked at are contracting, real estate, tourism, energy, healthcare and information technology, reported the Saudi Press Agency.    

Speaking at the Saudi-Slovak Business Forum, Vice President of the Federation of Saudi Chambers Fayez Al-Shuaili pointed out that there is tremendous potential to increase the trade volume between the two countries.    

He went on to say that the official opening of the Slovakian embassy in Riyadh was a crucial step towards cementing ties and consolidating economic relations.   

Rudolf Michalka, Slovakia’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, said: “The forum is the first between Saudi and Slovak businessmen, indicating that the relations between the two countries are entering a new phase in light of the great interest of the business sector in Slovakia.” 

With the opening of the Slovak Embassy in Riyadh, relations between Saudi Arabia and Slovakia have flourished, with the volume of trade between the two countries rising 56 percent from 2021 to reach SR1.2 billion ($320 million) last year.  

Topics: Saudi-Slovak Business Forum Saudi-slovak relations Slovakia

Jeddah Islamic Port container volume surges 25% in April: Mawani 

Jeddah Islamic Port container volume surges 25% in April: Mawani 
Updated 22 May 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Jeddah Islamic Port container volume surges 25% in April: Mawani 

Jeddah Islamic Port container volume surges 25% in April: Mawani 
Updated 22 May 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Improved operational capabilities at Jeddah Islamic Port led to a 25.07 percent surge in container throughput during April, according to a statement released by the General Authority for Ports, also known as Mawani. 

The total number of containers handled reached 465,438, up from the 372,064 recorded in April 2022. 

This rise came as Mawani further ramped up its infrastructure at Saudi ports while ensuring supply chain reliability. 

It also cements the authority’s efforts to facilitate import, export and maritime trade operations. 

Moreover, the progress also aligns with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy to position the Kingdom as a global logistics hub connecting three continents in support of the Saudi Vision 2030. 

The authority also revealed that transshipments recorded a 21.83 percent jump to reach 261,543 containers compared to 214,686 a year ago. 

Additionally, the cargo handled at the port in April 2023 hit 5.21 million tons, reflecting a 19.33 percent climb compared to the 4.4 million tons in the year-ago period. 

Overall, in April, the port moved an estimated 128,714 tons of general cargo, 305,038 tons of solid bulk and 34,109 tons of liquid bulk cargo. 

The maritime traffic at the port also rose 13.29 percent in April as the number of ships reached 324 vessels, compared to 286 in the same month last year. 

Last week, Mawani disclosed that improved efficiency across all Saudi ports led to a 13.34 percent year-on-year surge in container throughput during April. 

Figures released by the authority showed the number of containers going through Saudi harbors reached 681,663 20-foot equivalent units last month, compared to 601,429 TEUs in April 2022. 

Jeddah Islamic Port is witnessing major development plans to improve operational processes and further boost its capacity. 

It effectively contributed to the advancement of the Kingdom by 17 ranks in the Logistics Performance Index issued by the World Bank. 

The LPI — which covers 139 countries — measures the ease of establishing reliable supply chain connections and the structural factors that make it possible, such as the quality of logistics services, trade and transport-related infrastructure and border controls.

Topics: Jeddah Islamic Port General Authority for Ports (Mawani)

Closing bell: TASI closes flat, Ma'aden's net profit slumps 81% in Q1

Closing bell: TASI closes flat, Ma’aden’s net profit slumps 81% in Q1
Updated 22 May 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: TASI closes flat, Ma’aden’s net profit slumps 81% in Q1

Closing bell: TASI closes flat, Ma’aden’s net profit slumps 81% in Q1
Updated 22 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index shed 12.63 points or 0.11 percent on Monday to close at 11,329.19, following the flat line it spurred on Sunday.

While the parallel market Nomu lost 183.81 points to 20,604, the MSCI Tadawul Index dropped slightly by 0.36 percent to 1,521.05.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.78 billion ($1.81 billion).

East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry was the top performer as its share price surged 9.93 percent to SR60.90.

Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp. and Ayyan Investment Co. also performed well with their share prices soaring by 9.93 percent and 9.18 percent, respectively.

The worst performer was Scientific and Medical Equipment House Co., which announced its financial results on Monday.

In a statement to Tadawul, the company said its net profit shrunk 62.5 percent to SR6.3 million, compared to SR16.8 million in the same period a year ago. The company’s share price dipped 4.09 percent to SR72.20.

Saudi Arabian Mining Co., also known as Ma’aden, reported that its net profit slumped 80.69 percent to SR419.41 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to SR2.17 billion for the same quarter in the previous year.

The company attributed the decrease in profit to a fall in average selling prices of all products except gold, higher cost of sales, increased raw material costs, and soaring production costs.

Ma’aden’s share price slipped 2.62 percent to SR66.50 at the end of Monday’s trading.

Obeikan Glass Co. also announced that its net profit fell 39.24 percent in the first quarter of this year to SR29.81 million, compared to SR49.06 million for the same quarter in 2022. Its share price closed 1.33 percent higher at SR76.

Meanwhile, Saudi Marketing Co. reported a 20.62 percent jump in its net profit to SR7.44 million in the first quarter from SR6.17 million in the same period a year ago.

The company attributed the rise in net profit to better retail and entertainment revenues in the current quarter compared to the same quarter in 2021.

Driven by the rise in profit, the company’s share price increased 1.11 percent to SR27.30.

Jabal Omar Co., which also announced its financial results revealed that it turned into a profit in the first quarter of 2023 to SR11.93 million, from the SR182.46 million loss it incurred in the same quarter a year ago. However, the company’s share price dipped 1.6 percent to close at SR23.38.

Dallah Healthcare Co., in a bourse filing, revealed that its net profit soared by 14.65 percent in the first quarter to SR94.7 million, marking a jump from SR82.6 million reported for the same quarter in 2022. However, its share price went down 3.17 percent to SR171.20.

Topics: Closing Bell TASI Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) nomu-parallel MSCI Tadawul 30 Index Saudi stock exchange

